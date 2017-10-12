



In attendance were friends and family who recounted their last moments with him



Mayorkun, Naeto C, Asa Asika and others were also present at the service Friends and family of late Oluwagbemiga Abiodun popularly known as DJ Olu gathered at Banana Island, Ikoyi on Wednesday, October 11, 2017, to mourn his passing at his candle light service.



According to several sources, the service was very emotional as speaker after speaker poured eulogies on the late DJ Olu who was found dead alongside a friend (Chime Okafor) on Saturday, October 7, 2017. One of the friends of the deceased named Tobi even performed a very touching song to the admiration of the mourners gathered. Another friend, Seni Saraki, son of Senate President Bukola Saraki, spoke about how the late DJ Olu was like the elder brother he never had and would really miss him.



In her speech, DJ Olu’s mom, Bidemi Abiodun praised her son, saying she would miss him further adding that his death has shattered a part of her life but she will remain strong because she knows he is resting within the bosom of the Lord.



His brother called him his mentor and friend and he also spoke about how DJ Olu was always ready to go the extra mile to achieve any of his goals including the proposed car wash and petrol station business he was planning to commission.



His elder sister who was very emotional as she delivered her own tribute spoke of how she saw him as an elder brother even though she was older. Speaking last, father of the deceased, Dapo Abiodun, talked about how he would miss his son revealing that he questioned God for the kind of tragedy that has befallen on him.



“We were very close. I remember I would report Olu to my mother and she would say a tree doesn’t fall from a tree. I saw him for the last time last week Sunday when we had lunch; Olu was always wanting to please me. He was supposed to go back to Coventry last week for his postgraduate school but he begged me to allow him to stay for just one week because he wanted to commission his petrol station and car wash business.



I begged him to go to school promising him that I would help do everything while he was away but he refused. If he had gone back to school, he wouldn’t have died. I pray that I don’t have to reciprocate this kind of visit to anyone present here.”



Also present at the service include several of his entertainment colleagues like Mayorkun, Naeto C, and Davido’s manager Asa Asika.



