₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,893,992 members, 3,847,981 topics. Date: Thursday, 12 October 2017 at 11:25 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Nurse Arrested After Buying Five-Year-Old Baby N15,000 For Barren Couple. Photo (5252 Views)
Woman, Nurse Arrested While Aborting 12-year-old’s Pregnancy(photo) / Man Gives Stolen SUV To Pastor For Prayers For Barren Wife To Conceive (pic) / Nurse Arrested For Stealing New Baby In Ogun (Pictured) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Nurse Arrested After Buying Five-Year-Old Baby N15,000 For Barren Couple. Photo by dainformant(m): 7:48am
The Police Command in Kano has arrested a couple and a nurse for buying a five-year-old boy. The State’s Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Magaji Majiya, who paraded the suspects in Kano on Wednesday, said that the suspects were apprehended on October 10, following a tip-off by one Hajiya Fatima who connived with the police in a plot to arrest the suspects.
“We received information from Hajiya Fatima that someone wants to buy her baby. So we told her to tell them she has agreed to sell the boy.
“The suspects bought the baby at the rate of N15,000 and paid N13,000 as part payment.”
The PPRO said that one of the suspect, Itopam Pious, who claimed to be a nurse at ECWA Eye Hospital Kano, was arrested while trying to confiscate the baby from his mother.
According to him, the nurse intended to buy the baby for a couple, Mr and Mrs Charles Bob-manuel, who came to Kano from Rivers State to adopt a baby because they were married for 12 years without a child.
Majiya added that the nurse confessed to having committed the offence, while the couple denied the offence.
He said that investigation is still ongoing, adding that the suspects would be charged to court.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/couple-nurse-arrested-in-kano-for-buying-five-year-old-boy.html
|Re: Nurse Arrested After Buying Five-Year-Old Baby N15,000 For Barren Couple. Photo by DanseMacabre(m): 7:52am
This news no pure. Why would Hajiya Fatima 'offer' to sell her baby in the first place? Shey she be undercover agent for anti-trafficking unit ne
And then the couple: una cross how many border from Rivers to Kano to come dey price pikin for only 15k.
Shey na ram abi na ekuke
I sure say na the mumu price wey vex Hajiya sef.
6 Likes
|Re: Nurse Arrested After Buying Five-Year-Old Baby N15,000 For Barren Couple. Photo by ipobarecriminals: 7:55am
|Re: Nurse Arrested After Buying Five-Year-Old Baby N15,000 For Barren Couple. Photo by Amarabae(f): 7:57am
There is something unclear about this story,
and why will the mr bob manuel and wife avoid adopting a child through normal process?
A trap was set for them and they fell into it.
The mother of the baby really wanted to sell but got irritated by the low price so she set them up,
so arrest them all for questioning
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Nurse Arrested After Buying Five-Year-Old Baby N15,000 For Barren Couple. Photo by Ebimor96: 8:09am
|Re: Nurse Arrested After Buying Five-Year-Old Baby N15,000 For Barren Couple. Photo by Ebimor96: 8:10am
Amarabae:
Your head dey there
|Re: Nurse Arrested After Buying Five-Year-Old Baby N15,000 For Barren Couple. Photo by hatchy: 8:10am
Mother of the child should be questioned.
How come the baby is to be sold for just #15,000?
Some clues are missing here.
1 Like
|Re: Nurse Arrested After Buying Five-Year-Old Baby N15,000 For Barren Couple. Photo by Ebimor96: 8:11am
hatchy:
The Tribalistic Police just stylishly exonerated their own
1 Like
|Re: Nurse Arrested After Buying Five-Year-Old Baby N15,000 For Barren Couple. Photo by Ebimor96: 8:13am
God punish Arewa
1 Like
|Re: Nurse Arrested After Buying Five-Year-Old Baby N15,000 For Barren Couple. Photo by smardray(m): 8:20am
wait....get the real news then post ....how many times do we,have to tell you that
1 Like
|Re: Nurse Arrested After Buying Five-Year-Old Baby N15,000 For Barren Couple. Photo by naijawisdom(m): 8:23am
N15,000?
|Re: Nurse Arrested After Buying Five-Year-Old Baby N15,000 For Barren Couple. Photo by steveyoungwealth: 10:26am
|Re: Nurse Arrested After Buying Five-Year-Old Baby N15,000 For Barren Couple. Photo by Taiwo20(m): 10:26am
Fifteen thousand for a human being.....issokay
1 Like
|Re: Nurse Arrested After Buying Five-Year-Old Baby N15,000 For Barren Couple. Photo by Fvcknames: 10:26am
So a dog is more expensive than the baby?
1 Like
|Re: Nurse Arrested After Buying Five-Year-Old Baby N15,000 For Barren Couple. Photo by lelvin(m): 10:27am
It's better than leaving the child to become an almajiri.
|Re: Nurse Arrested After Buying Five-Year-Old Baby N15,000 For Barren Couple. Photo by cooldude62(m): 10:29am
5 Year old is a big boy already. You can't buy a grown child. He knows his parents by their names and even phone numbers.
Or is it 5 Day old baby?
