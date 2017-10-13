Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Guys, What Other Things Do You Want In A Relationship Aside Sex? (1173 Views)

Ladies, What Can You Offer In A Relationship Aside From Sex? #talk / Guys, Which Of These Fake Things Do You Hate Most? / Other Ways Of Loving A Guy Aside Sex

Now I've been seeing threads, comment and post from the male folks complaining about how a woman/lady/girl has nothing to offer except sex. I think that reasoning is totally flawed.



A woman has many things to offer apart from sex and that's why people stay married for long. The problem ain't the ladies, the guys have the bulk of the problem and that is, we don't want anything from them except sex. Yeah yeah, I know I'm a guy and this is treachery and I could be trialed for treason but that's the truth.



Most times, you see folks on NL asking how to have Sex with a girl, not even his girlfriend but someone he just met and is taking her out on the first date.



While guys are strategizing ways on how to bed a girl on the first date, the ladies are just thinking about how fun it will be. Needless to add, and how they're gonna decline his sexual advances because surely, there's gonna be.



So guys, what do you want apart from sex.



BTW, please do no say something like "How about she pays for the date, gaddamnit!" Or something similar to that, money shouldn't be part of it 'cause we're supposed to provide.



Some guys are really taking the monetary aspect at the emboldened to heart. Now I ask this... Where's your responsibility as a man? The prelude to marriage should tell what the marriage would look like. I for one think that a lady solely depending on a guy is out-rightly wrong but withholding cash 'cause you don't wanna spend on her is out-rightly dumb. Taking care of the home with the wife included is the job of a man. Take it or leave it! The only people who find the spending on a lady dumb are the people who have no idea how to function in a marriage or what marriages entails. Unless you don't wanna marry her, then don't spend on her -then again, everyone should go into a relationship with the thoughts of marriage at the back of their minds. Capisce?

a good brain to reason along not d usual fish brain.

Afriifa:

Usual fish brain?

Lawlahdey:

Let them come in and answer. .

Lawlahdey:

trust me, I am damn fed up with how they do their thinking.

money!!!!!

respect 1 Like

Pexin dah can cook....cuz after wee dadubule finish I wee very hungry.....so quick quick enter kitchen,prepare my favorite food and be going to your house.....



Wee call u when we wanna do another dadubule.... 1 Like

Loyalty is everything to me....I deserve it and I demand it.

I need trust also, I wanna be able to give my gf my atm card with pin and not worry abt missing money.

I need down to earthness also, no forming posh, eat that chicken with ur hands woman, don't wast calcium.

Well...I don't know why you guys are of the unfounded opinion that girls, generally, have fish brains though.

They will tell you it's more sex.... Awon agbaya.. Bleep boys crew

Hmmm...that's reasonable.

... money shouldn't be part of it 'cause we're supposed to provide. I was gonna reply with something sensible until I saw the words above.

As a result...

So it's about the money?

No problem

So it's about the money? No problem If you are interested just know I gat 30 billion dollars in my account

Apart from sex, what i want in a relationship is loyalty, respect, a lady that understands,, as in with good understanding, a lady that is not broke, a lady lady that is intelligent, atleast she must be good and always get "A" in a particular university course, like Cost accounting, mathematics, even if its English but just be a pro to a subject.. She must be GOD fearing, sport loving, fun loving, good cook, fair skin, eloquent, a good advicer, a confider, she must be beautiful, slow to anger, good personal hygiene, disciplined and above all.. Her love for me must be unquestionable..as in i wont have doubts.

Does your mom have all these?

I need down to earthness also, no forming posh, eat that chicken with ur hands woman, don't wast calcium. This is really sensible

This is really sensible I love this

Yes and that is why she has raised me as a young, intelligent, God fearing and innocent guy, and now that i am mature, its fair i search for her kind.

learnt your a bricklayer!!you can craft one for yourself

As a sapiosexual, the female I call my other half has to compliment me intellectually and be cultured, nothing more or less. Typically, those are the only kind of females I date or tumble beneath the sheets with.

There are few moments which typify the essence of our relationship like arguing about issues like the irrelevance/relevance of feminism or comparing the works of authors Nalini Singh or Madeline Hunter with the air kissing our bare bodies. Moments you can't share with a dumb, uncouth girl.



