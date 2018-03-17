₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,976,212 members, 4,139,636 topics. Date: Saturday, 17 March 2018 at 07:51 PM

"Abiola Poisoned By Susan Rice & Vladimir Putin, CIA Poisoned Abacha" - FFK - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / "Abiola Poisoned By Susan Rice & Vladimir Putin, CIA Poisoned Abacha" - FFK (25332 Views)

Dino Melaye Meets Vladimir Putin, Russian President / Susan Rice Made The Poisoned Tea And Served Abiola – FFK / "How President Muhammadu Buhari Was Poisoned" Compiled Paper Floods Abuja(Photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

"Abiola Poisoned By Susan Rice & Vladimir Putin, CIA Poisoned Abacha" - FFK by bambi2016: 4:24pm


Former Aviation minister Femi Fani-Kayode, has revealed the people behind the death of MKO Abiola.

According to Fani Kayode, ex-US Ambassador to the country, Thomas Pickering and former President Barack Obama’s National Security Advisor, Susan Rice, were the people who made the tea that killed Chief MKO Abiola.

He tweeted;

I watched America’s former Amb. to Nigeria, Thomas Pickering, on @BBCWorld_Tv. He spoke about the poisoning of the Russian exile in the UK and said he believes that Putin was behind it.

He and Obama’s former Nat. Security Advisor, Susan Rice, who at that time was Bill Clinton’s Ass. Sec. of State for Africa, were the duo that MADE and GAVE Chief MKO Abiola (the winner of Nigeria’s June 12th 1993 pres. election) a cup of tea in 1998 when they went to see him in detention. 20 minutes later, right in front of them, Abiola dropped dead!

I believe that Pickering and Rice,both of whom work for the CIA, poisoned Abiola just as I believe that the 2 Indian girls that spent the night in the Villa with Gen. Sani Abacha and fed him the poisoned apple that killed him one month earlier to the day were also CIA.

Can Pickering tell us why he and Susan Rice poisoned our President-elect? Does he still work and kill for the CIA? We will NEVER forget what they did! And we will NEVER forget our hero and leader MKO Abiola who refused to give up his mandate and who was martyred for democracy!”

https://mobile.twitter.com/realFFK/status/974742158908575744

Source: http://dailyleakblog.com/2018/03/17/femi-fani-kayode-reveals-who-killed-chief-mko-abiola/

1 Like 1 Share

Re: "Abiola Poisoned By Susan Rice & Vladimir Putin, CIA Poisoned Abacha" - FFK by coolcharm(m): 4:28pm
This boy

9 Likes

Re: "Abiola Poisoned By Susan Rice & Vladimir Putin, CIA Poisoned Abacha" - FFK by Olalan(m): 4:33pm
This man talks too much. Thou a very good student of history he is

32 Likes 2 Shares

Re: "Abiola Poisoned By Susan Rice & Vladimir Putin, CIA Poisoned Abacha" - FFK by NwaNimo1(m): 4:35pm
Ok
Re: "Abiola Poisoned By Susan Rice & Vladimir Putin, CIA Poisoned Abacha" - FFK by Sirjamo: 4:36pm
Surprising! I was expecting him to say it was Buhari, since that's the only person he sees whenever he closes his eyes

62 Likes 2 Shares

Re: "Abiola Poisoned By Susan Rice & Vladimir Putin, CIA Poisoned Abacha" - FFK by APCHaram: 4:38pm
Olalan:
This man talks too much. Thou a very good student of history he is
Olalan:
This man talks too much. Thou a very good student of history he is

The fact remains that MKO was murdered.

He was healthy on the day Susan Rice visited him and died shortly after she left.

If MKO could survive over 5yrs in detention, how come he died just a few days after his release?

The evidence FFK is presenting may be circumstantial but it does not exonerate Susan Rice and the US ambassador as they where the last people to meet with MKO before his demise.

The same tea concoction was served to Idiagbon in a meeting he attended at Aso Rock shortly after Abacha and Abiola's death.

It was rumoured that the military brass and northern power brokers where pushing for Idiagbon to compensate the Yorubas but IBB wanted none of this.

