Pick Sule Lamido As Your Presidential Candidate - Femi Aribisala Advises PDP by PublicHealthNig: 2:26pm
After series of tweets lampooning members of the first family over comment absolving President Muhamadu Buhari of any knowledge of the shameful state of the Aso Rock clinic which the President’s wife Aisha Buhari claimed has no single syringe or Paracetamol, Social Commentator and author Femi Aribisala has called on Nigeria’s former ruling party to immediately resolve to field Dr Sule Lanido the former Governor of Jigawa state as its flag bearer in the 2019 presidential elections.
In a tweet posted on his tweeter time line, Aribisala wrote “PDP Should Immediately Resolve to Field Sule Lamido as president in 2019 in order to unseat incompetent Buhari and move the country forward.
Apart from the current haphazard and uncoordinated response to the monkeypox outbreak President Buhari’s Government has since gone out of favour with most Nigerians owing to large scale corruption among the president’s closest aides, high food prices, a complex and inefficient foreign exchange regime that has made the naira almost worthless in foreign markets, unemployment and a crippled industrial sector that has lost over 60 percent of its workforce in less than 2 and half years.
Owing to his failing health, most political analysts had expected the president retire after his first term but from his body language and revelations coming from the recent NNPC scandal it appears the president is already preparing for the 2019 presidential election.
Sule Lamido who is the front runner to clinch the PDP ticket for the 2019 presidential elections barring any unforeseen circumstances was credited with transforming the landscape in Jigawa including the construction of the massive state owned airport which was transferred to the Federal Government. Many who know him describe him as a detribalized Nigerian with a nationalist mindset unlike Dr Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso a comment re-echoed by most members of the Redeemed Christian church of God after the destruction of their Mega Church by the current APC led government in Jigawa. In the light of current scramble into the PDP for tickets, delegates to the party’s presidential primaries will have a long list of candidates to choose from.
Re: Pick Sule Lamido As Your Presidential Candidate - Femi Aribisala Advises PDP by comos: 2:34pm
One of these three will be the PDP presidential candidate
Ahmed Markafi, Ibrahim Dakwambo or Sule Lamido
Re: Pick Sule Lamido As Your Presidential Candidate - Femi Aribisala Advises PDP by luvinhubby(m): 2:36pm
Anybody or anything for Buhari.
Re: Pick Sule Lamido As Your Presidential Candidate - Femi Aribisala Advises PDP by clevvermind(m): 2:49pm
NIGERIANS SHOULD SHINE THEIR EYES THIS TIME. WE MUST NOT BE FOOLED AGAIN.
Re: Pick Sule Lamido As Your Presidential Candidate - Femi Aribisala Advises PDP by EzeEbira(m): 2:52pm
Anybody but buhari even if it is seun osewa.
Re: Pick Sule Lamido As Your Presidential Candidate - Femi Aribisala Advises PDP by seunmsg(m): 2:58pm
And what is the difference between Lamido and Buhari when it comes to tribalism? Lamido is another ethnocentric Fulani man just like Buhari. He is also an extremely corrupt person with many corruption cases involving him and his children still pending in court. He is not a good upgrade from Buhari.
I also don't want a situation where another northerner will start afresh and then be demanding for two terms. That will amount to 12 straight years of ethnocentric Fulani rule. The south should be wise. Count me out of this please.
Re: Pick Sule Lamido As Your Presidential Candidate - Femi Aribisala Advises PDP by malton: 3:01pm
Dankwambo is a much better alternative. He's sound, street smart, religiously tolerant, understanding, and a minority who has had an experience of what it feels like to be disadvantaged.
Dankwambo is a bridge builder and Nigerian who preaches unity and equity. In many ways, he's everything Nigerians desire in a leader.
Re: Pick Sule Lamido As Your Presidential Candidate - Femi Aribisala Advises PDP by adem30: 3:17pm
So you Idiots can still go back to North to source for President after insulting them all these while? Why can't you zone your Presidency to East, after all you are all been shouting Igbos are being marginalized, Calling Buhari supporters Northern slaves. So whose slave are you guys now?
Either Buhari win or not, its a Win Win for the North, is either the enjoy another 4years or Another 8yrs
Re: Pick Sule Lamido As Your Presidential Candidate - Femi Aribisala Advises PDP by RisMas(m): 3:25pm
i thought a proverb says Grey hair comes with wisdom taaaaah, this man's brain is on tiger battery i swear
Re: Pick Sule Lamido As Your Presidential Candidate - Femi Aribisala Advises PDP by TundeHashim(m): 3:29pm
malton:I think dankwambo is a Fulani, not a minority ethic group.
