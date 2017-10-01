Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Imohimi Edgar Speaks On Tagbo, DJ Olu & Chime Amaechina's Death (Video) (18289 Views)

Police Commissioner Gives N1m To Man Who Helped In Rearrest Of Ritualist Ifeanyi / Abba Kyari Rescues Kidnapped Assistant Police Commissioner In Zamfara (Photo) / Anambra Police Commissioner Gives Money To Lady Who Dumped Her New Baby In Bush (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





The commissioner revealed that he had a meeting with Tagbo's family, Davido and Caroline Danjuma.



He also spoke on DJ Olu and Chime Amaechina's death,



"Substances suspected to be hard drugs were recovered from DJ Olu's car. Investigation are still going on and the substances discovered in the car have been taken for analysis to determine what exactly they are. He says.





Watch Video Below:





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eVIk0iT9Lkc





Source:

http://www.nairaplus.com/2017/10/lagos-state-police-commissioner-speaks.html The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, "Imohimi Edgar" addressed journalists on (Wednesday, October 11th, 2017) and shared new details about the deaths of Mr Tagbo Umeike, Oluwagbemiga Abiodun a.k.a DJ Olu and Chime Amaechi.The commissioner revealed that he had a meeting with Tagbo's family, Davido and Caroline Danjuma.He also spoke on DJ Olu and Chime Amaechina's death,"Substances suspected to be hard drugs were recovered from DJ Olu's car. Investigation are still going on and the substances discovered in the car have been taken for analysis to determine what exactly they are. He says.Watch Video Below:Source:

Instead make una go arrest all him crew and start investigation. somebody go know something.



CP sef go make money this season, chaii 13 Likes

Alright

Case dismissed..

God as we go out there to find what to eat, may nothing eat us.

Death is the end of every man buh God may we not die before our time. 31 Likes

Such a bad time.

really? 1 Like

fuckerstard:

Instead make una go arrest all him crew and start investigation. somebody go know something. 5 Likes 1 Share

Press briefing for what? A normal murder case, is it because his family is rich and influential. 19 Likes

This new Sheriff go wan show himself for this case o....interesting....get the killers (if any) thats alll we ask for. If his death is self-induced then allow the dead man rest... 1 Like

2 Likes

Know

Give Nigerians a good investigated report on the issue...

They need to stop seeing David as a murderer 4 Likes

this case has tied wrapper... Aunty Kemi was the only Blogger that carried the gist which is close to truth.



why did people call the Danjuma girl names without waiting to see how things unfold, if you have celebrities as friend you will know that the leave the most dirty and stupid life. 1 Like

LOCK DAVIDO UP. LOCK HIM UP 5 Likes

NDLEA should be invited to join the investigation. 5 Likes









hhhhhfchhtdftrgrdfrsfyttesshggredfghyrdxhuredfhtesdfbjhtewqqadtpphfcvhhtrd

ritualist turtle ninja here is your end...

Justice abeg! If na poor person, he for Don dey KIRI-KIRI now











Another truth is that TAGBO looks like he's been sick for a very long time,.. 6 Likes 1 Share

yet their parents claim they are saints. bunch of useless spoilt brats. effects of failed parents 2 Likes

lobatan, no confirm evidence against david

I have not been following this story, but the recent rumours flying around seem implicating for Davido.

Could he an accomplice directly or indirectly?



I hope he's innocent, it's very sad that some people wish for the downfall of another man.

However, if he had info and refused to divulge it to the police, and they found out later, and especially if he's an accomplice, it won't be good for him then.

See my account balance is working for all mtn sim 1 Like

Hmm

its good to be rich!!!



and nobody will touch you in nigeria

something is difinitely wrong

This commissioner of police just dey use Davido's popularity shine. Abeg parkwell. If Davido was a regular guy, he would (1)either be in chains Or

(2) nobody go know say anything happen sef.

Assuming Davido is not from a wealthy background,police would for long arrested him and quickly tag him a suspect..but see as they are inviting and reinviting him as if he wants to join nigerian police force......







una fada! 28 Likes 2 Shares





You need to question..Davido and this his friend of another incident ... Picture of an arm robbery and murder .. suspect... Police is still investigating..





Davido trip to Ghana... To meet the arm robbery and a murder suspect... Mr Obasanjo and Mr tinubu were involved in murder... And attempted murder..



Mr Obasanjo and Mr tinubu are suspect in a murder case.. they are seen with Davido in the picture.. which shows them been linked to the murder suspect... And their role in an attempted terrorist attack.. outside of Nigeria..

















You need to question..Davido and this his friend of another incident ... Picture of an arm robbery and murder .. suspect... Police is still investigating..Davido trip to Ghana... To meet the arm robbery and a murder suspect... Mr Obasanjo and Mr tinubu were involved in murder... And attempted murder..Mr Obasanjo and Mr tinubu are suspect in a murder case.. they are seen with Davido in the picture.. which shows them been linked to the murder suspect... And their role in an attempted terrorist attack.. outside of Nigeria..