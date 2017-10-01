₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Restructuring: You Can’t Treat Unequals Equally, El-rufai Tells Igbos, Others by afroniger: 7:57am
Omeiza Ajayi ABUJA — Amid agitation by leaders of the South East for the creation of an additional state in the zone, Kaduna State governor and chairman of ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Committee on True Federalism, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, has declared that it would be a grave injustice to agitate for “equal unequals”.
https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/10/restructuring-cant-treat-unequals-equally-el-rufai-tells-igbos-others/
|Re: Restructuring: You Can’t Treat Unequals Equally, El-rufai Tells Igbos, Others by hatchy: 7:59am
This satanist,religious and Northern bigot was made committee chairman for restructuring deliberately because Buhari and Apc knows that nothing good will come out of this committee.
El Rufai is known for his hatred for the South and non moslem.
|Re: Restructuring: You Can’t Treat Unequals Equally, El-rufai Tells Igbos, Others by Ebimor96: 8:00am
|Re: Restructuring: You Can’t Treat Unequals Equally, El-rufai Tells Igbos, Others by Ermacc: 8:02am
afroniger:very nonsensical statement by him. This man is Nigeria's number 1 bigot or maybe number 2. Jubrin still retains first position.
|Re: Restructuring: You Can’t Treat Unequals Equally, El-rufai Tells Igbos, Others by LionInBoxOffice(m): 8:02am
I'm in support of one Nigeria but then, there's nth like "unequals". Treat this people well and they won't complain anymore. We're not slaves!
|Re: Restructuring: You Can’t Treat Unequals Equally, El-rufai Tells Igbos, Others by Ebimor96: 8:02am
afroniger:
Please do not mention Mynd44 in matters like this.
Reasons are not far fetched
|Re: Restructuring: You Can’t Treat Unequals Equally, El-rufai Tells Igbos, Others by fergie001(m): 8:02am
"How it infuriates a bigot, when he is forced to drag out his dark convictions."(L.P.S)
Whenever this man speaks,he claims to be intelligent
He claims to have all the solutions of the Nigerian state
He thinks he impresses whenever he (de-)analyses issues.
He always wants to be heard,always fighting for media-space.
This Committee will achieve nothing,
Do you set up a Committee 2years into your tenure,to think and ponder whether to actualise the emblem of your campaign promise(s)?
How a young man like this will sit on his conscience,and continue to spill consistent nonsense and half-truths,leaves me bewildered.
Reasonable Nigerians know and classify him as one of the problems that bedevils this country.
|Re: Restructuring: You Can’t Treat Unequals Equally, El-rufai Tells Igbos, Others by Ebimor96: 8:03am
We want total control of our Petroleum resources
|Re: Restructuring: You Can’t Treat Unequals Equally, El-rufai Tells Igbos, Others by Valro(m): 8:03am
Unity beggar.
|Re: Restructuring: You Can’t Treat Unequals Equally, El-rufai Tells Igbos, Others by Nbote(m): 8:04am
Imagine d kind of unreasonable statement made by a supposed leader. So becos ur population is more than other region U must lord over dem becos U are not equals?? Yet ur superior region tops d list of underdevelopment, uneducation and even diseases.. No wonder dey take every population census more serious than even their prayers.
I don't blame him, I blame d South dat are yet to unite and Lugard and his wife for dis unholy matrimony..
|Re: Restructuring: You Can’t Treat Unequals Equally, El-rufai Tells Igbos, Others by Ebimor96: 8:04am
We are not desirous of sharing proceeds of our Petroleum resources with the North
|Re: Restructuring: You Can’t Treat Unequals Equally, El-rufai Tells Igbos, Others by Ebimor96: 8:04am
|Re: Restructuring: You Can’t Treat Unequals Equally, El-rufai Tells Igbos, Others by Ebimor96: 8:05am
|Re: Restructuring: You Can’t Treat Unequals Equally, El-rufai Tells Igbos, Others by Youngadvocate: 8:05am
And it was not an injustice and inequality that the South who produce over 65% of Nigeria's revenue pockets less than 40% of the share?
Let the rubbish keep burning and let our use.less leaders in the South continue to keep mute just because of the loot they share.
That's what Nnamdi Kanu saw and said Nigeria is irredeemable hence, his unflinching agitation for Biafra.
The North have made it clear that they aren't going to give away their undeserved enormous advantages in Nigeria; an advantage that has marred development in the country.
They have refused, condemned and fought aggressively against every inch of process that may lead to actual restructuring of Nigeria yet, they can't provide an alternative structure that will engender development in the country.
This is what they see: a Nigeria solely owned by the North, that must service the interest of the North first, that must be dominated by the North alone. Anything to the contrary is a gross flouting of their "Fundamental Rights," (the born to rule right).
So, when the North through the federal government vigorously fought against Nnamdi Kanu who was already changing the status quo, the gullible minds and the very uninformed never understood why but jumped into the propaganda that Kanu was an agent of "Hate and Division."
