|Nneoma Rochas Okorocha & Jacob Zuma's Wife Pictured In Government House, Owerri by UzuegbuProsper(m): 8:43pm
Imo First Lady, Nneoma Rochas Okorocha pictured with the wife South Africa President, Mrs. Jacob Zuma
1 Like
|Re: Nneoma Rochas Okorocha & Jacob Zuma's Wife Pictured In Government House, Owerri by zombieHUNTER: 8:47pm
Just ask her a simple question..
Why are South Africans harsh to Nigerian residents in their country
14 Likes
|Re: Nneoma Rochas Okorocha & Jacob Zuma's Wife Pictured In Government House, Owerri by BlackDBagba: 9:20pm
I really don't want to get banned....
|Re: Nneoma Rochas Okorocha & Jacob Zuma's Wife Pictured In Government House, Owerri by Homeboiy(m): 9:39pm
Who's she?
|Re: Nneoma Rochas Okorocha & Jacob Zuma's Wife Pictured In Government House, Owerri by mexygirls(f): 9:57pm
Soooo
|Re: Nneoma Rochas Okorocha & Jacob Zuma's Wife Pictured In Government House, Owerri by bpalace(m): 9:57pm
Hope they went round IMO state
1 Like
|Re: Nneoma Rochas Okorocha & Jacob Zuma's Wife Pictured In Government House, Owerri by asawanathegreat(m): 9:58pm
What is these women impact to d ordinary citizens of imo state.
1 Like
|Re: Nneoma Rochas Okorocha & Jacob Zuma's Wife Pictured In Government House, Owerri by Nawteemaxie(m): 9:58pm
|Re: Nneoma Rochas Okorocha & Jacob Zuma's Wife Pictured In Government House, Owerri by femijay8271(m): 9:59pm
where is she, is it d one in d right or left( IMO first lady)?
|Re: Nneoma Rochas Okorocha & Jacob Zuma's Wife Pictured In Government House, Owerri by RoyalBoutique(m): 9:59pm
zombieHUNTER:
For where ... It's the poor Nigerians that are being maltreated, not the rich dudes
|Re: Nneoma Rochas Okorocha & Jacob Zuma's Wife Pictured In Government House, Owerri by Lordcenturion2(m): 9:59pm
South African are one of the most wicked souls on earth, even u will get tired before you spend 4 months here, frustrated country
1 Like
|Re: Nneoma Rochas Okorocha & Jacob Zuma's Wife Pictured In Government House, Owerri by Babachukwu: 9:59pm
Woman to woman,man to man
|Re: Nneoma Rochas Okorocha & Jacob Zuma's Wife Pictured In Government House, Owerri by kimbraa(f): 9:59pm
The woman is big while her husband is big too. How do they fùck themselves?. I don't think Rochas service this woman sha.
4 Likes
|Re: Nneoma Rochas Okorocha & Jacob Zuma's Wife Pictured In Government House, Owerri by ObamaOsama: 9:59pm
that South African man can give this woman belle ooh
2 Likes
|Re: Nneoma Rochas Okorocha & Jacob Zuma's Wife Pictured In Government House, Owerri by JoshMedia(m): 10:00pm
She looks good though
|Re: Nneoma Rochas Okorocha & Jacob Zuma's Wife Pictured In Government House, Owerri by ngwababe: 10:00pm
I wonder how much they don use host Zuma and wife??
|Re: Nneoma Rochas Okorocha & Jacob Zuma's Wife Pictured In Government House, Owerri by Nawteemaxie(m): 10:00pm
Look at the size of the S/A first lady!
How does Jacobo Zuma, at 75, tamper justice with mercy with her in the oza room?!
|Re: Nneoma Rochas Okorocha & Jacob Zuma's Wife Pictured In Government House, Owerri by Tecno66: 10:00pm
UzuegbuProsper:Point of correction, say one of his wives because he has 4 wives as at the last count.
|Re: Nneoma Rochas Okorocha & Jacob Zuma's Wife Pictured In Government House, Owerri by Amarabae(f): 10:01pm
Ok good
|Re: Nneoma Rochas Okorocha & Jacob Zuma's Wife Pictured In Government House, Owerri by BreezyCB(m): 10:01pm
When you get transferred to borno state as a pastor
2 Likes
|Re: Nneoma Rochas Okorocha & Jacob Zuma's Wife Pictured In Government House, Owerri by Flashh: 10:01pm
All I see are two SBBWs.
3 Likes
|Re: Nneoma Rochas Okorocha & Jacob Zuma's Wife Pictured In Government House, Owerri by EmmaLege: 10:03pm
|Re: Nneoma Rochas Okorocha & Jacob Zuma's Wife Pictured In Government House, Owerri by Abfinest007(m): 10:04pm
good for this local criminals
|Re: Nneoma Rochas Okorocha & Jacob Zuma's Wife Pictured In Government House, Owerri by veacea: 10:07pm
Issokai
|Re: Nneoma Rochas Okorocha & Jacob Zuma's Wife Pictured In Government House, Owerri by Godwin978(m): 10:09pm
what is she doing in our country. Boko Haram is coming for you wait
|Re: Nneoma Rochas Okorocha & Jacob Zuma's Wife Pictured In Government House, Owerri by chloride6: 10:10pm
Bags of bean
|Re: Nneoma Rochas Okorocha & Jacob Zuma's Wife Pictured In Government House, Owerri by Franco2017(m): 10:12pm
What's d essence of this visit?
|Re: Nneoma Rochas Okorocha & Jacob Zuma's Wife Pictured In Government House, Owerri by belindar: 10:12pm
zombieHUNTER:j
They will never do that. Do they care if Nigerian in SA died?? They are dining and winning with leader of the president of a country that hates Nigerian.
Do you even hear anything from our useless and ineffective president concerning the killing of Nigerians Even Ghana is terrorizing our citizens.
Imagine the way our securities are guarding Chinese and Indians everywhere whereby a Nigerian was tied to a tree last week in India been tortured.
|Re: Nneoma Rochas Okorocha & Jacob Zuma's Wife Pictured In Government House, Owerri by sirugos(m): 10:15pm
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Nneoma Rochas Okorocha & Jacob Zuma's Wife Pictured In Government House, Owerri by Eliteklaus(m): 10:18pm
These two women deserve each other, their husbands are well loved in their various countries, am just joking ooo.
Who love Zuma?
Who love Okorocha?
Not even their wives
|Re: Nneoma Rochas Okorocha & Jacob Zuma's Wife Pictured In Government House, Owerri by femo122: 10:20pm
Niger first lady I sight you