55 Likes 2 Shares

Re: "Abiola Poisoned By Susan Rice & Vladimir Putin, CIA Poisoned Abacha" - FFK by APCHaram: 4:39pm
Sirjamo:
Surprising! I was expecting him to say it was Buhari, since that's the only person he sees whenever he closes his eyes

Buhari is a simpleton and has never been involved in any plot or conspiracy that goes above mob violence and fulani jihadist

63 Likes 2 Shares

Re: "Abiola Poisoned By Susan Rice & Vladimir Putin, CIA Poisoned Abacha" - FFK by ameri9ja: 4:39pm
FFK is a FOOL.

4 Likes

Re: "Abiola Poisoned By Susan Rice & Vladimir Putin, CIA Poisoned Abacha" - FFK by bambi2016: 4:47pm
APCHaram:


The fact remains that MKO was murdered.

He was healthy on the day Susan Rice visited him and died shortly after she left.

If MKO could survive over 5yrs in detention, how come he died just a few days after his release?

The evidence FFK is presenting may be circumstantial but it does not exonerate Susan Rice and the US ambassador as they where the last people to meet with MKO before his demise.

The same tea concoction was served to Idiagbon in a meeting he attended at Aso Rock shortly after Abacha and Abiola's death.

It was rumoured that the military brass and northern power brokers where pushing for Idiagbon to compensate the Yorubas but IBB wanted none of this.
hmm

2 Likes

Re: "Abiola Poisoned By Susan Rice & Vladimir Putin, CIA Poisoned Abacha" - FFK by parklamson: 4:48pm
FFK is a smart guy, just give him food, he will drum, dance and somersault-OBJ

17 Likes 1 Share

Re: "Abiola Poisoned By Susan Rice & Vladimir Putin, CIA Poisoned Abacha" - FFK by BabaO2: 4:49pm
bambi2016:

Former Aviation minister Femi Fani-Kayode, has revealed the people behind the death of MKO Abiola.

According to Fani Kayode, ex-US Ambassador to the country, Thomas Pickering and former President Barack Obama’s National Security Advisor, Susan Rice, were the people who made the tea that killed Chief MKO Abiola.

He tweeted;

“I watched America’s former Amb. to Nigeria, Thomas Pickering, on @BBCWorld_Tv. He spoke about the poisoning of the Russian exile in the UK and said he believes that Putin was behind it.

“He and Obama’s former Nat. Security Advisor, Susan Rice, who at that time was Bill Clinton’s Ass. Sec. of State for Africa, were the duo that MADE and GAVE Chief MKO Abiola (the winner of Nigeria’s June 12th 1993 pres. election) a cup of tea in 1998 when they went to see him in detention. 20 minutes later, right in front of them, Abiola dropped dead!

“I believe that Pickering and Rice,both of whom work for the CIA, poisoned Abiola just as I believe that the 2 Indian girls that spent the night in the Villa with Gen. Sani Abacha and fed him the poisoned apple that killed him one month earlier to the day were also CIA.

“Can Pickering tell us why he and Susan Rice poisoned our President-elect? Does he still work and kill for the CIA? We will NEVER forget what they did! And we will NEVER forget our hero and leader MKO Abiola who refused to give up his mandate and who was martyred for democracy!”

Source: http://dailyleakblog.com/2018/03/17/femi-fani-kayode-reveals-who-killed-chief-mko-abiola/
This is no news

2 Likes

Re: "Abiola Poisoned By Susan Rice & Vladimir Putin, CIA Poisoned Abacha" - FFK by anibirelawal(m): 4:58pm
I wish those accused will just clap back at FFK, so we can know who is saying the fact.

