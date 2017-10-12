₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Suspend Baru & Kachukwu - YPP Chairman To President Buhari by barcitymedia: 2:47pm
No doubt corruption has been the bane of our socio-economic and political development as a nation since independence with over $600billion estimated to have been looted from the nation’s treasury in the past five decades.
Nigerians overwhelmingly voted not for the All Peoples Congress (APC) but a man of strong character in the person of President Muhammadu Buhari who was perceived as a man of integrity with an undeniable capacity to halt the unabating rise in the acts of corruption which got to a nauseating proportion before the 2015 general elections. However, it is now obvious that what we need as a nation are strong institutions and not strong individuals.
The trend of events that have characterized this government since assumption of office over two years ago especially as it borders on the war against corruption shows that not much has changed thereby leaving more to be desired as the zest exhibited during campaigns before the 2015 general elections seemed to have fizzled out as soon as the APC won the Presidential election.
The ongoing allegation of corruption and gross abuse of office against the GMD of NNPC in the person of Dr. Maikanti Baru by the Hon. Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachukwu is one case too many and just like every other corruption cases before it such as the corruption allegation against the Chief of Staff, Alhaji Abba Kyari and the suspended Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir David Lawal will not be swept under the carpet thereby giving credence to the statement of Senator Shehu Sani that the President fights corruption with insecticide when it comes to others but uses deodorant when it comes to members of his executive.
While we have not entirely given up on the ability of the President to provide leadership especially in tackling this menace that has continued to constitute a clog in the wheel of our nation’s progress, the Young Progressive Party do hereby recommend in line with global governance best practices as follows:
1. The immediate suspension and investigation of the allegation and counter allegation of misappropriation and gross abuse of office against Dr. Maikanti Baru and Dr. Ibe Kachukwu in order to ascertain the level of culpability in the fraudulent award of contracts to the tune of $26billion dollars without following due process by the former and the probe of the later tenure as GMD NNPC.
2. The immediate appointment of a substantive Minister of Petroleum Resources who can effectively see to the day to day running of the Ministry and whom Nigerians can hold accountable for any breach of public trust.
3. The immediate implementation of the report submitted by the Presidential panel headed by the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo set up to investigate the suspended Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir David Lawal and the Director General of the NIA, Mr. Ayo Oke.
4. The President Muhammadu Buhari administration should concentrate on building strong institutions that does not depend on any individual to fight corruption or drive good governance.
It is instructive that the above recommendations be strictly implemented in order for the present administration to gain back the confidence of majority of Nigerians who have come to see the ongoing anti-corruption war as selective and only targeted at anybody but members of the APC and the Executive.
Conclusively, we would like to congratulate the Super Eagles of Nigeria for qualifying for Russia 2018 against all odds and showing our leaders how to unite our people and that impossible is nothing if only we can shun our differences by uniting as a people in pursuit of a common goal of making Nigeria a better place not only for our generation but for generations yet unborn.
|Re: Suspend Baru & Kachukwu - YPP Chairman To President Buhari by Mologi(m): 2:49pm
The look on your face when your name has not been called to collect food.
Brother, after the sack.....you take over abi...
weldone!!!!
|Re: Suspend Baru & Kachukwu - YPP Chairman To President Buhari by Edu3Again: 6:22pm
Wetin Kachukwu do wrong?
Not being a Fulani person don become crime?
|Re: Suspend Baru & Kachukwu - YPP Chairman To President Buhari by RIPEnglish: 6:23pm
buhari will not suspended them, they is all looters and i don't trusted them.
|Re: Suspend Baru & Kachukwu - YPP Chairman To President Buhari by Folani2: 6:23pm
Mologi:The way INEC Register irrelevant parties eh, is appalling
|Re: Suspend Baru & Kachukwu - YPP Chairman To President Buhari by joeaz58: 6:23pm
b
|Re: Suspend Baru & Kachukwu - YPP Chairman To President Buhari by joeaz58: 6:24pm
suspend ko depend ni... olofo
|Re: Suspend Baru & Kachukwu - YPP Chairman To President Buhari by 2winsboi(m): 6:25pm
Nigeria Nigeria
This one too one come bobo us
|Re: Suspend Baru & Kachukwu - YPP Chairman To President Buhari by daveson07(m): 6:25pm
ok cuntinue
|Re: Suspend Baru & Kachukwu - YPP Chairman To President Buhari by elfbest: 6:27pm
Who's this one ?
|Re: Suspend Baru & Kachukwu - YPP Chairman To President Buhari by chloride6: 6:27pm
This guy's brain is full of relaxer
Suspend Kachukwu for what? For talking about the corruption and irregularities in the petroleum industry?
