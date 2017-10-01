₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|General Obasanjo Swearing In Col. Buhari As Petroleum Minister 1976 (Throwback) by Dosmay(m): 8:15am
Gen Obasanjo swearing in Col Buhari as Petroleum Minister,1976. 'Was also appointed as NNPC Chairman in 1976, a position he held until 1978.
Source;http://www.dosmay.com.ng/2017/10/gen-obasanjo-swearing-in-col-buhari-as.html?m=1
|Re: General Obasanjo Swearing In Col. Buhari As Petroleum Minister 1976 (Throwback) by Dosmay(m): 8:15am
|Re: General Obasanjo Swearing In Col. Buhari As Petroleum Minister 1976 (Throwback) by SalamRushdie: 8:16am
That was the day our petroleum industry and NNPC lost focus ,vision and direction .
|Re: General Obasanjo Swearing In Col. Buhari As Petroleum Minister 1976 (Throwback) by Hashimyussufamao(m): 8:26am
colonel wey be hustler
|Re: General Obasanjo Swearing In Col. Buhari As Petroleum Minister 1976 (Throwback) by newbornmacho(m): 8:41am
Brainless pig, cursed maggot
|Re: General Obasanjo Swearing In Col. Buhari As Petroleum Minister 1976 (Throwback) by Rrankdonga(m): 8:43am
I'm leaving this country. Anyhow by hook or crook, there's nothing in this place to be proud of.
|Re: General Obasanjo Swearing In Col. Buhari As Petroleum Minister 1976 (Throwback) by kokomaster3d: 11:42am
Waoo. How time fly. Obasanjo is Buhari's boss
|Re: General Obasanjo Swearing In Col. Buhari As Petroleum Minister 1976 (Throwback) by chukzyfcbb: 11:42am
Una remember that fela song?
2.8 billion Naira oil money is missing,
Dem set up enquiry,
Dem sey money no lost o,
Dem dabaru everybody,
Supervisor Obasanjo,
Dem say make e no talk o,
Money no lost,
Dem shout again o,
Enquiry kon close o
E no finish E no finish E no finish
...........
pararam
|Re: General Obasanjo Swearing In Col. Buhari As Petroleum Minister 1976 (Throwback) by kay29000(m): 11:42am
Hmm! Obasonjo looks small here.
|Re: General Obasanjo Swearing In Col. Buhari As Petroleum Minister 1976 (Throwback) by hola106(m): 11:43am
ok
|Re: General Obasanjo Swearing In Col. Buhari As Petroleum Minister 1976 (Throwback) by Adaumunocha(f): 11:43am
Power intoxicates.
|Re: General Obasanjo Swearing In Col. Buhari As Petroleum Minister 1976 (Throwback) by sylviaeo(f): 11:43am
N he came bk n swore himself in as petroleum minister so as to finally uproot NNPC
|Re: General Obasanjo Swearing In Col. Buhari As Petroleum Minister 1976 (Throwback) by SMADEvgsg(m): 11:43am
.
|Re: General Obasanjo Swearing In Col. Buhari As Petroleum Minister 1976 (Throwback) by Sirheny007(m): 11:43am
Then it was 1.5$ to 1N
|Re: General Obasanjo Swearing In Col. Buhari As Petroleum Minister 1976 (Throwback) by femo122: 11:43am
|Re: General Obasanjo Swearing In Col. Buhari As Petroleum Minister 1976 (Throwback) by autotrader014(m): 11:44am
In 1976 i was not born, when i was born in 1984, i was told we are the leaders of tommorow. This is 2017, the leaders of the past are still leading us till today.
And you expect this country to move forward? Its not possible..
Pet Edochies son is contesting for Governor of Anambra state. And i watched with disdain people making stupid comments here, mocking the guy and i wondered if this generation anything good was going to come of it..
How old was buhari wen he became the petroleum minister? We need change, we need young minds, not the type of change APC promised us.
Can you compair a 1984 Mercedes-Benz with a 2017 Benz? Not comparible in any way..
|Re: General Obasanjo Swearing In Col. Buhari As Petroleum Minister 1976 (Throwback) by semyman: 11:44am
When most of the cyber imbeciles attacking him and questioning his educational qualifications were not conceived, democracy dey bring insult
|Re: General Obasanjo Swearing In Col. Buhari As Petroleum Minister 1976 (Throwback) by chimerase2: 11:44am
Maybe jubrin was not born then
|Re: General Obasanjo Swearing In Col. Buhari As Petroleum Minister 1976 (Throwback) by ooshinibos: 11:44am
Rrankdonga:Rrankdonga the best decision you have ever made , please prepare to leave :-) , I have left already
Rrankdonga the best decision you have ever made , please prepare to leave :-) , I have left already
autotrader014:
femo122:
SMADEvgsg:
sylviaeo:
Adaumunocha:
hola106:
kay29000:
Spacebookers
Wetin be una problem??
|Re: General Obasanjo Swearing In Col. Buhari As Petroleum Minister 1976 (Throwback) by Abfinest007(m): 11:44am
so obj swear for buhari OK swearing in. abeg Na d same thing as swear for so Na d swear when obj swear for am so now d follow am so
|Re: General Obasanjo Swearing In Col. Buhari As Petroleum Minister 1976 (Throwback) by eezeribe(m): 11:44am
No be today wey Bubu nor Sabi how to read...
He was just gazing at the page...
If you watched and listened to his last speech at the UN assembly,there was no cohesion...
His pronunciation is awful...
Even a primary 3 pupil will do better...
May God judge all the people who packaged this curse of a man and imposed on this country... Not once but twice.
|Re: General Obasanjo Swearing In Col. Buhari As Petroleum Minister 1976 (Throwback) by pezeji(m): 11:44am
the clueless man no need to be appointed so him appoint himself this time... bubu, jeje with our money abeg o
|Re: General Obasanjo Swearing In Col. Buhari As Petroleum Minister 1976 (Throwback) by Saverin: 11:45am
NNPC has never recovered.... has never been the same...
The Buhari effect
|Re: General Obasanjo Swearing In Col. Buhari As Petroleum Minister 1976 (Throwback) by elisha820(m): 11:46am
Issorite
Meanwhile
Sai Baba
|Re: General Obasanjo Swearing In Col. Buhari As Petroleum Minister 1976 (Throwback) by kaymart(m): 11:47am
.
|Re: General Obasanjo Swearing In Col. Buhari As Petroleum Minister 1976 (Throwback) by Phi001(m): 11:48am
The problem with Nigeria is we've had the same set of leaders since 1960...
We need change/transformation...
Not APC change or PDP transformation, but real ones!!!
|Re: General Obasanjo Swearing In Col. Buhari As Petroleum Minister 1976 (Throwback) by twentyk(m): 11:48am
I nor sabi why my papa no join this kind people dat time ehn....we for dey ball big time....
|Re: General Obasanjo Swearing In Col. Buhari As Petroleum Minister 1976 (Throwback) by legacy1leo(m): 11:48am
now I know y he is occupying the post of a president and the that of the minister at the same time
|Re: General Obasanjo Swearing In Col. Buhari As Petroleum Minister 1976 (Throwback) by February30: 11:49am
chukzyfcbb:
prophecy from a real Prophet.
