|Lagos Can't Generate VAT And Others Take 50℅ - Ambode by bolaji73(m): 4:05pm
LAGOS State governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode, has denounced the practice whereby 50 percent of Value Added Tax (VAT) generated monthly by the state is being shared to other states of the federation.
|Re: Lagos Can't Generate VAT And Others Take 50℅ - Ambode by KardinalZik(m): 4:18pm
Restructuring is the only answer!
Let every State generate what they want to spend: let each State be independent from the others and the Central; let every State be autonomous.
LET THE PARASITIC STATES BE REVEALED CLEARLY!
|Re: Lagos Can't Generate VAT And Others Take 50℅ - Ambode by SweetJoystick(m): 4:36pm
If Tinubu no talk, you for get voice?
|Re: Lagos Can't Generate VAT And Others Take 50℅ - Ambode by zionmade1: 4:36pm
Why would he say such a thing
As one Nigerians everything must be shared equally.
We say no to restructuring.
Any talk about restructuring is a hate speech and buhari must send chimpanzees to dance. In short its an act of terrorism to talk about wat is not in the constitution
Dnt kill me oo, i am learning how to take over from sarrki as the chief resident zombie
|Re: Lagos Can't Generate VAT And Others Take 50℅ - Ambode by SalamRushdie: 4:42pm
It's embarrassing that till date no single govt official knows what VAT is ..VAT is nothing but a Tax borne by the last consumer of a product or service , the fact more VAT initiated in Lagos state because it's the gateway of our import Based economy doesn't mean the Tax burden is terminated in Lagos state as it can only be terminated at the point of the last consumer which can be anywhere from Lagos to Zamfara depending on how far goods imported through Lagos go ..Yes Lagos state will initiate most VATS but doesn't terminate most of it ..
|Re: Lagos Can't Generate VAT And Others Take 50℅ - Ambode by EzeEbira(m): 4:45pm
zionmade1:Seconded
Nigeria's unity is not negotiable
|Re: Lagos Can't Generate VAT And Others Take 50℅ - Ambode by Biety: 4:46pm
A verry good one from Ambode.
50% is too much.
somebody who is not supporting you in your strugles cannot be sharing your profits equally with you and expect you to keep quiet.
You reject special status for lagos but want to continue sharing equally what is being generated from there. Its unfair.
This fight should not end on the pages of Newspaper. It's a legit fight that should be fought till there is changes.
|Re: Lagos Can't Generate VAT And Others Take 50℅ - Ambode by ColonelDrake(m): 4:51pm
Is this not one of the analyses adeyinka grandson has been presenting in order to make gullible Yoruba see how the Hausa Fulani have been robbing the south especially the SS and SW. Taking large sum of money from the south to fund their unproductive and parasitic regions and to fund the luxurious lifestyles of Abuja politicians. But the yoro muslim - loyal and humble slaves of the caliphate would rather insult the hell out of him and report him to authorities. I wonder if these people are cursed. I just don't get it. Or could it be that they're just imposters disguising as Yoruba Moslems. I don't get how some people could be so daft not to listen to the voice of reason. Now that Ambode has said it, let's hear what these head slammers have to say.
|Re: Lagos Can't Generate VAT And Others Take 50℅ - Ambode by obinoral1179(m): 4:57pm
SalamRushdie:I agree with you but 90% of the Vat still find their way back to Lagos again...... What we need is proper restructuring to allow each state develop at his own space and make room for serious minded governor to think and deliver the divided of democracy......
|Re: Lagos Can't Generate VAT And Others Take 50℅ - Ambode by FTrebirth: 5:00pm
ambode is smarter than i had imagined him.
i just wish he could present this issue to the house and let the negotiations begin. though, i expect the northern caliphate to tremble.
useless parasites!
|Re: Lagos Can't Generate VAT And Others Take 50℅ - Ambode by Jetleeee: 5:17pm
ColonelDrake:
TFOH with your religious bullocks
Most Yorubas, irrespective of religious affiliation agree with Ambode on this one. There is nothing you and Adeyinka grandclown are saying that hasn't been said.
It's not like shi.t has changed since you've been making noise about the so called hausa parasites. All you clowns do 2-4-7 is make noise.
Everytime, Yoruba Muslim this, Yoruba Muslim that.
