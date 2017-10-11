₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Press Statement On The Pandemonium In Anambra State by darkdude(m): 12:31pm
PRESS STATEMENT: ARMY MEDICAL OUTREACH
11.10.17
The attention of the State Government has been drawn to an on going medical outreach being undertaken by the Army in Ozubulu, Ekwusigo Local Government Area.
The State has been made to understand that the exercise is part of Army social responsibility to members of the public.
However, strong apprehension among the populace has followed the exercise leading to withdrawal of students from schools by parents, misconception of the actual motive behind the exercise by stakeholders, community leaders and a general reservation by the public for whom the outreach is intended.
To this end and to ensure no further escalation of the situation, His Excellency the Governor, Chief Willie Obiano has contacted the Army Authories and advised for immediate stoppage of the medical outreach until wide sensitization is conducted to reassure people of its intentions and benefits. The exercise has therefore been put on hold.
Parents and guardians are strongly advised to stop withdrawing their wards from schools as the situation has been handled. All schools within the State will remain open as there is no cause for alarm! Community leaders, Presidents General and all Stakeholders are hereby reassured of the commitment of the Governor and the State Government to the wellbeing of Ndi Anambra.
The State Government also strongly condemns observed rhetorics on social media completely misrepresenting the situation with insinuations of spread of diseases and death of students in schools arising from the exercise. The State categorically refutes these rhetorics and confirms that there is no death of any student anywhere in the State. Mischief makers are warned to desist from spreading falsehood. Anambra remains calm and peaceful!
Thank you!
Prof Solo Chukwulobelu
Secretary to the State Government.
cc: lalasticlala Mynd44
Re: Press Statement On The Pandemonium In Anambra State by Truthbtold1: 12:48pm
Gross incompetence, sheer greediness, laxity in intellectual acquisition, no patience in daily dealing, high-class gullibility...these people need more than vaccination.
They need Jesus!
Re: Press Statement On The Pandemonium In Anambra State by Bari22(m): 12:51pm
Re: Press Statement On The Pandemonium In Anambra State by RZArecta(m): 12:58pm
Before such exercises are carried out, there's always proper sensitization even weeks to commencement, the army and whoever organized this thing didn't get this right. Bear in mind that there has been rumors flying about that the NA is responsible for the recent outbreak of monkeypox, these rumors haven't been properly dispelled by govt authorities hence most people are still ignorant. Nice move by the state governor any way
Re: Press Statement On The Pandemonium In Anambra State by sunnyb0b0(m): 1:03pm
The attached message went viral 3 days ago and today, the Nigerian govt through the Army went on said medical outreach without first dispelling such rumour and sensitising the public and you expect people to allow their wards take such vaccines?
Incompetence is written all over this government.
Re: Press Statement On The Pandemonium In Anambra State by kolnel: 1:09pm
Same thing happened in the northern part years ago
That’s why polio and meningitis are resident diseases over there
Government on the other hand needs to educate the public more
Re: Press Statement On The Pandemonium In Anambra State by Edenoscar2(m): 1:09pm
The way rumours spread in nigeria is disturbing
Re: Press Statement On The Pandemonium In Anambra State by kay29000(m): 1:09pm
The conspiracy theories of military injecting children with monkey pox is sickening. But then again, Nigerian military don't have a good rapport with easterners, so they should just forget the free medical service for now.
Re: Press Statement On The Pandemonium In Anambra State by Aieboocaar(m): 1:09pm
No blame whatsoever for those parents who withdrew their wards from school today. HEALTH MATTERS AIN'T NO JOKE
Why would the Army go for immunization exercise without proper sensitization and orientation??!!! Or because are putting on uniforms and carrying gun they are now above the law?
ok. why should a normal human being accept a gift from a Python?
Re: Press Statement On The Pandemonium In Anambra State by adisabarber(m): 1:09pm
Is the medical outreach necessary at this time? How can you offer free medical services to people after invading their communities and you expect them to trust you? Did the army conduct enough public enlightenment program? You don't just walk into my child's school and say you are offering free medical services. I tell you say he sick?
