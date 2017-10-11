Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Lagos Can't Generate VAT And Others Take 50℅ - Ambode (11202 Views)

LAGOS State governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode, has denounced the practice whereby 50 percent of Value Added Tax (VAT) generated monthly by the state is being shared to other states of the federation.







This was as he declared that the state government was in support of the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Tinubu, on demand for devolution of power and the need to entrench true federalism in the country.



Governor Ambode disclosed this at the 2017 fourth quarter town hall meeting, the ninth in the series, held at the SUBEB proposed a permanent site in Kosofe Local Government Area of the state.



He contended that the clamour across the country for restructuring was not out of place, as the current political structure was hindering Nigeria’s development.



Ambode, while denouncing the sharing formula applied to the VAT, had questioned why, despite the existence of Hotel Occupancy and Restaurant Consumption Law enacted by the Lagos State House of Assembly, there were still attempts from the Federal Government to regulate hotels and entertainment centres in the state.







According to him, such a situation was an anomaly and should be addressed accordingly.



“We enact a law and somebody says he wants to do another law that regulates hotels inside Lagos. Is it not because of the roads that they put a hotel there? That is what devolution of power is saying. If these things are on the residual list, let local governments and states deal with them. That is all that we are asking for.



“It’s not that we will generate VAT here and somebody will be sharing 50 percent of the VAT somewhere else.



“So, obviously that is the whole idea behind this agitation for true federalism, devolution of power and the need to use it to liberate ourselves so that we can get more prosperous; so that our people can be more comfortable and it is all about the welfare of our people.



“Our people have said that we should do this work and we must be able to speak on your behalf on the things that really matter to all of you,” he said.



Governor Ambode maintained his position while responding to a question raised by a resident on calls for true federalism, saying he was in support of it.



The governor insisted that it was high time issues relating to devolution of power were addressed, adding that it was the only way more resources could be made available to the state to put in place needed infrastructure.



He wondered why Federal Government should be insisting it is in charge of inland waterways in Lagos.



“I support true federalism; I support all the issues raised by Tinubu; we are on the same page. That is the page of APC; that is where we are and that is what we are committed to.



“Like I have always said, we need to deal with issues that relate to devolution of power.



“Why should somebody be saying they are the ones in charge of inland waterways when the waterways is transporting my own people and my own services and when there is a law about it?” he asked.



Governor Ambode, while alluding to the fact that the last four months of the year usually spring up security challenges, charged traditional rulers and community leaders in the state to join hands with the state government to wage a total war against all forms of crimes as well as drug abuse in their various communities.



He assured that his administration would not relent in its efforts towards reducing the menace, adding, however, that efforts from the traditional rulers and community leaders, who were closest to the people, were pivotal to achieving the desired result.



The governor also implored various non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to increase their awareness campaign on the dangers of drug abuse, saying there was the need for them to also join the fight against all forms of domestic and s3xual violence.



Ambode commended residents for their continuous support to his administration, saying that their support had gone a long way in driving the various infrastructural development programmes implemented by the state government.



Governor Ambode also tasked chairmen of the 20 local government and 37 local council development areas to look into the welfare of persons living with disabilities and the elderly, saying that the all-inclusive mantra of his administration must be felt in every part of the state.



The governor reeled out some of the major projects embarked upon by his administration in the last quarter, which included commencement of the reconstruction of Oshodi International Airport Road, construction of Pen Cinema flyover and the opening of the DNA Centre.



Dignitaries at the event included Senator Gbenga Ashafa, Senator Olorunnimbe Mamora, former deputy governor, Prince Abiodun Ogunleye; former speakers of the state House of Assembly, Honourable Adeyemi Ikuforiji and Honourable Jokotola Pelumi; APC chairman in Lagos, Chief Henry Ajomale; the Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu and other traditional rulers, members of the state executive council, among others.



Restructuring is the only answer!

Let every State generate what they want to spend: let each State be independent from the others and the Central; let every State be autonomous.



