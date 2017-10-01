Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / JED Sacks Over 50% Of Their Workers In Makurdi (1829 Views)

It was a sad day at Jos Electricity Distribution Company, Makurdi branch as about 50% of staff of the company were sacked.



According to Lasgidi Online source at the company, each staff received an SMS this morning notifying them of an emergency meeting by 4pm, as the staff members assembled at the venue of the meeting, most of the staffs were issued envelopes.



Unveiling the envelopes, they discovered it was sack letters, it was a moment of grief for those that were affected which is about 50% of the staffs of Makurdi branch.



This is coming just days after the workers salaries was paid with several deductions, the management didn't give a reason for their action.



The workers are now left with no option than to go into the labour market to look for other jobs.



It is painful though.



JED, what's their work force? Never heard of them in mkd tho.

Hardluck people....



They said they would create 3million jobs yearly, people keep losing existing jobs

Kai

Buhari why?





Change don reach their side





God dey

Lalasticlala The reason is very simple.No money to pay and they cant sustain the high overhead.What did the company expect, free money right? The no light no Bill backlash is working. The reason is very simple.No money to pay and they cant sustain the high overhead.What did the company expect, free money right? The no light no Bill backlash is working. 1 Like 1 Share

dem no get good engenieers here again, no one sabi work or trace fault only to cut wires

Should we blame the previous govt for this?

GEJ, where ever you are remain blessed. They promised change, but their change is driving people nuts 3 Likes

Too bad

more to sackings still coming

We've heard.

Adverse effect of digitization, with the prepaid meter, there wont be excess charges and over billing, hence no loopholes to siphon money from the poor masses hence the need to sack the staff cos of no awoof money to take pay them

Una never see anything yet.

Chai see name oh Verr Jirbo ... one of their directors

erico2k2:



The reason is very simple.No money to pay and they cant sustain the high overhead.What did the company expect, free money right? The no light no Bill backlash is working. Not really, most of them just go to houses threatening them and when monies are paid, most staff dont remit it as it becomes their pocket money and they will receive nothing less than 2k from u. They do this mostly to those in the rural villages of makurdi Not really, most of them just go to houses threatening them and when monies are paid, most staff dont remit it as it becomes their pocket money and they will receive nothing less than 2k from u. They do this mostly to those in the rural villages of makurdi

They only know how to disconnect and reconnect light.