|Samuel Godstime Chukwubuikem Draws Jacob Zuma Within 2 Hours In Imo by ChangeIsCostant: 4:10am
This is real talent in display. South African President; Jacob Zuma, who is Imo state for a 2-day visit - was full of surprises as he received a live portrait painting of his image (dressed in Igbo attire) from the National speaker of Youth Assembly of Nigeria (YAN); Rt.Hon. Samuel Godstime Chukwubuikem who made the painting within 1 hour 26mins at the Heroes Villa, Ikemba Ojukwu centre, Owerri.
According to reports, Rt.Hon. Godstime told Jacob Zuma that Imo youths and indeed Nigerian youths are very creative and industrious with a supportive Governor; Rochas Okorocha.
Gov. Rochas Okorocha who was overjoyed by the creative work of art created by Artist Godstime couldn't hide his quantum of joy as he expressed how happy he was said: " My political son; Godstime, You are in no doubt Imo State Youths Ambassador, I am so proud of you".
The south African ambassador to Nigeria was immediately directed by President Jacob Zuma to effect Rt.Hon. Godstime's visit to south Africa for some engagements.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/rt-hon-samuel-godstime-draws-portrait-of-jacob-zuma-in-imo.html
|Re: Samuel Godstime Chukwubuikem Draws Jacob Zuma Within 2 Hours In Imo by ChangeIsCostant: 4:11am
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Samuel Godstime Chukwubuikem Draws Jacob Zuma Within 2 Hours In Imo by dyadeleye(m): 4:13am
Fuuucking south africans...*spits*
|Re: Samuel Godstime Chukwubuikem Draws Jacob Zuma Within 2 Hours In Imo by nrexzy(m): 4:32am
Talent
|Re: Samuel Godstime Chukwubuikem Draws Jacob Zuma Within 2 Hours In Imo by KardinalZik(m): 4:44am
Real talent on display!
Meanwhile, Zuma should just try and give us another meme before he leaves.
|Re: Samuel Godstime Chukwubuikem Draws Jacob Zuma Within 2 Hours In Imo by Aquactic(m): 4:53am
Feeding
|Re: Samuel Godstime Chukwubuikem Draws Jacob Zuma Within 2 Hours In Imo by doctimonyeka(m): 5:32am
Man must hustle...
|Re: Samuel Godstime Chukwubuikem Draws Jacob Zuma Within 2 Hours In Imo by Acjohn: 5:40am
anything for the money
|Re: Samuel Godstime Chukwubuikem Draws Jacob Zuma Within 2 Hours In Imo by Bari22(m): 6:39am
weldone guy
[qoute]The south African ambassador to Nigeria was immediately directed by President Jacob Zuma to effect Rt.Hon. Godstime's visit to south Africa for some[/quote]
But please Mr Godstime don't carry powder there, don't disgrace us more
|Re: Samuel Godstime Chukwubuikem Draws Jacob Zuma Within 2 Hours In Imo by crackerspub: 6:39am
KardinalZik:
I concur
|Re: Samuel Godstime Chukwubuikem Draws Jacob Zuma Within 2 Hours In Imo by KendrickAyomide(m): 6:52am
Wow so much talent in the east...both the good, the bad and the ugly....
Zuma should check his pockets, you can't trust these owerri boys
|Re: Samuel Godstime Chukwubuikem Draws Jacob Zuma Within 2 Hours In Imo by Uyi168(m): 6:57am
KardinalZik:I second this..
|Re: Samuel Godstime Chukwubuikem Draws Jacob Zuma Within 2 Hours In Imo by player007(m): 7:07am
ChangeIsCostant:
Both the Artist and Zuma are MAD.
|Re: Samuel Godstime Chukwubuikem Draws Jacob Zuma Within 2 Hours In Imo by Isokowadoo: 7:18am
Zuma Hx HIV Virus !!
----Nigeria Police
|Re: Samuel Godstime Chukwubuikem Draws Jacob Zuma Within 2 Hours In Imo by bamite(m): 7:24am
Not even a single protest from this chest beaters even though they are being annihilated in SA.
What a shame
|Re: Samuel Godstime Chukwubuikem Draws Jacob Zuma Within 2 Hours In Imo by Aquactic(m): 7:40am
lumzybo:Guy be careful!!
|Re: Samuel Godstime Chukwubuikem Draws Jacob Zuma Within 2 Hours In Imo by chilewenwam: 8:09am
Drawn in less than 2 hours
Sorry I doubt because there isn't pictures showing trace lines when the drawing began and the stages till completion all that is shown is a drawn portrait.
Yes, He may have drawn it but drawing it there in less than 2 hours is a NO
|Re: Samuel Godstime Chukwubuikem Draws Jacob Zuma Within 2 Hours In Imo by softtouch2(m): 8:31am
chilewenwam:
You are right! the picture only shows pre-finished work.
No background preparation for the painting.
No initial facial trace
No color-mix for skin layout
It is just another internet lie.
I wonder how people tend to achieve greatness with lies.
|Re: Samuel Godstime Chukwubuikem Draws Jacob Zuma Within 2 Hours In Imo by EzeEbira(m): 8:50am
Lionessza tdarkside
|Re: Samuel Godstime Chukwubuikem Draws Jacob Zuma Within 2 Hours In Imo by nairavsdollars: 8:59am
What benefit will Imolites get from this visit?
|Re: Samuel Godstime Chukwubuikem Draws Jacob Zuma Within 2 Hours In Imo by kay29000(m): 8:59am
Now that's what you call talent. Nice one.
|Re: Samuel Godstime Chukwubuikem Draws Jacob Zuma Within 2 Hours In Imo by Intellad(m): 8:59am
Happy Sunday to all Catholics!!! udo diri unu
|Re: Samuel Godstime Chukwubuikem Draws Jacob Zuma Within 2 Hours In Imo by TeeLawrnz: 9:00am
Nigerians get talent
|Re: Samuel Godstime Chukwubuikem Draws Jacob Zuma Within 2 Hours In Imo by Nairastake: 9:00am
Talent is in-born
|Re: Samuel Godstime Chukwubuikem Draws Jacob Zuma Within 2 Hours In Imo by maberry(m): 9:01am
See talent
Nigerians are talented
Endowed with both good and bad geniuses
|Re: Samuel Godstime Chukwubuikem Draws Jacob Zuma Within 2 Hours In Imo by Ladyjumong(f): 9:02am
People too dey asslick
|Re: Samuel Godstime Chukwubuikem Draws Jacob Zuma Within 2 Hours In Imo by ipobarecriminals: 9:03am
Ego biri ka biri.I salute ipobs yweets
