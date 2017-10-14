Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Jacob Zuma Bags Chieftaincy Title In Imo, Nigeria (Photos, Video) (17682 Views)

Nnamdi Kanu Bags Chieftaincy Title In Ohafia, Abia (Photos) / Osinbajo Bags Chieftaincy Title In Akwa Ibom, Conferred With Obong Emem Title / Ferdinand Dozie Nwankwo Bags Chieftaincy Title From Two Ancestral Communities (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

South Africa’s President Jacob Zuma was on Friday evening conferred with a chieftaincy title in Owerri, Imo State.



Zuma was given the traditional title of “Ochiagha Imo” by Eze Imo, HRH Samuel Ohiri.



The chieftaincy title certificate was presented to him by former President of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo.



The conferment of chieftaincy title on the South African president is part of the activities scheduled for his two-day visit to the country, following a State visit to Zambia.



Governor of the state, Rochas Okorocha revealed earlier that Zuma would also be signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Rochas Okorocha Foundation and Zuma Foundation during the visit.



Also, the South African president would be expected to assess the planned over 20,000-hectare, Egbema Industrial Park estimated to cost over N2 billion and the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport.





http://punchng.com/video-jacob-zuma-bags-chieftaincy-title-in-imo/







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JJXbZl3KSxY 1 Share

Can those pigz & idioot in d southeast who re agitating for Biafra now see clearly dat ur supposed called "Leaders/Elites" re ur major problem?

Just recently, an igbo-man was killed in South Africa for no just cause: yet, can u just c wat ur Leaders ve just done?



Anyway, I wasn't suprise, in igbo land, they give titles anyhow to even goats and fowls. 42 Likes 4 Shares

Chuckles. 1 Like

...nd this is part of the official work he come for, anyway birds of the same feather na mama corruption born them 1 Like

Zuma bags political chieftaincy title in Imo State, a title conferred to him by the political-traditional ruler of Imo State and his fellow goons Okorocha and Obasanjo................ In Igbo land, titles are given on proven merit and it's never political 10 Likes

Rochas seem to be positioning himself as an international statesman when he retires as governor 6 Likes

A man with lots of corruption charges levelled against him bagged a chieftancy tittle of "ochiagha IMO".

I wonder who in imo state he is really commanding. All these chieftancy tittle sef,as far as U have money and U can afford it,be rest assured that you will have one easily. Tittle that have gone to dogs instead of giving it to men of honour and prestige. 5 Likes

Money answereth ........

Nigerians need to hold these politicians accountable. Instead of bringing directly to Zuma's notice, the incessant killing of Nigerians in that country especially igbos, they're giving him title. Why is Rochas hosting Zuma with public funds and using that opportunity to sign personal deals?Nigerians need to hold these politicians accountable. 16 Likes 2 Shares

Before it was Ghanaian president, now Zuma.... Rochas is trying to present himself as a man with international clout. He's already positioning himself as a VP candidate in 2019. Of course to Atiku. 2 Likes

GameGod:

Not suprise, in igbo land, they give titles anyhow to even goats and fowls. What's this one saying? Too busy kissing Fulani behind?



What's this one saying? Too busy kissing Fulani behind? 18 Likes 2 Shares

Zuma is on I.T in IMO state.

He is studying Thiefery and lootingnology in IMO Poly .

Ghanaian president have graduated.

I pity Ghanaians. 1 Like

josephine123:



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JJXbZl3KSxY

cc lalasticlala seun cc lalasticlala seun

aolawale025:

Rochas seem to be positioning himself as an international statesman when he retires as governor

That is if his rottening left leg doesn't completely decay and fall off before then That is if his rottening left leg doesn't completely decay and fall off before then 3 Likes





anyway for funny jokes and riddles that will make you laugh like a mad man visit I think say na only naija dae give chief title oh..... Congratz presidoanyway for funny jokes and riddles that will make you laugh like a mad man visit www.laughkillme.com







Why are some people thinking through their anus? They are busy killing Nigerian citizens in their God forsaken country and we are giving their president chieftaincy title.Why are some people thinking through their anus?

Is Buhari dat dey know hw to hate but this guy dat has been killing their people extrajudicially gets a title. 2 Likes 1 Share

Nice. But i thought they would give him one Nigerian wife. Lol! That man likes women.

Only title? Won't Okorocha give him some IPOB virgins too? 1 Like

Na wa ooo. Didn't know chieftaincy title comes easy like this.

5&6 meme master. Ochiagha Imo.

bigtt76:

Instead of bringing directly to Zuma's notice, the incessant killing of Nigerians in that country especially igbos, they're giving him title. Why is Rochas hosting Zuma with public funds and using that opportunity to sign personal deals? Nigerians need to hold these politicians accountable. Nigerians shud stop crimes der Nigerians shud stop crimes der 1 Like

$

GameGod:

Not suprise, in igbo land, they give titles anyhow to even goats and fowls.

Bàbá olóyè repete! 1 Like

Imagine



How him go take dey attend meeting?

Waste of title all for the money by our elders

GameGod:





http://punchng.com/video-jacob-zuma-bags-chieftaincy-title-in-imo/







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JJXbZl3KSxY

where is atiku?



atiku for president 2019 where is atiku?atiku for president 2019 1 Like

Nigeria and stupidity, meaningless and useless tittle. no measure to stop the killing of Nigerians in South Africa. when the mtn fraud came up , Zuma flew in and that was swept under the carpet. Devil punish all of una 1 Like

HIM