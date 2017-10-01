Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Nurse Arrested After Buying Five-Year-Old Baby N15,000 For Barren Couple. Photo (5252 Views)

“We received information from Hajiya Fatima that someone wants to buy her baby. So we told her to tell them she has agreed to sell the boy.



“The suspects bought the baby at the rate of N15,000 and paid N13,000 as part payment.”



The PPRO said that one of the suspect, Itopam Pious, who claimed to be a nurse at ECWA Eye Hospital Kano, was arrested while trying to confiscate the baby from his mother.



According to him, the nurse intended to buy the baby for a couple, Mr and Mrs Charles Bob-manuel, who came to Kano from Rivers State to adopt a baby because they were married for 12 years without a child.



Majiya added that the nurse confessed to having committed the offence, while the couple denied the offence.



He said that investigation is still ongoing, adding that the suspects would be charged to court.



And then the couple: una cross how many border from Rivers to Kano to come dey price pikin for only 15k.

Shey na ram abi na ekuke







I sure say na the mumu price wey vex Hajiya sef. This news no pure. Why would Hajiya Fatima 'offer' to sell her baby in the first place? Shey she be undercover agent for anti-trafficking unit neAnd then the couple: una cross how many border from Rivers to Kano to come dey price pikin for only 15k.Shey na ram abi na ekukeI sure say na the mumu price wey vex Hajiya sef. 6 Likes

There is something unclear about this story,

and why will the mr bob manuel and wife avoid adopting a child through normal process?

A trap was set for them and they fell into it.

The mother of the baby really wanted to sell but got irritated by the low price so she set them up,

so arrest them all for questioning 1 Like 2 Shares

Your head dey there Your head dey there

Mother of the child should be questioned.

How come the baby is to be sold for just #15,000?



Some clues are missing here. 1 Like

The Tribalistic Police just stylishly exonerated their own The Tribalistic Police just stylishly exonerated their own 1 Like

God punish Arewa 1 Like

wait....get the real news then post ....how many times do we,have to tell you that 1 Like

N15,000?

Fifteen thousand for a human being.....issokay 1 Like

So a dog is more expensive than the baby? 1 Like

It's better than leaving the child to become an almajiri.

5 Year old is a big boy already. You can't buy a grown child. He knows his parents by their names and even phone numbers.

Or is it 5 Day old baby? 1 Like

She should have gone to the baby factories in you-know-where



Na their specialty be that



Story doesn't add up....they had to come all the way from Rivers to get (buy actually) a child in Kano?

For 15k, nah so the thing cheap these days? And why aboki pikin of all the pikins wey dey for sale for Naija, aboki?? 1 Like

Poverty is a disease and some people are desperate.There's always a legal ways of adopting a baby. Ignorance ,poverty and desperation lead both parties.

Poverty in d highest order, let both of them Face d law

When gov shittima said 50m Hausas are living in poverty some don't believe him Now see 15thousand for a soul

Poverty at it's peak 1 Like

?? a serious measures needs to be taken on these people so that something of this nature won't happen in the future. so they now take human being has cow meat they sell in the market. have they forgotten that slave trade is no more?? a serious measures needs to be taken on these people so that something of this nature won't happen in the future.