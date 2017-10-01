₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,894,246 members, 3,848,947 topics. Date: Thursday, 12 October 2017 at 07:27 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / "Davido Joins Cult, Next Thing We Hear 3 Friends Around Him Die" - Twitter User (19647 Views)
Davido Joins Beardgang - See Photos / Davido Replies Twitter User Who Said His Father's Money Is Not His! / 'John Zerebe': Davido Joins Nollywood Stars In New Movie (Video) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|"Davido Joins Cult, Next Thing We Hear 3 Friends Around Him Die" - Twitter User by 360frolic(m): 4:39pm
A twitter user named loudmouth has made a statement that has caused tongues to wag on the internet.
She claims Davido belongs to a cult which lead to the death of 3 of his friends.
Here are some replies she got:
http://www.newshelmng.com/2017/10/photos-lady-claims-davido-is-member-of.html
So @iam_Davido Joins Cult, Next thing we hear 3 friends around him die, I didnt say it's connected o, I'm just eating roasted corn
https://twitter.com/loud_mout/status/918218811903500288
|Re: "Davido Joins Cult, Next Thing We Hear 3 Friends Around Him Die" - Twitter User by greatmarshall(m): 4:40pm
Mumu
1 Like
|Re: "Davido Joins Cult, Next Thing We Hear 3 Friends Around Him Die" - Twitter User by greatnaija01: 4:42pm
She is high on ROASTED CORN.... a condom could have saved us this stress.
30 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Davido Joins Cult, Next Thing We Hear 3 Friends Around Him Die" - Twitter User by HsLBroker(m): 4:42pm
God alone knows the truth
2 Likes
|Re: "Davido Joins Cult, Next Thing We Hear 3 Friends Around Him Die" - Twitter User by ncine: 4:43pm
lmao statistician NSA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y-VexdamUu8
1 Like
|Re: "Davido Joins Cult, Next Thing We Hear 3 Friends Around Him Die" - Twitter User by CyberGypsy(m): 4:44pm
wow, she is cute
23 Likes
|Re: "Davido Joins Cult, Next Thing We Hear 3 Friends Around Him Die" - Twitter User by CyberGypsy(m): 4:44pm
greatnaija01:she is cute btw
1 Like
|Re: "Davido Joins Cult, Next Thing We Hear 3 Friends Around Him Die" - Twitter User by SenorFax(m): 4:45pm
That thing on her chest is blocking her reasoning capacity,
Continue with your roasted corn, Keep slaying and leave cult matter to the big boys, e no fit you.
3 Likes
|Re: "Davido Joins Cult, Next Thing We Hear 3 Friends Around Him Die" - Twitter User by 360frolic(m): 4:46pm
|Re: "Davido Joins Cult, Next Thing We Hear 3 Friends Around Him Die" - Twitter User by fastgyal(f): 6:02pm
who else thinks she's just an attention seeker?
14 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: "Davido Joins Cult, Next Thing We Hear 3 Friends Around Him Die" - Twitter User by IPOBrep: 6:03pm
mad girl, abeg break corn make i help myself,idiot
2 mins fame dey hungry you.
by the time the police invites you or he sues you for 30 billion, i hope this your bj mouth go still open well
2 Likes
|Re: "Davido Joins Cult, Next Thing We Hear 3 Friends Around Him Die" - Twitter User by HolarQD(m): 6:03pm
This one no even know Wetin dey worry herself. What if 3 people around her dies too, does that one mean she has joined cult too.
1 Like
|Re: "Davido Joins Cult, Next Thing We Hear 3 Friends Around Him Die" - Twitter User by paradigmshift(m): 6:03pm
davido na aye man now, na today you know ba.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Davido Joins Cult, Next Thing We Hear 3 Friends Around Him Die" - Twitter User by RETIREDMUMU(m): 6:04pm
not all gold are glitter, sometimes we encounter shortcomings after our endeavor
they r trying to spoil his reputation, every body wanna come to limelight because of his situation..
davido i feel your pain
gbogbo nkan ko ni yo ma dun loyunnnnnnn!!
|Re: "Davido Joins Cult, Next Thing We Hear 3 Friends Around Him Die" - Twitter User by aku626(m): 6:04pm
She’s pretty so I believe her
2 Likes
|Re: "Davido Joins Cult, Next Thing We Hear 3 Friends Around Him Die" - Twitter User by roqrules04(m): 6:04pm
Davido na Aiye
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: "Davido Joins Cult, Next Thing We Hear 3 Friends Around Him Die" - Twitter User by fidalgo19: 6:04pm
Loudmouth
Username telling us about your life
|Re: "Davido Joins Cult, Next Thing We Hear 3 Friends Around Him Die" - Twitter User by ALAYORMII: 6:04pm
Wetin Davido buy for una hand wey him no pay??
Someone cannor even join cult in peace again
|Re: "Davido Joins Cult, Next Thing We Hear 3 Friends Around Him Die" - Twitter User by cescky(m): 6:04pm
Fact
As long as nairaland vis this way she will always be a local champion
Seun dream big... heard of Twitter and Facebook?
|Re: "Davido Joins Cult, Next Thing We Hear 3 Friends Around Him Die" - Twitter User by daveson07(m): 6:04pm
Davido saga is now in what episode or season?
1 Like
|Re: "Davido Joins Cult, Next Thing We Hear 3 Friends Around Him Die" - Twitter User by Adaumunocha(f): 6:05pm
News flash
|Re: "Davido Joins Cult, Next Thing We Hear 3 Friends Around Him Die" - Twitter User by 1Rebel: 6:05pm
Loud mouth indeed
2 Likes
|Re: "Davido Joins Cult, Next Thing We Hear 3 Friends Around Him Die" - Twitter User by cristianisraeli: 6:05pm
paradigmshift:
comot here..na person way them just bam they carry am for head like davido
na even VIP Bamming him get
1 Like
|Re: "Davido Joins Cult, Next Thing We Hear 3 Friends Around Him Die" - Twitter User by FroshJaynex(m): 6:05pm
To slap her face with that corn just day hungry me!