Baru is the culprit who should be forced to leave office.
|Re: Suspend Baru & Kachukwu - YPP Chairman To President Buhari by anytexy: 6:28pm
PMB should as a matter of urgency resign as a minister of petroleum and appointment kachikwu or any other competent person as a substansive minister. Is Buhari the only honest person so to say in this Nation. Rubbish!
|Re: Suspend Baru & Kachukwu - YPP Chairman To President Buhari by castrol180(m): 6:29pm
Mologi:
Work on your vocabulary... It should be has and not as
|Re: Suspend Baru & Kachukwu - YPP Chairman To President Buhari by Nackzy: 6:30pm
Good talk my brother ..but do u knw the problem?... If you go dh u will be worse than buhari and goodluck Jonathan
|Re: Suspend Baru & Kachukwu - YPP Chairman To President Buhari by 9japrof(m): 6:31pm
If there is anybody to be suspended, na kachichukwu for rattling on Baru and by extension Buhari cos them them na the same
Naija na complicated airspace walahi. The saints we perceived and believed to be saints have turned out to be bloody wolfs in sheep clothing
|Re: Suspend Baru & Kachukwu - YPP Chairman To President Buhari by Aurobindo(m): 6:41pm
Why?
|Re: Suspend Baru & Kachukwu - YPP Chairman To President Buhari by Hofbrauhaus: 6:41pm
Suspend kachikwu...Suspend him for being igbo, a people you love to hate..also suspend him for exposing your corruption!
Ndi ara!
|Re: Suspend Baru & Kachukwu - YPP Chairman To President Buhari by Ebimor96: 6:44pm
What is Dr Kachikwu's offence?
Fulani people, is it an offence to expose illegality in a government parastatal like the NNPC?[b/]
[b]Fellow Niger Deltans, our is being persecuted for exposing the massive corruption going on in the NNPC.
We are becoming docile and we are being taken for granted in the scheme of things nowadays.[b/]
[b]Buhari should not take our gentility for weakness.[b/]
[b]#NuffSaid..
|Re: Suspend Baru & Kachukwu - YPP Chairman To President Buhari by Hofbrauhaus: 6:45pm
I've never seen a zoo like this....it's now a crime to expose corruption..
Tufuakwa
|Re: Suspend Baru & Kachukwu - YPP Chairman To President Buhari by HITTED(m): 6:46pm
Suspend or arrest Baru for theft?
|Re: Suspend Baru & Kachukwu - YPP Chairman To President Buhari by Akinz0126(m): 6:48pm
We are watching let's see how things unfold but the truth is this Apc government just ended up shooting themselves @ the foot cause the alibi of corruption is pointing towards them coupled with the overwhelming evidences that they are actually thieves and kwarapt.
|Re: Suspend Baru & Kachukwu - YPP Chairman To President Buhari by Ebimor96: 7:01pm
9japrof:
I bet you that if Dr Kachikwu is eventually suspended, there will be no more OIL for the Petroleum Ministry to supervise.
The HATE and RAPE must end!
|Re: Suspend Baru & Kachukwu - YPP Chairman To President Buhari by abbaapple: 7:14pm
Dude want to be popular! Mtschewww
|Re: Suspend Baru & Kachukwu - YPP Chairman To President Buhari by talk2percy(m): 7:19pm
Aran't nonsense! Utter balderdash!!!
|Re: Suspend Baru & Kachukwu - YPP Chairman To President Buhari by 9japrof(m): 7:21pm
Ebimor96:
Bros this one na initial GrA GrA, nothing would happen, we have heard these threats time without number and till today, oil is flowing off Niger Delta, so bros no be today
