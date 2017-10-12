₦airaland Forum

Over N30 Billion Recovered Through Tips From Whistle Blowers – EFCC by Islie: 9:57pm
Posted by Ebuka Onyeji,



The Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC Ibrahim Magu, says more than N30 billion looted funds have been recovered since the commencement of the whistle blowing policy.
“Since the commencement of the whistle-blower policy, we have received hundreds of actionable tips that led to the following cash recoveries: N527, 643,500; $53,222,747; GBP 21,222,890 and Euro 547,730,” Mr. Magu said on Thursday at the launch of the whistle-blower support project.

Tagged ‘Corruption Anonymous’ (CORA), the project is being organised by the African Centre for Media and Information Literacy, AFRICMIL, in partnership with the MacArthur Foundation.

In a speech at the event, Mr. Magu said the EFCC has created an environment for those with information to approach the Commission, confident that the information they give would be put into effective use.

Thursday’s speech comes about two months after Mr. Magu some of the tip-offs passed to anti-graft detectives by whistle blowers were leading nowhere.
The EFCC chief, however, explained his stance at the event.

“I am glad to report that Nigerians have so far been very responsive. We have always treated every tip referred to us with strict sense of responsibility bearing in mind that such undertaking on the part of the whistle-blower is usually a matter of trust and even risk.

“At the same time, we have been careful not to be used by mischief makers who would want to abuse this process.

“Let me reiterate that just as there is consequence for corruption, there will be consequence for those who want to take advantage of this noble initiative in the fight against corruption to create mischief. We have responded to this possibility by developing a water-tight mechanism of both reporting and cross-checking information.”

He commended the initiators of the project, adding that “through this window, we have seen many Nigerians whose motivation was not just to benefit from the recoveries, as promised by the federal government, but the satisfaction of having to see that what was ill-gotten has been recovered for the good of all.

“Those in this category were motivated by their sense of justice and overriding national interest, not the financial reward. We urge more Nigerians to borrow a leaf from these patriotic individuals.

“President Muhammadu Buhari during his October 1 national broadcast highlighted the Whistle-Blower Policy as one of the administration’s new institutional reforms to eradicate corruption in Nigeria,” Mr. Magu said.

In his speech, Chido Onumah, Co-ordinator of AFRICMIL, said the anti-graft war has recorded a huge success through the whistle blowing policy.

Mr. Onumah said going by figures from the Presidential advisory Committee Against Corruption, PACAC, 2,150 tips had been received by the Ministry of Finance.
Despite the success recorded, Mr. Onumah said the policy still lacks proper awareness among Nigerians.

“Take a walk around town and ask Nigerians, chances are that nine out of ten would not have heard about the policy much less have any idea of how to submit tips.

“The second thing is the glaring absence of commitment to the safety and protection of whistle blowers. Most of those who are reported are often left to walk free and never invited for questioning, much less suspended from office as the public service rules recommended.”

While urging Nigerians to key into the whistle blowing policy, he said the CORA project is geared towards creating awareness and ensuring maximum protection for whistle blowers.

President Buhari announced the policy in December 2016. It encourages citizens to inform law enforcement authorities about suspicious activities of public treasury looters.

A maximum five per cent of the recovered sum was earmarked as reward for the whistle blower as part of the policy. In June, government announced payouts of N375.8 million to 20 whistle blowers.


https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/245933-n30-billion-recovered-tips-whistle-blowers-efcc.html


Re: Over N30 Billion Recovered Through Tips From Whistle Blowers – EFCC by Evablizin(f): 10:02pm
Good but i stand with Fayose in this statement...EFCC A Corrupt Agency.

Re: Over N30 Billion Recovered Through Tips From Whistle Blowers – EFCC by Mannylex(m): 10:06pm
OK. Now that they have "30 billion in the account", what have they done with it??

Re: Over N30 Billion Recovered Through Tips From Whistle Blowers – EFCC by BISHOPsalazar: 10:06pm
Re: Over N30 Billion Recovered Through Tips From Whistle Blowers – EFCC by Nawteemaxie(m): 10:06pm
30 Billion only?
Magu has been "Acting" since time immemorial...

Re: Over N30 Billion Recovered Through Tips From Whistle Blowers – EFCC by SmartMugu: 10:06pm
.N30 billion? It belongs to Davido. Lol

Re: Over N30 Billion Recovered Through Tips From Whistle Blowers – EFCC by Mavin1: 10:06pm
So what have you guys done with the money? undecided
Re: Over N30 Billion Recovered Through Tips From Whistle Blowers – EFCC by Jagatete: 10:06pm
Sure 100% fixed matches 08032231570

Re: Over N30 Billion Recovered Through Tips From Whistle Blowers – EFCC by Alexanderbells2: 10:06pm
Una don start oooooooo.

