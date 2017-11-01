Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / "Africans In Diaspora Are Jealous Of Each Other" - U.S Lady Cries Out (5733 Views)

Dear Nigerians In Diaspora, Is This Wickedness Or Selfishness? / Nigerians Confront South Africans With Guns In Pretoria - Facebook User / Policeman Caused Death Of My Brother In Accident In Warri - Man Cries Out (Pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)



"You Can Never Understand A Human Being. I met Sylvester Mumba in 2012 in Livingstone,Zambia when I went there on vacation.



Sylvester used to sell things made out of wood at a place called Mukuni park in Livingstone. He was a talented woodcarver

,he used to make decorative crafts out of wood.



I got his phone number after I asked him to make a wooden map of United States Of America with my names written on it. From that day,he became my friend and we started communicating even when I came back to USA. I was 23 years old and single when I met him, I just did not feel happy,I was basically lonely and I would call Sylvester whenever I felt lonely. We would chat for hours non-stop. He had broken english but I understood everything.



He used to tell me that” we were meant to be because only I understood His bad english” We then started dating six months later.



I saved up just enough working as a Host in at a SteakHouse, went to a travel agency booked a plane ticket and was off again to Zambia,but this time not to see the Victoria falls but to see Sylvester. The ticket was $1,357 dollars at the time round trip. I stayed in Zambia for a month and we quickly got married.

Then after the wedding,i left him in Zambia. Back home in USA, I paid an Immigration lawyer to help me with visa paper work for Sylvester.



To make the long story short, Sylvester was given a green card and that’s how he came to USA in May 2013. We did another wedding in USA.



We were so Much in love. All was well in our marriage.

I even helped him get a Job at Target Stores and helped him buy a car to ease his movements. He slowly started adapting to the American culture and his English Improved. He also met some Zambians living in USA and together they became one family. As time went by,we started attending functions/parties organised by the Zambian community in USA.



I was even there in Tampa, Florida to support Zambia National Soccer Team when they took on Japan. And after the soccer match there was a party where we interacted with the Soccer players and other people in attendance. I have attended many independence functions organised by the Zambian community in Atlanta. I started noticing one thing,the Zambians in USA like Gossiping and do not like to see their fellow Zambians (Friends) prosper in Life.



Sylvester’s Zambian friends, Women inclusive would call and tell me that Sylvester did not marry me because he loves me, but because of poverty and papers (Green card). They would tell me that he was going round the Zambian community,telling people that he was just using me to become a US citizen and that he will leave me once he is given a green card valid for 10-years. Some of his Male Friends would call me asking me to divorce him and marry them instead, and some would call asking me for sex.



I did not care about what people were telling me. I loved him so much and he meant my world to me. Up to date I do not understand why Zambians in diaspora are jealous of each other. My step sister is married to a Nigerian Man and The Nigerians are so supportive of each other. Sylvester and I decided to isolate ourselves from all the Zambians in USA because their gossips started affecting our marriage.



We were happy once again until in June this year when Sylvester was arrested for being in possession of drugs.



He went drinking with some of his trusted Zambian friends. After around midnight,they all decided to call it a day. Sylvester was the only one driving,so he had to drop his friends at their various homes. And after dropping his friends,on his way back home, he was stopped by a squad car (Police Car).



His friends planted some drugs in his car and called the police. And that’s how he was arrested in June and was deported back to Zambia Three weeks ago. I tried to fight his deportation for 4 months but it couldn’t work out as you know our immigration laws are now tough because of our current president.



People get deported for minor offences. And the sad part is that his friends have been asking me to date them since the time he was detained. Sylvester left USA three weeks ago and on Friday 24th November,2017 he committed suicide. Sylvester will be put to rest today the 27th of November,2017 at his parent’s village in Northern part of Zambia. I am so heartbroken. I am unable to travel to Zambia.



My prayers and thoughts are with his family"



http://www.torimill.com/2017/11/in-diaspora-are-jealous-of-each-other.html According to a Facebook page named Mwebantu Trendsetters Two, An heartbroken American lady just shared this touching story. The post has garnered over 8k likes 7kcomments and 3k shares; 2 Likes 2 Shares

Oh boy, such an eye opener....take heart and stand strong. 4 Likes

Na you post, na you thief ftc. Shame on you. What am I even saying? 4 Likes

So this mumu committed suicide because he was deported?

What a story! This is so touching! Both of them were truly committed to love. Unfortunately, the other one got deceived, set up, deported and later committed suicide.



It's really disheartening to read this story. This is why you need to be careful and pay utmost attention to those who disguise themselves as your friends for they may not have good intentions towards you. 15 Likes

Oh my.. What a story. Don't keep friends, be on your lane.. Never dem no go here. So friends trap that ni*ga and led him to his 6 feets under... God go help us. 8 Likes

Sad story indeed.

She should come and marry me.



Nigerians are not jealous of each other and I won't commit suicide.



As an added incentive; I have a big dîck too. 3 Likes 1 Share

Very sad lines, i don't understand that black colour, it's very rough. but commiting suicide is not an option. 2 Likes

Kkk...

Wow

W

Na wa o

It's really disheartening to read this story. This is why you need to be careful and pay utmost attention to those who disguise themselves as your friends for they may not have good intentions towards you. 3 Likes 1 Share

WOW! I didn't expect what happened in the end. This would make for a great story/movie.



