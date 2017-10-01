Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Restructuring: You Can’t Treat Unequals Equally, El-rufai Tells Igbos, Others (8518 Views)

Omeiza Ajayi ABUJA — Amid agitation by leaders of the South East for the creation of an additional state in the zone, Kaduna State governor and chairman of ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Committee on True Federalism, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, has declared that it would be a grave injustice to agitate for “equal unequals”.



According to him, even in population and resources, the regions of the country are not uniformly endowed. He, however, said though the representatives of the agitators were few in number, “the majority must always win.”



Speaking at a town hall meeting organised by his committee to get inputs from youths, the governor said when people talk about restructuring, most proponents think of their zones while no one thinks of the country.



He said: “The greatest injustice is trying to make equals unequal and unequals equal; things are not done like that. What do I mean by that? There are those who have said that Nigeria and United States are the same.



“It is just like saying everyone who is six feet, five can play basket ball. As human beings, we are equal but you cannot come and stand here and say we should create nine states in each zone, Nigeria is not equal, likewise the population and resources, you can’t do that.



“The representatives of the agitators are few in number and so the majority must always win. The president of the country exists, the Senate exists and there are 36 states of the federation.



‘’We the old ones are still here, some of us are good, some are bad, like the youths but you must learn to live with us because we are still here.



“Now, some people say because we have oil, let us have resource control. We must think of what is in the overall interest of Nigeria.



‘’By that I mean what works for everyone. Because what works for one part of the county will not necessarily work for the other and so as long as we are from one country, we must seek for what is of common good, not the one that serves one interest group.



https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/10/restructuring-cant-treat-unequals-equally-el-rufai-tells-igbos-others/

This satanist,religious and Northern bigot was made committee chairman for restructuring deliberately because Buhari and Apc knows that nothing good will come out of this committee.



El Rufai is known for his hatred for the South and non moslem.

very nonsensical statement by him. This man is Nigeria's number 1 bigot or maybe number 2. Jubrin still retains first position.

I'm in support of one Nigeria but then, there's nth like "unequals". Treat this people well and they won't complain anymore. We're not slaves!

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/10/restructuring-cant-treat-unequals-equally-el-rufai-tells-igbos-others/









Please do not mention Mynd44 in matters like this.



Please do not mention Mynd44 in matters like this.

Reasons are not far fetched

"How it infuriates a bigot, when he is forced to drag out his dark convictions."(L.P.S)



Whenever this man speaks,he claims to be intelligent

He claims to have all the solutions of the Nigerian state

He thinks he impresses whenever he (de-)analyses issues.

He always wants to be heard,always fighting for media-space.

This Committee will achieve nothing,

Do you set up a Committee 2years into your tenure,to think and ponder whether to actualise the emblem of your campaign promise(s)?



How a young man like this will sit on his conscience,and continue to spill consistent nonsense and half-truths,leaves me bewildered.



Reasonable Nigerians know and classify him as one of the problems that bedevils this country.

We want total control of our Petroleum resources

Unity beggar.

Imagine d kind of unreasonable statement made by a supposed leader. So becos ur population is more than other region U must lord over dem becos U are not equals?? Yet ur superior region tops d list of underdevelopment, uneducation and even diseases.. No wonder dey take every population census more serious than even their prayers.



I don't blame him, I blame d South dat are yet to unite and Lugard and his wife for dis unholy matrimony..

We are not desirous of sharing proceeds of our Petroleum resources with the North

And it was not an injustice and inequality that the South who produce over 65% of Nigeria's revenue pockets less than 40% of the share?



Let the rubbish keep burning and let our use.less leaders in the South continue to keep mute just because of the loot they share.



That's what Nnamdi Kanu saw and said Nigeria is irredeemable hence, his unflinching agitation for Biafra.



The North have made it clear that they aren't going to give away their undeserved enormous advantages in Nigeria; an advantage that has marred development in the country.



