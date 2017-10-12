₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Tonto Dikeh To Olakunle Churchill: "You Scammed Me, Your Fraud In Switzerland.." by Mrcomedimatic: 5:05pm
Tonto Dikeh To Olakunle Churchill: "You Scammed Me, Your Fraud In Switzerland Landed My Friend's Brother In Jail"
Just when you think the drama between Tonto Dikeh and her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill is over, they come up with new drama.
Tonto Dikeh has leveled new allegations against her husband after he granted a new Interview.
According to Tonto Dikeh, he made her friend's brother go to jail for a fraud he committed in Switzerland. She also revealed that Olakunle Churchill has a daughter, Bimbo, who he isn't taking care of. Read all she wrote below...
1 Like
|Re: Tonto Dikeh To Olakunle Churchill: "You Scammed Me, Your Fraud In Switzerland.." by Mrcomedimatic: 5:06pm
Lalasticlala Fynestboi MissyB3 mynd44 more....
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Tonto Dikeh To Olakunle Churchill: "You Scammed Me, Your Fraud In Switzerland.." by onyekachee(f): 5:11pm
Tonto dike which kind wahala be this na,we don tire for your news!!!
Why are they still behaving like kids,exposing themselves in public anyhow,churchill I thought you have been keeping quiet since,just let this woman be,If u talk one she will talk 10,haba
Village people don DE drink palm wine for una head
24 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh To Olakunle Churchill: "You Scammed Me, Your Fraud In Switzerland.." by ehie(f): 5:11pm
So messy, Tonto dike for the health of your baby and urself let it go, ur child is worth a thousand husbands, u wouldn't want him growing up to read all this trash
10 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh To Olakunle Churchill: "You Scammed Me, Your Fraud In Switzerland.." by PHC1stBorn(m): 5:15pm
Thought, she has moved on. Truth be told, she is still living in d pasts
25 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Tonto Dikeh To Olakunle Churchill: "You Scammed Me, Your Fraud In Switzerland.." by kidap: 5:20pm
Move wetin?
PHC1stBorn:
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tonto Dikeh To Olakunle Churchill: "You Scammed Me, Your Fraud In Switzerland.." by 9japrof(m): 5:20pm
The more reasons one should be wary of the woman he ends up marrying.
There are ladies there that can fustrate your life like tomorrow no dey. if Tonto can whine and cry on the media, imagine what Churchill was going through in the house all in the name of marriage.
I know what drives Tonto nuts is the carefree attitude of Churchill like he never cares.
74 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Tonto Dikeh To Olakunle Churchill: "You Scammed Me, Your Fraud In Switzerland.." by Khd95(m): 5:27pm
b!tch sit down and be humble...we knw u already,u be liar
nigga already divorced u,what else do u want..mtcheeeew
30 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tonto Dikeh To Olakunle Churchill: "You Scammed Me, Your Fraud In Switzerland.." by sarafa68(m): 5:27pm
All this TOTO DICK ish tire me oooo...
Comic relief. Guys without beards what's ur plan in life? To grow horns? Where do u scratch when u wanna think like a man.. Armpit?
12 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Tonto Dikeh To Olakunle Churchill: "You Scammed Me, Your Fraud In Switzerland.." by WebSurfer(m): 5:30pm
Repeat after me me ..
Oh lord.
Save me from marrying these type of women
Deliver me from their temptations no matter how hard they try
Speaks in tongues...
Amen
50 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Tonto Dikeh To Olakunle Churchill: "You Scammed Me, Your Fraud In Switzerland.." by donblade85555(m): 5:30pm
Na waoo....no wonder some celebrities have not married..... the worst kind of marriage in this life is a marriage between 2 celebrities..
|Re: Tonto Dikeh To Olakunle Churchill: "You Scammed Me, Your Fraud In Switzerland.." by Nawteemaxie(m): 5:30pm
2 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh To Olakunle Churchill: "You Scammed Me, Your Fraud In Switzerland.." by holluwai(m): 5:30pm
Omo will this saga ever end be eleyi?
|Re: Tonto Dikeh To Olakunle Churchill: "You Scammed Me, Your Fraud In Switzerland.." by wellmax(m): 5:31pm
Tonto is now officially a scammee
6 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh To Olakunle Churchill: "You Scammed Me, Your Fraud In Switzerland.." by wellmax(m): 5:31pm
We all have our own family, marital, spiritual and even financial troubles.
