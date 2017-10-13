₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
"Pay Yourself First": Best Saving Strategy To Learn by nairametrics: 2:06pm
Saving is one of the most challenging ordeals for youths today. They can’t be blamed either given all the bills that need to be paid and all the miscellaneous expenses that need to be run as well. A lot of people when they get paid go straight into the motion of paying bills and having fun and at the end of the day have little to nothing left to save. It doesn’t make it any better that most of them are already up to their necks in debts before payday arrives.
https://nairametrics.com/best-saving-strategy-to-learn-pay-yourself-first/
Re: "Pay Yourself First": Best Saving Strategy To Learn by AdemolaA2: 5:22pm
Well , I agree with the OP. All these methods can apply to a thriving business from inception. However , it would be very difficult to apply these strategies to struggling businesses.
Wait a second, shouldn’t i celebrate my first time on front page ni ?
TGIF !!!
Re: "Pay Yourself First": Best Saving Strategy To Learn by 2winsboi(m): 5:22pm
Re: "Pay Yourself First": Best Saving Strategy To Learn by donblade85555(m): 5:22pm
nice write up.... But money is Luke devil, some people go still waste the money
Re: "Pay Yourself First": Best Saving Strategy To Learn by alexistaiwo: 5:22pm
My late mother instilled this discipline into my consumptive brain since childhood.
It explains why most people think that I am more comfortable than I actually am.
Re: "Pay Yourself First": Best Saving Strategy To Learn by Ajicold(f): 5:22pm
Re: "Pay Yourself First": Best Saving Strategy To Learn by Sirheny007(m): 5:23pm
Imagine as una take waste this land..
Re: "Pay Yourself First": Best Saving Strategy To Learn by 2winsboi(m): 5:23pm
AdemolaA2:.
Nawa ooo u denied me FTC
Re: "Pay Yourself First": Best Saving Strategy To Learn by PastorandMentor(m): 5:23pm
Re: "Pay Yourself First": Best Saving Strategy To Learn by FuckTheZero: 5:24pm
$75 000/annum. Once you get there, money is no longer an issue
Re: "Pay Yourself First": Best Saving Strategy To Learn by olatunjihaq: 5:24pm
Hmmmm.... this is educative. I need to save more for my wedding ceremony. Thank God i want to get married
Re: "Pay Yourself First": Best Saving Strategy To Learn by 2winsboi(m): 5:24pm
Sirheny007:
He pain u....
Re: "Pay Yourself First": Best Saving Strategy To Learn by awo666(m): 5:24pm
nice write up
Re: "Pay Yourself First": Best Saving Strategy To Learn by MrThisandthat: 5:24pm
God bless you
Re: "Pay Yourself First": Best Saving Strategy To Learn by Salarys: 5:25pm
One of the philosophies I learnt from Robert kiyosaki(Rich Dad,poor Dad)
Re: "Pay Yourself First": Best Saving Strategy To Learn by CaptainFM1: 5:25pm
Re: "Pay Yourself First": Best Saving Strategy To Learn by omowolewa: 5:26pm
When saving, where you keep your savings matters. Imagine you saving in an account where you have all access to (ATM, iBanking, phone banking etc), it's as free as you meal ticket.
The best way to save is to invest with loan, the lower the interst the better.
You must just pay.
Re: "Pay Yourself First": Best Saving Strategy To Learn by cardoctor(m): 5:26pm
Re: "Pay Yourself First": Best Saving Strategy To Learn by Hivazinc: 5:26pm
Re: "Pay Yourself First": Best Saving Strategy To Learn by bedspread: 5:27pm
Great Write up..... really Great
Re: "Pay Yourself First": Best Saving Strategy To Learn by MhizzAJ(f): 5:27pm
This is interesting
Lemme calm down and read it
Re: "Pay Yourself First": Best Saving Strategy To Learn by johnstar(m): 5:28pm
Money na spirit oo
D topic should be how to earn more money
Re: "Pay Yourself First": Best Saving Strategy To Learn by alexistaiwo: 5:28pm
Sirheny007:Abeg no wire me koboko Abeg I don modify my comment
Re: "Pay Yourself First": Best Saving Strategy To Learn by judlice84: 5:31pm
I have been paying myself right from school days
Re: "Pay Yourself First": Best Saving Strategy To Learn by eezeribe(m): 5:31pm
'poor' people are the biggest spenders... only very few would understand this statement.
Re: "Pay Yourself First": Best Saving Strategy To Learn by AZeD1(m): 5:34pm
For those just entering the work force, please save. The more you earn, the more you spend so don't deceive yourself into thinking that you'll start saving once you earn big money.
Have a savings habit also gives you options as you can quit your job when you want to and not have to worry about surviving.
As a minimum, you should have 3 months salary saved every 12 months.
Re: "Pay Yourself First": Best Saving Strategy To Learn by segebase(m): 5:35pm
Re: "Pay Yourself First": Best Saving Strategy To Learn by AdemolaA2: 5:36pm
2winsboi:lol .. no vex bro !!!
Re: "Pay Yourself First": Best Saving Strategy To Learn by Sirheny007(m): 5:37pm
alexistaiwo:
Your comment no still relate
but Make i commot you from my list
Re: "Pay Yourself First": Best Saving Strategy To Learn by madgoat(m): 5:41pm
Re: "Pay Yourself First": Best Saving Strategy To Learn by blazerinno(m): 5:41pm