Really, the "crab in the bucket" mentality most Africans have is so disturbing. Where did that come from sef? Why do black people hate to see another one of their own succeed? Once a black man in a black community succeeds, you start hearing stuff like...he did juju, or he joined Illuminati or what not. We are own problem. 8 Likes

Just saw this on Facebook.



Modified: You're never wrong Flying Solo. 2 Likes

.

Very true

Stupid racist.

Jealousy is a human trait and is not confined

to Africans.

Sylvester could have been dealing drugs for

all we know but you had to blame the friends

for planting drugs in his car.

It is Their Tradition and culture.. Africans are so envious and jealous of each other they are not always happy at another man's success....uncivilized sets of people



I wish Sylvester rest in peace It isn't a thing about Zambians, it is a thing about humans. Maybe Africans though because i have never been out of this country. But i know people will hate on you when you are doing better than they're.I wish Sylvester rest in peace 1 Like



Why do men hate themselves so much Why are men their own worst enemiesWhy do men hate themselves so much 2 Likes

Well, 1bitcoin is now $10,000 and Something. Check my signature. Join the facaebook group.

Thank me later

Yeye girl.... they are jealous of your husband abi? mumu

I didn't even read the long story.... just collecting space

My step sister is married to a Nigerian Man and The Nigerians are so supportive of each other.

Nigerians..can you confirm this? Nigerians..can you confirm this? 2 Likes

Drinokrane:

According to a Facebook page named Mwebantu Trendsetters Two, An heartbroken American lady just shared this touching story. The post has garnered over 8k likes 7kcomments and 3k shares;

"You Can Never Understand A Human Being. I met Sylvester Mumba in 2012 in Livingstone,Zambia when I went there on vacation.



Sylvester used to sell things made out of wood at a place called Mukuni park in Livingstone. He was a talented woodcarver

,he used to make decorative crafts out of wood.



I got his phone number after I asked him to make a wooden map of United States Of America with my names written on it. From that day,he became my friend and we started communicating even when I came back to USA. I was 23 years old and single when I met him, I just did not feel happy,I was basically lonely and I would call Sylvester whenever I felt lonely. We would chat for hours non-stop. He had broken english but I understood everything.



He used to tell me that” we were meant to be because only I understood His bad english” We then started dating six months later.



I saved up just enough working as a Host in at a SteakHouse, went to a travel agency booked a plane ticket and was off again to Zambia,but this time not to see the Victoria falls but to see Sylvester. The ticket was $1,357 dollars at the time round trip. I stayed in Zambia for a month and we quickly got married.

Then after the wedding,i left him in Zambia. Back home in USA, I paid an Immigration lawyer to help me with visa paper work for Sylvester.



To make the long story short, Sylvester was given a green card and that’s how he came to USA in May 2013. We did another wedding in USA.



We were so Much in love. All was well in our marriage.

I even helped him get a Job at Target Stores and helped him buy a car to ease his movements. He slowly started adapting to the American culture and his English Improved. He also met some Zambians living in USA and together they became one family. As time went by,we started attending functions/parties organised by the Zambian community in USA.



I was even there in Tampa, Florida to support Zambia National Soccer Team when they took on Japan. And after the soccer match there was a party where we interacted with the Soccer players and other people in attendance. I have attended many independence functions organised by the Zambian community in Atlanta. I started noticing one thing,the Zambians in USA like Gossiping and do not like to see their fellow Zambians (Friends) prosper in Life.



Sylvester’s Zambian friends, Women inclusive would call and tell me that Sylvester did not marry me because he loves me, but because of poverty and papers (Green card). They would tell me that he was going round the Zambian community,telling people that he was just using me to become a US citizen and that he will leave me once he is given a green card valid for 10-years. Some of his Male Friends would call me asking me to divorce him and marry them instead, and some would call asking me for sex.



I did not care about what people were telling me. I loved him so much and he meant my world to me. Up to date I do not understand why Zambians in diaspora are jealous of each other. My step sister is married to a Nigerian Man and The Nigerians are so supportive of each other. Sylvester and I decided to isolate ourselves from all the Zambians in USA because their gossips started affecting our marriage.



We were happy once again until in June this year when Sylvester was arrested for being in possession of drugs.



He went drinking with some of his trusted Zambian friends. After around midnight,they all decided to call it a day. Sylvester was the only one driving,so he had to drop his friends at their various homes. And after dropping his friends,on his way back home, he was stopped by a squad car (Police Car).



His friends planted some drugs in his car and called the police. And that’s how he was arrested in June and was deported back to Zambia Three weeks ago. I tried to fight his deportation for 4 months but it couldn’t work out as you know our immigration laws are now tough because of our current president.



People get deported for minor offences. And the sad part is that his friends have been asking me to date them since the time he was detained. Sylvester left USA three weeks ago and on Friday 24th November,2017 he committed suicide. Sylvester will be put to rest today the 27th of November,2017 at his parent’s village in Northern part of Zambia. I am so heartbroken. I am unable to travel to Zambia.



My prayers and thoughts are with his family"



http://www.torimill.com/2017/11/in-diaspora-are-jealous-of-each-other.html



story that torches the yansh story that torches the yansh



The poster above me needs a 5,000,000,000 C hot iron thong shoved up his anus. 1 Like

drugs are expensive in the states, na him get d drugs abeg.

Committed suicide?.. he's def not a Nigerian....Topic should read african. since the story teller herself acknowledged another country ( Nigeria in this case was better off)