Sharing skin privileges with a female who's just a happy-go-lucky, petty bimbo would seem like soiling myself in mud.



Sex is just, well, sex - huff, moan and huff. The aforementioned qualities are what make sex more than what it is - lovemaking, with someone you love, cherish and look forward to having 'mental spars' with.

YOU love it because of the ATM pin...

Jesus

So it's about the money?

No problem. If you are interested just know I gat 30 billion dollars in my account i have no interest in a woman's money...... neither does she have the right to demand or even so much as expect me to provide a single kobo to help her ministry. If I am moved to give anything of my own volition, it's just because I was feeling very charitable in that moment and nothing else.

I'm just tired of the idea that a grown_ass woman should always be supported by the man solely for the reason that he is a man. It's even dumber when I hear other men say it, like the O.P

Well, fuck_that..... Bitches_can call me broke if they want.... They have no idea how deep my apathy runs.

So, for this reason I am now a huge proponent of gender equality and I will champion that cause 'til my last breath.



You grab?

the list is pretty long but i'll mention but a few (the importatnt ones)



1) love.......like love love and not just love.............................you know theres this extra feeling attached to the normal feeling of being loved when the love is from a lady you love (dont know if i made sense but hope you get cos its quite difficult to explain)



2) food/cooking.........i know its not suppose to be an important thing to want from a lady but when you 're me (who's a huge lover of food and tired of cooking for hinself as a bachelor) you'd understand



3) children......not saying i'll make her my breeding entity or i wont marry her if i love her and she cant have children...........just that i love kids and a lady can provide that



4) emotional support.........forget all this macho man shiiii, a guy would always need that one person to make him feel alright during critical situations and a lady can and are usually the best candidates esp when she knows her onions



5) sex..........like hot sex.......with all dem boobs and sweet pussy.......yep ama booby man



6) spiritual support..........this shoulda been num 1 but i have me reasons for putting it here..........ever heard the saying ________ (sorry i don forget the saying)..............just know i'd need that from her



7) kisses...........this is diff from sex...........i love kissing and i'm a kiss freak.........i cant possibly kiss a guy so yea i want kisses from my woman everyday



8.) respect........yea its normal



9) loyalty......



10) someone to let me take care of her.....i no want any boss lady......i need my lady to allow me be the man and take care of her



11) an intelligent lady......my children cant be inherit dumb traits abeg



12) lady with focus and who isnt overly broke

etc.............like i said there 're a lot but these are the most important things i need from a lady................sorry if i bored you with the long epistle you asked for it



the list is pretty long but i'll mention but a few (the importatnt ones) 1) love.......like love love and not just love.............................you know theres this extra feeling attached to the normal feeling of being loved when the love is from a lady you love (dont know if i made sense but hope you get cos its quite difficult to explain) 2) food/cooking.........i know its not suppose to be an important thing to want from a lady but when you 're me (who's a huge lover of food and tired of cooking for hinself as a bachelor) you'd understand 3) children......not saying i'll make her my breeding entity or i wont marry her if i love her and she cant have children...........just that i love kids and a lady can provide that 4) emotional support.........forget all this macho man shiiii, a guy would always need that one person to make him feel alright during critical situations and a lady can and are usually the best candidates esp when she knows her onions 5) sex..........like hot sex.......with all dem boobs and sweet pussy.......yep ama booby man 6) spiritual support..........this shoulda been num 1 but i have me reasons for putting it here..........ever heard the saying ________ (sorry i don forget the saying)..............just know i'd need that from her 7) kisses...........this is diff from sex...........i love kissing and i'm a kiss freak.........i cant possibly kiss a guy so yea i want kisses from my woman everyday 8.) respect........yea its normal 9) loyalty...... 10) someone to let me take care of her.....i no want any boss lady......i need my lady to allow me be the man and take care of her 11) an intelligent lady......my children cant be inherit dumb traits abeg 12) lady with focus and who isnt overly broke etc.............like i said there 're a lot but these are the most important things i need from a lady................sorry if i bored you with the long epistle you asked for it

IF as a lady, you dont have all that i noted, then its really dissapointing..

LOL why Jesus?

A relationship without sex is ax Gud ax dead.....Xo sex iz alwayz involved in every relationship..... Ur ? here Is lyk asking ah child of 5months#If yhu nr suck breast 4 lyk 1 month...yhu(child) go die