Re: Press Statement On The Pandemonium In Anambra State by Negotiate: 1:09pm
That was how Ikpeazu gave a statement that the army would leave Abia state, only for them to make him a fool in his own state.
Here again, a butt-licking governor is talking, as if he can stop the army from carrying out their plans, whether mischievous or not.
The people are okay, the army better be brave enough to use their guns, or get lost.
Masking their beastly faces in the name of health services won't cut it.
Same armies that have killed their youths, raided their Church, and labelled them terrorists.
The East Never Forgets.
Get lost.
Re: Press Statement On The Pandemonium In Anambra State by Egein(m): 1:09pm
As much illiteracy is a one reason for the needless apprehension, we must also agree that there's also a general, justified distrust of the Nigerian government and its military by the Igbos. Nothing, but inclusiveness, can shatter this distrust.
Re: Press Statement On The Pandemonium In Anambra State by Swizbank: 1:09pm
Re: Press Statement On The Pandemonium In Anambra State by Taiwo20(m): 1:09pm
Truthbtold1:
They are mostly christians....what they need is actually sense
Re: Press Statement On The Pandemonium In Anambra State by magoo10: 1:09pm
Free medical care is not by force
the people have rejected it ,they don't need it ... there are many idps in the north who need those drugs,simply take it to them. shekina
Re: Press Statement On The Pandemonium In Anambra State by smartg(m): 1:11pm
sunnyb0b0:when Buhari was alive he was sharing hunger. now jubrin came to share monkey pox.
Re: Press Statement On The Pandemonium In Anambra State by Truthbtold1: 1:11pm
Keep on blaming ur stupidity on the government
This is why I'm totally in support of the military monitoring social media, they would av dealt with your fellow mumu that sent you the message and the preceding mumu that he/she got it from.
Re: Press Statement On The Pandemonium In Anambra State by iamleumas: 1:11pm
Re: Press Statement On The Pandemonium In Anambra State by Nathdoug(m): 1:11pm
I dey suspect this exercise....coming from jibril to the south east
Re: Press Statement On The Pandemonium In Anambra State by affable4: 1:11pm
How can you convince a people to accept a goodwill service from someone they see as a beast and has brutally dealt with them recently?
Re: Press Statement On The Pandemonium In Anambra State by Sunnycliff(m): 1:11pm
I'll timed damage control... Dead on Arrival
Re: Press Statement On The Pandemonium In Anambra State by Charleschidera(m): 1:12pm
The same as here in Enugu State.......
Re: Press Statement On The Pandemonium In Anambra State by mastengsynergy: 1:12pm
Great!
Nigerians should pls stop spreading rumors that can cause National crisis.
Re: Press Statement On The Pandemonium In Anambra State by smartg(m): 1:12pm
when Buhari was alive he was sharing hunger. now jubrin came to share monkey pox.
Re: Press Statement On The Pandemonium In Anambra State by Dillusionist(f): 1:12pm
is it necessary? ?carry your whatever to your sick almajiri brothers in the north..they need it more ...useless country
Re: Press Statement On The Pandemonium In Anambra State by Mrjaz(m): 1:12pm
One might be forced to believe this rumor because things r all playing out gradually come to think of it who needs more free medical care than the north? Na healthy children u want to give vaccines kai Nigeria we hail dee jubrin from Sudan or Buhari in fact I am confused if I am still in Nigeria Sudan or Biafra
Re: Press Statement On The Pandemonium In Anambra State by Pidgin2(f): 1:12pm
Buhari said he would make the country ungovernable for Jonathan of he didn't win bit see how nemesis has caught up with him
Re: Press Statement On The Pandemonium In Anambra State by davodyguy: 1:12pm
Pathetic.
One lunatic instilled fear to the hearts of Many, telling them to disregard others. Now ignorance has taken over
Re: Press Statement On The Pandemonium In Anambra State by lucky999: 1:12pm
Edenoscar2:
fvck you
