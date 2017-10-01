₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,894,827 members, 3,850,955 topics. Date: Friday, 13 October 2017 at 06:06 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / School Children Going Home In Bayelsa Over Army Vaccination (Photos) (8918 Views)
BREAKING!! Photos Of Children Rushing Home As Soldiers Arrive Bayelsa For Immuni / Thousands Of IPOB Supporters Headed To Nnamdi Kanu’s Home As Army Lays Siege / Protesting IPOB Women Remove Their Clothes As Soldiers Disrupt Their MeetingPICS (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|School Children Going Home In Bayelsa Over Army Vaccination (Photos) by ChangeIsCostant: 1:40pm
There is currently unrest in Yenagoa, Bayelsa following reports that Nigerian soldiers who are on 'Operation Crocodile smile' have arrived schools to inject students around the state with vaccines. Parents and guardians have rushed to their homes after picking up their children/wards from school. Students in other communities such as Gbarain, Agbura, Gbaramatu, were also seen rushing home after the reports broke with some parents saying they don't want free vaccines.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/panic-bayelsa-state-soldiers-arrive-schools-vaccinate-student-photos.html
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: School Children Going Home In Bayelsa Over Army Vaccination (Photos) by ChangeIsCostant: 1:40pm
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: School Children Going Home In Bayelsa Over Army Vaccination (Photos) by HungerBAD: 1:41pm
Interesting.
My advice is simple. The parents rushing to pick up their kids from school, believing the military wants to inject their kids, should also enrol in the same school with their kids after all these drama.
It shows they not only lack common sense,but that they too like their kids,needs some formal kind of education.
What does the military stand to gain harming the citizenry?and just like i told somebody yesterday. You will think with the constant complaint about the Military in Nigeria, that it is only populated by the Northerners and that there are no other tribes inside.
Anybody that has lived close to a Military formation/base knows the military conduct these exercises to civilians from time to time. From free Vaccinations, to checking of BP to eye treatments and one time they even shared Condoms along the streets.
But no,Buhari is President and wants to kill all Southerners.
Some years ago. I think Goodluck Jonathan was the President then(i stand to be corrected), 84 Northern Kids were killed when a fake teething medication(MY PIKIN) was sold to their parents who gave their kids to consume.
A Yoruba man (Adeyemo) and an Edo man (Eromosele)were both convicted and sent to jail for it. I did not read anywhere that Jonathan was trying to kill Northerners, since the makers of the drugs are Southerners.
We should stop viewing everything this Government does as evil. It is not healthy for us.
Mynd44 and Lalasticlacla what is your opinion?
70 Likes 12 Shares
|Re: School Children Going Home In Bayelsa Over Army Vaccination (Photos) by InyinyaAgbaOku(m): 1:42pm
Why is the Nigerian Army hell bent on constituting terror on people?
If people don't like you, can't you leave them alone?
End your operation Anu Mpama dance already, it's not good for anybody's health or is it not already obvious?
An operation that killed people can't achieve any positive response no matter how good your intentions are.
You can't kill and save at the same time
76 Likes 8 Shares
|Re: School Children Going Home In Bayelsa Over Army Vaccination (Photos) by beamtopola: 1:45pm
my bro just called me from otu ebagi that he is rushing to school to pick his two boys.
17 Likes
|Re: School Children Going Home In Bayelsa Over Army Vaccination (Photos) by DanseMacabre(m): 1:46pm
It's tragic, we cannot just get anything right in this country. Why didn't the army embark on the proper sensitisation in the first place?
And then it's even worse because the southerners see the army as one of occupation. Wonder how the army's image and decision makers thought the immunisation exercise would fly.
Oh, I forgot: they actually don't give a fork.
29 Likes 1 Share
|Re: School Children Going Home In Bayelsa Over Army Vaccination (Photos) by Paperwhite(m): 1:47pm
What a national & international embarrassment. Meanwhile when have it became the responsibility of the Nigerian army to administered vaccines Of course it's just another illegality of the APC government.With the severely negative publicity this issue have generated the army have destroyed the last little good will it has with the Nigerian populace.Just imagine how this godforsaken Buhari came and bastardized this institution some more.Soldiers that were pride of the society in the 1950-1960s era have over the year metamorphosized into willing tools to AGIP.Well Buhari's own is not surprising anyway as anything he touches goes from bad to worst.Check the current recession.
34 Likes
|Re: School Children Going Home In Bayelsa Over Army Vaccination (Photos) by Justiceleague1: 1:48pm
Bloody merchants of death
9 Likes
|Re: School Children Going Home In Bayelsa Over Army Vaccination (Photos) by temitemi1(m): 1:49pm
na by force ni
13 Likes
|Re: School Children Going Home In Bayelsa Over Army Vaccination (Photos) by faorex(m): 1:50pm
why should military men inject children with vaccines?? are they trained for such Nigeria sef!
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: School Children Going Home In Bayelsa Over Army Vaccination (Photos) by rotwailler: 1:53pm
Nah wah
|Re: School Children Going Home In Bayelsa Over Army Vaccination (Photos) by fiizznation(m): 1:55pm
ignorance plus illiteracy is what I see here
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: School Children Going Home In Bayelsa Over Army Vaccination (Photos) by adem30: 1:56pm
faorex:
What a shame on you. So you think all Army does na to dey carry gun? Let me Educate you. Army have every profession you can think of, be it Doctors, Engineers, Nurses,Lecturer, Journalist and any other profession.
Most of you over there are just Educated illiterate, . And you guys will still be he first to attack other people profession as if you know anything
36 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: School Children Going Home In Bayelsa Over Army Vaccination (Photos) by joyandfaith: 1:57pm
HungerBAD:
what is name of vaccine?
