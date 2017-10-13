Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Omosede Igbinedion Slammed For Wearing Cleavage-Baring Top In Korea (3806 Views)

Igbinedion was born in the early 1980s into the royal family of The Esama of Benin Empire. Her father is Gabriel Igbinedion.



Igbinedion was elected as the youngest female member of the 8th Assembly of the House of Representatives (Nigeria) in 2015, where she represents the Ovia Federal constituency which consists of Ovia North-East and Ovia South-West Local Government Areas of Edo State under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). She is the Deputy Chairman House Services in the House of Representatives and a member of the following committees: Local Content, Aviation, Downstream Petroleum, FCT, Judiciary, Rural Development, Women in Parliament.



After she posted the video looking all sexy, a follower condemned her mode of dressing. Watch the video below;



Edo babes no dey dull na. 2 Likes

What more can we say...

Retired but still active Olosho....

Squeeze the shiit out of that boobs





But no be bra I dey see so? If she ain't married maybe she's got a crush she dressed up for or she feels comfortable in that at that point in time.



But seriously some Nigerians love to carry anoda pesin mata for head sha.

Vaseline crew over to you guys

We have a talent in Nigeria, Reacting to everything

Some Nigerians clearly have comprehension issues. Were they expecting her to be fully dressed in her room as at 3:45am, or does that picture look like it was taken on the main street?

We've seen alot worse. 3 Likes





But I didn't see anything

Our Bobo is now a grown man 4 Likes 1 Share

I prefer her lips to her breasts

Sell that pussy bitch

Mckandre:

G for goat for goat

DanseMacabre:

Edo babes no dey dull na.

Coming from Edo?? I'm not surprised. Edo women has been walking out unclad since 1643BC.



But on a more serious note, this is total arrant nonsense.

What message is she passing across to other people, being a highly respected public figure.

mikool007:

lol, check again

ladies and gentlemen... olosho's in the building... put your hands together

...while on national assignment in Korea.



Which Korea be this one oh, N or S? Make beloved Baba Kim Jong Un no come vex oh Which Korea be this one oh, N or S? Make beloved Baba Kim Jong Un no come vex oh





Spare me those lines of "some people really like such talks" and "they are other sections in here" even if I wan discuss nudes at least not this one na haba mana Nairaland front page is an official dump site for inconsequential discuss.Spare me those lines of "some people really like such talks" and "they are other sections in here" even if I wan discuss nudes at least not this one na haba mana

its not that bad na

All of you are hipocrites.

When the bikini photo of the Croatian president was posted here, you all were hailing her. Most wished Nigerian politicians could be more "ordinary".



Now one of your own, in her bed at night decided to communicate with her constituency from thousands of mile away, all you could see are firm boobs.



I think I am tempted to call all of you perverts but I won't.





Fine woman no mind them jare. Nothing do you.

All of you are hipocrites.

When the bikini photo of Croatian president was posted here, you all were hailing her. Most wished Nigerian politicians could be more "ordinary".



Now one of your own, in her bed at night decided to communicate with her constituency from thousands of mile away, all you could see are firm boobs.



I think I am tempted to call all of you perverts but I won't.





Fine woman no mind them jare. Nothing do you.