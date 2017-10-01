₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|JED Sacks Over 50% Of Their Workers In Makurdi by LasgidiOnline: 9:03pm
By Lasgidi Online
It was a sad day at Jos Electricity Distribution Company, Makurdi branch as about 50% of staff of the company were sacked.
According to Lasgidi Online source at the company, each staff received an SMS this morning notifying them of an emergency meeting by 4pm, as the staff members assembled at the venue of the meeting, most of the staffs were issued envelopes.
Unveiling the envelopes, they discovered it was sack letters, it was a moment of grief for those that were affected which is about 50% of the staffs of Makurdi branch.
This is coming just days after the workers salaries was paid with several deductions, the management didn't give a reason for their action.
The workers are now left with no option than to go into the labour market to look for other jobs.
It is painful though.
Lalasticlala
|Re: JED Sacks Over 50% Of Their Workers In Makurdi by LasgidiOnline: 9:04pm
|Re: JED Sacks Over 50% Of Their Workers In Makurdi by IgedeBushBoy(m): 10:10pm
JED, what's their work force? Never heard of them in mkd tho.
|Re: JED Sacks Over 50% Of Their Workers In Makurdi by Felixalex(m): 10:11pm
Hardluck people....
They said they would create 3million jobs yearly, people keep losing existing jobs
|Re: JED Sacks Over 50% Of Their Workers In Makurdi by deepwater(f): 10:12pm
Kai
|Re: JED Sacks Over 50% Of Their Workers In Makurdi by maberry(m): 10:12pm
Buhari why?
|Re: JED Sacks Over 50% Of Their Workers In Makurdi by leksmedia: 10:12pm
Its really a tough time for businesses in Nigeria. High cost of maintenance, bad policies etc Some companies cant even cover their over heads anymore. But most important no one is safe, no matter where you work, what you do. Always have something you do by the side that provides residual income. Have multiple streams of income. If you need a website for your business please contact me - www.leksmediaconcept.com or call 08173091370.
Dont be caught unaware
|Re: JED Sacks Over 50% Of Their Workers In Makurdi by HzRF(m): 10:13pm
Change don reach their side
God dey
|Re: JED Sacks Over 50% Of Their Workers In Makurdi by erico2k2(m): 10:14pm
LasgidiOnline:The reason is very simple.No money to pay and they cant sustain the high overhead.What did the company expect, free money right? The no light no Bill backlash is working.
|Re: JED Sacks Over 50% Of Their Workers In Makurdi by pezeji(m): 10:15pm
dem no get good engenieers here again, no one sabi work or trace fault only to cut wires
|Re: JED Sacks Over 50% Of Their Workers In Makurdi by stebell(m): 10:15pm
Should we blame the previous govt for this?
GEJ, where ever you are remain blessed. They promised change, but their change is driving people nuts
|Re: JED Sacks Over 50% Of Their Workers In Makurdi by femo122: 10:18pm
Too bad
|Re: JED Sacks Over 50% Of Their Workers In Makurdi by onatisi(m): 10:25pm
more to sackings still coming
|Re: JED Sacks Over 50% Of Their Workers In Makurdi by ikennaf1(m): 10:26pm
We've heard.
|Re: JED Sacks Over 50% Of Their Workers In Makurdi by Tobium1(m): 10:32pm
Adverse effect of digitization, with the prepaid meter, there wont be excess charges and over billing, hence no loopholes to siphon money from the poor masses hence the need to sack the staff cos of no awoof money to take pay them
|Re: JED Sacks Over 50% Of Their Workers In Makurdi by Bright2(m): 10:33pm
Una never see anything yet.
|Re: JED Sacks Over 50% Of Their Workers In Makurdi by iluvpomo(m): 10:38pm
Chai see name oh Verr Jirbo ... one of their directors
|Re: JED Sacks Over 50% Of Their Workers In Makurdi by Prestige16(m): 10:41pm
erico2k2:Not really, most of them just go to houses threatening them and when monies are paid, most staff dont remit it as it becomes their pocket money and they will receive nothing less than 2k from u. They do this mostly to those in the rural villages of makurdi
|Re: JED Sacks Over 50% Of Their Workers In Makurdi by Desyner: 10:42pm
They only know how to disconnect and reconnect light.
|Re: JED Sacks Over 50% Of Their Workers In Makurdi by erico2k2(m): 10:44pm
Prestige16:hmm never knew that, well I have no love for those guys anyway, they are terrible set of people with no customer service skilz.E don red now.
But the BDC can do without them by implementing PAY Meters!
