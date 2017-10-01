₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,890,940 members, 3,836,396 topics. Date: Friday, 06 October 2017 at 03:09 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Caroline Danjuma: I Dated Tagbo Umeike; Why I Called Davido Out Over His Death (19159 Views)
Davido And Caroline Danjuma Invited By Police Over Tagbo Umeike’s Death / Dammy Kerry Blasts Davido Over Tagbo's Death / Davido Reacts To Caroline Danjuma's Allegations Over Tagbo's Death (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Caroline Danjuma: I Dated Tagbo Umeike; Why I Called Davido Out Over His Death by Mowunmiaf: 11:44am
http://www.lailasblog.com/dating-tagbo-death-wasnt-father-last-child-caroline-danjuma/
1 Like
|Re: Caroline Danjuma: I Dated Tagbo Umeike; Why I Called Davido Out Over His Death by Mowunmiaf: 11:45am
SAD MUCH... Continue reading...
I was out at the Bank when Tagbos childhood friend called me and said that he wanted to talk about tagbo,he was just asking random questions.
I told him i would call him back.I am aware that Tagbo was trying to do his Schengen visa so i called the guy helping him out to ask if she had heard from him but she said Tagbo was supposed to deliver some documents but had not.
I got home and called Kola back around 4pm and this was when Kola revealed to me that Tagbo was dead...T thought it was a joke because Tagbo does not drive carelessly,he doesn't fight,he is not one to be seen in a place where people are fighting..if he is angry he walks away.
I was confused.
I decided t call the mum to find out if he went to Anambra to see his mum like he said he would to collect some documents...So i called the mum and she said she had not seen Tagbo.
I sent the sister a message that i heard Tagbo was dead and she should help me find out if it was true.The sister replied asking ''how when and where''
and then i knew that she was unaware.So i decided to call my neighbour who was also Tagbos friend and my neighbour who was holidaying in Lebanon called me back and said that there was a bet of 200k and that Tagbo drank about 50 shots of tequila and i said that cannot be true.Tagbo cannot drink even a glass of hennessey because he has a light brain like me .
So a guy who cannot drink this much cannot finish 50 shots of tequila..Tagbo does not need 200k to do that.
He comes from a very wealthy background so he does not need that kind of bet,he is not hungry for that.I was shattered to hear such a news,I went into my office and sat...
read full story here...http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/caroline-dajunma-breaks-silence-on-why-she-called-out-davido-over-tagbos-death
|Re: Caroline Danjuma: I Dated Tagbo Umeike; Why I Called Davido Out Over His Death by mayweather145: 11:49am
U were texting him u never knew he was drinking to death.
10 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Caroline Danjuma: I Dated Tagbo Umeike; Why I Called Davido Out Over His Death by KunkAcid: 11:53am
Froggie froggie how far na
Davido just got himself messed up big time!
His offense:
1. Abandoning the body of the deceased at the hospital without even seeking for help from the medical team.
2.Refusal to report the incidence at the nearest police station.
3. Refusal to contact any of Tagbo's relative or close associates to inform them of the incident immediately.
Mheeeen.....that was callous of froggie & a display of cowardice.
Davido, I know say no b u kill Tagbo na the excessive shots of alcohol or maybe him village people. however u played a crucial role.
Truly, Davido thinks and behaves like a kid.
Many a times folks like Davido think they can also get away with dubiousness and criminal tendencies.
If na America this kind thing for happen, na second degree murder charge him go face straight up.
But I know say, them go settle this matter outside court by the time money don pass one hand to another.
