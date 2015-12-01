Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Pick Sule Lamido As Your Presidential Candidate - Femi Aribisala Advises PDP (8938 Views)

In a tweet posted on his tweeter time line, Aribisala wrote “PDP Should Immediately Resolve to Field Sule Lamido as president in 2019 in order to unseat incompetent Buhari and move the country forward.



Apart from the current haphazard and uncoordinated response to the

Owing to his

Sule Lamido who is the front runner to clinch the PDP ticket for the 2019 presidential elections barring any unforeseen circumstances was credited with transforming the landscape in Jigawa including the construction of the massive state owned airport which was transferred to the Federal Government. Many who know him describe him as a detribalized Nigerian with a nationalist mindset unlike Dr Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso a comment re-echoed by most members of the Redeemed Christian church of God after the destruction of their Mega Church by the current APC led government in Jigawa. In the light of current scramble into the PDP for tickets, delegates to the party’s presidential primaries will have a long list of candidates to choose from.



One of these three will be the PDP presidential candidate



Ahmed Markafi, Ibrahim Dakwambo or Sule Lamido 3 Likes

Anybody or anything for Buhari. 15 Likes

NIGERIANS SHOULD SHINE THEIR EYES THIS TIME. WE MUST NOT BE FOOLED AGAIN. 4 Likes

Anybody but buhari even if it is seun osewa. 19 Likes

And what is the difference between Lamido and Buhari when it comes to tribalism? Lamido is another ethnocentric Fulani man just like Buhari. He is also an extremely corrupt person with many corruption cases involving him and his children still pending in court. He is not a good upgrade from Buhari.



I also don't want a situation where another northerner will start afresh and then be demanding for two terms. That will amount to 12 straight years of ethnocentric Fulani rule. The south should be wise. Count me out of this please. 14 Likes 4 Shares

Hehe



Dankwambo is a much better alternative. He's sound, street smart, religiously tolerant, understanding, and a minority who has had an experience of what it feels like to be disadvantaged.



Dankwambo is a bridge builder and Nigerian who preaches unity and equity. In many ways, he's everything Nigerians desire in a leader. 5 Likes 1 Share

So you Idiots can still go back to North to source for President after insulting them all these while? Why can't you zone your Presidency to East, after all you are all been shouting Igbos are being marginalized, Calling Buhari supporters Northern slaves. So whose slave are you guys now?



Either Buhari win or not, its a Win Win for the North, is either the enjoy another 4years or Another 8yrs 11 Likes 2 Shares

malton:

Hehe



seunmsg:

And what is the difference between Lamido and Buhari when it comes to tribalism? Lamido is another ethnocentric Fulani man just like Buhari. He is also an extremely corrupt person with many corruption cases involving him and his children still pending in court. He is not a good upgrade from Buhari.

HMMMMM



FOR NOW NOBODY FROM THE NORTH CAN UPSTAGE PRESIDENT BUHARI.

MAKE NO MISTAKE ABOUT IT, WHOMSOEVER THAT COMES OUT FROM THE NORTH TO CONTEST AGAINST BUHARI IS ONLY JUSTIFYING HIS CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHT WHILE WAITING FOR SUPER MIRACLE TO HAPPEN.. 13 Likes 1 Share

TundeHashim:

I think dankwambo is a Fulani, not a minority ethic group.

No, he's not Fulani. He's Terawa.



One of the most detribalised Nigerians there are at the moment. No, he's not Fulani. He's Terawa.One of the most detribalised Nigerians there are at the moment. 4 Likes 1 Share

Nice one but he can't win Buhari



David Mark has more pull

Northern minorites would vote him more than Buhari even



But igbos should for once be wise and not fall for this northern trap to rule for 12 years 2 Likes 1 Share

The easiest person to defeat.

If you think not,field him.

So this was what it was all about? Picking this rotten apple over that rotten apple? When would we learn? the system is corrupt, the constitution isn't even fit to be used as toilet paper. The system MUST change. We need restructuring and regionalism, we need a system where each region contributes to the FG and not a case where the FG contributes to the regions. We need regions to be in TOTAL CONTROL of their resources. Who does the presidency really help anyway? 6 Likes

If the looters party agree to this request Wii that make the wailing biafrog reduce or stop thier foolish daily cries ?

All we want is good governance

RisMas:

i thought a proverb says Grey hair comes with wisdom taaaaah, this man's brain is on tiger battery i swear Nice one bro





May these fall on you Nice one broMay these fall on you 1 Like

adem30:

So you Idiots can still go back to North to source for Presidency after insulting them all these while? Why can't you zone your Presidency to East, after all you are all been shouting Igbos are being marginalized, Calling Buhari supporters Northern slaves. So whose slave are you guys now?



Either Buhari win or not, its a Win Win for the North, is either the enjoy another 4years or Another 8yrs

You are really suffering from temporary madness. You are really suffering from temporary madness.









Same same

Same old people

What about Nnmadi Kanu





USELESSS LAND,NA ONLY DEM,GO DEY RULE UNA,..

PublicHealthNig:

They wan f the guy up They wan f the guy up

Who appointed you Special Adviser to the PDP on Presidential matters?