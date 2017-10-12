Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Tonto Dikeh To Olakunle Churchill: "You Scammed Me, Your Fraud In Switzerland.." (16245 Views)

Kemi Olunloyo To Olakunle Oladunni Churchill: "You Can Hang Out With 2000 Women" / Tonto Dikeh To Clean Her Body Tattoos As She Turns Born Again / Olakunle Churchill Visits Ondo For Charity Projects (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)

Tonto Dikeh To Olakunle Churchill: "You Scammed Me, Your Fraud In Switzerland Landed My Friend's Brother In Jail"



Just when you think the drama between Tonto Dikeh and her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill is over, they come up with new drama.



Tonto Dikeh has leveled new allegations against her husband after he granted a new Interview.



According to Tonto Dikeh, he made her friend's brother go to jail for a fraud he committed in Switzerland. She also revealed that Olakunle Churchill has a daughter, Bimbo, who he isn't taking care of. Read all she wrote below...





http://news.nollyzone.com/-levels-new-allegations-ex-husband-olakunle-churchill/ Just when you think the drama between Tonto Dikeh and her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill is over, they come up with new drama.Tonto Dikeh has leveled new allegations against her husband after he granted a new Interview.According to Tonto Dikeh, he made her friend's brother go to jail for a fraud he committed in Switzerland. She also revealed that Olakunle Churchill has a daughter, Bimbo, who he isn't taking care of. Read all she wrote below... 1 Like

Lalasticlala Fynestboi MissyB3 mynd44 more.... 1 Like 1 Share

Tonto dike which kind wahala be this na,we don tire for your news!!!

Why are they still behaving like kids,exposing themselves in public anyhow,churchill I thought you have been keeping quiet since,just let this woman be,If u talk one she will talk 10,haba







Village people don DE drink palm wine for una head 24 Likes

So messy, Tonto dike for the health of your baby and urself let it go, ur child is worth a thousand husbands, u wouldn't want him growing up to read all this trash 10 Likes

Thought, she has moved on. Truth be told, she is still living in d pasts 25 Likes 2 Shares

PHC1stBorn:

Thought, she has moved on. Truth be told, she is still living in d pasts Move wetin? 2 Likes 1 Share

The more reasons one should be wary of the woman he ends up marrying.



There are ladies there that can fustrate your life like tomorrow no dey. if Tonto can whine and cry on the media, imagine what Churchill was going through in the house all in the name of marriage.



I know what drives Tonto nuts is the carefree attitude of Churchill like he never cares. 74 Likes 3 Shares

b!tch sit down and be humble...we knw u already,u be liar



nigga already divorced u,what else do u want..mtcheeeew 30 Likes 1 Share

All this TOTO DICK ish tire me oooo...

Comic relief. Guys without beards what's ur plan in life? To grow horns? Where do u scratch when u wanna think like a man.. Armpit? 12 Likes 2 Shares

Repeat after me me ..









Oh lord.



Save me from marrying these type of women



Deliver me from their temptations no matter how hard they try



Speaks in tongues...





Amen 50 Likes 2 Shares





anyway for funny jokes and riddles that will make you laugh like a mad man in the making. visit Na waoo....no wonder some celebrities have not married..... the worst kind of marriage in this life is a marriage between 2 celebrities..anyway for funny jokes and riddles that will make you laugh like a mad man in the making. visit www.laughkillme.com

2 Likes

Omo will this saga ever end be eleyi?

Tonto is now officially a scammee 6 Likes

We all have our own family, marital, spiritual and even financial troubles.

Tonto shouldn't disturb us with her own troubles.

She can't keep a home, she should live with it and stop disturbing the airwaves abeg 8 Likes 1 Share

Do I look like I give a fuucck?

No.



But the fact still remains that you're an A.S.H..



aka Attention Seeking Hoe 2 Likes

Bitching up nd down on social media is now the order of the day!!!!

That's why you don't buy a husband. Love first, not side attractions. Cause when it's stripped bare, it's the basic elements that matter 1 Like 1 Share

This psychopath should pack well first... $26billion Saga is still in vogue.



Attention seeking noisemaker

Khd95:

b!tch sit down and be humble...we knw u already,u be liar





nigga already divorced u,what else do u want..mtcheeeew

Churchill picture with his mum on a date last week really pepper Tonto.



The woman is a sore loser. 22 Likes 2 Shares

see allegation

Can't she just move on 1 Like

Is that all? 2 Likes

Drama Queen and king

CASES and CONFUSION EVERYWHERE





And may your 'champion' never fail to rise to the occasion when time for bedroom action comes...it's not by Viagra. A simple and natural solution (garlic + vitamin c taken together) is far more effective and without side effects. Learn more about it....



http://www.impressions.ng/amazing-benefits-of-garlic-and-vitamin-c-combination-for-men/ Men, may you never get entangled with demonic and jezebellic women. Say a big AMEN to that.And may your 'champion' never fail to rise to the occasion when time for bedroom action comes...it's not by Viagra. A simple and natural solution (garlic + vitamin c taken together) is far more effective and without side effects. Learn more about it.... 4 Likes 1 Share

D jazz Eyaff cast oh. #autorenewal 1 Like

Mtchew!

smh





this b*tches aight loyal 2 Likes





She's been everywhere whining like a market woman, Tonto please have sense, enter your room, get a bucket cry out your eyes there and move on.



You're older than this stop acting like a child and looking for sympathy everywhere, you won't get it.. From the way you've been opening up, you aren't worth it, a good woman doesn't talk this much. Is it that this woman can't just keep quiet or what?She's been everywhere whining like a market woman, Tonto please have sense, enter your room, get a bucket cry out your eyes there and move on.You're older than this stop acting like a child and looking for sympathy everywhere, you won't get it.. From the way you've been opening up, you aren't worth it, a good woman doesn't talk this much. 11 Likes 1 Share