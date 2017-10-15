₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Dino Melaye Meets Vladimir Putin, Russian President by mediahubng(m): 5:22am
Senator, Dino Melaye yesterday met the Russian President, Vladimir Putin at the 137th Inter-parliamentary Union Assembly in Moscow.
The Super excited senator representing Kogi West took to his instagram to share a pic with the caption,
‘with President Putin holding me tight today. Humble man indeed’.
See more below.
http://verge24.com/2017/10/15/senator-dino-melaye-meets-russian-president-vladimir-putin/
13 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Dino Melaye Meets Vladimir Putin, Russian President by dunkem21(m): 5:23am
Correct guy
33 Likes
|Re: Dino Melaye Meets Vladimir Putin, Russian President by hypertension(m): 5:24am
THIS IS AMAZING
1 Like
|Re: Dino Melaye Meets Vladimir Putin, Russian President by dingbang(m): 5:29am
Let him go and do same with North Korean President
127 Likes 9 Shares
|Re: Dino Melaye Meets Vladimir Putin, Russian President by anuoluwapo884: 5:35am
dingbang:
That one no get joy no friends no folks
36 Likes
|Re: Dino Melaye Meets Vladimir Putin, Russian President by Amarabae(f): 5:35am
Cool, Russia is now a tough country that can give america a run for its money
30 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Dino Melaye Meets Vladimir Putin, Russian President by dingbang(m): 5:36am
anuoluwapo884:he go arrest am for there sef..
5 Likes
|Re: Dino Melaye Meets Vladimir Putin, Russian President by edo3(m): 5:40am
...Wondering what he must av told d security attached to Putin.....Am a senator of the federal republic of Nigeria,,am a senator from d federal republic of Nigeria before he gets to him..
72 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Dino Melaye Meets Vladimir Putin, Russian President by anuoluwapo884: 5:41am
dingbang:
Not only arrest straight execution for impersonation and unreasonable visit
27 Likes
|Re: Dino Melaye Meets Vladimir Putin, Russian President by crackerspub: 5:43am
Much as Dino is annoying, he is way ahead of most Nigerian politicians.
I'm impressed
55 Likes
|Re: Dino Melaye Meets Vladimir Putin, Russian President by Ugoeze2016: 5:49am
Good.
I will meet Putin in Russia 2018 world cup
7 Likes
|Re: Dino Melaye Meets Vladimir Putin, Russian President by Rolly83(m): 6:22am
I don't give a F.uck...By the way Nairaland which cookie should I take
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Dino Melaye Meets Vladimir Putin, Russian President by Rolly83(m): 6:24am
dunkem21:
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Dino Melaye Meets Vladimir Putin, Russian President by hucienda: 6:26am
Amarabae:
Mother Russia has always been a tough country.
Land of Ivan the terrible, Czars, Bloody Revolutions, Lenin, Stalin and Putin.
14 Likes
|Re: Dino Melaye Meets Vladimir Putin, Russian President by Keneking: 6:35am
No Lagos Senator can achieve this
13 Likes
|Re: Dino Melaye Meets Vladimir Putin, Russian President by mickeyenglish(m): 6:38am
This one way Dino dey call am "humble" man.. U first go vex, na dat day you go realize say u fit out run Usain Bolt.. Mad kogi brute.
Post No Bill..
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Dino Melaye Meets Vladimir Putin, Russian President by Voice234: 6:38am
There is much to be done at home in your senatorial district Mr Melaye.
I wonder how his people feel, the exquisite cars, home and touring the world with tax payers money.
Mr Dino, I pray not to have a senator like you
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Dino Melaye Meets Vladimir Putin, Russian President by sarrki(m): 6:40am
Amarabae:
Am very sure ipobs will show loyalty to Russia now
Since America is not interested in their fraudulent and terrorist act
14 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Dino Melaye Meets Vladimir Putin, Russian President by mickeyenglish(m): 6:41am
dingbang:
Kuku say you want him dead
Post No Bill
3 Likes
|Re: Dino Melaye Meets Vladimir Putin, Russian President by sarrki(m): 6:41am
Keneking:
Where is Nnamdi ?
15 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Dino Melaye Meets Vladimir Putin, Russian President by Dreyl(m): 6:43am
Amarabae:what tha hell is noney..
|Re: Dino Melaye Meets Vladimir Putin, Russian President by AngelicBeing: 6:44am
|Re: Dino Melaye Meets Vladimir Putin, Russian President by Adeoba10(m): 6:48am
edo3:I thought as much.... Am sure, he would tender his cv, id card, passport n co to putin security b4 dey cud allow him
2 Likes
|Re: Dino Melaye Meets Vladimir Putin, Russian President by tempest01(m): 6:48am
Looks like a double
|Re: Dino Melaye Meets Vladimir Putin, Russian President by sinceraconcept: 6:49am
Putin looks younger but hin fit born Dino
2 Likes
|Re: Dino Melaye Meets Vladimir Putin, Russian President by id911: 6:51am
dingbang:
Hahahaha... which kind human being u be na..North Korea President Kwa, na death be that o
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Dino Melaye Meets Vladimir Putin, Russian President by Kalashnikov102(m): 7:07am
Someborry should pls give me tissue I wan cry
|Re: Dino Melaye Meets Vladimir Putin, Russian President by CaptainJeffry: 7:18am
Is that why he's as excited as a 15yr old boy who pressed a girl's b00bs for the first time
12 Likes
|Re: Dino Melaye Meets Vladimir Putin, Russian President by Spylord48: 7:19am
The photographer general of Nigerian senate.
|Re: Dino Melaye Meets Vladimir Putin, Russian President by StrongandMighty: 7:21am
His greatest achievement so far
1 Like
|Re: Dino Melaye Meets Vladimir Putin, Russian President by bamite(m): 7:28am
Chai
|Re: Dino Melaye Meets Vladimir Putin, Russian President by jamace(m): 7:30am
On completion of this tour, Dino will declare to Nigerians that he has gotten additional 7 degrees, including one from a Russian University.
21 Likes