They have refused, condemned and fought aggressively against every inch of process that may lead to actual restructuring of Nigeria yet, they can't provide an alternative structure that will engender development in the country.



This is what they see: a Nigeria solely owned by the North, that must service the interest of the North first, that must be dominated by the North alone. Anything to the contrary is a gross flouting of their "Fundamental Rights," (the born to rule right).



So, when the North through the federal government vigorously fought against Nnamdi Kanu who was already changing the status quo, the gullible minds and the very uninformed never understood why but jumped into the propaganda that Kanu was an agent of "Hate and Division."



Unfortunately, we the South will continue to suffer the it.

The parasites are always scared and paranoid whenever the hosts want to free themselves.

You have landmass, agriculture, then why dragging your feet and getting irritated whenever restructuring is mentioned?

Something is wrong somewhere.

This is the person afonjas wants to lead us in 2019; another Buhari but short and wicked.







Am i the only one dat didn't understand, pls sumone should help

Mr elrufai your people stand to gain a lot if Nigeria is restructured.



Countries without natural resources are leading the world today, ie. Japan of all people.



Accept restructure and see the hidden pottentials in your people.

Elrufai the northern Almajiri should tell buhari to dump 97% Vs 5% idealogy before talking about restructuring with igbo's imagine his paymaster(buhari) saying they have no funds for eastern railway lines, but the same buhari, in his sick bed approved 26bn$ contract Awarded by NNPC for his fellow northern kinsmen.............and now you want to talk about equality with igbo's, with the constant breeding of nepotistic idealogy especially in the distribution of federal resources, riligious bigotry and tribalistic favourism in civil service recruitment, political and sentimental witchhunt in curruption fight after all this, you want us to believe restructuring......................Fvck One Nigeria









El Rufai in his usual classical nonsensical nature managed to spew a certain bitter truth.





There is no such thing as equality!



It is absolute madness to think so.



The woman selling garri in the market uses same "mudu" to measure for all but the measurement for all is never equal, even though they all pay same price for it.





Everyone deserves to be treated fair but not equally.



It is just a natural phenomenon.





Nigeria is not an exception. The only tragedy in Nigeria is that, the level of inequality is too obvious to be accepted as natural.



El Rufai in his usual classical nonsensical nature managed to spew a certain bitter truth.

There is no such thing as equality!

It is absolute madness to think so.

The woman selling garri in the market uses same "mudu" to measure for all but the measurement for all is never equal, even though they all pay same price for it.

Everyone deserves to be treated fair but not equally.

It is just a natural phenomenon.

Nigeria is not an exception. The only tragedy in Nigeria is that, the level of inequality is too obvious to be accepted as natural.

We just need to better the situation by embracing fairness because equality can never be reached!

hisgrace090:

Mr elrufai your people stand to gain a lot if Nigeria is restructured.



Countries without natural resources are leading the world today, ie. Japan of all people.



Accept restructure and see the hidden pottentials in your people. tell them o,

tell them o,

always sweating whenever restructuring is mentioned





Elrufai is a midget - Obasanjo

libertyhope2017:

This is the person afonjas wants to lead us in 2019; another Buhari but short and wicked.

May God save us. Chai.

And people wonder why Nnamdi Kanu is popular in the SE!

with the way the likes of el rufai, tambuwal, that jubril of a guy and co are talking it has become clear that the entire south needs to unite and make a bold statement with the 2019 elections, if not we will remain In this state just as the north wants it

It's obvious things are not working as it is now but they don't see reasons why things should done differently



Enough is enough

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/10/restructuring-cant-treat-unequals-equally-el-rufai-tells-igbos-others/









Federal character policy treats unequals equally. Where standards and benchmarks are brought so low to accommodate the educationally decadent North and secure equal number of patronage for their people among their Southern superiors is the brightest example of what Rufai is condemning. What a hypocritical irony!

Be weary who you call a leader..........not all grey hairs signify wisdom

Bloody Dwarf..