64 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Caroline Danjuma: I Dated Tagbo Umeike; Why I Called Davido Out Over His Death by Adamsberlin(m): 12:03pm
To be candid Davido f*ck up. RIP Tagbo
18 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Caroline Danjuma: I Dated Tagbo Umeike; Why I Called Davido Out Over His Death by Mowunmiaf: 12:06pm
sad
1 Like
|Re: Caroline Danjuma: I Dated Tagbo Umeike; Why I Called Davido Out Over His Death by shege45: 12:06pm
wait oooo wat do ds guys expect from David, shey dem want mke him involve ni? so dat hm image go tarnish
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Caroline Danjuma: I Dated Tagbo Umeike; Why I Called Davido Out Over His Death by Mowunmiaf: 12:06pm
true stuff
KunkAcid:
3 Likes
|Re: Caroline Danjuma: I Dated Tagbo Umeike; Why I Called Davido Out Over His Death by tyson98: 12:07pm
I need a wife
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Caroline Danjuma: I Dated Tagbo Umeike; Why I Called Davido Out Over His Death by adajoe555(f): 12:33pm
tyson98:
Hmm.
1 Like
|Re: Caroline Danjuma: I Dated Tagbo Umeike; Why I Called Davido Out Over His Death by tyson98: 12:46pm
adajoe555:Won't you mind My dad has been on my neck and am single
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Caroline Danjuma: I Dated Tagbo Umeike; Why I Called Davido Out Over His Death by BrutalJab: 1:16pm
KunkAcid:Mr Americanah, seems you know so much bout this case. You should be of help to the NPF.
Talk about the issue and leave his voice out of it.
Frog voice that can actually feed your whole generation wizKID fan boy
27 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Caroline Danjuma: I Dated Tagbo Umeike; Why I Called Davido Out Over His Death by tspun(m): 1:57pm
KunkAcid:I understand where u are going but you see its not entirely davido's fault, sometimes we play some stupid play without minding the result, its fun though.
i know its not good to blame the dead but why did he joined a competition like that when he knows he his not capable.
me that can't take more than three bottles of origin why will I join a competition that involve taking ten bottles. that will be me killing myself by myself
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Caroline Danjuma: I Dated Tagbo Umeike; Why I Called Davido Out Over His Death by Factfinder1(f): 2:02pm
There's more to this case....in Africa people don't know what it takes to be a celebrity but after all davidos father has money so the case will die....davido is also a role model to many jobless wannabies so his carrier won't suffer to even if found guilty of this
1 Like
|Re: Caroline Danjuma: I Dated Tagbo Umeike; Why I Called Davido Out Over His Death by soberdrunk(m): 2:02pm
Rip to the young man!! I know you all are thinking it too, all these women way person think say go dey play for only 'premiership', so some of them sef dey play "League 2"...........
42 Likes
|Re: Caroline Danjuma: I Dated Tagbo Umeike; Why I Called Davido Out Over His Death by Adegbenro7643(m): 2:02pm
Sorry
|Re: Caroline Danjuma: I Dated Tagbo Umeike; Why I Called Davido Out Over His Death by adult91: 2:03pm
She invited him for dinner after coming back from MFM church. E be like dem no de preach gospel again o. All this gals no get respect for God at all. The world has more regards to baby mama, baby uncle, etc than husband and wife.
Meanwhile, is the blood of a drunkard more precious than innocent men and women murdered in cold blood by the military?
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Caroline Danjuma: I Dated Tagbo Umeike; Why I Called Davido Out Over His Death by SHAKABOOM: 2:03pm
Hhmmmm!De tagbo be like person wey go carry heavy duty pricck for this pretty woman to tie im case for head like GELE,but eehhhh I feel de guy might be poisoned..Probably davido rich papa fit don blend am for one OCCult ad dem say make im bring im frend blood for rituals.
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Caroline Danjuma: I Dated Tagbo Umeike; Why I Called Davido Out Over His Death by AntiWailer: 2:03pm
i am disappointed.
1 Like
|Re: Caroline Danjuma: I Dated Tagbo Umeike; Why I Called Davido Out Over His Death by modelmike7(m): 2:04pm
The case should be investigated carefully so the innocent won't be punished.
A grown up man from a 'very wealthy family' drinking to death for a bet of 200K and a phone on his birthday
Hmmmm, something don't add up!
RIP to the dead.