Tonto shouldn't disturb us with her own troubles.
She can't keep a home, she should live with it and stop disturbing the airwaves abeg
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tonto Dikeh To Olakunle Churchill: "You Scammed Me, Your Fraud In Switzerland.." by delugajackson(m): 5:31pm
Do I look like I give a fuucck?
No.
But the fact still remains that you're an A.S.H..
aka Attention Seeking Hoe
2 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh To Olakunle Churchill: "You Scammed Me, Your Fraud In Switzerland.." by dkam: 5:31pm
Bitching up nd down on social media is now the order of the day!!!!
|Re: Tonto Dikeh To Olakunle Churchill: "You Scammed Me, Your Fraud In Switzerland.." by supersystemsnig: 5:32pm
That's why you don't buy a husband. Love first, not side attractions. Cause when it's stripped bare, it's the basic elements that matter
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Tonto Dikeh To Olakunle Churchill: "You Scammed Me, Your Fraud In Switzerland.." by BrutalJab: 5:32pm
This psychopath should pack well first... $26billion Saga is still in vogue.
Attention seeking noisemaker
|Re: Tonto Dikeh To Olakunle Churchill: "You Scammed Me, Your Fraud In Switzerland.." by HsLBroker(m): 5:32pm
Khd95:
|Re: Tonto Dikeh To Olakunle Churchill: "You Scammed Me, Your Fraud In Switzerland.." by Bolustical: 5:32pm
Churchill picture with his mum on a date last week really pepper Tonto.
The woman is a sore loser.
22 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Tonto Dikeh To Olakunle Churchill: "You Scammed Me, Your Fraud In Switzerland.." by ncine: 5:32pm
see allegation
|Re: Tonto Dikeh To Olakunle Churchill: "You Scammed Me, Your Fraud In Switzerland.." by shaibu123: 5:32pm
Can't she just move on
1 Like
|Re: Tonto Dikeh To Olakunle Churchill: "You Scammed Me, Your Fraud In Switzerland.." by babyfaceafrica: 5:33pm
Is that all?
2 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh To Olakunle Churchill: "You Scammed Me, Your Fraud In Switzerland.." by MhizzAJ(f): 5:33pm
Drama Queen and king
|Re: Tonto Dikeh To Olakunle Churchill: "You Scammed Me, Your Fraud In Switzerland.." by bedspread: 5:33pm
CASES and CONFUSION EVERYWHERE
|Re: Tonto Dikeh To Olakunle Churchill: "You Scammed Me, Your Fraud In Switzerland.." by ImpressionsNG: 5:33pm
Men, may you never get entangled with demonic and jezebellic women. Say a big AMEN to that.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tonto Dikeh To Olakunle Churchill: "You Scammed Me, Your Fraud In Switzerland.." by JBKendrick: 5:33pm
D jazz Eyaff cast oh. #autorenewal
1 Like
|Re: Tonto Dikeh To Olakunle Churchill: "You Scammed Me, Your Fraud In Switzerland.." by xynerise(m): 5:34pm
Mtchew!
|Re: Tonto Dikeh To Olakunle Churchill: "You Scammed Me, Your Fraud In Switzerland.." by bumi10: 5:34pm
smh
this b*tches aight loyal
2 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh To Olakunle Churchill: "You Scammed Me, Your Fraud In Switzerland.." by Laveda(f): 5:34pm
Is it that this woman can't just keep quiet or what?
She's been everywhere whining like a market woman, Tonto please have sense, enter your room, get a bucket cry out your eyes there and move on.
You're older than this stop acting like a child and looking for sympathy everywhere, you won't get it.. From the way you've been opening up, you aren't worth it, a good woman doesn't talk this much.
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tonto Dikeh To Olakunle Churchill: "You Scammed Me, Your Fraud In Switzerland.." by aldexrio(m): 5:34pm
marriage no be easy thing.
see how they were loved up in the picture and now see what they are saying about each other
3 Likes