Unfortunately, we the South will continue to suffer the it.
|Re: Restructuring: You Can’t Treat Unequals Equally, El-rufai Tells Igbos, Others by Amarabae(f): 8:05am
The parasites are always scared and paranoid whenever the hosts want to free themselves.
You have landmass, agriculture, then why dragging your feet and getting irritated whenever restructuring is mentioned?
Something is wrong somewhere.
|Re: Restructuring: You Can’t Treat Unequals Equally, El-rufai Tells Igbos, Others by libertyhope2017: 8:06am
This is the person afonjas wants to lead us in 2019; another Buhari but short and wicked.
|Re: Restructuring: You Can’t Treat Unequals Equally, El-rufai Tells Igbos, Others by Donbiggi: 8:07am
[quote author=afroniger post=61339696]https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/10/restructuring-cant-treat-unequals-equally-el-rufai-tells-igbos-others/
Am i the only one dat didn't understand, pls sumone should help
|Re: Restructuring: You Can’t Treat Unequals Equally, El-rufai Tells Igbos, Others by hisgrace090: 8:09am
Mr elrufai your people stand to gain a lot if Nigeria is restructured.
Countries without natural resources are leading the world today, ie. Japan of all people.
Accept restructure and see the hidden pottentials in your people.
|Re: Restructuring: You Can’t Treat Unequals Equally, El-rufai Tells Igbos, Others by dannytoe(m): 8:10am
Elrufai the northern Almajiri should tell buhari to dump 97% Vs 5% idealogy before talking about restructuring with igbo's imagine his paymaster(buhari) saying they have no funds for eastern railway lines, but the same buhari, in his sick bed approved 26bn$ contract Awarded by NNPC for his fellow northern kinsmen.............and now you want to talk about equality with igbo's, with the constant breeding of nepotistic idealogy especially in the distribution of federal resources, riligious bigotry and tribalistic favourism in civil service recruitment, political and sentimental witchhunt in curruption fight after all this, you want us to believe restructuring......................Fvck One Nigeria
|Re: Restructuring: You Can’t Treat Unequals Equally, El-rufai Tells Igbos, Others by UbanmeUdie: 8:11am
El Rufai in his usual classical nonsensical nature managed to spew a certain bitter truth.
There is no such thing as equality!
It is absolute madness to think so.
The woman selling garri in the market uses same "mudu" to measure for all but the measurement for all is never equal, even though they all pay same price for it.
Everyone deserves to be treated fair but not equally.
It is just a natural phenomenon.
Nigeria is not an exception. The only tragedy in Nigeria is that, the level of inequality is too obvious to be accepted as natural.
We just need to better the situation by embracing fairness because equality can never be reached!
|Re: Restructuring: You Can’t Treat Unequals Equally, El-rufai Tells Igbos, Others by Amarabae(f): 8:12am
hisgrace090:tell them o,
always sweating whenever restructuring is mentioned
|Re: Restructuring: You Can’t Treat Unequals Equally, El-rufai Tells Igbos, Others by MrIrohKenedy: 8:23am
Elrufai is a midget - Obasanjo
|Re: Restructuring: You Can’t Treat Unequals Equally, El-rufai Tells Igbos, Others by mgbadike81: 8:43am
|Re: Restructuring: You Can’t Treat Unequals Equally, El-rufai Tells Igbos, Others by Fineman87: 9:26am
libertyhope2017:
May God save us. Chai.
|Re: Restructuring: You Can’t Treat Unequals Equally, El-rufai Tells Igbos, Others by Omeokachie: 9:48am
And people wonder why Nnamdi Kanu is popular in the SE!
|Re: Restructuring: You Can’t Treat Unequals Equally, El-rufai Tells Igbos, Others by Kennywills7(m): 10:01am
with the way the likes of el rufai, tambuwal, that jubril of a guy and co are talking it has become clear that the entire south needs to unite and make a bold statement with the 2019 elections, if not we will remain In this state just as the north wants it
It's obvious things are not working as it is now but they don't see reasons why things should done differently
Enough is enough
|Re: Restructuring: You Can’t Treat Unequals Equally, El-rufai Tells Igbos, Others by Lightening: 10:06am
afroniger:
Federal character policy treats unequals equally. Where standards and benchmarks are brought so low to accommodate the educationally decadent North and secure equal number of patronage for their people among their Southern superiors is the brightest example of what Rufai is condemning. What a hypocritical irony!
|Re: Restructuring: You Can’t Treat Unequals Equally, El-rufai Tells Igbos, Others by TrueSenator(m): 10:10am
Be weary who you call a leader..........not all grey hairs signify wisdom
|Re: Restructuring: You Can’t Treat Unequals Equally, El-rufai Tells Igbos, Others by SHAKABOOM: 10:25am
Bloody Dwarf..
|Re: Restructuring: You Can’t Treat Unequals Equally, El-rufai Tells Igbos, Others by hucienda: 10:27am
You still wonder why folks like Nnamdi Kanu have massive followership? Think again.
With utterances like this - lest one forgets, to the same powers that be, this is not hate speech - this country has a date with destiny.
Anyway, let us continue deceiving ourselves. But make no mistake - the balkans is coming.
