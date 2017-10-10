₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Chelsea Considering Sending Charly Musonda On Loan After Instagram Controversy by christogb(m): 7:44am
CHELSEA are prepared to send Charly Musonda on loan after his controversial social media post earlier in the week.
Charly Musonda appeared to criticise Chelsea on Instagram earlier this week
The youngster has been at Chelsea since 2012 but only made his senior team debut earlier this year against Nottingham Forest.
Musonda appeared to lambaste the club's youth policy and his lack of first team minutes this season in an Instagram on Monday.
In the cryptic post, he wrote: "You sacrifice, you work hard, harder, you give more than what's expected, and often more than you can, because you love what you do and clearly more than you should.
"And what do you get back? Literally nothing... done.
"However, with this being said I will continue with same dedication and commitment to this great game."
And according to the Evening Standard , the Blues are now prepared to loan out the 20- year-old to aid his development.
Antonio Conte wanted to send the academy graduate out on loan in the summer, but he insisted on staying to fight for a place.
Andreas Christensen, who blossomed while on loan at Borussia Monchengladbach, is viewed as the perfect example of how the youngster can improve while playing elsewhere.
Musonda was sent on loan to Real Betis in January of the 2015-16 season and was then supposed to play the whole of the last campaign there.
However, the deal was cut short after only 24 appearances.
Musonda is likely to feature in Chelsea's fourth round Carabao Cup tie against Everton last month.
SOURCE>> http://www.chelseamessage.ga/2017/10/chelsea-considering-sending-charly.html?m=1
|Re: Chelsea Considering Sending Charly Musonda On Loan After Instagram Controversy by aynurni220(m): 11:26am
hmmmm see mouth oooh
1 Like
|Re: Chelsea Considering Sending Charly Musonda On Loan After Instagram Controversy by driand(m): 11:26am
Nice lad, but he's got a loud mouth...
Patience is a virtue in itself!
|Re: Chelsea Considering Sending Charly Musonda On Loan After Instagram Controversy by steveyoungwealth: 11:26am
ft
|Re: Chelsea Considering Sending Charly Musonda On Loan After Instagram Controversy by BonkoINC(f): 11:27am
Dude straight outta the academy..should chillout.
|Re: Chelsea Considering Sending Charly Musonda On Loan After Instagram Controversy by Suspect33(m): 11:27am
Chelsea na club?, all hail Manchester United, who's with me??
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Chelsea Considering Sending Charly Musonda On Loan After Instagram Controversy by Bishop1monte(m): 11:27am
Very close very tight
|Re: Chelsea Considering Sending Charly Musonda On Loan After Instagram Controversy by KOPT55: 11:27am
If he's frustrated, he has the right to voice his opinions.
If they send him to loan as a punishment just to try shut him up then he is still right.
I applaud his bravery.
7 Likes
|Re: Chelsea Considering Sending Charly Musonda On Loan After Instagram Controversy by Fran6ik: 11:28am
Guy calm down.. and work hard
1 Like
|Re: Chelsea Considering Sending Charly Musonda On Loan After Instagram Controversy by ogorwyne(f): 11:28am
So what should non Chelsea fans do with this news on fp?
|Re: Chelsea Considering Sending Charly Musonda On Loan After Instagram Controversy by Williambanks(m): 11:28am
|Re: Chelsea Considering Sending Charly Musonda On Loan After Instagram Controversy by happykidArotiba(m): 11:28am
childish club
|Re: Chelsea Considering Sending Charly Musonda On Loan After Instagram Controversy by donqx: 11:29am
oh
|Re: Chelsea Considering Sending Charly Musonda On Loan After Instagram Controversy by SMADEvgsg(m): 11:29am
|Re: Chelsea Considering Sending Charly Musonda On Loan After Instagram Controversy by KevinDein: 11:31am
What's the point in having a youth team or signing youngsters when you are definitely not gonna use them. I mean we are talking about a club that sent Zouma on loan only to replace him with the not superior Rudiger. This is a club that sent out over forty players on loan at some point.