Magu or Magun or whatever your name is.

N30Billion recovered, yet we no go see the money, we ni see anybody been prosecuted for stealing, neither did we see what the recovered loots have been used for.

All these Frontpage, newspaper corruption fighting is not what I queued five hours inside hot sun for oooo!!!! Ké je ki orí yín pé oooooooo.

Re: Over N30 Billion Recovered Through Tips From Whistle Blowers – EFCC by Injiggerwolf(m): 10:07pm
Re: Over N30 Billion Recovered Through Tips From Whistle Blowers – EFCC by Stelvin101(m): 10:07pm
Liars. Keep on deceiving yourselves and not Nigerians

Re: Over N30 Billion Recovered Through Tips From Whistle Blowers – EFCC by Naughtytboy: 10:07pm
Money we see the figures on newspapers only,, A P C=thieves
Re: Over N30 Billion Recovered Through Tips From Whistle Blowers – EFCC by funshybam(m): 10:08pm
As expected.... something to make us forget about the NNPC saga

Re: Over N30 Billion Recovered Through Tips From Whistle Blowers – EFCC by muller101(m): 10:08pm
I saw 30 billion I think say na that davido own

Re: Over N30 Billion Recovered Through Tips From Whistle Blowers – EFCC by BrutalJab: 10:08pm
And Bullhari is planning to borrow more
Re: Over N30 Billion Recovered Through Tips From Whistle Blowers – EFCC by Spylord48: 10:08pm
As usual, some people's account balance will triple before the year ends.They won't use it and do anything tangible instead it will end up in their accounts with the remaining used in patronizing runs girls And beer palours.

Re: Over N30 Billion Recovered Through Tips From Whistle Blowers – EFCC by 1bunne4lif(m): 10:08pm
whatsup with all these space bookers na?
Re: Over N30 Billion Recovered Through Tips From Whistle Blowers – EFCC by gurunlocker: 10:08pm
Story as usual, trying to divert attention from misused $26billion....

Re: Over N30 Billion Recovered Through Tips From Whistle Blowers – EFCC by ghanaman5050: 10:09pm
From Davido ?

Re: Over N30 Billion Recovered Through Tips From Whistle Blowers – EFCC by maxiuc(m): 10:10pm
And bubu wants to borrow more money
Something is not clear here
Re: Over N30 Billion Recovered Through Tips From Whistle Blowers – EFCC by DonVikings: 10:10pm
Piggy Elite forces from Potor and BSS are on their way. grin

Re: Over N30 Billion Recovered Through Tips From Whistle Blowers – EFCC by lonelydora(m): 10:10pm
So why do APC want to borrow $5.5b dollar?

Re: Over N30 Billion Recovered Through Tips From Whistle Blowers – EFCC by Beehshorp(m): 10:10pm
Kachikwu has blown his whistle on Baru, Oga efcc do something na

Re: Over N30 Billion Recovered Through Tips From Whistle Blowers – EFCC by Jagatete: 10:10pm
D hustle is real

Re: Over N30 Billion Recovered Through Tips From Whistle Blowers – EFCC by Joephat(m): 10:11pm
Good one from EFCC .

Can APC bring out the shortlisted names for Npower?

we av waited for too long. Now, that we have the money let's get things started

Re: Over N30 Billion Recovered Through Tips From Whistle Blowers – EFCC by Fernandowski(m): 10:11pm
So.... When I'm i getting my own share??
Re: Over N30 Billion Recovered Through Tips From Whistle Blowers – EFCC by Newbiee: 10:11pm
Chai ! Millions are made by whistle blowers
Re: Over N30 Billion Recovered Through Tips From Whistle Blowers – EFCC by Bizibi(m): 10:12pm
Mtcheeeeeew!!!!!!
then the fg will come out again to tell Nigerians that the 30b naira will be used fr capital projects.
Re: Over N30 Billion Recovered Through Tips From Whistle Blowers – EFCC by EpicMaurice(m): 10:12pm
Don't you mean 30b recovered and looted again
Re: Over N30 Billion Recovered Through Tips From Whistle Blowers – EFCC by lonlytroy: 10:12pm
EFCC have recovered 30 billion dollars and Nigeria is owing IMF 5.5 Billion USD

Re: Over N30 Billion Recovered Through Tips From Whistle Blowers – EFCC by sanpipita(m): 10:12pm
Let them use it and fund our budget and stop borrowing our future.
Re: Over N30 Billion Recovered Through Tips From Whistle Blowers – EFCC by Uyi168(m): 10:13pm
YET,we are still borrowing..

