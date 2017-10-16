Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Fashion / Model Lola Ogunyemi Speaks Out On Racist Ad, Says Ad was Misinterpreted (3406 Views)

Lola Ogunyemi has defended the Facebook ad which caused an internet backlash after it appeared to show her turning white after using the body wash.

She told Newsbeat she was excited to be part of the campaign as it was "supposed to be about all skin types deserving gentleness".

She says the ad was taken out of context but gets why people were upset.



The ad posted on Facebook showed Lola pulling her t-shirt off to reveal a white woman underneath, followed by her doing the same to reveal an Asian woman.



It was part of a longer ad which featured five women of different ethnicities.



Lola says she was excited to be the "black face in the campaign".

"I wanted to get involved because as a black woman, my race and colour in beauty and media tends not to be represented.



"Sometimes, if my skin tone is represented, it usually about skin lightening products so I was excited to be the black face in this campaign.



"I knew the concept and understood what they were trying to do creatively. I wasn't aware of the order of which we would appear, but we were all excited about it," says Lola.



A screenshot of the ad went viral which featured Lola and the white model.

Several people took to twitter to criticise the beauty brand.



"The social ad wasn't a fair representation of the full thing," Lola says.



But she admits Dove has previously faced backlash about the way they've dealt with race in its ads.

"While I think Dove has been celebrated and congratulated about campaigns in the past, they've also faced significant backlash about the way they've handled race."



Lola, who was born in London and raised in Atlanta in the US, says she was overwhelmed by all the comments online about the ad.



"To wake up one morning to all of these messages, was unbelievable. I think the main issue is the outrage being sparked by screenshots that were posted.



"It wasn't even the full ad that people had issue with. Because of this, a different narrative has been presented.



"Once Dove pulled the ad, it left no room for the public to get the full story."

Lola adds: "I'm not necessarily defending Dove wholeheartedly but I would say Dove had good intentions.



"Given the backlash they've faced in the past, you can see why people are upset. The fact that this could have happened should have been discussed."





Watch the video here.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UxV_A-5VKRc



"Though the colored man is no longer subject to be bought and sold, he is still surrounded by an adverse sentiment which fetters all his movements..." . Federick Doughlas, 1883 6 Likes 3 Shares

"Though the colored man is no longer subject to be bought and sold, he is still surrounded by an adverse sentiment which fetters all his movements..." . Federick Doughlas, 1883

This is a very interesting quote. I don't think Racism is something we can do away with, but I suppose it's more mental now than physical. This is a very interesting quote. I don't think Racism is something we can do away with, but I suppose it's more mental now than physical.

This is a very interesting quote. I don't think Racism is something we can do away with, but I suppose it's more mental now than physical.

You right mate. Racism will always exist,and yes,it is more of psychological abuse these days.



Quite unfortunate You right mate. Racism will always exist,and yes,it is more of psychological abuse these days.Quite unfortunate 1 Like

The earlier we realise the whites are superior to the blacks the better because racism will never stop. 1 Like

The earlier we realise the whites are superior to the blacks the better because racism will never stop.

They are superior to us. I do agree with you. Africa is innately raw. You see a decent queue here in the Uk... a Nigerian man can arrive and would be impatient to wait like others. One day we were to queue to board a plane at Casablanca and we were connecting to Nigeria from the Uk. The whites amongst us were cool calm and collected waiting for their turn. Before we knew it, some women just came and went straight to the front and like a flash, everyone left their position and started rushing to board in.



I was really embarrassed that day and they were shouting at the flight attendants passing us in. I just hope one day we can teach our children patience and a modest lifestyle. Dino will be here flaunting cars, while May is there trying not to disappoint her citizens in the EU negotiations.



We need a reorientation... and I pray God just helps us They are superior to us. I do agree with you. Africa is innately raw. You see a decent queue here in the Uk... a Nigerian man can arrive and would be impatient to wait like others. One day we were to queue to board a plane at Casablanca and we were connecting to Nigeria from the Uk. The whites amongst us were cool calm and collected waiting for their turn. Before we knew it, some women just came and went straight to the front and like a flash, everyone left their position and started rushing to board in.I was really embarrassed that day and they were shouting at the flight attendants passing us in. I just hope one day we can teach our children patience and a modest lifestyle. Dino will be here flaunting cars, while May is there trying not to disappoint her citizens in the EU negotiations.We need a reorientation... and I pray God just helps us 13 Likes 2 Shares

I don't see what is racist about the video o. But since Dove has owned up to the accusations, issoryt.





mtcheww....black is beauty jare....who white skin dor help #teamblack #SayNoToRacism

They are superior to us. I do agree with you. Africa is innately raw.

The earlier we realise the whites are superior to the blacks the better because racism will never stop.



I totally understand the misunderstanding and how things were taken out of context cos the full ad wasn't shown, but as someone pointed out in the post, Dove has done something similar before...with the 'before and after' ad...before being a black woman, and after being a white woman...with a brown woman in between. They are trying to relay a message to people's subconscious that the 'white' race is the superior race.

Shun racism last last





She had to choose between paying her bills and respecting her race...her choice is understandable if not respectable. 1 Like

really?

Race ism

"Though the colored man is no longer subject to be bought and sold, he is still surrounded by an adverse sentiment which fetters all his movements..." . Federick Doughlas, 1883





This sums up the whole thing. To think she was even defending the concept. Methinks she was just excited to be in a Dove ad, not that she really cared about what she was going to portray.. This sums up the whole thing. To think she was even defending the concept. Methinks she was just excited to be in a Dove ad, not that she really cared about what she was going to portray..

To be honest, i don't see her fault. Its a job she was paid to do, many of us do jobs we don't like or agree with, but we still do it.

Many of us do crazy things for the money. if this job was offered to anybody here on nairaland 100% of the people here will take it without thinking twice.



Free the babe, go for the guys that came up with the idea for the AD.



The earlier we realise the whites are superior to the blacks the better because racism will never stop.







Better be white , than a black man

I mean look at my governor Rochas...

They are superior to us. I do agree with you. Africa is innately raw. You see a decent queue here in the Uk... a Nigerian man can arrive and would be impatient to wait like others. One day we were to queue to board a plane at Casablanca and we were connecting to Nigeria from the Uk. The whites amongst us were cool calm and collected waiting for their turn. Before we knew it, some women just came and went straight to the front and like a flash, everyone left their position and started rushing to board in.



I was really embarrassed that day and they were shouting at the flight attendants passing us in. I just hope one day we can teach our children patience and a modest lifestyle. Dino will be here flaunting cars, while May is there trying not to disappoint her citizens in the EU negotiations.



We need a reorientation... and I pray God just helps us You nailed it bro. And that's why I keep asking, how did I end up as a Nigerian! Its sad and pathetic. We have lost modesty, patience, calmness amongst other endless list of things. Seems God is not even interested in naija matter again. Our prayers for changes ain't getting answers. You nailed it bro. And that's why I keep asking, how did I end up as a Nigerian! Its sad and pathetic. We have lost modesty, patience, calmness amongst other endless list of things. Seems God is not even interested in naija matter again. Our prayers for changes ain't getting answers.

I don't blame them o, most ladies want to be white this days

na waoh let me just park here and read comments

Black or white