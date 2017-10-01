Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / "Davido Joins Cult, Next Thing We Hear 3 Friends Around Him Die" - Twitter User (19647 Views)

She claims Davido belongs to a cult which lead to the death of 3 of his friends.





Here are some replies she got:



So @iam_Davido Joins Cult, Next thing we hear 3 friends around him die, I didnt say it's connected o, I'm just eating roasted corn



Mumu 1 Like

She is high on ROASTED CORN.... a condom could have saved us this stress. 30 Likes 1 Share

God alone knows the truth 2 Likes







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y-VexdamUu8 lmao statistician NSA 1 Like

wow, she is cute wow, she is cute 23 Likes

greatnaija01:

She is high on ROASTED CORN.... a condom could have saved us this stress. she is cute btw she is cute btw 1 Like

That thing on her chest is blocking her reasoning capacity,



Continue with your roasted corn, Keep slaying and leave cult matter to the big boys, e no fit you. 3 Likes

who else thinks she's just an attention seeker? 14 Likes 2 Shares

mad girl, abeg break corn make i help myself,idiot



2 mins fame dey hungry you.



by the time the police invites you or he sues you for 30 billion, i hope this your bj mouth go still open well 2 Likes

This one no even know Wetin dey worry herself. What if 3 people around her dies too, does that one mean she has joined cult too. 1 Like

davido na aye man now, na today you know ba. 2 Likes 1 Share

not all gold are glitter, sometimes we encounter shortcomings after our endeavor



they r trying to spoil his reputation, every body wanna come to limelight because of his situation..



davido i feel your pain



gbogbo nkan ko ni yo ma dun loyunnnnnnn!!

She’s pretty so I believe her 2 Likes

Davido na Aiye 1 Like 1 Share

Loudmouth

Username telling us about your life

Wetin Davido buy for una hand wey him no pay??





Someone cannor even join cult in peace again

Fact



As long as nairaland vis this way she will always be a local champion



Seun dream big... heard of Twitter and Facebook?

Davido saga is now in what episode or season? 1 Like

News flash

Loud mouth indeed 2 Likes

paradigmshift:

big lie. davido na aye man before now

comot here..na person way them just bam they carry am for head like davido



na even VIP Bamming him get comot here..na person way them just bam they carry am for head like davidona even VIP Bamming him get 1 Like

To slap her face with that corn just day hungry me! 1 Like

Lubbish







Lmao. The idea of Aiye and blood sacrifice is utterly laughable. All their executioner suppose don dey find work with Nigerian army be that.







No talk the one wey go finally shut that your mouth o. Fool. Was even expecting to hear something different. So na Korofo kill three of him friends be thatLmao. The idea of Aiye and blood sacrifice is utterly laughable. All their executioner suppose don dey find work with Nigerian army be that.No talk the one wey go finally shut that your mouth o.

*In jenifas voice* wu hazzed you

nbm is not an occultic fratenity.like ogboni and the rest



but people always die on initiation day and they dump and bury them inside the bush 1 Like

Where did you get your facts from, Madam?



Roasted corn kill you there.





It's obvious that girl only wants us to see her Tips; that's all Op make una free Davido abeg. Wan desperate geh de try seh market and we lo ko hia word egen?It's obvious that girl only wants us to see her Tips; that's all

Davido don humble