Na them say make you never pass WAEC?
|Re: Lagos Can't Generate VAT And Others Take 50℅ - Ambode by TheKingIsHere: 5:17pm
Lol, when nigerdeltans were complaining that the money being generated from our lands are being shared to other states while they give us a mere 13% back, some clowns were shouting one Nigeria or the resources belonged to everyone.
Ogbeni Ambode, according to your brothers, the VAT money belongs to every state.
Kiss the truth
|Re: Lagos Can't Generate VAT And Others Take 50℅ - Ambode by modelmike7(m): 5:18pm
Ambode is working.
|Re: Lagos Can't Generate VAT And Others Take 50℅ - Ambode by HST(m): 5:18pm
You and who?
zionmade1:
|Re: Lagos Can't Generate VAT And Others Take 50℅ - Ambode by nairavsdollars: 5:18pm
So what can you do about it sir? You want to pull Lagos out of Nigeria?
|Re: Lagos Can't Generate VAT And Others Take 50℅ - Ambode by seunmsg(m): 5:18pm
Correct. It's high time Yoruba's come together and fight out the issue of VAT sharing once and for all. If oil generating States are getting 13% derivation, the same rule should also be applied to sharing of Vat and company tax. Lagos is the most marginalized state in Nigeria and this unfair treatment to the state must stop.
|Re: Lagos Can't Generate VAT And Others Take 50℅ - Ambode by Mathe77: 5:18pm
But it's okay for Bayeslsa, delta, Rivers, and other oil producing states to generate revenue for the full country
|Re: Lagos Can't Generate VAT And Others Take 50℅ - Ambode by free2ryhme: 5:18pm
bolaji73:
They want to reap where they did not sow
pigs
|Re: Lagos Can't Generate VAT And Others Take 50℅ - Ambode by joystickextendr: 5:19pm
Noted
|Re: Lagos Can't Generate VAT And Others Take 50℅ - Ambode by thedondada(m): 5:19pm
Agreed.
People who ban alcohol shouldn't take tax from drinkers and use in their states.
We all know whom he's referring to.
|Re: Lagos Can't Generate VAT And Others Take 50℅ - Ambode by Akinz0126(m): 5:19pm
So tinubu said all that let me quickly inform our Oga @ the top cause its seem that kwarapt pellow iz dep
So tinubu said all that let me quickly inform our Oga @ the top cause its seemed that kwarapt pellow iz dep
They've started speaking up1 after the other
|Re: Lagos Can't Generate VAT And Others Take 50℅ - Ambode by free2ryhme: 5:19pm
bolaji73:
They ar enot ready to work for others to share yet they want others to work and they share
awon rag heads northerners
|Re: Lagos Can't Generate VAT And Others Take 50℅ - Ambode by hola106(m): 5:20pm
I trust my governor ever ready
|Re: Lagos Can't Generate VAT And Others Take 50℅ - Ambode by affable4: 5:20pm
You don't want to share revenue generated in your state with other states but every month you collect your own share of oil money from other states.
I guess its better this way. Let everyone have something to offer. At the end, everyone will tend to its own and leave others with theirs.
|Re: Lagos Can't Generate VAT And Others Take 50℅ - Ambode by Pavore9: 5:20pm
Ambode coolu temper na so Niger delta region they share im oil proceeds with some lazy states.
But is it not Haram to share from the VAT collected from Alcohol sales?
|Re: Lagos Can't Generate VAT And Others Take 50℅ - Ambode by TheKingIsHere: 5:21pm
FTrebirth:but when nigerdeltans complained about the same issue you insulted them
That's why it is never appropriate to condole injustice because you may be next to face the music
|Re: Lagos Can't Generate VAT And Others Take 50℅ - Ambode by emperorAY(m): 5:21pm
Some pple will say all we need is restructuring of the mind. Smh one Nigeria indeed
|Re: Lagos Can't Generate VAT And Others Take 50℅ - Ambode by TheKingIsHere: 5:21pm
We all know the parasites feeding fat on the south.
All southerners should wake up.
|Re: Lagos Can't Generate VAT And Others Take 50℅ - Ambode by TimeMod3: 5:21pm
Tinubu don dey vex..
Ibadan declaration no be play o.
|Re: Lagos Can't Generate VAT And Others Take 50℅ - Ambode by Jaytecq(m): 5:22pm
as a matter of fact..... This is the best News today
|Re: Lagos Can't Generate VAT And Others Take 50℅ - Ambode by nototribalist: 5:22pm
Ambode shut up, sey una say Arewa for life.
