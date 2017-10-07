₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Shehu Sani Asks Buhari To Quit As Petroleum Minister by SeunOluwafemi: 4:57pm On Oct 06
A Kaduna Senator, Shehu Sani, has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to step down from the position of a petroleum minister.
Source: https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/top-news/245300-senator-asks-buhari-quit-petroleum-minister.html
|Re: Shehu Sani Asks Buhari To Quit As Petroleum Minister by emamos: 4:59pm On Oct 06
,I concur
|Re: Shehu Sani Asks Buhari To Quit As Petroleum Minister by LionDeLeo: 5:01pm On Oct 06
The same pigs asking for Shehu Sani's head the other day will soon start falling over themselves licking his balls.
|Re: Shehu Sani Asks Buhari To Quit As Petroleum Minister by Teacher1776(m): 5:15pm On Oct 06
It is quite shocking to say the least that emmanuel Kachikwu, a man who had been overseeing the petroleum ministry was not able to access the president 2 months after returning from UK. I expected that the first person Buhari should hold a meeting with should be this man.
One thing is clear. Kachikwu is juuts a figure head. The real people running the ministry are the cabals.
No matter how good he is, the buhari cabals will never see anything good in kachikwu. The GMD would rather deal directly with the presidency via the cabal.
Now that kachikwu has cried out, watch out- the dirt diggers will soon come out with report of dirt in some of Kachikwu dealings.
As for NNPC GMD, nothing will happen to him. He has paid his dues to the cabal.
Who is even the Buhari that is running this country?
|Re: Shehu Sani Asks Buhari To Quit As Petroleum Minister by deeozi: 5:27pm On Oct 06
In politics The more you know The higher you become prone to scandals.
The higher you climb in position, The more you will know, since you now know more, be ready to pay The price.
if you cannot beat them, stay away from them.
|Re: Shehu Sani Asks Buhari To Quit As Petroleum Minister by 1nigeriamyfoot: 5:28pm On Oct 06
Buhari is the real definition of CORRUPTION
|Re: Shehu Sani Asks Buhari To Quit As Petroleum Minister by stonemasonn: 6:36pm On Oct 06
1nigeriamyfoot:No.
He is just plain clueless.
|Re: Shehu Sani Asks Buhari To Quit As Petroleum Minister by Blue3k(m): 7:45pm On Oct 06
This guy has guts. Nobody is yet to call Buhari out in any form. Anyway the Senate needs to get to the bottom of this situation with their probe.
|Re: Shehu Sani Asks Buhari To Quit As Petroleum Minister by ckmayoca(m): 7:53pm On Oct 06
2 petroleum ministers? Buhari and jubrin.
|Re: Shehu Sani Asks Buhari To Quit As Petroleum Minister by nairavsdollars: 7:58pm On Oct 06
I agree with the loquacious Sani on this. Kachikwu should be made the substantive minister
|Re: Shehu Sani Asks Buhari To Quit As Petroleum Minister by dredgedaniel: 8:00pm On Oct 06
HE WILL NOT RESIGN
|Re: Shehu Sani Asks Buhari To Quit As Petroleum Minister by GiantParrot: 8:11pm On Oct 06
LionDeLeo:
What is your point exactly? Are you saying if people agree/disagree with a person on one issue, then they are bound to agree/disagree with that person on every other issue? Wouldn't they be simpletons if that were so? Are you advocating that they should be no different from programmed automatons incapable examining the merits of a position before making decisions on whether or not to lend their support?
I prefer to assume you're not an automaton yourself. Otherwise my meaning would be completely lost on you.
On the topic, I fail to see the benefit of having PMB as the petroleum minister. Those who have evidence from the last two and half years on his positive contributions as minister of petroleum should kindly enlighten us.
|Re: Shehu Sani Asks Buhari To Quit As Petroleum Minister by yanshDoctor: 8:25pm On Oct 06
Nigerians as a matter of fact should sack him.
|Re: Shehu Sani Asks Buhari To Quit As Petroleum Minister by LionDeLeo: 8:43pm On Oct 06
GiantParrot:
If you don't understand, let me put it more succinctly.
The same Shehu Sani that was a very intelligent and enlightened scholar yesterday is about to become an illiterate and unintelligent almajiri today.
