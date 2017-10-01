₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Who Stole Electric Cables In Ogun Caught And Tied With Rope By Mob(pics by zoba88: 8:03am
The man pictured below was arrested with stolen transformer cable.According to reports,he has been stealing cables in both Ipokia and Yewa South Local Govt,Ogun state.Luck ran out of him when he went to his home town to remove the cable in Itoro along Oja Odan road. The man is said to be staying behind General Hospital Idiroko. He has been detained in Ilaro police station.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/10/man-caught-stealing-electric-cables-in.html?m=1
|Re: Man Who Stole Electric Cables In Ogun Caught And Tied With Rope By Mob(pics by nosiebaba(m): 8:09am
Wizard he wants people to remain in darkness so he can be flying at night.
9 Likes
|Re: Man Who Stole Electric Cables In Ogun Caught And Tied With Rope By Mob(pics by Hashimyussufamao(m): 8:11am
na so den carry our own cable too here for oke odo (tanke) every hostel is now paying 3k, all thanks to my power bank 4been there
|Re: Man Who Stole Electric Cables In Ogun Caught And Tied With Rope By Mob(pics by dollytino4real(f): 9:55am
somebody wants to kip the cables well b4 phcn wil come and carry them, they are accusing him of thiefery
4 Likes
|Re: Man Who Stole Electric Cables In Ogun Caught And Tied With Rope By Mob(pics by chinedubrazil(m): 10:06am
dollytino4real:
2 Likes
|Re: Man Who Stole Electric Cables In Ogun Caught And Tied With Rope By Mob(pics by steveyoungwealth: 11:28am
|Re: Man Who Stole Electric Cables In Ogun Caught And Tied With Rope By Mob(pics by DanielsParker: 11:28am
ok
|Re: Man Who Stole Electric Cables In Ogun Caught And Tied With Rope By Mob(pics by sukkot: 11:29am
mine the niggas skull. the perfect candidate for skull mining
1 Like
|Re: Man Who Stole Electric Cables In Ogun Caught And Tied With Rope By Mob(pics by roqrules04(m): 11:29am
Na this people no dey allow dem bring light sef
|Re: Man Who Stole Electric Cables In Ogun Caught And Tied With Rope By Mob(pics by Suspect33(m): 11:29am
thank God its not human parts, dont trust dem, Ofe Mmanu Republic of Human Parts
2 Likes
|Re: Man Who Stole Electric Cables In Ogun Caught And Tied With Rope By Mob(pics by SpaceAngel: 11:30am
Lucky the mob didn't bring tyre or petrol.
|Re: Man Who Stole Electric Cables In Ogun Caught And Tied With Rope By Mob(pics by InwehAkpevwe(m): 11:30am
Stealing electric cables aint good at all. This very bad. Imagine those dat wil b in perpetual darknes because of dis!
|Re: Man Who Stole Electric Cables In Ogun Caught And Tied With Rope By Mob(pics by sammyj: 11:30am
People are not smiling again oooo!!!
|Re: Man Who Stole Electric Cables In Ogun Caught And Tied With Rope By Mob(pics by heryurh(m): 11:31am
The dude has a beautiful Skin tone
1 Like
|Re: Man Who Stole Electric Cables In Ogun Caught And Tied With Rope By Mob(pics by SMADEvgsg(m): 11:31am
|Re: Man Who Stole Electric Cables In Ogun Caught And Tied With Rope By Mob(pics by ZionJay(m): 11:31am
Make dem free the guy jo, don't they know that Charity begins at home?
1 Like
|Re: Man Who Stole Electric Cables In Ogun Caught And Tied With Rope By Mob(pics by wahzupguy(m): 11:31am
All these bad things happen in the west.
1 Like
|Re: Man Who Stole Electric Cables In Ogun Caught And Tied With Rope By Mob(pics by donblade85555(m): 11:32am
When will our young men think before acting......instead of them to do menial jobs, they want quick money.... I just pray that they don't lynch him. Jungle justice is what I don't pray to happen to my enemy
|Re: Man Who Stole Electric Cables In Ogun Caught And Tied With Rope By Mob(pics by medolab90(m): 11:32am
|Re: Man Who Stole Electric Cables In Ogun Caught And Tied With Rope By Mob(pics by jobbers: 11:33am
good for him
|Re: Man Who Stole Electric Cables In Ogun Caught And Tied With Rope By Mob(pics by LordAA(m): 11:36am
Tie his d*ck with the wire.
|Re: Man Who Stole Electric Cables In Ogun Caught And Tied With Rope By Mob(pics by brownsugar23: 11:36am
hahahahah the guy look like darkness thank God he was not killled. but what about our political criminals what are their fate
|Re: Man Who Stole Electric Cables In Ogun Caught And Tied With Rope By Mob(pics by Negotiate: 11:36am
Hmmm
The sothwest is winning today.
First 7 heads, now theft of government property.
I rather go to India and do drugs than be a southwestern abobaku required to cut people's heads.
1 Like
|Re: Man Who Stole Electric Cables In Ogun Caught And Tied With Rope By Mob(pics by onosprince(m): 11:37am
Why didnt they tie his hand wit the cable wire... Look at his face like shlt....
|Re: Man Who Stole Electric Cables In Ogun Caught And Tied With Rope By Mob(pics by Taiwo20(m): 11:39am
Whats going on? Theres serious problem in this country
|Re: Man Who Stole Electric Cables In Ogun Caught And Tied With Rope By Mob(pics by Taiwo20(m): 11:42am
nosiebaba:
na elemi okunkun......possess by spirit of darkness. lol
|Re: Man Who Stole Electric Cables In Ogun Caught And Tied With Rope By Mob(pics by ooshinibos: 11:43am
and the same people will complain their is no light o
|Re: Man Who Stole Electric Cables In Ogun Caught And Tied With Rope By Mob(pics by kay29000(m): 11:43am
This is happening a lot these days. Everyone i know keeps telling me they don't have 'light' in their area because their transformer cables were stolen. I wonder who buys these cables from the thieves.
|Re: Man Who Stole Electric Cables In Ogun Caught And Tied With Rope By Mob(pics by melzabull(f): 11:45am
WASTEd criminal.
look at his suffersticated conehead
abobakus are cursed
|Re: Man Who Stole Electric Cables In Ogun Caught And Tied With Rope By Mob(pics by toye440: 11:47am
Suspect33:its wre ur kind kill to b (AFONJA LAND) u guys should b greatful i wish una get independence den this ur malfunctioning brain go return to initial setting.
NB: No afonja no fake jews.
|Re: Man Who Stole Electric Cables In Ogun Caught And Tied With Rope By Mob(pics by benzyobasi(m): 11:48am
See him black face like wetin dem take dey separate fight
2 Likes
