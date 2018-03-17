Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / "Abiola Poisoned By Susan Rice & Vladimir Putin, CIA Poisoned Abacha" - FFK (25332 Views)

Former Aviation minister Femi Fani-Kayode, has revealed the people behind the death of MKO Abiola.



According to Fani Kayode, ex-US Ambassador to the country, Thomas Pickering and former President Barack Obama’s National Security Advisor, Susan Rice, were the people who made the tea that killed Chief MKO Abiola.



He tweeted;



I watched America’s former Amb. to Nigeria, Thomas Pickering, on @BBCWorld_Tv. He spoke about the poisoning of the Russian exile in the UK and said he believes that Putin was behind it.



He and Obama’s former Nat. Security Advisor, Susan Rice, who at that time was Bill Clinton’s Ass. Sec. of State for Africa, were the duo that MADE and GAVE Chief MKO Abiola (the winner of Nigeria’s June 12th 1993 pres. election) a cup of tea in 1998 when they went to see him in detention. 20 minutes later, right in front of them, Abiola dropped dead!



I believe that Pickering and Rice,both of whom work for the CIA, poisoned Abiola just as I believe that the 2 Indian girls that spent the night in the Villa with Gen. Sani Abacha and fed him the poisoned apple that killed him one month earlier to the day were also CIA.



Can Pickering tell us why he and Susan Rice poisoned our President-elect? Does he still work and kill for the CIA? We will NEVER forget what they did! And we will NEVER forget our hero and leader MKO Abiola who refused to give up his mandate and who was martyred for democracy!”

https://mobile.twitter.com/realFFK/status/974742158908575744



This man talks too much. Thou a very good student of history he is 32 Likes 2 Shares

Surprising! I was expecting him to say it was Buhari, since that's the only person he sees whenever he closes his eyes 62 Likes 2 Shares

The fact remains that MKO was murdered.



He was healthy on the day Susan Rice visited him and died shortly after she left.



If MKO could survive over 5yrs in detention, how come he died just a few days after his release?



The evidence FFK is presenting may be circumstantial but it does not exonerate Susan Rice and the US ambassador as they where the last people to meet with MKO before his demise.



The same tea concoction was served to Idiagbon in a meeting he attended at Aso Rock shortly after Abacha and Abiola's death.



It was rumoured that the military brass and northern power brokers where pushing for Idiagbon to compensate the Yorubas but IBB wanted none of this. The fact remains that MKO was murdered.He was healthy on the day Susan Rice visited him and died shortly after she left.If MKO could survive over 5yrs in detention, how come he died just a few days after his release?The evidence FFK is presenting may be circumstantial but it does not exonerate Susan Rice and the US ambassador as they where the last people to meet with MKO before his demise.The same tea concoction was served to Idiagbon in a meeting he attended at Aso Rock shortly after Abacha and Abiola's death.It was rumoured that the military brass and northern power brokers where pushing for Idiagbon to compensate the Yorubas but IBB wanted none of this. 55 Likes 2 Shares

Surprising! I was expecting him to say it was Buhari, since that's the only person he sees whenever he closes his eyes

Buhari is a simpleton and has never been involved in any plot or conspiracy that goes above mob violence and fulani jihadist Buhari is a simpleton and has never been involved in any plot or conspiracy that goes above mob violence and fulani jihadist 63 Likes 2 Shares

FFK is a FOOL. 4 Likes

The fact remains that MKO was murdered.



He was healthy on the day Susan Rice visited him and died shortly after she left.



If MKO could survive over 5yrs in detention, how come he died just a few days after his release?



The evidence FFK is presenting may be circumstantial but it does not exonerate Susan Rice and the US ambassador as they where the last people to meet with MKO before his demise.



The same tea concoction was served to Idiagbon in a meeting he attended at Aso Rock shortly after Abacha and Abiola's death.



FFK is a smart guy, just give him food, he will drum, dance and somersault-OBJ 17 Likes 1 Share

I wish those accused will just clap back at FFK, so we can know who is saying the fact. 2 Likes

Buhari is a simpleton and has never been involved in any plot or conspiracy that goes above mob violence and fulani jihadist I guess Goodluck Jonathan was also a jihadist and a mobster when Fulani killed over 600 in Benue alone in 2014 I guess Goodluck Jonathan was also a jihadist and a mobster when Fulani killed over 600 in Benue alone in 2014 16 Likes 2 Shares

I guess Goodluck Jonathan was also a jihadist and a mobster when Fulani killed over 600 in Benue alone in 2014



And when GEJ sent troops to wipe out the Fulani terrorist hiding in Nassarawa, what did we get from your midget el Rufai? And when GEJ sent troops to wipe out the Fulani terrorist hiding in Nassarawa, what did we get from your midget el Rufai? 25 Likes 2 Shares

And when GEJ sent troops to wipe out the Fulani terrorist hiding in Nassarawa, what did we get from your midget el Rufai? Completely off point, one of the characteristics of a wailer is shifting the goal post Completely off point, one of the characteristics of a wailer is shifting the goal post 19 Likes 2 Shares







Susan Rice should kindly visit Buhari at Aso Rock. Unfortunately, the mystery behind MKO's death is history.Susan Rice should kindly visit Buhari at Aso Rock. 32 Likes 1 Share

Completely off point, one of the characteristics of a wailer is shifting the goal post



You were the idiot that dragged Jonathan into this thread.



Od oshii zombie You were the idiot that dragged Jonathan into this thread.Od oshii zombie 33 Likes 1 Share





Your services are highly required at Aso rock urgently.



There is a mistake that we would want you to correct. While coming please bring Susan Beans along Dear Susan Rice,Your services are highly required at Aso rock urgently.There is a mistake that we would want you to correct. While coming please bring Susan Beans along 18 Likes 1 Share

Mr FFK has always been addicted to 'conspiracy theories"....... 1 Like

Who Abacha epp, may he die the second time 4 Likes

It was better they poisoned him. Abiola wouldn't have been better than Buhari. Next!! 2 Likes

This useless man will one day put himself in deep poo he won't be able to escape.



Lemme wait and see who would hail and wail. 1 Like

We need her in aso rock before the year runs out.

You take FFK serious at your own peril 2 Likes

f