LET THE PARASITIC STATES BE REVEALED CLEARLY! 62 Likes 2 Shares

If Tinubu no talk, you for get voice? 21 Likes 1 Share

Why would he say such a thing

As one Nigerians everything must be shared equally.

We say no to restructuring.

Any talk about restructuring is a hate speech and buhari must send chimpanzees to dance. In short its an act of terrorism to talk about wat is not in the constitution





Dnt kill me oo, i am learning how to take over from sarrki as the chief resident zombie 53 Likes 2 Shares

It's embarrassing that till date no single govt official knows what VAT is ..VAT is nothing but a Tax borne by the last consumer of a product or service , the fact more VAT initiated in Lagos state because it's the gateway of our import Based economy doesn't mean the Tax burden is terminated in Lagos state as it can only be terminated at the point of the last consumer which can be anywhere from Lagos to Zamfara depending on how far goods imported through Lagos go ..Yes Lagos state will initiate most VATS but doesn't terminate most of it .. 22 Likes 2 Shares

zionmade1:

Why would he say such a thing

As one Nigerians everything must be shared equally.

We say no to restructuring. Seconded

Nigeria's unity is not negotiable SecondedNigeria's unity is not negotiable 11 Likes 1 Share

A verry good one from Ambode.



50% is too much.

somebody who is not supporting you in your strugles cannot be sharing your profits equally with you and expect you to keep quiet.



You reject special status for lagos but want to continue sharing equally what is being generated from there. Its unfair.



This fight should not end on the pages of Newspaper. It's a legit fight that should be fought till there is changes. 19 Likes 1 Share

Is this not one of the analyses adeyinka grandson has been presenting in order to make gullible Yoruba see how the Hausa Fulani have been robbing the south especially the SS and SW. Taking large sum of money from the south to fund their unproductive and parasitic regions and to fund the luxurious lifestyles of Abuja politicians. But the yoro muslim - loyal and humble slaves of the caliphate would rather insult the hell out of him and report him to authorities. I wonder if these people are cursed. I just don't get it. Or could it be that they're just imposters disguising as Yoruba Moslems. I don't get how some people could be so daft not to listen to the voice of reason. Now that Ambode has said it, let's hear what these head slammers have to say. 26 Likes

SalamRushdie:

It's embarrassing that till date no single govt official knows what VAT is ..VAT is nothing but a Tax borne by the last consumer of a product or service , the fact more VAT initiated in Lagos state because it's the gateway of our import Based economy doesn't mean the Tax burden is terminated in Lagos state as it can only be terminated at the point of the last consumer which can be anywhere from Lagos to Zamfara depending on how far goods imported through Lagos go ..Yes Lagos state will initiate most VATS but doesn't terminate most of it .. I agree with you but 90% of the Vat still find their way back to Lagos again...... What we need is proper restructuring to allow each state develop at his own space and make room for serious minded governor to think and deliver the divided of democracy...... I agree with you but 90% of the Vat still find their way back to Lagos again...... What we need is proper restructuring to allow each state develop at his own space and make room for serious minded governor to think and deliver the divided of democracy...... 3 Likes

ambode is smarter than i had imagined him.



i just wish he could present this issue to the house and let the negotiations begin. though, i expect the northern caliphate to tremble.



useless parasites! 3 Likes

ColonelDrake:

Is this not one of the analyses adeyinka grandson has been presenting in order to make gullible Yoruba see how the Hausa Fulani have been robbing the south especially the SS and SW. Taking large sum of money from the south to fund their unproductive and parasitic regions and to fund the luxurious lifestyles of Abuja politicians. But the yoro muslim - loyal and humble slaves of the caliphate would rather insult the hell out of him and report him to authorities. I wonder if these people are cursed. I just don't get it. Or could it be that they're just imposters disguising as Yoruba Moslems. I don't get how some people could be so daft not to listen to the voice of reason. Now that Ambode has said it, let's hear what these head slammers have to say.





TFOH with your religious bullocks



Most Yorubas, irrespective of religious affiliation agree with Ambode on this one. There is nothing you and Adeyinka grandclown are saying that hasn't been said.



