According to reports, Rt.Hon. Godstime told Jacob Zuma that Imo youths and indeed Nigerian youths are very creative and industrious with a supportive Governor; Rochas Okorocha.



Gov. Rochas Okorocha who was overjoyed by the creative work of art created by Artist Godstime couldn't hide his quantum of joy as he expressed how happy he was said: " My political son; Godstime, You are in no doubt Imo State Youths Ambassador, I am so proud of you".



The south African ambassador to Nigeria was immediately directed by President Jacob Zuma to effect Rt.Hon. Godstime's visit to south Africa for some engagements.



cc; lalasticlala

Fuuucking south africans...*spits* 17 Likes

Talent 13 Likes 2 Shares

Real talent on display!

Meanwhile, Zuma should just try and give us another meme before he leaves. 30 Likes 2 Shares

Feeding

Man must hustle...

anything for the money 1 Like

weldone guy



[qoute]The south African ambassador to Nigeria was immediately directed by President Jacob Zuma to effect Rt.Hon. Godstime's visit to south Africa for some[/quote]



But please Mr Godstime don't carry powder there, don't disgrace us more 2 Likes

Wow so much talent in the east...both the good, the bad and the ugly....

Zuma should check his pockets, you can't trust these owerri boys 3 Likes

Both the Artist and Zuma are MAD. Both the Artist and Zuma are MAD. 1 Like

Zuma Hx HIV Virus !!

----Nigeria Police 3 Likes 1 Share





What a shame Not even a single protest from this chest beaters even though they are being annihilated in SA.What a shame 2 Likes

Careful bro, careful. Internet doesn't forget.



Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland. Guy be careful!! Guy be careful!! 1 Like

Drawn in less than 2 hours

Sorry I doubt because there isn't pictures showing trace lines when the drawing began and the stages till completion all that is shown is a drawn portrait.

Yes, He may have drawn it but drawing it there in less than 2 hours is a NO 3 Likes

Lionessza tdarkside

What benefit will Imolites get from this visit?

Now that's what you call talent. Nice one.

Happy Sunday to all Catholics!!! udo diri unu 3 Likes

Nigerians get talent 1 Like

Talent is in-born

See talent

Nigerians are talented

Endowed with both good and bad geniuses

People too dey asslick