2 Likes

Re: "Abiola Poisoned By Susan Rice & Vladimir Putin, CIA Poisoned Abacha" - FFK by DynasTee: 5:08pm
okay
Re: "Abiola Poisoned By Susan Rice & Vladimir Putin, CIA Poisoned Abacha" - FFK by Sirjamo: 5:21pm
APCHaram:


Buhari is a simpleton and has never been involved in any plot or conspiracy that goes above mob violence and fulani jihadist
I guess Goodluck Jonathan was also a jihadist and a mobster when Fulani killed over 600 in Benue alone in 2014

16 Likes 2 Shares

Re: "Abiola Poisoned By Susan Rice & Vladimir Putin, CIA Poisoned Abacha" - FFK by APCHaram: 5:27pm
Sirjamo:
I guess Goodluck Jonathan was also a jihadist and a mobster when Fulani killed over 600 in Benue alone in 2014


And when GEJ sent troops to wipe out the Fulani terrorist hiding in Nassarawa, what did we get from your midget el Rufai?

25 Likes 2 Shares

Re: "Abiola Poisoned By Susan Rice & Vladimir Putin, CIA Poisoned Abacha" - FFK by Sirjamo: 5:42pm
APCHaram:
[s][/s]

And when GEJ sent troops to wipe out the Fulani terrorist hiding in Nassarawa, what did we get from your midget el Rufai?
Completely off point, one of the characteristics of a wailer is shifting the goal post

19 Likes 2 Shares

Re: "Abiola Poisoned By Susan Rice & Vladimir Putin, CIA Poisoned Abacha" - FFK by Beremx(f): 5:45pm
Unfortunately, the mystery behind MKO's death is history.


Susan Rice should kindly visit Buhari at Aso Rock. grin

32 Likes 1 Share

Re: "Abiola Poisoned By Susan Rice & Vladimir Putin, CIA Poisoned Abacha" - FFK by APCHaram: 5:46pm
Sirjamo:
Completely off point, one of the characteristics of a wailer is shifting the goal post


You were the idiot that dragged Jonathan into this thread.

Od oshii zombie

33 Likes 1 Share

Re: "Abiola Poisoned By Susan Rice & Vladimir Putin, CIA Poisoned Abacha" - FFK by Caustics: 6:27pm
angry
Re: "Abiola Poisoned By Susan Rice & Vladimir Putin, CIA Poisoned Abacha" - FFK by NaijaMutant(f): 6:28pm
Dear Susan Rice,

Your services are highly required at Aso rock urgently.

There is a mistake that we would want you to correct. While coming please bring Susan Beans along grin

18 Likes 1 Share

Re: "Abiola Poisoned By Susan Rice & Vladimir Putin, CIA Poisoned Abacha" - FFK by AngelicBeing: 6:28pm
shocked

1 Like

Re: "Abiola Poisoned By Susan Rice & Vladimir Putin, CIA Poisoned Abacha" - FFK by soberdrunk(m): 6:30pm
Mr FFK has always been addicted to 'conspiracy theories".......

1 Like

Re: "Abiola Poisoned By Susan Rice & Vladimir Putin, CIA Poisoned Abacha" - FFK by Tajbol4splend(m): 6:30pm
Who Abacha epp, may he die the second time

4 Likes

Re: "Abiola Poisoned By Susan Rice & Vladimir Putin, CIA Poisoned Abacha" - FFK by Gkay1(m): 6:30pm
it is well
Re: "Abiola Poisoned By Susan Rice & Vladimir Putin, CIA Poisoned Abacha" - FFK by baddosky1: 6:31pm
It was better they poisoned him. Abiola wouldn't have been better than Buhari. Next!!

2 Likes

Re: "Abiola Poisoned By Susan Rice & Vladimir Putin, CIA Poisoned Abacha" - FFK by IgboticGirl(f): 6:32pm
grin grin grin grin grin
Re: "Abiola Poisoned By Susan Rice & Vladimir Putin, CIA Poisoned Abacha" - FFK by mckazzy(m): 6:32pm
This useless man will one day put himself in deep poo he won't be able to escape.

Lemme wait and see who would hail and wail.