1 Like
|Re: Nurse Arrested After Buying Five-Year-Old Baby N15,000 For Barren Couple. Photo by LexngtonSteele: 10:30am
She should have gone to the baby factories in you-know-where
Na their specialty be that
Story doesn't add up....they had to come all the way from Rivers to get (buy actually) a child in Kano?
|Re: Nurse Arrested After Buying Five-Year-Old Baby N15,000 For Barren Couple. Photo by EponOjuku: 10:30am
cooldude62:
|Re: Nurse Arrested After Buying Five-Year-Old Baby N15,000 For Barren Couple. Photo by talk2percy(m): 10:31am
For 15k, nah so the thing cheap these days? And why aboki pikin of all the pikins wey dey for sale for Naija, aboki??
1 Like
|Re: Nurse Arrested After Buying Five-Year-Old Baby N15,000 For Barren Couple. Photo by Zdoh(m): 10:32am
Poverty is a disease and some people are desperate.There's always a legal ways of adopting a baby. Ignorance ,poverty and desperation lead both parties.
|Re: Nurse Arrested After Buying Five-Year-Old Baby N15,000 For Barren Couple. Photo by Zdoh(m): 10:33am
Fvcknames:Even small cow now selling at minimum of 50k
|Re: Nurse Arrested After Buying Five-Year-Old Baby N15,000 For Barren Couple. Photo by DrP2000: 10:35am
*PRESS STATEMENT ON THE PANDEMONIUM IN SOUTHEAST*
The Attention of the Leadership of National Youths Council Of Nigeria, has been drawn to an On going free medical outreach by Nigerian Army in South East as part of its social responsibility which has generated incessant fears and chaos among students, schools and citizens at large.
In as much the NYCN us commending Nigerian Army for devising such means to impact positively on the lives of Nigerian populace, NYCN Led by *COMRADE MURTALLA MOHAMMED GARBA (GAMJI)* states as follows:
1. The Nigerian Army should create appropriate awareness and sensitization to the populace before commencing such programs so as to prevent reoccurence of such pandemonium.
2. The General public should desist from disseminating false informations and rumours so as not hamper the good intentions of well spirited Organizations and corporate bodies.
3.The State Governments should wake up from their slumbers and join the Federal govt in this fight against MONKEY POX.
4. The General Public are hereby advised to reject any Free medical Outreach without the approval from Directorate of Health NATIONAL YOUTH COUNCIL of Nigeria, NMA and Ministry of Health.
5. We also wish to reassure the patriotic Nigerians that NYCN is doing everything possible to curb this deadly MONKEYPOX.
6. We mandate the Nigerian Youths to report/take any suspected case of monkey pox (anyone with fever and rashes) to the nearest hospital.
*BUILD THE YOUTHS....BUILD THE NATION*
DR. EZEKOYE PASCAL
DIRECTOR OF HEALTH,
NATIONAL YOUTH COUNCIL OF NIGERIA.
|Re: Nurse Arrested After Buying Five-Year-Old Baby N15,000 For Barren Couple. Photo by asawanathegreat(m): 10:35am
Poverty in d highest order, let both of them Face d law
|Re: Nurse Arrested After Buying Five-Year-Old Baby N15,000 For Barren Couple. Photo by loneatar: 10:50am
When gov shittima said 50m Hausas are living in poverty some don't believe him Now see 15thousand for a soul
Poverty at it's peak
1 Like
|Re: Nurse Arrested After Buying Five-Year-Old Baby N15,000 For Barren Couple. Photo by habsydiamond(m): 10:56am
so they now take human being has cow meat they sell in the market. have they forgotten that slave trade is no more?? a serious measures needs to be taken on these people so that something of this nature won't happen in the future.
|Re: Nurse Arrested After Buying Five-Year-Old Baby N15,000 For Barren Couple. Photo by vutr1: 11:07am
Turn Your Website Into a thriving Supermarket. Get A Premium E-commerce Website ….
For … N69,999 (Guaranteed that You Cant Get This Value Anywhere ELSE!)
If your business is not online in 2017, you would be swimming against the current.
With increasing need to tap from online opportunities, every businessman or woman is looking to have an online store where he or sell can sell their range of products and services.
According to PayPal, "Nigeria is the 3rd highest mobile shopper worldwide - only after China & India!"
That's massively huge because "Nigerian online shoppers have realized the world is their shopping mall and shop wherever and whenever using their mobile devices because they are generally sophisticated mobile users and this sophistication is aiding small businesses".
That is why your E-commerce Website development can’t afford to be handled by 'Web-Quacks’
What we will deploy for your E-commerce website:
•User-friendly interface
•Add, edit & delete products
•Create product categories & sub-categories
•Control item quantities & stock
•Powerful catalogue search options
•Account Registration & Login
•Securely sell documents and software
•Accept credit cards
•One year web hosting & domain name registration
•Unlimited email addresses
•SEO friendly web pages
•Free technical support for one month
•Free Online Marketing Campaign for 1 week
•Digital Media Marketing Consultancy
•DIY Image upload tutorials
•DIY blog training FREE
Plus much more
(0) (Reply)
Hyundai Heavy Workers Kidnapped In Bayelsa / I Won N50,000 From Globacom/chevron-texaco Bonanza / Pant-less Woman Attempts To Rape Man In Public (photos)
Viewing this topic: yomtolly(f), riches4me, Raiders1973, Vivly(f), nsesam(m), muriunited(m), chiboy7(m), Trikings2000, jaymichael(m), qualityovenbake(m), Cherez, ocdaniels, xty50(f), jeffizy(m), gifty99200(f), sicobamty2(m), Sexy20, Okuss12(m), propanet(m), chinwejanebae, doubler(m), bestower, KanesHost, sekem, Nwambaise, metromediaboss, olashas(f), dgamblar, stancod(m) and 56 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17