BREAKING!! Photos Of Children Rushing Home As Soldiers Arrive Bayelsa For Immuni

Source; There is currently unrest in Yenagoa, Bayelsa following reports that Nigerian soldiers who are on 'Operation Crocodile smile' have arrived schools to inject students around the state with vaccines. Parents and guardians have rushed to their homes after picking up their children/wards from school. Students in other communities such as Gbarain, Agbura, Gbaramatu, were also seen rushing home after the reports broke with some parents saying they don't want free vaccines.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/panic-bayelsa-state-soldiers-arrive-schools-vaccinate-student-photos.html 4 Likes 2 Shares

My advice is simple. The parents rushing to pick up their kids from school, believing the military wants to inject their kids, should also enrol in the same school with their kids after all these drama.



It shows they not only lack common sense,but that they too like their kids,needs some formal kind of education.



What does the military stand to gain harming the citizenry?and just like i told somebody yesterday. You will think with the constant complaint about the Military in Nigeria, that it is only populated by the Northerners and that there are no other tribes inside.



Anybody that has lived close to a Military formation/base knows the military conduct these exercises to civilians from time to time. From free Vaccinations, to checking of BP to eye treatments and one time they even shared Condoms along the streets.



But no,Buhari is President and wants to kill all Southerners.



Some years ago. I think Goodluck Jonathan was the President then(i stand to be corrected), 84 Northern Kids were killed when a fake teething medication(MY PIKIN) was sold to their parents who gave their kids to consume.



A Yoruba man (Adeyemo) and an Edo man (Eromosele)were both convicted and sent to jail for it. I did not read anywhere that Jonathan was trying to kill Northerners, since the makers of the drugs are Southerners.



We should stop viewing everything this Government does as evil. It is not healthy for us.



Mynd44 and Lalasticlacla what is your opinion?

Why is the Nigerian Army hell bent on constituting terror on people?

If people don't like you, can't you leave them alone?

End your operation Anu Mpama dance already, it's not good for anybody's health or is it not already obvious?



An operation that killed people can't achieve any positive response no matter how good your intentions are.



You can't kill and save at the same time 76 Likes 8 Shares

my bro just called me from otu ebagi that he is rushing to school to pick his two boys. 17 Likes

It's tragic, we cannot just get anything right in this country. Why didn't the army embark on the proper sensitisation in the first place?





And then it's even worse because the southerners see the army as one of occupation. Wonder how the army's image and decision makers thought the immunisation exercise would fly.



Oh, I forgot: they actually don't give a fork. 29 Likes 1 Share

Meanwhile when have it became the responsibility of the Nigerian army to administered vaccines Of course it's just another illegality of the APC government.With the severely negative publicity this issue have generated the army have destroyed the last little good will it has with the Nigerian populace.Just imagine how this godforsaken Buhari came and bastardized this institution some more.Soldiers that were pride of the society in the 1950-1960s era have over the year metamorphosized into willing tools to AGIP.Well Buhari's own is not surprising anyway as anything he touches goes from bad to worst.Check the current recession. What a national & international embarrassment.Meanwhile when have it became the responsibility of the Nigerian army to administered vaccinesOf course it's just another illegality of the APC government.With the severely negative publicity this issue have generated the army have destroyed the last little good will it has with the Nigerian populace.Just imagine how this godforsaken Buhari came and bastardized this institution some more.Soldiers that were pride of the society in the 1950-1960s era have over the year metamorphosized into willing tools to AGIP.Well Buhari's own is not surprising anyway as anything he touches goes from bad to worst.Check the current recession. 34 Likes

Nigeria sef! why should military men inject children with vaccines?? are they trained for suchNigeria sef! 18 Likes 1 Share

ignorance plus illiteracy is what I see here 14 Likes 1 Share

faorex:

why should military men inject children with vaccines?? are they trained for such Nigeria sef!

What a shame on you. So you think all Army does na to dey carry gun? Let me Educate you. Army have every profession you can think of, be it Doctors, Engineers, Nurses,Lecturer, Journalist and any other profession.



Most of you over there are just Educated illiterate, . And you guys will still be he first to attack other people profession as if you know anything What a shame on you. So you think all Army does na to dey carry gun? Let me Educate you. Army have every profession you can think of, be it Doctors, Engineers, Nurses,Lecturer, Journalist and any other profession.Most of you over there are just Educated illiterate, . And you guys will still be he first to attack other people profession as if you know anything 36 Likes 3 Shares

HungerBAD:

Interesting.



My advice is simple. The parents rushing to pick up their kids from school, believing the military wants to inject their kids, should also enrol in the same school with their kids,after all these drama.



It shows they not only lack common sense,but that they too like their kids,needs some formal kind of education.



