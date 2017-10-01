Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Man Who Stole Electric Cables In Ogun Caught And Tied With Rope By Mob(pics (4603 Views)

Source: The man pictured below was arrested with stolen transformer cable.According to reports,he has been stealing cables in both Ipokia and Yewa South Local Govt,Ogun state.Luck ran out of him when he went to his home town to remove the cable in Itoro along Oja Odan road. The man is said to be staying behind General Hospital Idiroko. He has been detained in Ilaro police station.Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/10/man-caught-stealing-electric-cables-in.html?m=1

Wizard he wants people to remain in darkness so he can be flying at night. 9 Likes

na so den carry our own cable too here for oke odo (tanke) every hostel is now paying 3k, all thanks to my power bank 4been there

somebody wants to kip the cables well b4 phcn wil come and carry them, they are accusing him of thiefery 4 Likes

somebody wants to kip the cables well b4 phcn wil come and carry them, they are accusing him of thiefery 2 Likes

mine the niggas skull. the perfect candidate for skull mining 1 Like

Na this people no dey allow dem bring light sef

thank God its not human parts, dont trust dem, Ofe Mmanu Republic of Human Parts 2 Likes

Lucky the mob didn't bring tyre or petrol.

Stealing electric cables aint good at all. This very bad. Imagine those dat wil b in perpetual darknes because of dis!

People are not smiling again oooo!!!

The dude has a beautiful Skin tone 1 Like

Make dem free the guy jo, don't they know that Charity begins at home? 1 Like

All these bad things happen in the west. 1 Like





good for him

Tie his d*ck with the wire.

hahahahah the guy look like darkness thank God he was not killled. but what about our political criminals what are their fate

The sothwest is winning today.



First 7 heads, now theft of government property.



I rather go to India and do drugs than be a southwestern abobaku required to cut people's heads. 1 Like

Why didnt they tie his hand wit the cable wire... Look at his face like shlt....

Whats going on? Theres serious problem in this country

Wizard he wants people to remain in darkness so he can be flying at night.





na elemi okunkun......possess by spirit of darkness. lol na elemi okunkun......possess by spirit of darkness. lol

and the same people will complain their is no light o

This is happening a lot these days. Everyone i know keeps telling me they don't have 'light' in their area because their transformer cables were stolen. I wonder who buys these cables from the thieves.

WASTEd criminal.



look at his suffersticated conehead



abobakus are cursed

thank God its not human parts, dont trust dem, Ofe Mmanu Republic of Human Parts its wre ur kind kill to b (AFONJA LAND) u guys should b greatful i wish una get independence den this ur malfunctioning brain go return to initial setting.

NB: No afonja no fake jews. its wre ur kind kill to b (AFONJA LAND) u guys should b greatful i wish una get independence den this ur malfunctioning brain go return to initial setting.NB: No afonja no fake jews.