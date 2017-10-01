Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / General Obasanjo Swearing In Col. Buhari As Petroleum Minister 1976 (Throwback) (8541 Views)

Gen Obasanjo swearing in Col Buhari as Petroleum Minister,1976. Was also appointed as NNPC Chairman in 1976, a position he held until 1978.

That was the day our petroleum industry and NNPC lost focus ,vision and direction . 32 Likes 3 Shares

I'm leaving this country. Anyhow by hook or crook, there's nothing in this place to be proud of. 13 Likes

Waoo. How time fly. Obasanjo is Buhari's boss

Una remember that fela song?

2.8 billion Naira oil money is missing,

Dem set up enquiry,

Dem sey money no lost o,

Dem dabaru everybody,

Supervisor Obasanjo,

Dem say make e no talk o,

Money no lost,

Dem shout again o,

Enquiry kon close o



E no finish E no finish E no finish

pararam 43 Likes 1 Share

Hmm! Obasonjo looks small here.

Power intoxicates. 1 Like

N he came bk n swore himself in as petroleum minister so as to finally uproot NNPC 2 Likes

Then it was 1.5$ to 1N

In 1976 i was not born, when i was born in 1984, i was told we are the leaders of tommorow. This is 2017, the leaders of the past are still leading us till today.

And you expect this country to move forward? Its not possible..



Pet Edochies son is contesting for Governor of Anambra state. And i watched with disdain people making stupid comments here, mocking the guy and i wondered if this generation anything good was going to come of it..

How old was buhari wen he became the petroleum minister? We need change, we need young minds, not the type of change APC promised us.



Can you compair a 1984 Mercedes-Benz with a 2017 Benz? Not comparible in any way.. 17 Likes

When most of the cyber imbeciles attacking him and questioning his educational qualifications were not conceived, democracy dey bring insult 3 Likes

I'm leaving this country. Anyhow by hook or crook, there's nothing in this place to be proud of.

No be today wey Bubu nor Sabi how to read...

He was just gazing at the page...

If you watched and listened to his last speech at the UN assembly,there was no cohesion...

His pronunciation is awful...

Even a primary 3 pupil will do better...

May God judge all the people who packaged this curse of a man and imposed on this country... Not once but twice. 1 Like

the clueless man no need to be appointed so him appoint himself this time... bubu, jeje with our money abeg o

NNPC has never recovered.... has never been the same...



The Buhari effect 2 Likes





The problem with Nigeria is we've had the same set of leaders since 1960...







We need change/transformation...





Not APC change or PDP transformation, but real ones!!! 1 Like

I nor sabi why my papa no join this kind people dat time ehn....we for dey ball big time.... 1 Like

now I know y he is occupying the post of a president and the that of the minister at the same time 1 Like