1 Like
|Re: "Davido Joins Cult, Next Thing We Hear 3 Friends Around Him Die" - Twitter User by hilroy: 6:05pm
Lubbish
|Re: "Davido Joins Cult, Next Thing We Hear 3 Friends Around Him Die" - Twitter User by DanseMacabre(m): 6:06pm
Fool. Was even expecting to hear something different. So na Korofo kill three of him friends be that
Lmao. The idea of Aiye and blood sacrifice is utterly laughable. All their executioner suppose don dey find work with Nigerian army be that.
No talk the one wey go finally shut that your mouth o.
|Re: "Davido Joins Cult, Next Thing We Hear 3 Friends Around Him Die" - Twitter User by lupey: 6:06pm
*In jenifas voice* wu hazzed you
|Re: "Davido Joins Cult, Next Thing We Hear 3 Friends Around Him Die" - Twitter User by cristianisraeli: 6:06pm
nbm is not an occultic fratenity.like ogboni and the rest
but people always die on initiation day and they dump and bury them inside the bush
1 Like
|Re: "Davido Joins Cult, Next Thing We Hear 3 Friends Around Him Die" - Twitter User by delugajackson(m): 6:06pm
Where did you get your facts from, Madam?
Roasted corn kill you there.
|Re: "Davido Joins Cult, Next Thing We Hear 3 Friends Around Him Die" - Twitter User by IgedeBushBoy(m): 6:07pm
Op make una free Davido abeg. Wan desperate geh de try seh market and we lo ko hia word egen?
It's obvious that girl only wants us to see her Tips; that's all
|Re: "Davido Joins Cult, Next Thing We Hear 3 Friends Around Him Die" - Twitter User by HIGHESTPOPORI(m): 6:08pm
Davido don humble
|Re: "Davido Joins Cult, Next Thing We Hear 3 Friends Around Him Die" - Twitter User by Ugaboy(m): 6:08pm
What next about Davido
This thread is becoming too long
Photos From Bimbo Thomas' Baby Shower / Mimi Orjiekwe: Charles Billion Refusing Bride Price Refund, I Can’t Stay Married / Tonto Dikeh Celebrates Husband's Birthday With Loving Words
Viewing this topic: abbyguy, femiphillips007(m), tempest01(m), OkpekeBeauty, CoolextPhoenix(m), obioji(f), gudxson, AABBIIMM, callbackaugust6(m), hardeniji02(m), beckytunde(f), gregormendel, Rokia2(f), Eddy2cute(m), Uwaomaokey, jossy26, Pedrop, Adeoba10(m), Ceede, Rakiticbarca, vkeeshez(m), whyeray, berryblake(f), Coolcraze, Adenikelizabeth, Sketch007(m), Certified007, Sammyramires(m), miteolu(m), Jaiyeola24, Emerald22(f), IDERAWOLE(m), debuscket(m), tony1918(m), VictorJr(m), aAK1(m), raymondFirstborn(m), Ademat7(m), fatakeenexport(m), Emzyme(m), tillaman(m), cephas10, Mokunfope(m), mayorG04, Hipsofagoddess, eddy42, Luukasz, Deekay9ja(m), GdexFolami(m), Tensionstar(m), trustyshoess(f), obyrich(m), Olatara(f), Gettreadyy(m), mymoney001(m), Alchemist1912, Philawole(m), BMlova(m), DeeTus, nkc(m), shenney, Tscarce, Deco664, Singlecliq, Stheritage, chyco1, OlowoB(m), illustrious(m), kingsjo(m), centboy123456(m), Waley23, Uchezzy208(f), tyoba, Fabulous100, ojkalito(m), wesco73, Empiree, enigma211(m), centsays1, muhammad3708(m), codeslayer(m), adeblow(m), rammyblog, gnaira(m), sexyslim001(f), emteecve(m), SalamRushdie, Bills2307(m), Discharge(m), back2sender, JosWatchDog(m), HDee(m), Sunnyja, Charlesvilet, Dieumerci(m), zeelo2014, Johntimo1(m), Estellar, BenzEne1(m), wonlasewonimi, babajero(m), oluwoleife, muller101(m), XX01(f), eazyfocus, microbanks, TripleH3353(m), kpompey, mohsaaf, baytuch(m), kstyle2(m), leemarhize(f), elcugine(m), bijelee(m), gentle136(m), Maxie110(m), kepal99(m), rimzzy22(m), ecmb(m), peemyke(f), sadiqabuch, Kod3007(m), Doutimi3(m), umuogele, Wiseoldman, 22General(m), CLIQBOY(m), mike4real2(m), joeyfire(m), Jonwesley(m), nelsilvercloud(m), McGg(m), cimonizy(m), texas1(m), uwa1(m), Badtman(m), noalistic(m), silentEXPLOSION, Toyade888(m), bobkezel(m), Maggie1963, tomgab, jjshanana, lk1234, BiggieSmallsVI, donnie(m), tmama1, icankel, chiefojiji(m), Rockyrocky, marcell321, niyisky, naijamakossa(m), ichiexy01, kingthreat(m), djlaqua91(m), Dabigbroda(m), cyberguy72(m), Nwobosi, LordIsaac(m), luqmanov, adakole5(m), gcue, Olutala(m), Edygrin(m), wisedrugz, matthew4grace(m), Gabrielmillz(m) and 231 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10