Chelsea is a classless club.
|Re: Chelsea Considering Sending Charly Musonda On Loan After Instagram Controversy by onosprince(m): 11:32am
For that nonsense, He shud be sent to a league in india for 3 years.... And they shud send Kenedy wit him and Kenedy shud stay there for 10 years...
2 Likes
|Re: Chelsea Considering Sending Charly Musonda On Loan After Instagram Controversy by RobbStark: 11:34am
Suspect33:
My guy, you are alone. Sorry
|Re: Chelsea Considering Sending Charly Musonda On Loan After Instagram Controversy by elchymo: 11:34am
Suspect33:U be better pelzin. United all the way!!
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Chelsea Considering Sending Charly Musonda On Loan After Instagram Controversy by Bigmikedagod(m): 11:37am
up man u
1 Like
|Re: Chelsea Considering Sending Charly Musonda On Loan After Instagram Controversy by josemaria06: 11:40am
|Re: Chelsea Considering Sending Charly Musonda On Loan After Instagram Controversy by shurch(m): 11:40am
ogorwyne:
Behave!
|Re: Chelsea Considering Sending Charly Musonda On Loan After Instagram Controversy by happykidArotiba(m): 11:40am
RobbStark:No he is not alone
|Re: Chelsea Considering Sending Charly Musonda On Loan After Instagram Controversy by elchymo: 11:42am
I'm a strong Man Utd fan, and only people like us can see the potential this Musonda guy has. A very skillful and fast player he is, by right he should be competing with the likes of Rashford and co, but it's too bad Chelsea are not the kind of club to develop this kind of player. Imagine if Cristiano Ronaldo had played for Chelsea instead of Manchester United, he definitely will not be where he is today. Truth be said, Chelsea cannot build players to world class level!! No offense to chelsea fans but that is the whole truth and nothing but the truth. Accept it or leave it!!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Chelsea Considering Sending Charly Musonda On Loan After Instagram Controversy by pezeji(m): 11:42am
am a Chelsea fan but our youths are never given playing time at all
|Re: Chelsea Considering Sending Charly Musonda On Loan After Instagram Controversy by NOC1(m): 11:44am
That's why I love Arsenal and Man U, they are not afraid of Indigenous content.
|Re: Chelsea Considering Sending Charly Musonda On Loan After Instagram Controversy by elchymo: 11:44am
pezeji:Thank you. My views exactly.
1 Like
|Re: Chelsea Considering Sending Charly Musonda On Loan After Instagram Controversy by kay29000(m): 11:46am
Okay
|Re: Chelsea Considering Sending Charly Musonda On Loan After Instagram Controversy by pezeji(m): 11:47am
|Re: Chelsea Considering Sending Charly Musonda On Loan After Instagram Controversy by SLIDEwaxie(m): 11:47am
Suspect33:tell me, where is Chris eagle, chicharito, zaha, cambel, januzaj, otega etc..abeg, shut up...
Unless u are extraordinarily better, no bg team would risk a youngster!
2 Likes
|Re: Chelsea Considering Sending Charly Musonda On Loan After Instagram Controversy by SLIDEwaxie(m): 11:49am
elchymo:Ronaldo did not develop at man u, oga. Abegii..
He peaked at man...
Talk of arsenal...that's where that happens...and it's becos of their profit policy...
2 Likes
|Re: Chelsea Considering Sending Charly Musonda On Loan After Instagram Controversy by Gten(m): 11:52am
Chelsea, someone cannot play with you?
|Re: Chelsea Considering Sending Charly Musonda On Loan After Instagram Controversy by Saintsquare(m): 11:52am
elchymo:I have to admit u are spot on, Willian has been poo since day one of the league,Musonda should be given more playing time, at least to reset Willian s brain. That guy Na pure Talent but Chelsea's youth policy sabi waste talent.
2 Likes
