Stats: 1,976,212 members, 4,139,636 topics. Date: Saturday, 17 March 2018 at 07:51 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / "Abiola Poisoned By Susan Rice & Vladimir Putin, CIA Poisoned Abacha" - FFK (25332 Views)
|"Abiola Poisoned By Susan Rice & Vladimir Putin, CIA Poisoned Abacha" - FFK by bambi2016: 4:24pm
Former Aviation minister Femi Fani-Kayode, has revealed the people behind the death of MKO Abiola.
According to Fani Kayode, ex-US Ambassador to the country, Thomas Pickering and former President Barack Obama’s National Security Advisor, Susan Rice, were the people who made the tea that killed Chief MKO Abiola.
He tweeted;
I watched America’s former Amb. to Nigeria, Thomas Pickering, on @BBCWorld_Tv. He spoke about the poisoning of the Russian exile in the UK and said he believes that Putin was behind it.
https://mobile.twitter.com/realFFK/status/974742158908575744
Source: http://dailyleakblog.com/2018/03/17/femi-fani-kayode-reveals-who-killed-chief-mko-abiola/
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: "Abiola Poisoned By Susan Rice & Vladimir Putin, CIA Poisoned Abacha" - FFK by coolcharm(m): 4:28pm
This boy
9 Likes
|Re: "Abiola Poisoned By Susan Rice & Vladimir Putin, CIA Poisoned Abacha" - FFK by Olalan(m): 4:33pm
This man talks too much. Thou a very good student of history he is
32 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: "Abiola Poisoned By Susan Rice & Vladimir Putin, CIA Poisoned Abacha" - FFK by NwaNimo1(m): 4:35pm
Ok
|Re: "Abiola Poisoned By Susan Rice & Vladimir Putin, CIA Poisoned Abacha" - FFK by Sirjamo: 4:36pm
Surprising! I was expecting him to say it was Buhari, since that's the only person he sees whenever he closes his eyes
62 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: "Abiola Poisoned By Susan Rice & Vladimir Putin, CIA Poisoned Abacha" - FFK by APCHaram: 4:38pm
Olalan:
Olalan:
The fact remains that MKO was murdered.
He was healthy on the day Susan Rice visited him and died shortly after she left.
If MKO could survive over 5yrs in detention, how come he died just a few days after his release?
The evidence FFK is presenting may be circumstantial but it does not exonerate Susan Rice and the US ambassador as they where the last people to meet with MKO before his demise.
The same tea concoction was served to Idiagbon in a meeting he attended at Aso Rock shortly after Abacha and Abiola's death.
It was rumoured that the military brass and northern power brokers where pushing for Idiagbon to compensate the Yorubas but IBB wanted none of this.
55 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: "Abiola Poisoned By Susan Rice & Vladimir Putin, CIA Poisoned Abacha" - FFK by APCHaram: 4:39pm
Sirjamo:
Buhari is a simpleton and has never been involved in any plot or conspiracy that goes above mob violence and fulani jihadist
63 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: "Abiola Poisoned By Susan Rice & Vladimir Putin, CIA Poisoned Abacha" - FFK by ameri9ja: 4:39pm
FFK is a FOOL.
4 Likes
|Re: "Abiola Poisoned By Susan Rice & Vladimir Putin, CIA Poisoned Abacha" - FFK by bambi2016: 4:47pm
APCHaram:hmm
2 Likes
|Re: "Abiola Poisoned By Susan Rice & Vladimir Putin, CIA Poisoned Abacha" - FFK by parklamson: 4:48pm
FFK is a smart guy, just give him food, he will drum, dance and somersault-OBJ
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Abiola Poisoned By Susan Rice & Vladimir Putin, CIA Poisoned Abacha" - FFK by BabaO2: 4:49pm
bambi2016:This is no news
2 Likes
|Re: "Abiola Poisoned By Susan Rice & Vladimir Putin, CIA Poisoned Abacha" - FFK by anibirelawal(m): 4:58pm
I wish those accused will just clap back at FFK, so we can know who is saying the fact.