1 Like

Re: "Abiola Poisoned By Susan Rice & Vladimir Putin, CIA Poisoned Abacha" - FFK by nkwuocha1: 6:32pm
We need her in aso rock before the year runs out.
Re: "Abiola Poisoned By Susan Rice & Vladimir Putin, CIA Poisoned Abacha" - FFK by Lumig: 6:33pm
You take FFK serious at your own peril

2 Likes

Re: "Abiola Poisoned By Susan Rice & Vladimir Putin, CIA Poisoned Abacha" - FFK by boman2014: 6:33pm
f
Re: "Abiola Poisoned By Susan Rice & Vladimir Putin, CIA Poisoned Abacha" - FFK by Sweetcollins: 6:33pm
Too late

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

Yahaya Bello's Supporters Stage Anti-Dino Melaye Protests In Ijumu (Pics) / Babachir Lawal Collected N507m Bribe – Senate Committee / Edgal Remains Acting CP Lagos- Police High Command

Viewing this topic: GlobalGisting, mideey, almasterpiece(m), heternal(m), barule, fredoooooo, cyberguy72(m), Shirer(m), taiwolomo1(m), Ibrofem(m), ihatesycophant(m), Prinxxdave(m), white12k, kels2much(m), osenzo(m), damiplovR(m), OritaIbadan, Teetom04(m), Upright750, BabaAlaji(m), stepo707, PercyK, yanmiri(f), tenmariner, Aloain(m), vanilson(m), 360degreess(m), Hadesholla, Zeebabe1994, BBDelta(m), Simongm(m), thurpee(m), donezra(m), Tbaks(m), abimbolayekeen, ThankYouGod, iSpread(m), bobowaja(m), gbesky(m), quickly, Snow87(m), dkronicle(m), bedane, frajoe2reel, aalex1, sigen, Lionpikin(m), BiniShrine(m), Ekeke1(m), Latty88(f), mrsefan(f), Sadamzy1, Kaymercury(m), osenge, hmuhammad(m), confiritch(m), Futureleader201(m), Neroclassic001, ogunsexy, handebayor, draigboje(m), emeshot, Charles4075(m), oluwaskulboy(m), Mosesoly(m), origima, olex88, Ebios(m), Mpotomisticai(m), meanest(m), uncleade, Blacky1, binaws(m), NiyiRocks(m), deff2, eliokwun(m), beethoven, muchyblink(m), holar2ge(m), Owoloku1, iamwok(m), Otses(f), Damilolaagboola(m), arabaribiti(m), kessel, octoroon, cheezy4real(m), Jeel, Jaylap, Odsan1, ourchy, okikiabdu, Wised(m), datimogal(f), Holyghostpikin(m), veron007, adamsdauptmist(m), Pavarottii(m), Prugged, Rayd502(m), XtraTochi, RajQom(m), senatorbc, voltibaba, extralargehead(m), oluseyioba(m), darocha1(m), aigissimo(m), honey001(m), homopoliticus, Haniel18(m), Jabioro, Davico(m), kardinalz, Essentials1(m), Jaylone(m), Vince77(m), rmjoshua(m), GGirll(f), Ajixegun, omanzo02, harddyj, GoroTango(m), slotA4(m), life4lekan2, goldenarrow, Nkcells(f), iambijo(m), perfectcrown(f), OceanmorganTrix, Ije004, Dolapo873, josiahriches(m), Neddyogu(m), pheonixdld2(m), shurinz(m), GetGuide, dy79(m), Pierohandsome, omonija2000(m), GodsSon5(m), BELUV077, Emman8(m), maestroz, icnsystem(m), xclntmoda(f), Absuchat(m), mattyobrian(m), shibanbo(m), bullstriker, Gfrey6(m), Princeabass, oga70563, chynoni(f), Temidayo9(m), DrMeroThaEmperor(m), philanthropist1(m), fxsportsodds, youngelder(m), joek, hakeem4(m), Interesting15, swagagolic01(m), mbjsuki(m), hinograce, derecho(m), sammyobi584, Lawd23, Qudman99(m), mosh2035(m), johngoodluck, petsam11(m), dafemnet, obicaddy(m), emydot(m), Depreacherman(m), shevalync, sammychimex(m), Jinyjagz(m), okpukpu(m), Coolval22com, thatchick, brownemmanuel43(m), Semmarich, easytiger, moao(m), somadinho10, 247soups, Dembele11(m) and 346 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 25
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.