I hope your brain should be able to process this.
|Re: Shehu Sani Asks Buhari To Quit As Petroleum Minister by GiantParrot: 8:50pm On Oct 06
LionDeLeo:
I see you are set in your ways. Good luck to you. Peace.
|Re: Shehu Sani Asks Buhari To Quit As Petroleum Minister by leofab(f): 10:22pm On Oct 06
Panel will be set up and later swept under the rug
|Re: Shehu Sani Asks Buhari To Quit As Petroleum Minister by 01mcfadden(m): 10:32pm On Oct 06
Foolish Zombies will demand for his head
|Re: Shehu Sani Asks Buhari To Quit As Petroleum Minister by masada: 10:33pm On Oct 06
has a point sort of
president sef baba never do am finish
adding dat to his portfolio
no wonder baru dey do under g tins
|Re: Shehu Sani Asks Buhari To Quit As Petroleum Minister by Dopeyomi(m): 10:33pm On Oct 06
Somebody said the Buhari we are seeing is a fake Buhari..
The person said A clone Buhari from India
|Re: Shehu Sani Asks Buhari To Quit As Petroleum Minister by neonly: 10:33pm On Oct 06
Jubril will not ans u lollipop
|Re: Shehu Sani Asks Buhari To Quit As Petroleum Minister by XaintJoel20(m): 10:33pm On Oct 06
The Buhari I know would rather die than leave that portfolio...
In Buhari's voice: over my dead body...
Oga shehu talk another thing...
|Re: Shehu Sani Asks Buhari To Quit As Petroleum Minister by narutop: 10:33pm On Oct 06
Even the officer standing behind buhari is suspecting if it's a double. Just take a look how he is scrutinising bubu's ear.
|Re: Shehu Sani Asks Buhari To Quit As Petroleum Minister by darkenkach(m): 10:36pm On Oct 06
This can't be Buhari nah. This Jibril from Sudan fine sha
|Re: Shehu Sani Asks Buhari To Quit As Petroleum Minister by Leez(m): 10:37pm On Oct 06
SeunOluwafemi:notice afonjas dodging d thread and keeping mute
oops one below me has started calling igbos again
smh
|Re: Shehu Sani Asks Buhari To Quit As Petroleum Minister by Emeritus001(m): 10:37pm On Oct 06
He want to monitor everything going in the industry, under his nose finances are being looted for fun....Well, we shall what will end it
|Re: Shehu Sani Asks Buhari To Quit As Petroleum Minister by iluvpomo(m): 10:37pm On Oct 06
Actually, Honorable PMB should give up both posts and gracefully resign. He has served well to his capacity but the country now needs an able and dynamic leader.
|Re: Shehu Sani Asks Buhari To Quit As Petroleum Minister by BeardedMeat: 10:38pm On Oct 06
Shehu Sanni is just short of telling Jubrin to his face that he is the most clueless of all Nigerian presidents dead or alive!
Obasanjo was too was Petroleum minister!
Buhari regretted not stealing wantonly during his PTF days and has come back this time around to grab his full share of the national cake while shouting "Ip we don't kill kwaraption, kwaraption will kill us"
|Re: Shehu Sani Asks Buhari To Quit As Petroleum Minister by simultaneousboi(m): 10:38pm On Oct 06
I think he should wait for d real Buhari to come 1st cos this Jubril doesn't no what's going on there.
|Re: Shehu Sani Asks Buhari To Quit As Petroleum Minister by evanso6226: 10:38pm On Oct 06
Yes he is rights
|Re: Shehu Sani Asks Buhari To Quit As Petroleum Minister by DeKen: 10:38pm On Oct 06
Wise but the APC will soon come for him. But the senator is only trying to protect the interest of the President.
On the other side he is looking for a situation where they can have someone they can always summon at will to answer questions as it is hard for them to summon their most revered/worshiped ...
|Re: Shehu Sani Asks Buhari To Quit As Petroleum Minister by sotall(m): 10:38pm On Oct 06
OK
|Re: Shehu Sani Asks Buhari To Quit As Petroleum Minister by Iamzik: 10:38pm On Oct 06
GiantParrot:
Leave the zombie alone. He's not worth your mention
