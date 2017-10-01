Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Villagers Push Vehicles Across A River In Taraba Due To Bad Transport System (5883 Views)

According to reports, this is the same river that will be used for the Federal Government 3000MW Hydro project.



Source; The people of Mambilla Plateau in Taraba State are calling on the government to come to their aid due to bad situation of the transportation system in the area. Vehicles are being dragged and pushed by villagers across river Donga.According to reports, this is the same river that will be used for the Federal Government 3000MW Hydro project.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/bad-transportation-system-in-mambilla-plateau-in-taraba-state.html

Its a normal thing in a backward third world country. 6 Likes

Funny country. Under the leadership of Buhari and APC. Buhari and APC need total cleansing.

The roads aren't just bad in Taraba



We've got bad roads every where in this country

first of all, blame the councillor representing the local govt, then the traditional ruler, then the chairman, then the senators representing the senatorial zone, then then state government, then the past governments before you blame Buhari and APC. This mess didn't just appear immediately they made Buhari president, it has been there.

first of all, blame the councillor representing the local govt, then the traditional ruler, then the chairman, then the senators representing the senatorial zone, then then state government, then the past governments before you blame Buhari and APC. This mess didn't just appear immediately they made Buhari president, it has been there.

But baba promise to fight corruption now But baba promise to fight corruption now 3 Likes

EVERYTHING is just not working in this country.



It'll shock you to know that that Mambilla Plateau is the coolest and coldest point in Nigeria. Coller than Obudu cattle ranch.



Help Me ask the Taraba state government, Mama Taraba aka I support Atiku/Atiku is my Sugar daddy and Mr Buhari. Presido wey him wife and daughter Dey lash for public what and what exactly are they doing about Mambilla, it's people and their plight?



Finally, our Mumu don do o.



If u like, go suffer yourself inside sun come 2019, campaigning and voting for this lots who are politicians. Another four years of sufferness go Sama you for body.

Serious revival wanted here

crocodile fall on them .

Nigeria is not a country

Funny country. Under the leadership of Buhari and APC. Buhari and APC need total cleansing.

Did Buhari or APC make the road bad? What about the People Deceiving People (PDP) that spent over 16 years in office mismanaging public funds? Did Buhari or APC make the road bad? What about the People Deceiving People (PDP) that spent over 16 years in office mismanaging public funds? 3 Likes

Nigeria is not a country

Why not a country?



Things will change any day sense fall on the masses! Why not a country?Things will change any day sense fall on the masses!

Which road beta 4 naija self

Will these cars start after this?

The roads aren't just bad in Taraba



We've got bad roads every where in this country

who tell u na e Ever bin to Asaba who tell u na e Ever bin to Asaba

Lol. Sai baba till 2050

Why not a country?



Things will change any day sense fall on the masses! we have sense in Nigeria , however , the ones that have sense are not in leadership ..

Nigeria should consider dissolving itself and sell off its states that other countries that can run it properly ...

Am tired of Naija ..am leaving tomorrow for another country , 57 years of independence and we don't even have simple infrastructure , how in the world are we suppose to develop we have sense in Nigeria , however , the ones that have sense are not in leadership ..Nigeria should consider dissolving itself and sell off its states that other countries that can run it properly ...Am tired of Naija ..am leaving tomorrow for another country , 57 years of independence and we don't even have simple infrastructure , how in the world are we suppose to develop

Did Buhari or APC make the road bad? What about the People Deceiving People (PDP) that spent over 16 years in office mismanaging public funds?

Stop deceiving yourself, they are all the same. You want to give them 16 years to destroy this country after they have shown they have nothing to offer? Corruption just changed garb and names. Quit the deception and illusion. This government of change is a scam









No one can give what he doesn't have, Buhari has got nothing in him, therefore he is offering nothing!



Shame on Buhari!

Shame on APC!

No one can give what he doesn't have, Buhari has got nothing in him, therefore he is offering nothing!

Shame on Buhari!

Shame on APC!

Shame on Nigeria!

To each his own.

Did Buhari or APC make the road bad? What about the People Deceiving People (PDP) that spent over 16 years in office mismanaging public funds?













You are indeed a rastaman, your destiny don scatter finish like buhari brains!





Keep blaming PDP for your failures and inadequacies.





The only achievement of this government is the shameless blames on PDP being celebrated.





Ogun kill all of una papa including una! You are indeed a rastaman, your destiny don scatter finish like buhari brains!Keep blaming PDP for your failures and inadequacies.The only achievement of this government is the shameless blames on PDP being celebrated.Ogun kill all of una papa including una!

This is what u see in a place where there's no operational government. Reminds me of that book-where there's no doctor.

Yet they love killing each other.

Was it not this same Mambilla that killed thousands of Fulanis few months ago?

Landscape is just too surreal....wow! Poverty in the mist of abundance.

This is one of the reasons those guys from the Western part of the world will continuously laugh so hard on Africans. Africans are mumus to the core!!!