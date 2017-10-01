Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / See The Countries That Use The Most Gigabyte (27803 Views)

The rapid expansion of 4G, coupled with providers in many countries introducing unlimited data packages, has seen levels of data usage rise considerably in recent years. The following infographic shows mobile data usage per mobile broadband subscription in selected OECD countries last year, with Finland first by a wide margin.



In 2016, Finnish smartphone users consumed an average of 10.95GB of mobile data per month, considerably more than Austria's 6.28GB. In Finland, users can select the speed for all services without having their usage capped. For example Elisa offers tiered speeds for 4G at 50 Mbps, 100 Mbps and 300Mbps including unlimited data usage. Sweden and South Korea recorded mobile data usage of 4.38 and 3.83GB per month respectively while U.S. smartphone owners used 2.67GB. While some U.S. operators like Sprint and T-Mobile do offer unlimited usage plans and charge by speed, others are still rooted back in the 3G-era.



how naija go dey there, when what most people use is mtn whatsapp only #60 141 Likes 7 Shares



The country still dey learn. Me alone dey consume more Dan 20gig in two weeks. Im very sure some guys here consume more than dat.. 42 Likes 2 Shares

We are still learners

The country still dey learn. Me alone dey consume more Dan 20gig in two weeks. Im very sure some guys here consume more than dat..

That's an average for the whole country. Means someone like you in Finland would be using 200Gb to 1 Terabyte.



There are still many a people who don't use up to 1Gb a month That's an average for the whole country. Means someone like you in Finland would be using 200Gb to 1 Terabyte.There are still many a people who don't use up to 1Gb a month 79 Likes 3 Shares

We are still learners

I think the only reason most African countries are not included in the list is because they think we are archaic, like we don't know things. I think the only reason most African countries are not included in the list is because they think we are archaic, like we don't know things. 5 Likes

Or they are still learners. I think the only reason 9ja is not included in the list is because they think we are archaic, like we don't know things.



In a month, I use not less than 15gb and I know there are many people like me out there.



The result of their research is biased. I doubt they included any African countries in their research. keep mum and stop your useless chest beating ....you are an archaic learner ...do.you know that many people in the aforementioned countries especially the youths download games and bluray movies of over 15gb in a day ? keep mum and stop your useless chest beating ....you are an archaic learner ...do.you know that many people in the aforementioned countries especially the youths download games and bluray movies of over 15gb in a day ? 87 Likes 6 Shares

Useless list, no Nigeria means it's fake. 3 Likes 1 Share

Wow, I was expecting a completely different country on the first position.

How did they come up with the data? Is there a way to collate people's devic data usage without accessing their devices? 2 Likes

I'm still waiting for when we are going to experience something like this in naija

The country still dey learn. Me alone dey consume more Dan 20gig in two weeks. Im very sure some guys here consume more than dat.. u are learning bro not them. Don't base it on individual usage u are learning bro not them. Don't base it on individual usage 1 Like

keep mum and stop your useless chest beating ....you are an archaic learner ...do.you know that many people in the aforementioned countries especially the youths download games and bluray movies of over 15gb in a day ?

Why should I keep mum when this is a public forum and everyone is entitled to his/her opinion. Can't you voice out your opinion without vomiting insults from your mouth? Can't you voice out your opinion without being harsh?



People like you are the reason why others with one or two opinions don't voice out.



Back to your quote, we also have youths in Nigeria or Africa that download movies and games in size over 15gb in a day too.



Stop acting as though youths over there are better than you and don't tell someone to keep mum next time. That sounds bullyish.



Africans with their backward mentality. Why should I keep mum when this is a public forum and everyone is entitled to his/her opinion. Can't you voice out your opinion without vomiting insults from your mouth? Can't you voice out your opinion without being harsh?People like you are the reason why others with one or two opinions don't voice out.Back to your quote, we also have youths in Nigeria or Africa that download movies and games in size over 15gb in a day too.Stop acting as though youths over there are better than you and don't tell someone to keep mum next time. That sounds bullyish.Africans with their backward mentality. 50 Likes 2 Shares

How did they come up with the data? Is there a way to collate people's devic data usage without accessing their devices?