Re: Pick Sule Lamido As Your Presidential Candidate - Femi Aribisala Advises PDP by slimghost(m): 3:48pm
seunmsg:
Exactly. I'd rather not vote than waste my vote on Lamido! My prefferd candidate would have been Donald Duke but then.........I know better.
Re: Pick Sule Lamido As Your Presidential Candidate - Femi Aribisala Advises PDP by NASTYNASOSO: 3:56pm
FOR NOW NOBODY FROM THE NORTH CAN UPSTAGE PRESIDENT BUHARI.
MAKE NO MISTAKE ABOUT IT, WHOMSOEVER THAT COMES OUT FROM THE NORTH TO CONTEST AGAINST BUHARI IS ONLY JUSTIFYING HIS CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHT WHILE WAITING FOR SUPER MIRACLE TO HAPPEN..
Re: Pick Sule Lamido As Your Presidential Candidate - Femi Aribisala Advises PDP by malton: 4:09pm
TundeHashim:
No, he's not Fulani. He's Terawa.
One of the most detribalised Nigerians there are at the moment.
Re: Pick Sule Lamido As Your Presidential Candidate - Femi Aribisala Advises PDP by mrvitalis(m): 5:05pm
Nice one but he can't win Buhari
David Mark has more pull
Northern minorites would vote him more than Buhari even
But igbos should for once be wise and not fall for this northern trap to rule for 12 years
Re: Pick Sule Lamido As Your Presidential Candidate - Femi Aribisala Advises PDP by kindnyce(m): 5:06pm
The easiest person to defeat.
If you think not,field him.
So this was what it was all about? Picking this rotten apple over that rotten apple? When would we learn? the system is corrupt, the constitution isn't even fit to be used as toilet paper. The system MUST change. We need restructuring and regionalism, we need a system where each region contributes to the FG and not a case where the FG contributes to the regions. We need regions to be in TOTAL CONTROL of their resources. Who does the presidency really help anyway?
Re: Pick Sule Lamido As Your Presidential Candidate - Femi Aribisala Advises PDP by oweman: 5:09pm
If the looters party agree to this request Wii that make the wailing biafrog reduce or stop thier foolish daily cries ?
Re: Pick Sule Lamido As Your Presidential Candidate - Femi Aribisala Advises PDP by medolab90(m): 5:10pm
All we want is good governance
Re: Pick Sule Lamido As Your Presidential Candidate - Femi Aribisala Advises PDP by holatin(m): 5:11pm
been trying to log into Facebook for the past 3 minute but it keep saying sorry something went wrong, we are working on it.
who is having same prob
|Re: Pick Sule Lamido As Your Presidential Candidate - Femi Aribisala Advises PDP by SenorFax(m): 5:12pm
RisMas:Nice one bro
May these fall on you
Re: Pick Sule Lamido As Your Presidential Candidate - Femi Aribisala Advises PDP by phkka1(m): 5:14pm
adem30:
You are really suffering from temporary madness.
Re: Pick Sule Lamido As Your Presidential Candidate - Femi Aribisala Advises PDP by naijaisGOOD: 5:14pm
Re: Pick Sule Lamido As Your Presidential Candidate - Femi Aribisala Advises PDP by Artisannaija: 5:15pm
Re: Pick Sule Lamido As Your Presidential Candidate - Femi Aribisala Advises PDP by blowjob: 5:15pm
USELESSS LAND,NA ONLY DEM,GO DEY RULE UNA,..
Re: Pick Sule Lamido As Your Presidential Candidate - Femi Aribisala Advises PDP by free2ryhme: 5:15pm
PublicHealthNig:
They wan f the guy up
Re: Pick Sule Lamido As Your Presidential Candidate - Femi Aribisala Advises PDP by nairavsdollars: 5:16pm
Who appointed you Special Adviser to the PDP on Presidential matters?
Re: Pick Sule Lamido As Your Presidential Candidate - Femi Aribisala Advises PDP by free2ryhme: 5:16pm
PublicHealthNig:
Criminal advises criminals to pick a criminal
everything wrong with this country in one picture