8 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Caroline Danjuma: I Dated Tagbo Umeike; Why I Called Davido Out Over His Death by Hades2016(m): 2:04pm
Story
|Re: Caroline Danjuma: I Dated Tagbo Umeike; Why I Called Davido Out Over His Death by modelmike7(m): 2:05pm
AntiWailer:with
|Re: Caroline Danjuma: I Dated Tagbo Umeike; Why I Called Davido Out Over His Death by royalamour(m): 2:05pm
What! All these beautiful girls be dating some not so it guys and then you wonder what they see in them.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Caroline Danjuma: I Dated Tagbo Umeike; Why I Called Davido Out Over His Death by johnstar(m): 2:05pm
Hmm
|Re: Caroline Danjuma: I Dated Tagbo Umeike; Why I Called Davido Out Over His Death by modelmike7(m): 2:05pm
KunkAcid:Judge Acid has spoken!!
smh!!
|Re: Caroline Danjuma: I Dated Tagbo Umeike; Why I Called Davido Out Over His Death by Woly: 2:05pm
ohhhh madam , na now i no why you dey para, person way dey cure your Konjii na him drink kill...You sure say una no dey hmmmmm when you been marry .. Kpele ooooo...Na wa ooooo
3 Likes
|Re: Caroline Danjuma: I Dated Tagbo Umeike; Why I Called Davido Out Over His Death by aventura: 2:06pm
i thought they said they were siblings?
2 Likes
|Re: Caroline Danjuma: I Dated Tagbo Umeike; Why I Called Davido Out Over His Death by loadedvibes: 2:06pm
Nalie
|Re: Caroline Danjuma: I Dated Tagbo Umeike; Why I Called Davido Out Over His Death by lurther: 2:07pm
Is this woman not married?
4 Likes
|Re: Caroline Danjuma: I Dated Tagbo Umeike; Why I Called Davido Out Over His Death by ndiboy01(m): 2:07pm
|Re: Caroline Danjuma: I Dated Tagbo Umeike; Why I Called Davido Out Over His Death by Melian: 2:07pm
Hmm
1 Like
Notorious B.i.g Vs 2pac Shakur Who Da Best / Omotola Will Never Cheat On Me, Ever: Husband / Scott Disick And Kourtney Kardashian's X-rated PDA
Viewing this topic: ruffbamreal(m), oyatake200, Mrssier, wura2020, nkowaputa(m), Perky89(m), dimerito, pembisco(m), pappyyanky, Oluwatifemina, Oloks(m), billibod, bayside(m), lewalee(f), walley112, Elnino4ladies, ViVaMadrid, elliotogbebor(m), Rhayne(f), lilskipo(m), captaincaleb(m), Donyswit, Rolly83(m), onyekachee(f), Arsenella007(f), Jblessing(m), LOT111(f), awomuti(m), engrolawei, Palmslight(m), Mikkiesshow(m), BlessedRayman, DIG1, paragraph, justi4jesu(f), presh91(m), toebilawbar(f), Sassejoli, krapardinar, chinexchiboy(m), blesseddiddy10, johnbuck81(m), janzguy, Mckandre(m), oaktown101, Ra88, preciousgt(m), ima1616(f), AZeD1(m), Lazyreporta(m), Sektion, Healthwellness0(m), skeletine(m), Armaniswiz(m), Crystaldy, Madeu(m), rapfezy, luwabrooklyn(m), tobe4real(m), ewen, tosodus(m), bunchyproject(m), Sammymyte(m), Mnewton(m), sammolarge19(m), nybol(m), rezky(m), mayorall(m), BCISLTD, Alexanderbells2, Teeabod(m), funkyfrevy(f), lovedayugo(m), Hiberry, monajit(m), sonature1, bigglesjnr, PrincessNazor(f), olaremint(m), Lipso, Omoboy(m), DIVFAVOR(m), dadaic, obqentertainment(m), modath(f), otunbabrown, Nwaoma198(f), UmuEri(m), MhizKristy(f), hitman22(m), slegdehammer(m), tylesh(f), singwa, SAKUR, Zanxx(f), james17, Maken1005, NaijaElba(m), Nnemuka, waazmoney, 