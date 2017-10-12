₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Dapo Abiodun: If DJ Olu Had Gone Back To School, He Wouldn’t Have Died - Father by GidifeedNews: 1:25pm
DJ Olu’s candle light service took place on Wednesday, October 11, 2017
In attendance were friends and family who recounted their last moments with him
Mayorkun, Naeto C, Asa Asika and others were also present at the service Friends and family of late Oluwagbemiga Abiodun popularly known as DJ Olu gathered at Banana Island, Ikoyi on Wednesday, October 11, 2017, to mourn his passing at his candle light service.
According to several sources, the service was very emotional as speaker after speaker poured eulogies on the late DJ Olu who was found dead alongside a friend (Chime Okafor) on Saturday, October 7, 2017. One of the friends of the deceased named Tobi even performed a very touching song to the admiration of the mourners gathered. Another friend, Seni Saraki, son of Senate President Bukola Saraki, spoke about how the late DJ Olu was like the elder brother he never had and would really miss him.
In her speech, DJ Olu’s mom, Bidemi Abiodun praised her son, saying she would miss him further adding that his death has shattered a part of her life but she will remain strong because she knows he is resting within the bosom of the Lord.
His brother called him his mentor and friend and he also spoke about how DJ Olu was always ready to go the extra mile to achieve any of his goals including the proposed car wash and petrol station business he was planning to commission.
His elder sister who was very emotional as she delivered her own tribute spoke of how she saw him as an elder brother even though she was older. Speaking last, father of the deceased, Dapo Abiodun, talked about how he would miss his son revealing that he questioned God for the kind of tragedy that has befallen on him.
“We were very close. I remember I would report Olu to my mother and she would say a tree doesn’t fall from a tree. I saw him for the last time last week Sunday when we had lunch; Olu was always wanting to please me. He was supposed to go back to Coventry last week for his postgraduate school but he begged me to allow him to stay for just one week because he wanted to commission his petrol station and car wash business.
I begged him to go to school promising him that I would help do everything while he was away but he refused. If he had gone back to school, he wouldn’t have died. I pray that I don’t have to reciprocate this kind of visit to anyone present here.”
Also present at the service include several of his entertainment colleagues like Mayorkun, Naeto C, and Davido’s manager Asa Asika.
http://edition.soundoro.com/gone-back-school-wouldnt-died-dj-olus-father-says/
|Re: Dapo Abiodun: If DJ Olu Had Gone Back To School, He Wouldn’t Have Died - Father by DanseMacabre(m): 1:31pm
Too late for all that now. May the young man rest in peace.
The family would definitely not want to remember that weed was found in the young man's car.
I always tell myself that I wouldn't wanna die in compromising circumstances, no matter how or when I go.
I think that should be everyone's prayer, to die well.
Chai, this guy's death moves me almost to the point of death. Wasted life.
|Re: Dapo Abiodun: If DJ Olu Had Gone Back To School, He Wouldn’t Have Died - Father by Tweetysparkles(f): 1:35pm
RIP Dj Olu am sure the guy must have gotten a good heart but y are the good people dying and the bad people are living to continue doing the bad deeds no evil will befall us in Jesus name. make God give the family the fortitude to bear the loss, he's even planning on opening car wash and petrol station bad belle people just kill the innocent soul...
|Re: Dapo Abiodun: If DJ Olu Had Gone Back To School, He Wouldn’t Have Died - Father by NaijaCelebrity: 1:36pm
amen ooo
DanseMacabre:
|Re: Dapo Abiodun: If DJ Olu Had Gone Back To School, He Wouldn’t Have Died - Father by HyconMojo(m): 1:37pm
What will be will be ... He could have died anyhow and anywhere if it's God's time
|Re: Dapo Abiodun: If DJ Olu Had Gone Back To School, He Wouldn’t Have Died - Father by Florblu(f): 1:42pm
He might still have cultist as friends and he might mistakenly massacre him one day
OD'ARINAAKO
|Re: Dapo Abiodun: If DJ Olu Had Gone Back To School, He Wouldn’t Have Died - Father by RETIREDMUMU(m): 1:44pm
daddy some death are inevitable
just take heart, Davido will do the needful
|Re: Dapo Abiodun: If DJ Olu Had Gone Back To School, He Wouldn’t Have Died - Father by nairavsdollars: 2:28pm
Paid the Supreme price for disobedience...take heart sir
|Re: Dapo Abiodun: If DJ Olu Had Gone Back To School, He Wouldn’t Have Died - Father by eleojo23: 2:28pm
Sad
|Re: Dapo Abiodun: If DJ Olu Had Gone Back To School, He Wouldn’t Have Died - Father by 9jvirgin(m): 2:28pm
I know this family very well. Truly; Ile Ola ni yonu.
