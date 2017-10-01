Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Caroline Danjuma Posts First Ever Photo Since Losing Boyfriend, Tagbo (7388 Views)

The mom of three is however back to social media... She posted the above photo with the caption; The Lord is good...



She has also deleted every photo of late Tagbo she used in mourning him from her page.



Her friends like Mercy Aigbe, Sharon Ojong, Adunni Ade, Anna Ebiere and Ini Edo have all liked the photo to keep her strong.



Prick goes on picture na him she put... Basket mouth woman. Mother of three taking seriously about boyfriend way dey service am when her mate dey talk seriously about their husbands.Yeye dey smell. 8 Likes 1 Share

Nonsense!

she looks 16. this girl is fine 2 Likes 4 Shares

E be like say tagbo get bed room skills wey dey make her beg for more

Teni toku logbe! ko tosekan ti Tagbo lo, aunty ti gbon ranu , won ti tun ke fo! issorai 7 Likes 1 Share

Beautiful

She's supposed to be mourning her bf,and not this. 1 Like

All preeks are replaceable 2 Likes



E pain me as davido didn't sue this bitch for defamation of character! Shebi in that post, after accusing davido wrongly she said davido thinks he has money that he has "met his match".....davido should have collected the money the hoe thinks she has.....nonsense! Ugly girl

bloggers make una fear God oh.

When did she refer him as her Boyfriend?

Some blog says tagbo is her brother

some say tagbo is a childhood friend

now you say boyfriend.

This woman is married to the Danjuma family

to the best of my knowledge she hasn't divorced.

Make she no use police follow up your matter o



The danjuma family na billionaires dem be with solid connection.

No let amebo put you for trouble 2 Likes

Na so

people no longer live long in the heart of their love ones when they die again,ordinary 5days they have forgotten

Woly:

Prick goes on picture na him she put... Basket mouth woman. Mother of three taking seriously about boyfriend way dey service am when her mate dey talk seriously about their husbands.Yeye dey smell. Shut up Shut up 2 Likes

Ok

So she was dating a nobody in the first place? All this our celebrities sef,them no get levels at all.. 1 Like

She moved on with smiles.





So if there is any idiot here going out of his way trying to kill himself because of one girl at the expense of his mum and sisters,



Place your right hand on your head and say the text below slowwwlllyyyyyy.



You are delivered. Go and be a f00l no more. 1 Like 1 Share

Life goes on. No one is indispensable.





lovely smile...anyone got her number?

Woly:

Cute woman. See Wetin Tagbo go dey miss.

