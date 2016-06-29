₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
The Federal High Court in Lagos on Wednesday ordered the permanent forfeiture of 56 houses linked to a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Mrs. Diezani Alison-Madueke.
|Re: Diezani Alison-Madueke Loses 56 Houses To FG, Court Orders Permanent Forfeiture by intruxive(m): 12:45pm
Damn!
56 houses and yet she has not started to shake, wont be surprised this woman outdid Abacha
|Re: Diezani Alison-Madueke Loses 56 Houses To FG, Court Orders Permanent Forfeiture by RZArecta(m): 12:49pm
Return Timipre Sylva's 48 houses, forfeit Dieziani's own... Anything to make us forget the scandal currently rocking NNPC and Buhari's illegal signing off 640 billion naira contract without executive powers
|Re: Diezani Alison-Madueke Loses 56 Houses To FG, Court Orders Permanent Forfeiture by Bari22(m): 12:50pm
hhh
|Re: Diezani Alison-Madueke Loses 56 Houses To FG, Court Orders Permanent Forfeiture by madridguy(m): 12:51pm
|Re: Diezani Alison-Madueke Loses 56 Houses To FG, Court Orders Permanent Forfeiture by magoo10: 12:53pm
ok and tomorrow dezianni will come out to deny ever owning these properties.
Who do we believe? a govt that returner whopping 48houses back to a looter or the one that has currently diverted $25billion from nnpc.
|Re: Diezani Alison-Madueke Loses 56 Houses To FG, Court Orders Permanent Forfeiture by Nbote(m): 12:59pm
Story... Did dey prove d houses were hers or dey alleged and linked it to her.. Mtchewww.. Evrytym dis govt is enmeshed in a controversy dey find a way to deflect attention from demselves and distract ppl. Oya zombies com and start masturbating.. One has already booked his space above
|Re: Diezani Alison-Madueke Loses 56 Houses To FG, Court Orders Permanent Forfeiture by DONSMITH123(m): 1:03pm
|Re: Diezani Alison-Madueke Loses 56 Houses To FG, Court Orders Permanent Forfeiture by Jesusloveyou(m): 1:04pm
That is good
|Re: Diezani Alison-Madueke Loses 56 Houses To FG, Court Orders Permanent Forfeiture by thorpido(m): 1:05pm
One person,56 houses.
Uwa mmebi.
|Re: Diezani Alison-Madueke Loses 56 Houses To FG, Court Orders Permanent Forfeiture by olatade(m): 1:16pm
That's the truth and justice for today.
|Re: Diezani Alison-Madueke Loses 56 Houses To FG, Court Orders Permanent Forfeiture by Jesusloveyou(m): 1:18pm
Nbote:did anybody complain of losing any house to government?
In the absent of any, the houses now belonged to government
|Re: Diezani Alison-Madueke Loses 56 Houses To FG, Court Orders Permanent Forfeiture by princechiemekam(m): 1:19pm
K
|Re: Diezani Alison-Madueke Loses 56 Houses To FG, Court Orders Permanent Forfeiture by brainpulse: 1:19pm
Bad news for some people
|Re: Diezani Alison-Madueke Loses 56 Houses To FG, Court Orders Permanent Forfeiture by kay29000(m): 1:19pm
Hmm
|Re: Diezani Alison-Madueke Loses 56 Houses To FG, Court Orders Permanent Forfeiture by tellwisdom: 1:20pm
|Re: Diezani Alison-Madueke Loses 56 Houses To FG, Court Orders Permanent Forfeiture by nairavsdollars: 1:20pm
k
|Re: Diezani Alison-Madueke Loses 56 Houses To FG, Court Orders Permanent Forfeiture by luvinhubby(m): 1:20pm