2 Likes
|Re: "Abiola Poisoned By Susan Rice & Vladimir Putin, CIA Poisoned Abacha" - FFK by DynasTee: 5:08pm
okay
|Re: "Abiola Poisoned By Susan Rice & Vladimir Putin, CIA Poisoned Abacha" - FFK by Sirjamo: 5:21pm
APCHaram:I guess Goodluck Jonathan was also a jihadist and a mobster when Fulani killed over 600 in Benue alone in 2014
16 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: "Abiola Poisoned By Susan Rice & Vladimir Putin, CIA Poisoned Abacha" - FFK by APCHaram: 5:27pm
Sirjamo:
And when GEJ sent troops to wipe out the Fulani terrorist hiding in Nassarawa, what did we get from your midget el Rufai?
25 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: "Abiola Poisoned By Susan Rice & Vladimir Putin, CIA Poisoned Abacha" - FFK by Sirjamo: 5:42pm
APCHaram:Completely off point, one of the characteristics of a wailer is shifting the goal post
19 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: "Abiola Poisoned By Susan Rice & Vladimir Putin, CIA Poisoned Abacha" - FFK by Beremx(f): 5:45pm
Unfortunately, the mystery behind MKO's death is history.
Susan Rice should kindly visit Buhari at Aso Rock.
32 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Abiola Poisoned By Susan Rice & Vladimir Putin, CIA Poisoned Abacha" - FFK by APCHaram: 5:46pm
Sirjamo:
You were the idiot that dragged Jonathan into this thread.
Od oshii zombie
33 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Abiola Poisoned By Susan Rice & Vladimir Putin, CIA Poisoned Abacha" - FFK by Caustics: 6:27pm
|Re: "Abiola Poisoned By Susan Rice & Vladimir Putin, CIA Poisoned Abacha" - FFK by NaijaMutant(f): 6:28pm
Dear Susan Rice,
Your services are highly required at Aso rock urgently.
There is a mistake that we would want you to correct. While coming please bring Susan Beans along
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Abiola Poisoned By Susan Rice & Vladimir Putin, CIA Poisoned Abacha" - FFK by AngelicBeing: 6:28pm
1 Like
|Re: "Abiola Poisoned By Susan Rice & Vladimir Putin, CIA Poisoned Abacha" - FFK by soberdrunk(m): 6:30pm
Mr FFK has always been addicted to 'conspiracy theories".......
1 Like
|Re: "Abiola Poisoned By Susan Rice & Vladimir Putin, CIA Poisoned Abacha" - FFK by Tajbol4splend(m): 6:30pm
Who Abacha epp, may he die the second time
4 Likes
|Re: "Abiola Poisoned By Susan Rice & Vladimir Putin, CIA Poisoned Abacha" - FFK by Gkay1(m): 6:30pm
it is well
|Re: "Abiola Poisoned By Susan Rice & Vladimir Putin, CIA Poisoned Abacha" - FFK by baddosky1: 6:31pm
It was better they poisoned him. Abiola wouldn't have been better than Buhari. Next!!
2 Likes
|Re: "Abiola Poisoned By Susan Rice & Vladimir Putin, CIA Poisoned Abacha" - FFK by IgboticGirl(f): 6:32pm
|Re: "Abiola Poisoned By Susan Rice & Vladimir Putin, CIA Poisoned Abacha" - FFK by mckazzy(m): 6:32pm
This useless man will one day put himself in deep poo he won't be able to escape.
Lemme wait and see who would hail and wail.
1 Like
|Re: "Abiola Poisoned By Susan Rice & Vladimir Putin, CIA Poisoned Abacha" - FFK by nkwuocha1: 6:32pm
We need her in aso rock before the year runs out.
|Re: "Abiola Poisoned By Susan Rice & Vladimir Putin, CIA Poisoned Abacha" - FFK by Lumig: 6:33pm
You take FFK serious at your own peril
2 Likes
|Re: "Abiola Poisoned By Susan Rice & Vladimir Putin, CIA Poisoned Abacha" - FFK by boman2014: 6:33pm
f
|Re: "Abiola Poisoned By Susan Rice & Vladimir Putin, CIA Poisoned Abacha" - FFK by Sweetcollins: 6:33pm
Too late
