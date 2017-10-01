₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|See The Countries That Use The Most Gigabyte by Techknowng: 7:56am On Oct 13
According to a new report, mobile broadband penetration in OECD countries has reached 99.3 percent, meaning there is nearly one high-speed mobile broadband subscription for every inhabitant. As the smartphone became mainstream and mobile internet started to become more common, pricing in mobile markets shifted from telephony to data usage. That trend is particularly evident when it comes to 4G services that are designed for IP-based traffic, rather than being optimized for voice.
The rapid expansion of 4G, coupled with providers in many countries introducing unlimited data packages, has seen levels of data usage rise considerably in recent years. The following infographic shows mobile data usage per mobile broadband subscription in selected OECD countries last year, with Finland first by a wide margin.
In 2016, Finnish smartphone users consumed an average of 10.95GB of mobile data per month, considerably more than Austria's 6.28GB. In Finland, users can select the speed for all services without having their usage capped. For example Elisa offers tiered speeds for 4G at 50 Mbps, 100 Mbps and 300Mbps including unlimited data usage. Sweden and South Korea recorded mobile data usage of 4.38 and 3.83GB per month respectively while U.S. smartphone owners used 2.67GB. While some U.S. operators like Sprint and T-Mobile do offer unlimited usage plans and charge by speed, others are still rooted back in the 3G-era.
Source: http://www.xirkings.com/2017/10/mobile-data-subscriptions-which.html?m=1
|Re: See The Countries That Use The Most Gigabyte by Lorechino(m): 7:58am On Oct 13
following
|Re: See The Countries That Use The Most Gigabyte by Techknowng: 7:58am On Oct 13
Puskin
Dragnet
|Re: See The Countries That Use The Most Gigabyte by Hashimyussufamao(m): 8:08am On Oct 13
how naija go dey there, when what most people use is mtn whatsapp only #60
|Re: See The Countries That Use The Most Gigabyte by lastbaff(m): 8:18am On Oct 13
Cool.. What a margin between the first and second. The most used data plan in Nigeria, I believe, is MTN.
Check out the list of their subscription codes:
MTN Data Plan for Android and Other Smartphones
|Re: See The Countries That Use The Most Gigabyte by sorextee(m): 8:28am On Oct 13
The country still dey learn. Me alone dey consume more Dan 20gig in two weeks. Im very sure some guys here consume more than dat..
|Re: See The Countries That Use The Most Gigabyte by fidalgo19: 9:21am On Oct 13
We are still learners
|Re: See The Countries That Use The Most Gigabyte by Octano(m): 10:25am On Oct 13
sorextee:
That's an average for the whole country. Means someone like you in Finland would be using 200Gb to 1 Terabyte.
There are still many a people who don't use up to 1Gb a month
|Re: See The Countries That Use The Most Gigabyte by olayinkajnr(m): 10:25am On Oct 13
fidalgo19:
I think the only reason most African countries are not included in the list is because they think we are archaic, like we don't know things.
|Re: See The Countries That Use The Most Gigabyte by gustav25(m): 10:35am On Oct 13
olayinkajnr:keep mum and stop your useless chest beating ....you are an archaic learner ...do.you know that many people in the aforementioned countries especially the youths download games and bluray movies of over 15gb in a day ?
|Re: See The Countries That Use The Most Gigabyte by CrEaToRmalden(m): 10:35am On Oct 13
Useless list, no Nigeria means it's fake.
|Re: See The Countries That Use The Most Gigabyte by HarveyDeven: 10:38am On Oct 13
Wow, I was expecting a completely different country on the first position.
|Re: See The Countries That Use The Most Gigabyte by dominique(f): 10:50am On Oct 13
How did they come up with the data? Is there a way to collate people's devic data usage without accessing their devices?
|Re: See The Countries That Use The Most Gigabyte by GeorgeEndie: 10:51am On Oct 13
I'm still waiting for when we are going to experience something like this in naija
|Re: See The Countries That Use The Most Gigabyte by muller101(m): 11:23am On Oct 13
sorextee:u are learning bro not them. Don't base it on individual usage
|Re: See The Countries That Use The Most Gigabyte by olayinkajnr(m): 11:25am On Oct 13
gustav25:
Why should I keep mum when this is a public forum and everyone is entitled to his/her opinion. Can't you voice out your opinion without vomiting insults from your mouth? Can't you voice out your opinion without being harsh?
