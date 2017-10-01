₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Villagers Push Vehicles Across A River In Taraba Due To Bad Transport System by Angelanest: 7:51pm
The people of Mambilla Plateau in Taraba State are calling on the government to come to their aid due to bad situation of the transportation system in the area. Vehicles are being dragged and pushed by villagers across river Donga.
According to reports, this is the same river that will be used for the Federal Government 3000MW Hydro project.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/bad-transportation-system-in-mambilla-plateau-in-taraba-state.html
|Re: Villagers Push Vehicles Across A River In Taraba Due To Bad Transport System by Amarabae(f): 7:53pm
Its a normal thing in a backward third world country.
|Re: Villagers Push Vehicles Across A River In Taraba Due To Bad Transport System by Ndlistic(m): 7:54pm
Funny country. Under the leadership of Buhari and APC. Buhari and APC need total cleansing.
|Re: Villagers Push Vehicles Across A River In Taraba Due To Bad Transport System by MhizzAJ(f): 8:20pm
The roads aren't just bad in Taraba
We've got bad roads every where in this country
|Re: Villagers Push Vehicles Across A River In Taraba Due To Bad Transport System by Shelloween(m): 8:25pm
Ndlistic:first of all, blame the councillor representing the local govt, then the traditional ruler, then the chairman, then the senators representing the senatorial zone, then then state government, then the past governments before you blame Buhari and APC. This mess didn't just appear immediately they made Buhari president, it has been there.
|Re: Villagers Push Vehicles Across A River In Taraba Due To Bad Transport System by slimfit1(m): 8:30pm
Shelloween:
But baba promise to fight corruption now
|Re: Villagers Push Vehicles Across A River In Taraba Due To Bad Transport System by josephine123: 9:43pm
Chei
|Re: Villagers Push Vehicles Across A River In Taraba Due To Bad Transport System by RingimKabir(m): 9:44pm
TARABA and FAILURE be like...
|Re: Villagers Push Vehicles Across A River In Taraba Due To Bad Transport System by Alexanderbells2: 9:47pm
EVERYTHING is just not working in this country.
It'll shock you to know that that Mambilla Plateau is the coolest and coldest point in Nigeria. Coller than Obudu cattle ranch.
Help Me ask the Taraba state government, Mama Taraba aka I support Atiku/Atiku is my Sugar daddy and Mr Buhari. Presido wey him wife and daughter Dey lash for public what and what exactly are they doing about Mambilla, it's people and their plight?
Finally, our Mumu don do o.
If u like, go suffer yourself inside sun come 2019, campaigning and voting for this lots who are politicians. Another four years of sufferness go Sama you for body.
|Re: Villagers Push Vehicles Across A River In Taraba Due To Bad Transport System by kendallwoods(m): 9:48pm
Serious revival wanted here
|Re: Villagers Push Vehicles Across A River In Taraba Due To Bad Transport System by Vutseck(m): 9:48pm
crocodile fall on them .
|Re: Villagers Push Vehicles Across A River In Taraba Due To Bad Transport System by ooshinibos: 9:51pm
Nigeria is not a country
|Re: Villagers Push Vehicles Across A River In Taraba Due To Bad Transport System by Rastamann: 9:51pm
Ndlistic:
Did Buhari or APC make the road bad? What about the People Deceiving People (PDP) that spent over 16 years in office mismanaging public funds?
|Re: Villagers Push Vehicles Across A River In Taraba Due To Bad Transport System by Rastamann: 9:52pm
ooshinibos:
Why not a country?
Things will change any day sense fall on the masses!
|Re: Villagers Push Vehicles Across A River In Taraba Due To Bad Transport System by asawanathegreat(m): 9:53pm
Which road beta 4 naija self
|Re: Villagers Push Vehicles Across A River In Taraba Due To Bad Transport System by kay29000(m): 9:53pm
Will these cars start after this?
|Re: Villagers Push Vehicles Across A River In Taraba Due To Bad Transport System by highchief1: 9:53pm
MhizzAJ:who tell u na e Ever bin to Asaba
|Re: Villagers Push Vehicles Across A River In Taraba Due To Bad Transport System by CaptainJeffry: 9:54pm
Lol. Sai baba till 2050
|Re: Villagers Push Vehicles Across A River In Taraba Due To Bad Transport System by ooshinibos: 9:56pm
Rastamann:we have sense in Nigeria , however , the ones that have sense are not in leadership ..
Nigeria should consider dissolving itself and sell off its states that other countries that can run it properly ...
Am tired of Naija ..am leaving tomorrow for another country , 57 years of independence and we don't even have simple infrastructure , how in the world are we suppose to develop
|Re: Villagers Push Vehicles Across A River In Taraba Due To Bad Transport System by informed(m): 9:59pm
Rastamann:
Stop deceiving yourself, they are all the same. You want to give them 16 years to destroy this country after they have shown they have nothing to offer? Corruption just changed garb and names. Quit the deception and illusion. This government of change is a scam
|Re: Villagers Push Vehicles Across A River In Taraba Due To Bad Transport System by UbanmeUdie: 10:03pm
No one can give what he doesn't have, Buhari has got nothing in him, therefore he is offering nothing!
Shame on Buhari!
Shame on APC!
Shame on Nigeria!
|Re: Villagers Push Vehicles Across A River In Taraba Due To Bad Transport System by steph22ush(f): 10:05pm
To each his own.
|Re: Villagers Push Vehicles Across A River In Taraba Due To Bad Transport System by UbanmeUdie: 10:06pm
Rastamann:
You are indeed a rastaman, your destiny don scatter finish like buhari brains!
Keep blaming PDP for your failures and inadequacies.
The only achievement of this government is the shameless blames on PDP being celebrated.
Ogun kill all of una papa including una!
|Re: Villagers Push Vehicles Across A River In Taraba Due To Bad Transport System by talk2percy(m): 10:07pm
This is what u see in a place where there's no operational government. Reminds me of that book-where there's no doctor.
|Re: Villagers Push Vehicles Across A River In Taraba Due To Bad Transport System by Ezeoyi1: 10:08pm
Yet they love killing each other.
Was it not this same Mambilla that killed thousands of Fulanis few months ago?
|Re: Villagers Push Vehicles Across A River In Taraba Due To Bad Transport System by toprealman: 10:23pm
Landscape is just too surreal....wow! Poverty in the mist of abundance.
|Re: Villagers Push Vehicles Across A River In Taraba Due To Bad Transport System by TourismMan(m): 10:35pm
This is one of the reasons those guys from the Western part of the world will continuously laugh so hard on Africans. Africans are mumus to the core!!!
|Re: Villagers Push Vehicles Across A River In Taraba Due To Bad Transport System by OGHENAOGIE(m): 10:36pm
MhizzAJ:on point d reason we shd restructure this country and make it work d way d country is going it's either we hold our leaders to the jugular or even kill some of them like a certain American president was killed which triggered the pendleton act of 1887....there is urgent need to trigger this giant with d clay feet
My Recent Trip To Bahrain / Corruption In Uk Visa Application Centre Lagos / Are Nigerians Abroad Really Better off Than Their Home Based Counterparts?
