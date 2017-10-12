₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Over N30 Billion Recovered Through Tips From Whistle Blowers – EFCC by Islie: 9:57pm
Posted by Ebuka Onyeji,
|Re: Over N30 Billion Recovered Through Tips From Whistle Blowers – EFCC by Evablizin(f): 10:02pm
Good but i stand with Fayose in this statement...EFCC A Corrupt Agency.
6 Likes
|Re: Over N30 Billion Recovered Through Tips From Whistle Blowers – EFCC by Mannylex(m): 10:06pm
OK. Now that they have "30 billion in the account", what have they done with it??
10 Likes
|Re: Over N30 Billion Recovered Through Tips From Whistle Blowers – EFCC by BISHOPsalazar: 10:06pm
|Re: Over N30 Billion Recovered Through Tips From Whistle Blowers – EFCC by Nawteemaxie(m): 10:06pm
30 Billion only?
Magu has been "Acting" since time immemorial...
3 Likes
|Re: Over N30 Billion Recovered Through Tips From Whistle Blowers – EFCC by SmartMugu: 10:06pm
.N30 billion? It belongs to Davido. Lol
4 Likes
|Re: Over N30 Billion Recovered Through Tips From Whistle Blowers – EFCC by Mavin1: 10:06pm
So what have you guys done with the money?
|Re: Over N30 Billion Recovered Through Tips From Whistle Blowers – EFCC by Jagatete: 10:06pm
1 Like
|Re: Over N30 Billion Recovered Through Tips From Whistle Blowers – EFCC by Alexanderbells2: 10:06pm
Una don start oooooooo.
Magu or Magun or whatever your name is.
N30Billion recovered, yet we no go see the money, we ni see anybody been prosecuted for stealing, neither did we see what the recovered loots have been used for.
All these Frontpage, newspaper corruption fighting is not what I queued five hours inside hot sun for oooo!!!! Ké je ki orí yín pé oooooooo.
2 Likes
|Re: Over N30 Billion Recovered Through Tips From Whistle Blowers – EFCC by Injiggerwolf(m): 10:07pm
1 Like
|Re: Over N30 Billion Recovered Through Tips From Whistle Blowers – EFCC by Stelvin101(m): 10:07pm
Liars. Keep on deceiving yourselves and not Nigerians
4 Likes
|Re: Over N30 Billion Recovered Through Tips From Whistle Blowers – EFCC by Naughtytboy: 10:07pm
Money we see the figures on newspapers only,, A P C=thieves
|Re: Over N30 Billion Recovered Through Tips From Whistle Blowers – EFCC by funshybam(m): 10:08pm
As expected.... something to make us forget about the NNPC saga
1 Like
|Re: Over N30 Billion Recovered Through Tips From Whistle Blowers – EFCC by muller101(m): 10:08pm
I saw 30 billion I think say na that davido own
3 Likes
|Re: Over N30 Billion Recovered Through Tips From Whistle Blowers – EFCC by BrutalJab: 10:08pm
And Bullhari is planning to borrow more
|Re: Over N30 Billion Recovered Through Tips From Whistle Blowers – EFCC by Spylord48: 10:08pm
As usual, some people's account balance will triple before the year ends.They won't use it and do anything tangible instead it will end up in their accounts with the remaining used in patronizing runs girls And beer palours.
2 Likes
|Re: Over N30 Billion Recovered Through Tips From Whistle Blowers – EFCC by 1bunne4lif(m): 10:08pm
whatsup with all these space bookers na?
|Re: Over N30 Billion Recovered Through Tips From Whistle Blowers – EFCC by gurunlocker: 10:08pm
Story as usual, trying to divert attention from misused $26billion....
3 Likes
|Re: Over N30 Billion Recovered Through Tips From Whistle Blowers – EFCC by ghanaman5050: 10:09pm
From Davido ?
2 Likes
|Re: Over N30 Billion Recovered Through Tips From Whistle Blowers – EFCC by maxiuc(m): 10:10pm
And bubu wants to borrow more money
Something is not clear here
|Re: Over N30 Billion Recovered Through Tips From Whistle Blowers – EFCC by DonVikings: 10:10pm
Piggy Elite forces from Potor and BSS are on their way.
|Re: Over N30 Billion Recovered Through Tips From Whistle Blowers – EFCC by lonelydora(m): 10:10pm
So why do APC want to borrow $5.5b dollar?
1 Like
|Re: Over N30 Billion Recovered Through Tips From Whistle Blowers – EFCC by Beehshorp(m): 10:10pm
Kachikwu has blown his whistle on Baru, Oga efcc do something na
1 Like
|Re: Over N30 Billion Recovered Through Tips From Whistle Blowers – EFCC by Jagatete: 10:10pm
D hustle is real
|Re: Over N30 Billion Recovered Through Tips From Whistle Blowers – EFCC by Joephat(m): 10:11pm
Good one from EFCC .
Can APC bring out the shortlisted names for Npower?
we av waited for too long. Now, that we have the money let's get things started
1 Like
|Re: Over N30 Billion Recovered Through Tips From Whistle Blowers – EFCC by Fernandowski(m): 10:11pm
So.... When I'm i getting my own share??
|Re: Over N30 Billion Recovered Through Tips From Whistle Blowers – EFCC by Newbiee: 10:11pm
Chai ! Millions are made by whistle blowers
|Re: Over N30 Billion Recovered Through Tips From Whistle Blowers – EFCC by Bizibi(m): 10:12pm
Mtcheeeeeew!!!!!!
then the fg will come out again to tell Nigerians that the 30b naira will be used fr capital projects.
|Re: Over N30 Billion Recovered Through Tips From Whistle Blowers – EFCC by EpicMaurice(m): 10:12pm
Don't you mean 30b recovered and looted again
|Re: Over N30 Billion Recovered Through Tips From Whistle Blowers – EFCC by lonlytroy: 10:12pm
EFCC have recovered 30 billion dollars and Nigeria is owing IMF 5.5 Billion USD
1 Like
|Re: Over N30 Billion Recovered Through Tips From Whistle Blowers – EFCC by sanpipita(m): 10:12pm
Let them use it and fund our budget and stop borrowing our future.
|Re: Over N30 Billion Recovered Through Tips From Whistle Blowers – EFCC by Uyi168(m): 10:13pm
YET,we are still borrowing..