People like you are the reason why others with one or two opinions don't voice out.
Back to your quote, we also have youths in Nigeria or Africa that download movies and games in size over 15gb in a day too.
Stop acting as though youths over there are better than you and don't tell someone to keep mum next time. That sounds bullyish.
Africans with their backward mentality.
|Re: See The Countries That Use The Most Gigabyte by olayinkajnr(m): 11:27am On Oct 13
dominique:
Exactly my point. Their research is just selective. And one dude is up there ranting as though his life depends on it
|Re: See The Countries That Use The Most Gigabyte by sorextee(m): 11:55am On Oct 13
seems i read the entire post with one eye
Octano:
|Re: See The Countries That Use The Most Gigabyte by Threecrownz(m): 11:57am On Oct 13
To get data in most of these country is not as expensive as we get it here in Naija...We are still being duped by mtn and co when it comes to data purchase...and mind you we still transmit at a very slow speed compared to others, a reason why we can't be on that least yet....
|Re: See The Countries That Use The Most Gigabyte by sorextee(m): 11:59am On Oct 13
i tot the op said individual data usage or something..
muller101:
|Re: See The Countries That Use The Most Gigabyte by sorextee(m): 12:01pm On Oct 13
the data price in some african countries here is more expensive than ours. eg south africa, zambia, namibia were protesting a hike in data prices some months ago.
Threecrownz:
|Re: See The Countries That Use The Most Gigabyte by Abudu2000(m): 3:20pm On Oct 13
Where is naija there? Wrong list!! I sub a minimum of 10k monthly and I gave been doing that for over 3years now
|Re: See The Countries That Use The Most Gigabyte by olihilistic(m): 4:07pm On Oct 13
olayinkajnr:one onila for you this night
|Re: See The Countries That Use The Most Gigabyte by spreado(m): 4:27pm On Oct 13
olayinkajnr:Bro what he said is true, the websites you download your movies from, are any of dem being run in africa?
|Re: See The Countries That Use The Most Gigabyte by EMEKA1MILLION(m): 4:40pm On Oct 13
Those of u complaining why Nigeria is not included, how many of u can upload a file of over 70gb? Goto pirateBay and see crazy large files. I use over 200gb monthly on ntel 12k unlimited package. So the list above is on average user statistics
|Re: See The Countries That Use The Most Gigabyte by EMEKA1MILLION(m): 4:41pm On Oct 13
spreado:even torrent sites have outrageous large files. Hw many of us can upload such? Of recent I wanted to download a simulator app and it took me more than a week to download. File was over 40gb
|Re: See The Countries That Use The Most Gigabyte by spreado(m): 4:43pm On Oct 13
EMEKA1MILLION:Apart from Jennifer dairy our blogger don't upload large files and they are here asking why Nigeria didn't make the list
|Re: See The Countries That Use The Most Gigabyte by EMEKA1MILLION(m): 4:45pm On Oct 13
spreado:hehe.. Man u funny! Well u are right. How many can afford such? Besides I know people that manage 1.5gb for a month, using just whatsapp and opera mini to access Facebook and Instagram
|Re: See The Countries That Use The Most Gigabyte by MrBONE2(m): 4:47pm On Oct 13
Proudly Africans like We in KiVuKi Land our average per month data ussge is about Emmmm 1,000 kB.Cos we use primitive ancient tech devices"BONES" in surfing the net without paying a dim.
Gyarbonka shakalalalasticlalala
|Re: See The Countries That Use The Most Gigabyte by olayinkajnr(m): 4:56pm On Oct 13
olihilistic:
Hahaha, you don promise o
|Re: See The Countries That Use The Most Gigabyte by careytommy7(m): 4:58pm On Oct 13
I see a lot of internet illiterates in this thread. Those of you ranting that the survey is skewed need to get a break.
The statistics written in the OP are the INDIVIDUAL AVERAGES for the countries mentioned.