It's not like shi.t has changed since you've been making noise about the so called hausa parasites. All you clowns do 2-4-7 is make noise.



Everytime, Yoruba Muslim this, Yoruba Muslim that.



Na them say make you never pass WAEC? with your religious bullocksMost Yorubas, irrespective of religious affiliation agree with Ambode on this one. There is nothing you and Adeyinka grandclown are saying that hasn't been said.It's not like shi.t has changed since you've been making noise about the so called hausa parasites. All you clowns do 2-4-7 is make noise.Everytime, Yoruba Muslim this, Yoruba Muslim that.Na them say make you never pass WAEC? 30 Likes 4 Shares





Ogbeni Ambode, according to your brothers, the VAT money belongs to every state.



Kiss the truth Lol, when nigerdeltans were complaining that the money being generated from our lands are being shared to other states while they give us a mere 13% back, some clowns were shouting one Nigeria or the resources belonged to everyone.Ogbeni Ambode, according to your brothers, the VAT money belongs to every state.Kiss the truth 28 Likes

Ambode is working. 2 Likes 2 Shares



zionmade1:

Why would he say such a thing

As one Nigerians everything must be shared equally.

We say no to restructuring. You and who? 1 Like

So what can you do about it sir? You want to pull Lagos out of Nigeria? 1 Like 1 Share

Correct. It's high time Yoruba's come together and fight out the issue of VAT sharing once and for all. If oil generating States are getting 13% derivation, the same rule should also be applied to sharing of Vat and company tax. Lagos is the most marginalized state in Nigeria and this unfair treatment to the state must stop. 9 Likes 1 Share

But it's okay for Bayeslsa, delta, Rivers, and other oil producing states to generate revenue for the full country 8 Likes 1 Share

bolaji73:





http://www.tribuneonlineng.com/lagos-cant-generate-vat-people-take-50-ambode/

They want to reap where they did not sow



pigs They want to reap where they did not sowpigs 2 Likes

Agreed.



People who ban alcohol shouldn't take tax from drinkers and use in their states.



We all know whom he's referring to. 15 Likes 1 Share







So tinubu said all that let me quickly inform our Oga @ the top cause its seemed that kwarapt pellow iz dep





They've started speaking up1 after the other So tinubu said all that let me quickly inform our Oga @ the top cause its seem that kwarapt pellow iz depSo tinubu said all that let me quickly inform our Oga @ the top cause its seemed that kwarapt pellow iz depThey've started speaking up1 after the other

bolaji73:





http://www.tribuneonlineng.com/lagos-cant-generate-vat-people-take-50-ambode/

They ar enot ready to work for others to share yet they want others to work and they share



awon rag heads northerners They ar enot ready to work for others to share yet they want others to work and they shareawon rag heads northerners 1 Like

I trust my governor ever ready

You don't want to share revenue generated in your state with other states but every month you collect your own share of oil money from other states.

I guess its better this way. Let everyone have something to offer. At the end, everyone will tend to its own and leave others with theirs. 7 Likes

Ambode coolu temper na so Niger delta region they share im oil proceeds with some lazy states.



But is it not Haram to share from the VAT collected from Alcohol sales? 7 Likes

FTrebirth:

ambode is smarter than i had imagined him.



i just wish he could present this issue to the house and let the negotiations begin. though, i expect the northern caliphate to tremble.



useless parasites! but when nigerdeltans complained about the same issue you insulted them



That's why it is never appropriate to condole injustice because you may be next to face the music but when nigerdeltans complained about the same issue you insulted themThat's why it is never appropriate to condole injustice because you may be next to face the music 7 Likes

Some pple will say all we need is restructuring of the mind. Smh one Nigeria indeed





All southerners should wake up. We all know the parasites feeding fat on the south.All southerners should wake up. 1 Like

Tinubu don dey vex..



Ibadan declaration no be play o. 1 Like

as a matter of fact..... This is the best News today 2 Likes