Exactly my point. Their research is just selective. And one dude is up there ranting as though his life depends on it Exactly my point. Their research is just selective. And one dude is up there ranting as though his life depends on it





That's an average for the whole country. Means someone like you in Finland would be using 200Gb to 1 Terabyte.



There are still many a people who don't use up to 1Gb a month seems i read the entire post with one eye

To get data in most of these country is not as expensive as we get it here in Naija...We are still being duped by mtn and co when it comes to data purchase...and mind you we still transmit at a very slow speed compared to others, a reason why we can't be on that least yet.... 6 Likes 1 Share



u are learning bro not them. Don't base it on individual usage i tot the op said individual data usage or something..





To get data in most of these country is not as expensive as we get it here in Naija...We are still being duped by mtn and co when it comes to data purchase...and mind you we still transmit at a very slow speed compared to others, a reason why we can't be on that least yet.... the data price in some african countries here is more expensive than ours. eg south africa, zambia, namibia were protesting a hike in data prices some months ago. 1 Like

Where is naija there? Wrong list!! I sub a minimum of 10k monthly and I gave been doing that for over 3years now 1 Like

Why should I keep mum when this is a public forum and everyone is entitled to his/her opinion. Can't you voice out your opinion without vomiting insults from your mouth? Can't you voice out your opinion without being harsh?



People like you are the reason why others with one or two opinions don't voice out.



Back to your quote, we also have youths in Nigeria or Africa that download movies and games in size over 15gb in a day too.



Stop acting as though youths over there are better than you and don't tell someone to keep mum next time. That sounds bullyish.



Africans with their backward mentality. one onila for you this night one onila for you this night 1 Like

Why should I keep mum when this is a public forum and everyone is entitled to his/her opinion. Can't you voice out your opinion without vomiting insults from your mouth? Can't you voice out your opinion without being harsh?



People like you are the reason why others with one or two opinions don't voice out.



Back to your quote, we also have youths in Nigeria or Africa that download movies and games in size over 15gb in a day too.



Stop acting as though youths over there are better than you and don't tell someone to keep mum next time. That sounds bullyish.



Africans with their backward mentality. Bro what he said is true, the websites you download your movies from, are any of dem being run in africa? Bro what he said is true, the websites you download your movies from, are any of dem being run in africa? 8 Likes

Those of u complaining why Nigeria is not included, how many of u can upload a file of over 70gb? Goto pirateBay and see crazy large files. I use over 200gb monthly on ntel 12k unlimited package. So the list above is on average user statistics 4 Likes

Bro what he said is true, the websites you download your movies from, are any of dem being run in africa? even torrent sites have outrageous large files. Hw many of us can upload such? Of recent I wanted to download a simulator app and it took me more than a week to download. File was over 40gb even torrent sites have outrageous large files. Hw many of us can upload such? Of recent I wanted to download a simulator app and it took me more than a week to download. File was over 40gb 2 Likes

even torrent sites have outrageous large files. Hw many of us can upload such? Of recent I wanted to download a simulator app and it took me more than a week to download. File was over 40gb Apart from Jennifer dairy our blogger don't upload large files and they are here asking why Nigeria didn't make the list Apart from Jennifer dairyour blogger don't upload large files and they are here asking why Nigeria didn't make the list 5 Likes

Apart from Jennifer dairy our blogger don't upload large files and they are here asking why Nigeria didn't make the list hehe.. Man u funny! Well u are right. How many can afford such? Besides I know people that manage 1.5gb for a month, using just whatsapp and opera mini to access Facebook and Instagram hehe.. Man u funny! Well u are right. How many can afford such? Besides I know people that manage 1.5gb for a month, using just whatsapp and opera mini to access Facebook and Instagram 1 Like





Gyarbonka shakalalalasticlalala Proudly Africans like We in KiVuKi Land our average per month data ussge is about Emmmm 1,000 kB.Cos we use primitive ancient tech devices"BONES" in surfing the net without paying a dim.Gyarbonkashakalalalasticlalala 3 Likes 1 Share

one onila for you this night

Hahaha, you don promise o Hahaha, you don promise o