Caroline Danjuma Posts First Ever Photo Since Losing Boyfriend, Tagbo by boluwatife22: 12:26pm
Caroline Danjuma is back on social media since losing her boyfriend, Tagbo. Recall the actress brought to limelight the death of Tagbo who was a friend of Davido. She had questioned Davido and his crew asking them to give an explanation about the sudden death of her boyfriend.
The mom of three is however back to social media... She posted the above photo with the caption; The Lord is good...
She has also deleted every photo of late Tagbo she used in mourning him from her page.
Her friends like Mercy Aigbe, Sharon Ojong, Adunni Ade, Anna Ebiere and Ini Edo have all liked the photo to keep her strong.
Re: Caroline Danjuma Posts First Ever Photo Since Losing Boyfriend, Tagbo by Woly: 1:00pm
Prick goes on picture na him she put... Basket mouth woman. Mother of three taking seriously about boyfriend way dey service am when her mate dey talk seriously about their husbands.Yeye dey smell.
8 Likes 1 Share
Re: Caroline Danjuma Posts First Ever Photo Since Losing Boyfriend, Tagbo by happybee: 1:12pm
Nonsense!
Re: Caroline Danjuma Posts First Ever Photo Since Losing Boyfriend, Tagbo by sinceraconcept: 2:07pm
she looks 16. this girl is fine
2 Likes 4 Shares
Re: Caroline Danjuma Posts First Ever Photo Since Losing Boyfriend, Tagbo by DCONE1(m): 2:23pm
E be like say tagbo get bed room skills wey dey make her beg for more
Re: Caroline Danjuma Posts First Ever Photo Since Losing Boyfriend, Tagbo by Praisles(f): 2:28pm
Teni toku logbe! ko tosekan ti Tagbo lo, aunty ti gbon ranu , won ti tun ke fo! issorai
7 Likes 1 Share
Re: Caroline Danjuma Posts First Ever Photo Since Losing Boyfriend, Tagbo by LifeofAirforce(m): 2:29pm
Beautiful
Re: Caroline Danjuma Posts First Ever Photo Since Losing Boyfriend, Tagbo by ReneeNuttall(f): 2:57pm
She's supposed to be mourning her bf,and not this.
1 Like
Re: Caroline Danjuma Posts First Ever Photo Since Losing Boyfriend, Tagbo by Negotiate: 4:24pm
All preeks are replaceable
2 Likes
Re: Caroline Danjuma Posts First Ever Photo Since Losing Boyfriend, Tagbo by felzylix(m): 4:24pm
HELP A NAIRALANDER WIN AN AWARD PLEASE!!!
https://www.instagram.com/p/BZ_k21fl8UK/
#Osuncorpers
#Nextratedsuperstar
please follow the link below and like the picture to make your vote count.
https://www.instagram.com/p/BZ_k21fl8UK/
it wouldn't cost you a thing, please make it count...
Re: Caroline Danjuma Posts First Ever Photo Since Losing Boyfriend, Tagbo by LesbianBoy(m): 4:24pm
Ugly girl
E pain me as davido didn't sue this bitch for defamation of character! Shebi in that post, after accusing davido wrongly she said davido thinks he has money that he has "met his match".....davido should have collected the money the hoe thinks she has.....nonsense!
2 Likes
Re: Caroline Danjuma Posts First Ever Photo Since Losing Boyfriend, Tagbo by chukzyfcbb: 4:25pm
bloggers make una fear God oh.
When did she refer him as her Boyfriend?
Some blog says tagbo is her brother
some say tagbo is a childhood friend
now you say boyfriend.
This woman is married to the Danjuma family
to the best of my knowledge she hasn't divorced.
Make she no use police follow up your matter o
The danjuma family na billionaires dem be with solid connection.
