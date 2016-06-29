₦airaland Forum

Diezani Alison-Madueke Loses 56 Houses To FG, Court Orders Permanent Forfeiture by unite4real: 12:43pm
The Federal High Court in Lagos on Wednesday ordered the permanent forfeiture of 56 houses linked to a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Mrs. Diezani Alison-Madueke.

The houses, located in Lagos and Port Harcourt, were said to have been acquired by the ex-minister between 2011 and 2013 using front companies.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission claimed that Diezani paid $21,982,224 for the properties, adding that it believed that the funds were proceeds of crime.

The anti-graft agency listed the properties to include 29 terraced houses comprising eight four-bedroomed penthouse apartments, six three-bedroomed apartments, two three-bedroomed maisonettes, two twin bedroomed apartments and one four-bedroom apartment.

The permanent forfeiture order was made by Justice Abdulaziz Anka.

http://punchng.com/breaking-court-orders-permanent-forfeiture-of-diezanis-56-hou

1 Like

Re: Diezani Alison-Madueke Loses 56 Houses To FG, Court Orders Permanent Forfeiture by intruxive(m): 12:45pm
Damn!
56 houses and yet she has not started to shake, wont be surprised this woman outdid Abacha shocked

1 Like

Re: Diezani Alison-Madueke Loses 56 Houses To FG, Court Orders Permanent Forfeiture by RZArecta(m): 12:49pm
Return Timipre Sylva's 48 houses, forfeit Dieziani's own... Anything to make us forget the scandal currently rocking NNPC and Buhari's illegal signing off 640 billion naira contract without executive powers cool

3 Likes

Re: Diezani Alison-Madueke Loses 56 Houses To FG, Court Orders Permanent Forfeiture by Bari22(m): 12:50pm
hhh
Re: Diezani Alison-Madueke Loses 56 Houses To FG, Court Orders Permanent Forfeiture by madridguy(m): 12:51pm
lipsrsealed lipsrsealed lipsrsealed
Re: Diezani Alison-Madueke Loses 56 Houses To FG, Court Orders Permanent Forfeiture by magoo10: 12:53pm
ok and tomorrow dezianni will come out to deny ever owning these properties.
Who do we believe? a govt that returner whopping 48houses back to a looter or the one that has currently diverted $25billion from nnpc.
Re: Diezani Alison-Madueke Loses 56 Houses To FG, Court Orders Permanent Forfeiture by Nbote(m): 12:59pm
Story... Did dey prove d houses were hers or dey alleged and linked it to her.. Mtchewww.. Evrytym dis govt is enmeshed in a controversy dey find a way to deflect attention from demselves and distract ppl. Oya zombies com and start masturbating.. One has already booked his space above
Re: Diezani Alison-Madueke Loses 56 Houses To FG, Court Orders Permanent Forfeiture by DONSMITH123(m): 1:03pm
lipsrsealed

1 Like

Re: Diezani Alison-Madueke Loses 56 Houses To FG, Court Orders Permanent Forfeiture by Jesusloveyou(m): 1:04pm
That is good
Re: Diezani Alison-Madueke Loses 56 Houses To FG, Court Orders Permanent Forfeiture by thorpido(m): 1:05pm
One person,56 houses.
Uwa mmebi.
Re: Diezani Alison-Madueke Loses 56 Houses To FG, Court Orders Permanent Forfeiture by olatade(m): 1:16pm
That's the truth and justice for today.
Re: Diezani Alison-Madueke Loses 56 Houses To FG, Court Orders Permanent Forfeiture by Jesusloveyou(m): 1:18pm
Nbote:
Story... Did dey prove d houses were hers or dey alleged and linked it to her.. Mtchewww.. Evrytym dis govt is enmeshed in a controversy dey find a way to deflect attention from demselves and distract ppl. Oya zombies com and start masturbating.. One has already booked his space above
did anybody complain of losing any house to government?
In the absent of any, the houses now belonged to government
Re: Diezani Alison-Madueke Loses 56 Houses To FG, Court Orders Permanent Forfeiture by princechiemekam(m): 1:19pm
K
Re: Diezani Alison-Madueke Loses 56 Houses To FG, Court Orders Permanent Forfeiture by brainpulse: 1:19pm
Bad news for some people
Re: Diezani Alison-Madueke Loses 56 Houses To FG, Court Orders Permanent Forfeiture by kay29000(m): 1:19pm
Hmm
Re: Diezani Alison-Madueke Loses 56 Houses To FG, Court Orders Permanent Forfeiture by tellwisdom: 1:20pm
Re: Diezani Alison-Madueke Loses 56 Houses To FG, Court Orders Permanent Forfeiture by nairavsdollars: 1:20pm
k
Re: Diezani Alison-Madueke Loses 56 Houses To FG, Court Orders Permanent Forfeiture by luvinhubby(m): 1:20pm
sad sad sad