9jatatafo(m), kelly27(m), atilla(m), lordraph93(m), Arcay(m), Obikodo(m), osho213(m), IamaNigerianGuy(m), Siggysangel, iAlex(m), Razmuhy, Oluwasantus(m), sommysomzy, cheezy4real(m), Jfrankination(m), pilli(m), liyasignature, flowales(m), Mayydayy(m), sunnysunny(m), IamLadyB, abfalkolly(m), ezugegere(m), eaglesgambit, Vhalentino09(m), Kylce042(m), lanrewaju902(m), Zhirinovsky, Fayoski, OlaMiki, durella32, COdeGenesis, duchessphils, ahmedyoung, ayourlerweezo(m), coolopj, emmaeny(m), oyemmyx72(m), CHINE55(m), tillaman(m), Optimist4life, uhbiodun(m), niftykaycee, olaitan411, Comradesylva, juitar(m), maxtum(m), Craigbrown4076(m), konoplyanka, olatwo(m), Gerrard59(m), Pastis, sosonwa(f), Nelsizzy(m), zubis05, Emrixx(m), ZionJay(m), headTO, tahir01(m), marklele(m), TallPck1, amojis(m), megacruise, aladdin001(m), kachi105(m), Houstency(m), Davitron1107, MrsDot(f), majamajic(m), fahohzhy(m), jomonic, thekenzi, andrew444(m), Silva79(f), Vado(m), ijeshaboy, dadalicious, mike4real2(m), badguys, Joe82834(m), Cachez(m), MaziOmenuko, cmecproblem(m), Horlami3370, influenz, guyla, dbaeous, Thedrebaba, ajiifixing(m), emmauc(m), JayEntaur(m), brocode, cooldave234(m), eddy55, AkachukwuD(m), calberian, nedman77, Topiipii(m), shidof(m), baddest04, BORNTOSUCKPUSSY, Bitcoiniler(m), marisdgreat(f), Hayzed866, ABIODUNOLAOPA1(m), bjnice(m), Chikkichukky(f), rayblings(m), Bobnotrouble, sonymax16(m), tehinse1(m), Fixed, Loverquin, papoose180(m), Donvic4u(m), michael142(m), bammoo316(m), GibsonB, goodbobo, Mharthings(m), santicruz, hoyinmide(m), ThisIsLeo(m), shinarlaura(f), Wolinx(m), Episteme2(m), Tanimola26, jellymom, Edemoski(m), chrisdstar1, obynzo, Nosaford(m), DaluChris(m), osigiepurr(m), Shori(m), Harbeesawlar(f), iheyinwa, Chemmzy(f), Adebash01(m), Legendbeloved(m), Gustavo404, synergetic, Yankee101, FFA, Sparkles003(f), realhumanity, athorello(m), Heywhizzy(m), lanightdavido(m), Omotakins(m), OyiboOyibo, emmbet, trustee20, dejibanjo, PeeDaVinci, andybini(m), dauddy97(m), phiszo(m), Vycko(f), sheguy(m), teajays(m), sweetboo143(f), Olooyo, rashfat(m), stunner7(m), abedammy, kazyhm(m), Shygirl1989(f), ogwomba(m), Analog95(m), tunfeek, Tval(m), Dabbyfab, Rhozabeth(m), oshiiteoku, babadee1(m), hungryboy(m), illustrious(m), africaimage(m), Pringlez, chilewenwam, ihatebuhari(f), Ajaoogbo, Hobashola(m), ajokebelle(f), MamaOO, bestman09(m), immex2(m), naffgem, woodboi(m), bullabong, anguei, peacesamuel94(m), sweetgirly(f), tooawesome(m), Boston001(m), joshuaarmani2 and 399 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10