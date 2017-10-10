Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Chelsea Considering Sending Charly Musonda On Loan After Instagram Controversy (5986 Views)

Charly Musonda appeared to criticise Chelsea on Instagram earlier this week







The youngster has been at Chelsea since 2012 but only made his senior team debut earlier this year against Nottingham Forest.



Musonda appeared to lambaste the club's youth policy and his lack of first team minutes this season in an Instagram on Monday.

In the cryptic post, he wrote: "You sacrifice, you work hard, harder, you give more than what's expected, and often more than you can, because you love what you do and clearly more than you should.



"And what do you get back? Literally nothing... done.



"However, with this being said I will continue with same dedication and commitment to this great game."





And according to the Evening Standard , the Blues are now prepared to loan out the 20- year-old to aid his development.





Antonio Conte wanted to send the academy graduate out on loan in the summer, but he insisted on staying to fight for a place.





Andreas Christensen, who blossomed while on loan at Borussia Monchengladbach, is viewed as the perfect example of how the youngster can improve while playing elsewhere.



Musonda was sent on loan to Real Betis in January of the 2015-16 season and was then supposed to play the whole of the last campaign there.



However, the deal was cut short after only 24 appearances.



Musonda is likely to feature in Chelsea's fourth round Carabao Cup tie against Everton last month.







Nice lad, but he's got a loud mouth...



Patience is a virtue in itself!

Dude straight outta the academy..should chillout.

Chelsea na club?, all hail Manchester United, who's with me?? 18 Likes 1 Share

If he's frustrated, he has the right to voice his opinions.



If they send him to loan as a punishment just to try shut him up then he is still right.



I applaud his bravery. 7 Likes

Guy calm down.. and work hard 1 Like

So what should non Chelsea fans do with this news on fp?

childish club

What's the point in having a youth team or signing youngsters when you are definitely not gonna use them. I mean we are talking about a club that sent Zouma on loan only to replace him with the not superior Rudiger. This is a club that sent out over forty players on loan at some point.



Chelsea is a classless club.

Suspect33:

Chelsea na club?, all hail Manchester United, who's with me??

My guy, you are alone. Sorry My guy, you are alone. Sorry

Suspect33:

Chelsea na club?, all hail Manchester United, who's with me?? U be better pelzin. United all the way!! U be better pelzin. United all the way!! 3 Likes 1 Share

up man u 1 Like

ogorwyne:

So what should non Chelsea fans do with this news on fp?

Behave! Behave!

RobbStark:



My guy, you are alone. Sorry No he is not alone No he is not alone

I'm a strong Man Utd fan, and only people like us can see the potential this Musonda guy has. A very skillful and fast player he is, by right he should be competing with the likes of Rashford and co, but it's too bad Chelsea are not the kind of club to develop this kind of player. Imagine if Cristiano Ronaldo had played for Chelsea instead of Manchester United, he definitely will not be where he is today. Truth be said, Chelsea cannot build players to world class level!! No offense to chelsea fans but that is the whole truth and nothing but the truth. Accept it or leave it!! 1 Like 1 Share

am a Chelsea fan but our youths are never given playing time at all

That's why I love Arsenal and Man U, they are not afraid of Indigenous content.

pezeji:

am a Chelsea fan but our youths are never given playing time at all Thank you. My views exactly. Thank you. My views exactly. 1 Like

Suspect33:

Chelsea na club?, all hail Manchester United, who's with me?? tell me, where is Chris eagle, chicharito, zaha, cambel, januzaj, otega etc..abeg, shut up...



Unless u are extraordinarily better, no bg team would risk a youngster! tell me, where is Chris eagle, chicharito, zaha, cambel, januzaj, otega etc..abeg, shut up...Unless u are extraordinarily better, no bg team would risk a youngster! 2 Likes

elchymo:

I'm a strong Man Utd fan, and only people like us can see the potential this Musonda guy has. A very skillful and fast player he is, by right he should be competing with the likes of Rashford and co, but it's too bad Chelsea are not the kind of club to develop this kind of player. Imagine if Cristiano Ronaldo had played for Chelsea instead of Manchester United, he definitely will not be where he is today. Truth be said, Chelsea cannot build players to world class level!! No offense to chelsea fans but that is the whole truth and nothing but the truth. Accept it or leave it!! Ronaldo did not develop at man u, oga. Abegii..



He peaked at man...



Talk of arsenal...that's where that happens...and it's becos of their profit policy... Ronaldo did not develop at man u, oga. Abegii..He peaked at man...Talk of arsenal...that's where that happens...and it's becos of their profit policy... 2 Likes

Chelsea, someone cannot play with you?