32 Likes 1 Share
|Re: School Children Going Home In Bayelsa Over Army Vaccination (Photos) by faorex(m): 2:00pm
adem30:see you, so the ones they brought for crocodile smile are trained medical personnels SMH for you..
18 Likes
|Re: School Children Going Home In Bayelsa Over Army Vaccination (Photos) by Dillusionist(f): 2:00pm
senseless zoo terrorist army...if you really wanna serve the public...get your filthy self to the gutters,clean the gutters,sweep the environs ,,pack all the waste bin in the state and make everywhere clean,,that should be all that you should be vying for..
.stupid almajiri soldiers
18 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: School Children Going Home In Bayelsa Over Army Vaccination (Photos) by rottennaija(m): 2:01pm
My country men. I laf the ignorance level of our people
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: School Children Going Home In Bayelsa Over Army Vaccination (Photos) by obiageIi(f): 2:01pm
Illiteracy in the SE/SS seams to be at par with the north. Smh
12 Likes
|Re: School Children Going Home In Bayelsa Over Army Vaccination (Photos) by blacksteel(m): 2:04pm
obiageIi:shut up!...what do you know?
32 Likes 1 Share
|Re: School Children Going Home In Bayelsa Over Army Vaccination (Photos) by deomelo: 2:06pm
adem30:
They are obviously not educated, they all all illiterates. PERIOD.
6 Likes
|Re: School Children Going Home In Bayelsa Over Army Vaccination (Photos) by Paperwhite(m): 2:07pm
obiageIi:And qouta system is being used to unduly favour the north? Well you're an APC apologist.
22 Likes
|Re: School Children Going Home In Bayelsa Over Army Vaccination (Photos) by gidgiddy: 2:10pm
obiageIi:
Dont talk like an ignoramus.
What is happening is a clear indication that the people have no confidence in the Nigerian Army
People in these areas see the Nigerian Army as a terrorist organisation and who can blame them?
The Nigerian Army has terrorised these zones for a long time.
The recent operation Python dance where the Army with no constitutional role in crime prevention went on a shooting spree killing people in the name of checkmating crime and separatist activity is still raw in the minds of people.
42 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: School Children Going Home In Bayelsa Over Army Vaccination (Photos) by philGeo(m): 2:13pm
HungerBAD:I am Northern, the Government is evil.
25 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: School Children Going Home In Bayelsa Over Army Vaccination (Photos) by Spylord48: 2:16pm
The rumour which everybody believes to be true might turn out not to be the truth afterall.
Gradually, a simple phone call from one individual is already causing a lots of panic for almost 3days now.
1 Like
|Re: School Children Going Home In Bayelsa Over Army Vaccination (Photos) by beamtopola: 2:17pm
deomelo:the dirtiest tribe. a typical Yoruba girl has grogro on her private part. so dirty.
22 Likes 1 Share
|Re: School Children Going Home In Bayelsa Over Army Vaccination (Photos) by newbornmacho(m): 2:21pm
Dillusionist:
2 Likes
|Re: School Children Going Home In Bayelsa Over Army Vaccination (Photos) by DrGoodman: 2:23pm
This one is "Operation you must be injected"
Dr. Burantashi is waiting in every school to inject children
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: School Children Going Home In Bayelsa Over Army Vaccination (Photos) by DrGoodman: 2:24pm
beamtopola:
Savagery
1 Like
|Re: School Children Going Home In Bayelsa Over Army Vaccination (Photos) by EzeEbira(m): 2:26pm
Running away from soilders is now a norm in SE/SS
7 Likes
|Re: School Children Going Home In Bayelsa Over Army Vaccination (Photos) by maslong(m): 2:27pm
obiageIi:
So your BMC contract has been renewed
21 Likes
|Re: School Children Going Home In Bayelsa Over Army Vaccination (Photos) by DrGoodman: 2:32pm
fiizznation:
Who is more illiterate?
As a punishment, I will stop helping these army men fill forms to tcollect their salaries in this bank
31 Likes 1 Share
I Believe That President Obasanjo Is Corrupt / Why Kill Funsho Williams / Nigerians: Very Stupid People!
Viewing this topic: Nobleking2000(m), Nissando, emperorbukky, ibnchokomah(m), Linux007(m), Equations(m), zpakln, adeolu45, onyichick(f), Odogwu042(m), Frings10, Dove2, josielewa(m), PAULOLUAKATTEY, SlyToch(m), MummyIMadeIt, degamemaster(m), twokilo(m), Saverin, MrHenshaw, Threecrownz(m), meanson(m), Saintp(m), annie74(f), Pinkfriday(f), desertboom(m), four4, chardyni(m), spott(m), afanide, ajealadick(m), callola, EzeEbira(m), bolanto24(m), kashala90(m), akinakinyele, Hungarriman, khalhokage(m), dapzo340, fighal(m), dynicks(m), Chetimah(m), Obaofnaija(m), dotbaba86(m), Issyman(m), UchaNwababa, Asour, ofureasues, obj84(m), DonDraper, StarliteCrystal(f), austinfan4love, Emyres, Vivi01(f), lancehayat(m), JTOWNBIZ, Nkemdili007(m), femisek(m), Sharp9, Tomics(m), morgang(m), Anthofrie(m), eruchboy(m), marooh, doctokwus, ugorom, Javanian, Fineman87, cybernetics5, M12345, olumig(m), KraticKratus, godchildjayboy(m), Oyindaberry(f), ifydunks, Oracle16(m), ironempress(f) and 100 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 24