No let amebo put you for trouble
2 Likes
Re: Caroline Danjuma Posts First Ever Photo Since Losing Boyfriend, Tagbo by Cornerstone001: 4:25pm
Na so
Re: Caroline Danjuma Posts First Ever Photo Since Losing Boyfriend, Tagbo by columbus007(m): 4:25pm
people no longer live long in the heart of their love ones when they die again,ordinary 5days they have forgotten
Re: Caroline Danjuma Posts First Ever Photo Since Losing Boyfriend, Tagbo by Slymonster(m): 4:25pm
Woly:Shut up
2 Likes
Re: Caroline Danjuma Posts First Ever Photo Since Losing Boyfriend, Tagbo by dechriscool(m): 4:26pm
Ok
Re: Caroline Danjuma Posts First Ever Photo Since Losing Boyfriend, Tagbo by harrycoko: 4:26pm
So she was dating a nobody in the first place? All this our celebrities sef,them no get levels at all..
1 Like
Re: Caroline Danjuma Posts First Ever Photo Since Losing Boyfriend, Tagbo by AntiWailer: 4:26pm
She moved on with smiles.
So if there is any idiot here going out of his way trying to kill himself because of one girl at the expense of his mum and sisters,
Place your right hand on your head and say the text below slowwwlllyyyyyy.
"Craze dey worry me sha ..."
"Craze dey worry me sha ..."
"Craze dey worry me sha ..."
"Craze dey worry me sha ..."
"Craze dey worry me sha ..."
"Craze dey worry me sha ..."
"Craze dey worry me sha ..."
You are delivered. Go and be a f00l no more.
1 Like 1 Share
Re: Caroline Danjuma Posts First Ever Photo Since Losing Boyfriend, Tagbo by Adaumunocha(f): 4:27pm
Life goes on. No one is indispensable.
Re: Caroline Danjuma Posts First Ever Photo Since Losing Boyfriend, Tagbo by donblade85555(m): 4:27pm
So she dor forget about the boy just now? life must go on sha. na to find new boy na
anyway for funny jokes and riddles that will make you laugh like a mad man visit www.laughkillme.com
Re: Caroline Danjuma Posts First Ever Photo Since Losing Boyfriend, Tagbo by Slymonster(m): 4:27pm
lovely smile...anyone got her number?
Re: Caroline Danjuma Posts First Ever Photo Since Losing Boyfriend, Tagbo by pmc01(m): 4:28pm
Woly:Forget the lewdness mister.
I'm not into celebrity drama, but moving on from losing a loved one takes great strength and steadfastness than you can imagine.
It's no mean feat at all, I know that first hand. Let her delight herself in whatever puts her out of depression.
1 Like 1 Share
Re: Caroline Danjuma Posts First Ever Photo Since Losing Boyfriend, Tagbo by feodan: 4:28pm
abeg who knows how to import goods from aliexpress to nigeria ？ pls cum and teach me
Re: Caroline Danjuma Posts First Ever Photo Since Losing Boyfriend, Tagbo by kenex4ever(m): 4:28pm
Cute woman. See Wetin Tagbo go dey miss.
Re: Caroline Danjuma Posts First Ever Photo Since Losing Boyfriend, Tagbo by Hentizzle: 4:28pm
Okkk
Re: Caroline Danjuma Posts First Ever Photo Since Losing Boyfriend, Tagbo by CriticMaestro: 4:29pm
The guy died leaving that beauty? Chai
Re: Caroline Danjuma Posts First Ever Photo Since Losing Boyfriend, Tagbo by Sirheny007(m): 4:29pm
Hentizzle:
CriticMaestro:
Promismike:
donblade85555:
dechriscool:
Cornerstone001:
felzylix:
Odioko1:
Re: Caroline Danjuma Posts First Ever Photo Since Losing Boyfriend, Tagbo by Promismike(m): 4:29pm
Ok
Re: Caroline Danjuma Posts First Ever Photo Since Losing Boyfriend, Tagbo by cristianisraeli: 4:29pm
this one look like person way loose boyfriend?
her life will go on
onto the next one
