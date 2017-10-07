Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Shehu Sani Asks Buhari To Quit As Petroleum Minister (7829 Views)

A Kaduna Senator, Shehu Sani, has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to step down from the position of a petroleum minister.



Mr. Sani urged the president to appoint someone who is accountable to the position.



The Senator made the call in a statement on Thursday.

He said because of the demands of the presidential office, Mr. Buhari has limited time to control the oil industry.



“President Buhari should disengage from being a Petroleum Minister and appoint a substantive minister whom the nation can hold accountable to the happenings in the nation oil industry,” he said.



“The President position as a minister can drag him into issues in the oil sector of which he has limited time to attend to. A broom immersed in oil cannot sweep clean.”



The call is coming amid a contract scandal that has engulfed the petroleum ministry.



Source: https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/top-news/245300-senator-asks-buhari-quit-petroleum-minister.html

,I concur 17 Likes 2 Shares

The same pigs asking for Shehu Sani's head the other day will soon start falling over themselves licking his balls. 6 Likes 2 Shares

It is quite shocking to say the least that emmanuel Kachikwu, a man who had been overseeing the petroleum ministry was not able to access the president 2 months after returning from UK. I expected that the first person Buhari should hold a meeting with should be this man.

One thing is clear. Kachikwu is juuts a figure head. The real people running the ministry are the cabals.

No matter how good he is, the buhari cabals will never see anything good in kachikwu. The GMD would rather deal directly with the presidency via the cabal.



Now that kachikwu has cried out, watch out- the dirt diggers will soon come out with report of dirt in some of Kachikwu dealings.

As for NNPC GMD, nothing will happen to him. He has paid his dues to the cabal.

Who is even the Buhari that is running this country? 34 Likes 3 Shares

In politics The more you know The higher you become prone to scandals.



The higher you climb in position, The more you will know, since you now know more, be ready to pay The price.



if you cannot beat them, stay away from them. 10 Likes 3 Shares

Buhari is the real definition of CORRUPTION 17 Likes

1nigeriamyfoot:

Buhari is the real definition of CORRUPTION No.



He is just plain clueless. No.He is just plain clueless. 17 Likes 1 Share

This guy has guts. Nobody is yet to call Buhari out in any form. Anyway the Senate needs to get to the bottom of this situation with their probe. 9 Likes

2 petroleum ministers? Buhari and jubrin. 16 Likes 1 Share

I agree with the loquacious Sani on this. Kachikwu should be made the substantive minister 7 Likes 1 Share

HE WILL NOT RESIGN 4 Likes

LionDeLeo:

The same pigs asking for Shehu Sani's head the other day will soon start falling over themselves licking his balls.

What is your point exactly? Are you saying if people agree/disagree with a person on one issue, then they are bound to agree/disagree with that person on every other issue? Wouldn't they be simpletons if that were so? Are you advocating that they should be no different from programmed automatons incapable examining the merits of a position before making decisions on whether or not to lend their support?



I prefer to assume you're not an automaton yourself. Otherwise my meaning would be completely lost on you.



On the topic, I fail to see the benefit of having PMB as the petroleum minister. Those who have evidence from the last two and half years on his positive contributions as minister of petroleum should kindly enlighten us. What is your point exactly? Are you saying if people agree/disagree with a person on one issue, then they are bound to agree/disagree with that person on every other issue? Wouldn't they be simpletons if that were so? Are you advocating that they should be no different from programmed automatons incapable examining the merits of a position before making decisions on whether or not to lend their support?I prefer to assume you're not an automaton yourself. Otherwise my meaning would be completely lost on you.On the topic, I fail to see the benefit of having PMB as the petroleum minister. Those who have evidence from the last two and half years on his positive contributions as minister of petroleum should kindly enlighten us. 52 Likes 8 Shares

Nigerians as a matter of fact should sack him. 4 Likes

GiantParrot:





What is your point exactly? Are you saying if people agree/disagree with a person on one issue, then they are bound to agree/disagree with that person on every other issue? Wouldn't they be simpletons if that were so? Are you advocating that they should be no different from programmed automatons incapable examining the merits of a position before making decisions on whether or not to lend their support?



I prefer to assume you're not an automaton yourself. Otherwise my meaning would be completely lost on you.



On the topic, I fail to see the benefit of having PMB as the petroleum minister. Those who have evidence from the last two and half years on his positive contributions as minister of petroleum should kindly enlighten us.

If you don't understand, let me put it more succinctly.



The same Shehu Sani that was a very intelligent and enlightened scholar yesterday is about to become an illiterate and unintelligent almajiri today.



I hope your brain should be able to process this. If you don't understand, let me put it more succinctly.The same Shehu Sani that was a very intelligent and enlightened scholar yesterday is about to become an illiterate and unintelligent almajiri today.I hope your brain should be able to process this. 2 Likes

LionDeLeo:





If you don't understand, let me put it more succinctly.



The same Shehu Sani that was a very intelligent and enlightened scholar yesterday is about to become an illiterate and unintelligent almajiri today.



I hope your brain should be able to process this.

I see you are set in your ways. Good luck to you. Peace. I see you are set in your ways. Good luck to you. Peace. 32 Likes

Panel will be set up and later swept under the rug 2 Likes 1 Share

Foolish Zombies will demand for his head 2 Likes

has a point sort of



president sef baba never do am finish



adding dat to his portfolio



no wonder baru dey do under g tins 3 Likes

Somebody said the Buhari we are seeing is a fake Buhari..





The person said A clone Buhari from India 2 Likes

Jubril will not ans u lollipop

The Buhari I know would rather die than leave that portfolio...



In Buhari's voice: over my dead body...





Oga shehu talk another thing... 1 Like

Even the officer standing behind buhari is suspecting if it's a double. Just take a look how he is scrutinising bubu's ear. 3 Likes

This can't be Buhari nah. This Jibril from Sudan fine sha 3 Likes

SeunOluwafemi:





Source: https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/top-news/245300-senator-asks-buhari-quit-petroleum-minister.html notice afonjas dodging d thread and keeping mute

oops one below me has started calling igbos again

smh notice afonjas dodging d thread and keeping muteoops one below me has started calling igbos againsmh 1 Like

He want to monitor everything going in the industry, under his nose finances are being looted for fun....Well, we shall what will end it 5 Likes

Actually, Honorable PMB should give up both posts and gracefully resign. He has served well to his capacity but the country now needs an able and dynamic leader. 6 Likes

Shehu Sanni is just short of telling Jubrin to his face that he is the most clueless of all Nigerian presidents dead or alive!



Obasanjo was too was Petroleum minister!



Buhari regretted not stealing wantonly during his PTF days and has come back this time around to grab his full share of the national cake while shouting "Ip we don't kill kwaraption, kwaraption will kill us" 5 Likes 1 Share

I think he should wait for d real Buhari to come 1st cos this Jubril doesn't no what's going on there.

Yes he is rights 1 Like

Wise but the APC will soon come for him. But the senator is only trying to protect the interest of the President.

On the other side he is looking for a situation where they can have someone they can always summon at will to answer questions as it is hard for them to summon their most revered/worshiped ... 2 Likes

OK