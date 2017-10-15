Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Dino Melaye Meets Vladimir Putin, Russian President (18425 Views)

The Super excited senator representing Kogi West took to his instagram to share a pic with the caption,



‘with President Putin holding me tight today. Humble man indeed’.



Correct guy 33 Likes

THIS IS AMAZING 1 Like

Let him go and do same with North Korean President 127 Likes 9 Shares

dingbang:

Let him go and do same with North Korean President



That one no get joy no friends no folks That one no get joy no friends no folks 36 Likes

Cool, Russia is now a tough country that can give america a run for its money 30 Likes 1 Share

anuoluwapo884:







That one no get joy no friends no folks he go arrest am for there sef.. he go arrest am for there sef.. 5 Likes

...Wondering what he must av told d security attached to Putin.....Am a senator of the federal republic of Nigeria,,am a senator from d federal republic of Nigeria before he gets to him.. 72 Likes 3 Shares

dingbang:

he go arrest am for there sef..



Not only arrest straight execution for impersonation and unreasonable visit Not only arrest straight execution for impersonation and unreasonable visit 27 Likes

Much as Dino is annoying, he is way ahead of most Nigerian politicians.







I'm impressed 55 Likes

Good.

I will meet Putin in Russia 2018 world cup 7 Likes

I don't give a F.uck...By the way Nairaland which cookie should I take 2 Likes 1 Share

dunkem21:

Correct guy[s] 3 Likes 1 Share

Amarabae:

Cool, Russia is now a tough country that can give america a run for its noney

Mother Russia has always been a tough country.



Land of Ivan the terrible, Czars, Bloody Revolutions, Lenin, Stalin and Putin. 14 Likes

No Lagos Senator can achieve this 13 Likes

This one way Dino dey call am "humble" man.. U first go vex, na dat day you go realize say u fit out run Usain Bolt.. Mad kogi brute.

















Post No Bill.. 3 Likes 1 Share

There is much to be done at home in your senatorial district Mr Melaye.



I wonder how his people feel, the exquisite cars, home and touring the world with tax payers money.



Mr Dino, I pray not to have a senator like you 11 Likes 1 Share

Amarabae:

Cool, Russia is now a tough country that can give america a run for its noney

Am very sure ipobs will show loyalty to Russia now



Since America is not interested in their fraudulent and terrorist act Am very sure ipobs will show loyalty to Russia nowSince America is not interested in their fraudulent and terrorist act 14 Likes 5 Shares

dingbang:

Let him go and do same with North Korean President



Kuku say you want him dead













Post No Bill Kuku say you want him deadPost No Bill 3 Likes

Keneking:

No Lagos Senator can achieve this

Where is Nnamdi ? Where is Nnamdi ? 15 Likes 2 Shares

Amarabae:

Cool, Russia is now a tough country that can give america a run for its noney what tha hell is noney.. what tha hell is noney..

edo3:

...Wondering what he must av told d security attached to Putin.....Am a senator of the federal republic of Nigeria,,am a senator from d federal republic of Nigeria before he gets to him.. I thought as much.... Am sure, he would tender his cv, id card, passport n co to putin security b4 dey cud allow him I thought as much.... Am sure, he would tender his cv, id card, passport n co to putin security b4 dey cud allow him 2 Likes

Looks like a double

Putin looks younger but hin fit born Dino 2 Likes

dingbang:

Let him go and do same with North Korean President

Hahahaha... which kind human being u be na..North Korea President Kwa, na death be that o Hahahaha... which kind human being u be na..North Korea President Kwa, na death be that o 1 Like 1 Share

Someborry should pls give me tissue I wan cry

Is that why he's as excited as a 15yr old boy who pressed a girl's b00bs for the first time 12 Likes

The photographer general of Nigerian senate.

His greatest achievement so far 1 Like

Chai