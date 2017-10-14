₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Jacob Zuma Bags Chieftaincy Title In Imo, Nigeria (Photos, Video) by GameGod(m): 3:23pm
South Africa’s President Jacob Zuma was on Friday evening conferred with a chieftaincy title in Owerri, Imo State.
http://punchng.com/video-jacob-zuma-bags-chieftaincy-title-in-imo/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JJXbZl3KSxY
|Re: Jacob Zuma Bags Chieftaincy Title In Imo, Nigeria (Photos, Video) by GameGod(m): 3:24pm
Can those pigz & idioot in d southeast who re agitating for Biafra now see clearly dat ur supposed called "Leaders/Elites" re ur major problem?
Just recently, an igbo-man was killed in South Africa for no just cause: yet, can u just c wat ur Leaders ve just done?
Anyway, I wasn't suprise, in igbo land, they give titles anyhow to even goats and fowls.
|Re: Jacob Zuma Bags Chieftaincy Title In Imo, Nigeria (Photos, Video) by blizard44: 3:26pm
Chuckles.
|Re: Jacob Zuma Bags Chieftaincy Title In Imo, Nigeria (Photos, Video) by policy12: 3:26pm
...nd this is part of the official work he come for, anyway birds of the same feather na mama corruption born them
|Re: Jacob Zuma Bags Chieftaincy Title In Imo, Nigeria (Photos, Video) by SpComedy: 3:31pm
Zuma bags political chieftaincy title in Imo State, a title conferred to him by the political-traditional ruler of Imo State and his fellow goons Okorocha and Obasanjo................ In Igbo land, titles are given on proven merit and it's never political
|Re: Jacob Zuma Bags Chieftaincy Title In Imo, Nigeria (Photos, Video) by femo122: 3:31pm
|Re: Jacob Zuma Bags Chieftaincy Title In Imo, Nigeria (Photos, Video) by aolawale025: 3:37pm
Rochas seem to be positioning himself as an international statesman when he retires as governor
|Re: Jacob Zuma Bags Chieftaincy Title In Imo, Nigeria (Photos, Video) by Spylord48: 3:39pm
A man with lots of corruption charges levelled against him bagged a chieftancy tittle of "ochiagha IMO".
I wonder who in imo state he is really commanding. All these chieftancy tittle sef,as far as U have money and U can afford it,be rest assured that you will have one easily. Tittle that have gone to dogs instead of giving it to men of honour and prestige.
|Re: Jacob Zuma Bags Chieftaincy Title In Imo, Nigeria (Photos, Video) by josephine123: 3:41pm
|Re: Jacob Zuma Bags Chieftaincy Title In Imo, Nigeria (Photos, Video) by dingbang(m): 3:50pm
Money answereth ........
|Re: Jacob Zuma Bags Chieftaincy Title In Imo, Nigeria (Photos, Video) by bigtt76(f): 4:01pm
Instead of bringing directly to Zuma's notice, the incessant killing of Nigerians in that country especially igbos, they're giving him title. Why is Rochas hosting Zuma with public funds and using that opportunity to sign personal deals? Nigerians need to hold these politicians accountable.
|Re: Jacob Zuma Bags Chieftaincy Title In Imo, Nigeria (Photos, Video) by Daviddson(m): 4:10pm
Before it was Ghanaian president, now Zuma.... Rochas is trying to present himself as a man with international clout. He's already positioning himself as a VP candidate in 2019. Of course to Atiku.
|Re: Jacob Zuma Bags Chieftaincy Title In Imo, Nigeria (Photos, Video) by PapaBaby: 4:30pm
GameGod:What's this one saying? Too busy kissing Fulani behind?
|Re: Jacob Zuma Bags Chieftaincy Title In Imo, Nigeria (Photos, Video) by chemicalDisease: 4:48pm
Zuma is on I.T in IMO state.
He is studying Thiefery and lootingnology in IMO Poly .
Ghanaian president have graduated.
I pity Ghanaians.
|Re: Jacob Zuma Bags Chieftaincy Title In Imo, Nigeria (Photos, Video) by auntysimbiat(f): 7:35pm
josephine123:
|Re: Jacob Zuma Bags Chieftaincy Title In Imo, Nigeria (Photos, Video) by SalamRushdie: 7:38pm
aolawale025:
That is if his rottening left leg doesn't completely decay and fall off before then
|Re: Jacob Zuma Bags Chieftaincy Title In Imo, Nigeria (Photos, Video) by donblade85555(m): 8:34pm
I think say na only naija dae give chief title oh..... Congratz presido
|Re: Jacob Zuma Bags Chieftaincy Title In Imo, Nigeria (Photos, Video) by Danelo(m): 8:34pm
They are busy killing Nigerian citizens in their God forsaken country and we are giving their president chieftaincy title.
Why are some people thinking through their anus?
|Re: Jacob Zuma Bags Chieftaincy Title In Imo, Nigeria (Photos, Video) by Lordsocrates: 8:35pm
Is Buhari dat dey know hw to hate but this guy dat has been killing their people extrajudicially gets a title.
|Re: Jacob Zuma Bags Chieftaincy Title In Imo, Nigeria (Photos, Video) by kay29000(m): 8:35pm
Nice. But i thought they would give him one Nigerian wife. Lol! That man likes women.
|Re: Jacob Zuma Bags Chieftaincy Title In Imo, Nigeria (Photos, Video) by nairavsdollars: 8:35pm
Only title? Won't Okorocha give him some IPOB virgins too?
|Re: Jacob Zuma Bags Chieftaincy Title In Imo, Nigeria (Photos, Video) by Ugoeze2016: 8:36pm
Na wa ooo. Didn't know chieftaincy title comes easy like this.
|Re: Jacob Zuma Bags Chieftaincy Title In Imo, Nigeria (Photos, Video) by hucienda: 8:36pm
5&6 meme master. Ochiagha Imo.
|Re: Jacob Zuma Bags Chieftaincy Title In Imo, Nigeria (Photos, Video) by yeyerolling: 8:36pm
bigtt76:Nigerians shud stop crimes der
|Re: Jacob Zuma Bags Chieftaincy Title In Imo, Nigeria (Photos, Video) by euroboy95: 8:37pm
|Re: Jacob Zuma Bags Chieftaincy Title In Imo, Nigeria (Photos, Video) by dubemeagle(m): 8:37pm
|Re: Jacob Zuma Bags Chieftaincy Title In Imo, Nigeria (Photos, Video) by MrImole(m): 8:37pm
Bàbá olóyè repete!
|Re: Jacob Zuma Bags Chieftaincy Title In Imo, Nigeria (Photos, Video) by agarawu23(m): 8:38pm
Imagine
How him go take dey attend meeting?
Waste of title all for the money by our elders
|Re: Jacob Zuma Bags Chieftaincy Title In Imo, Nigeria (Photos, Video) by cristianisraeli: 8:38pm
where is atiku?
atiku for president 2019
|Re: Jacob Zuma Bags Chieftaincy Title In Imo, Nigeria (Photos, Video) by paradigmshift(m): 8:39pm
Nigeria and stupidity, meaningless and useless tittle. no measure to stop the killing of Nigerians in South Africa. when the mtn fraud came up , Zuma flew in and that was swept under the carpet. Devil punish all of una
|Re: Jacob Zuma Bags Chieftaincy Title In Imo, Nigeria (Photos, Video) by Edonojie007: 8:41pm
|Re: Jacob Zuma Bags Chieftaincy Title In Imo, Nigeria (Photos, Video) by Morenikeji090: 8:41pm
lol useless people they are there killing your brothers they are given stupid chieftain nonsense what a shame silly ass
