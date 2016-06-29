Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Diezani Alison-Madueke Loses 56 Houses To FG, Court Orders Permanent Forfeiture (223 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

The Federal High Court in Lagos on Wednesday ordered the permanent forfeiture of 56 houses linked to a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Mrs. Diezani Alison-Madueke.



The houses, located in Lagos and Port Harcourt, were said to have been acquired by the ex-minister between 2011 and 2013 using front companies.



The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission claimed that Diezani paid $21,982,224 for the properties, adding that it believed that the funds were proceeds of crime.



The anti-graft agency listed the properties to include 29 terraced houses comprising eight four-bedroomed penthouse apartments, six three-bedroomed apartments, two three-bedroomed maisonettes, two twin bedroomed apartments and one four-bedroom apartment.



The permanent forfeiture order was made by Justice Abdulaziz Anka.



http://punchng.com/breaking-court-orders-permanent-forfeiture-of-diezanis-56-hou 1 Like



56 houses and yet she has not started to shake, wont be surprised this woman outdid Abacha Damn!56 houses and yet she has not started to shake, wont be surprised this woman outdid Abacha 1 Like

Return Timipre Sylva's 48 houses, forfeit Dieziani's own... Anything to make us forget the scandal currently rocking NNPC and Buhari's illegal signing off 640 billion naira contract without executive powers 3 Likes

hhh

ok and tomorrow dezianni will come out to deny ever owning these properties.

Who do we believe? a govt that returner whopping 48houses back to a looter or the one that has currently diverted $25billion from nnpc.

Story... Did dey prove d houses were hers or dey alleged and linked it to her.. Mtchewww.. Evrytym dis govt is enmeshed in a controversy dey find a way to deflect attention from demselves and distract ppl. Oya zombies com and start masturbating.. One has already booked his space above

1 Like

That is good

One person,56 houses.

Uwa mmebi.

That's the truth and justice for today.

Nbote:

Story... Did dey prove d houses were hers or dey alleged and linked it to her.. Mtchewww.. Evrytym dis govt is enmeshed in a controversy dey find a way to deflect attention from demselves and distract ppl. Oya zombies com and start masturbating.. One has already booked his space above did anybody complain of losing any house to government?

In the absent of any, the houses now belonged to government did anybody complain of losing any house to government?In the absent of any, the houses now belonged to government

K

Bad news for some people

Hmm