What does the military stand to gain harming the citizenry?and just like i told somebody yesterday. You will think with the constant complaint about the Military in Nigeria, you will think it is only populated by the Northerners and that there are no other tribes inside.



what is name of vaccine? what is name of vaccine? 32 Likes 1 Share

adem30:





What a shame on you. So you think all Army does na to dey carry gun? Let me Educate you. Army have every profession you can think of, be it Doctors, Engineers, Nurses,Lecturer, Journalist and any other profession.



Most of you over there are just Educated illiterate, . And you guys will still be he first to attack other people profession as if you know anything see you, so the ones they brought for crocodile smile are trained medical personnels SMH for you.. see you, so the ones they brought for crocodile smile are trained medical personnelsSMH for you.. 18 Likes

senseless zoo terrorist army...if you really wanna serve the public...get your filthy self to the gutters,clean the gutters,sweep the environs ,,pack all the waste bin in the state and make everywhere clean,,that should be all that you should be vying for..



My country men. I laf the ignorance level of our people 4 Likes 1 Share

Illiteracy in the SE/SS seams to be at par with the north. Smh 12 Likes

obiageIi:

Illiteracy in the SE/SS seams to be at par with the north. Smh shut up!...what do you know? shut up!...what do you know? 32 Likes 1 Share

adem30:





What a shame on you. So you think all Army does na to dey carry gun? Let me Educate you. Army have every profession you can think of, be it Doctors, Engineers, Nurses,Lecturer, Journalist and any other profession.



Most of you over there are just Educated illiterate, . And you guys will still be he first to attack other people profession as if you know anything



They are obviously not educated, they all all illiterates. PERIOD. They are obviously not educated, they all all illiterates. PERIOD. 6 Likes

obiageIi:

Illiteracy in the SE/SS seams to be at par with the north. Smh And qouta system is being used to unduly favour the north? Well you're an APC apologist. And qouta system is being used to unduly favour the north? Well you're an APC apologist. 22 Likes

obiageIi:

Illiteracy in the SE/SS seams to be at par with the north. Smh

Dont talk like an ignoramus.



What is happening is a clear indication that the people have no confidence in the Nigerian Army



People in these areas see the Nigerian Army as a terrorist organisation and who can blame them?



The Nigerian Army has terrorised these zones for a long time.



The recent operation Python dance where the Army with no constitutional role in crime prevention went on a shooting spree killing people in the name of checkmating crime and separatist activity is still raw in the minds of people. Dont talk like an ignoramus.What is happening is a clear indication that the people have no confidence in the Nigerian ArmyPeople in these areas see the Nigerian Army as a terrorist organisation and who can blame them?The Nigerian Army has terrorised these zones for a long time.The recent operation Python dance where the Army with no constitutional role in crime prevention went on a shooting spree killing people in the name of checkmating crime and separatist activity is still raw in the minds of people. 42 Likes 2 Shares

HungerBAD:

Interesting.



My advice is simple. The parents rushing to pick up their kids from school, believing the military wants to inject their kids, should also enrol in the same school with their kids,after all these drama.



It shows they not only lack common sense,but that they too like their kids,needs some formal kind of education.



What does the military stand to gain harming the citizenry?and just like i told somebody yesterday. You will think with the constant complaint about the Military in Nigeria, that it is only populated by the Northerners and that there are no other tribes inside.



Anybody that has lived close to a Military formation/base knows the military conduct these exercises to civilians from time to time. From free Vaccinations, to checking of BP to eye treatments and one time they even shared Condoms along the streets.



But no,Buhari is President and wants to kill all Southerners.



Some years ago. I think Goodluck Jonathan was the President then(i stand to be corrected), 84 Northern Kids were killed when a fake teething medication(MY PIKIN) was sold to their parents who gave their kids to consume.



A Yoruba man (Adeyemo) and an Edo man (Eromosele)were both convicted and sent to jail for it. I did not read anywhere that Jonathan was trying to kill Northerners, since the makers of the drugs are Southerners.



We should stop viewing everything this Government does as evil. It is not healthy for us.







I am Northern, the Government is evil. I am Northern, the Government is evil. 25 Likes 2 Shares

The rumour which everybody believes to be true might turn out not to be the truth afterall.

Gradually, a simple phone call from one individual is already causing a lots of panic for almost 3days now. 1 Like

deomelo:







Dillusionist:

senseless zoo terrorist army...if you really wanna serve the public...get your filthy self to the gutters,clean the gutters,sweep the environs ,,pack all the waste bin in the state and make everywhere clean,,that should be all that you should be vying for..



.stupid almajiri soldiers 2 Likes





beamtopola:



the dirtiest tribe. a typical Yoruba girl has grogro on her private part. so dirty.

Running away from soilders is now a norm in SE/SS 7 Likes

obiageIi:

Illiteracy in the SE/SS seams to be at par with the north. Smh



So your BMC contract has been renewed So your BMC contract has been renewed 21 Likes