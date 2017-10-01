₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Parents Storm Schools In Edo To Resist Alleged Immunization By Army(pics)
As shared by Kola....
'Parents and guradians stormed some Primary Schools in Benin today to resist immunisation of their children as a result of the rumour spreading in some quarters like Harmattan fire that some elements are bent on injecting the dreaded Monkey Pox virus into children through immunisation.
It is only God that can help us in this country'.
Has it gotten to this stage?I was thinking that it is only a southeast issue.Edo is APC.Why are people disrespecting our army?
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/10/parents-storm-schools-in-edo-to-resist.html?m=1
Re: Parents Storm Schools In Edo To Resist Alleged Immunization By Army(pics)
Re: Parents Storm Schools In Edo To Resist Alleged Immunization By Army(pics)
I think say nigerians like awuf. It shouldn't be by force
Re: Parents Storm Schools In Edo To Resist Alleged Immunization By Army(pics)
Good one.
Re: Parents Storm Schools In Edo To Resist Alleged Immunization By Army(pics)
Nigeria Army is no longer trusted by the people since they have become a northern tool
Re: Parents Storm Schools In Edo To Resist Alleged Immunization By Army(pics)
So they should not take their children from the zOo army their monkey virus.
Re: Parents Storm Schools In Edo To Resist Alleged Immunization By Army(pics)
dannytoe:
Ndlistic:
obitwice06:
fuckerstard:Stop booking space
Re: Parents Storm Schools In Edo To Resist Alleged Immunization By Army(pics)
so the fulani govt is being rejected by the Southerner masses
thanks to radio biafra
Re: Parents Storm Schools In Edo To Resist Alleged Immunization By Army(pics)
danieljessy:waitin happen
Re: Parents Storm Schools In Edo To Resist Alleged Immunization By Army(pics)
Fear Nigeria Army
Re: Parents Storm Schools In Edo To Resist Alleged Immunization By Army(pics)
Lol.. ..zoo soldiers are no longer welcome to the zoo dwellers
Re: Parents Storm Schools In Edo To Resist Alleged Immunization By Army(pics)
Re: Parents Storm Schools In Edo To Resist Alleged Immunization By Army(pics)
Zoo army should concentrate on fighting boko haram, not injecting our childten with some useless drugs.
Doctors and nurses will do that for us.
Re: Parents Storm Schools In Edo To Resist Alleged Immunization By Army(pics)
Some idiots will still come and claim that it's only Igbos living in Edo that are acting on this rumour cos they are the only ones that 'hate' the army...
Re: Parents Storm Schools In Edo To Resist Alleged Immunization By Army(pics)
Re: Parents Storm Schools In Edo To Resist Alleged Immunization By Army(pics)
Chai! Behold what a once upon a time "pride of the nation" have became today.
Re: Parents Storm Schools In Edo To Resist Alleged Immunization By Army(pics)
When you turn an instrument of state to a regional / personal tool, it's natural for the people to loose their confidence in it
Re: Parents Storm Schools In Edo To Resist Alleged Immunization By Army(pics)
This is not acceptable. The vaccination is to immunize the kids against diseases and viruses, not to kill them.
It's a pity some people have been brainwashed to believe the NA are nothing but monsters in uniforms.
All blames go to Anambra people and the Liepods. They're enemies of the state and must be dealt with.
Sai baba is working hard to fix the Nigeria that PDP destroyed but some elements are kicking against his efforts.
We must prevail.
God bless Buhari!
God bless Nigeria!
Sai baba!!!
Re: Parents Storm Schools In Edo To Resist Alleged Immunization By Army(pics)
The south have rejected them
They should go back to the barracks better still sambisa forest.
Re: Parents Storm Schools In Edo To Resist Alleged Immunization By Army(pics)
When jubrin can't boast of one single syringe in his aso villa I wonder how de military show off this same syringe anyhow so it's suspicious
Re: Parents Storm Schools In Edo To Resist Alleged Immunization By Army(pics)
HITTED:Have you donated your own children for vaccination by the m0ronic army?
Re: Parents Storm Schools In Edo To Resist Alleged Immunization By Army(pics)
Edo people are illiterates according to buhari supporters.
Re: Parents Storm Schools In Edo To Resist Alleged Immunization By Army(pics)
giftq:I dey mad?
Re: Parents Storm Schools In Edo To Resist Alleged Immunization By Army(pics)
Re: Parents Storm Schools In Edo To Resist Alleged Immunization By Army(pics)
Ohhhh, Buhari has killed the Nigerian Army. The people they are supposed to protect now hate them, no more trust for the Nigerian Army.
Re: Parents Storm Schools In Edo To Resist Alleged Immunization By Army(pics)
Parents and guradians stormed some Primary Schools in Benin today to resist immunisation of their children by the Nigerian Army
Has it gotten to this stage?I was thinking that it is only a southeast issue.Edo is APC.Why are people disrespecting our army?
The Nigerian Army has lost integrity and trust under the tribalistic gworo chewing and burukutu drinking mad man called Buhari
Nobody trust the Nigerian Army anymore
The Army should leave the south and carry their immunization to the North, since Buhari also want the World Bank to focus on the North
We don't need Nigeria Army immunization here in the South
Re: Parents Storm Schools In Edo To Resist Alleged Immunization By Army(pics)
Take the vaccines to Ogbomoso and Ibadan.
And some to IDPs in North East. Give them to the gullible!
Re: Parents Storm Schools In Edo To Resist Alleged Immunization By Army(pics)
The Nigerian Army should take their immunization to the South West, Afonjas will welcome them in the South West
Re: Parents Storm Schools In Edo To Resist Alleged Immunization By Army(pics)
Re: Parents Storm Schools In Edo To Resist Alleged Immunization By Army(pics)
Killing people with ak 47 is getting harder, they are trying to use injection now.