|Re: Dapo Abiodun: If DJ Olu Had Gone Back To School, He Wouldn’t Have Died - Father by emmabest2000(m): 2:28pm
It’s already his time
It doesn’t mater where he was or should have been
RIP tequila groups
|Re: Dapo Abiodun: If DJ Olu Had Gone Back To School, He Wouldn’t Have Died - Father by IamHopeful(f): 2:29pm
Fate can't be changed! Whether he was in school or not, death is inevitable. RIP to him though.
Say no to hard drugs, say no to hard drinks, say no to bad company coz evil communication corrupts good manners. #Think#
|Re: Dapo Abiodun: If DJ Olu Had Gone Back To School, He Wouldn’t Have Died - Father by Angelinastto(f): 2:29pm
Man is the architect of his own destiny
|Re: Dapo Abiodun: If DJ Olu Had Gone Back To School, He Wouldn’t Have Died - Father by Neduzze5(m): 2:29pm
Well, the deed is done.
May his soul rest in peace.
|Re: Dapo Abiodun: If DJ Olu Had Gone Back To School, He Wouldn’t Have Died - Father by shang08: 2:29pm
|Re: Dapo Abiodun: If DJ Olu Had Gone Back To School, He Wouldn’t Have Died - Father by ped007(m): 2:30pm
Mtshew...
People die in schools self.
All die na die jare
|Re: Dapo Abiodun: If DJ Olu Had Gone Back To School, He Wouldn’t Have Died - Father by mpowa(m): 2:30pm
Amen o! It's a bad thing to bury your own children - May you not bury any of the remaining siblings in Jesus Name.
|Re: Dapo Abiodun: If DJ Olu Had Gone Back To School, He Wouldn’t Have Died - Father by Deefuray(f): 2:30pm
painful..... very painful
|Re: Dapo Abiodun: If DJ Olu Had Gone Back To School, He Wouldn’t Have Died - Father by Papiikush: 2:30pm
I never knew staying in school prevents people from dying.
His dad is obviously still suffering from mental shock.
|Re: Dapo Abiodun: If DJ Olu Had Gone Back To School, He Wouldn’t Have Died - Father by chynie: 2:30pm
bad company
|Re: Dapo Abiodun: If DJ Olu Had Gone Back To School, He Wouldn’t Have Died - Father by Hentizzle: 2:30pm
Rip dj olu
|Re: Dapo Abiodun: If DJ Olu Had Gone Back To School, He Wouldn’t Have Died - Father by skaitlyn: 2:30pm
Blaster
|Re: Dapo Abiodun: If DJ Olu Had Gone Back To School, He Wouldn’t Have Died - Father by chuose2: 2:31pm
these na Blood Sacrifice for fame
|Re: Dapo Abiodun: If DJ Olu Had Gone Back To School, He Wouldn’t Have Died - Father by davillian(m): 2:31pm
Death has to be easy because life is hard.
RIP to the 3 of them.
|Re: Dapo Abiodun: If DJ Olu Had Gone Back To School, He Wouldn’t Have Died - Father by pmc01(m): 2:32pm
Tweetysparkles:
What sort of crap statement is this for crying out loud?
Who are the good ones dying and do the evil ones remaining include you? Just cos you've learnt he was reach, you have come to several unverified conclusions?
Fear women!
|Re: Dapo Abiodun: If DJ Olu Had Gone Back To School, He Wouldn’t Have Died - Father by Folani2: 2:32pm
Such is life
|Re: Dapo Abiodun: If DJ Olu Had Gone Back To School, He Wouldn’t Have Died - Father by mikolosis(m): 2:33pm
R.I.P DJ Olu...
But Davido should have attended,my thoughts though....
|Re: Dapo Abiodun: If DJ Olu Had Gone Back To School, He Wouldn’t Have Died - Father by idbami2(m): 2:33pm
How him take know? Him bi God?
It coulda gone both ways..
|Re: Dapo Abiodun: If DJ Olu Had Gone Back To School, He Wouldn’t Have Died - Father by MaritzaNL(f): 2:34pm
It was his time to die.
|Re: Dapo Abiodun: If DJ Olu Had Gone Back To School, He Wouldn’t Have Died - Father by Nathdoug(m): 2:34pm
That is an iff statement sir....what has happened has happened sir just move on with your fam...
