|Emeka Ugwuonye Exposes Lady's HIV Status To Shame Her After They Fell Out by IamHeWrites: 8:56am
Lady Reveals How A HRA Released Her HIV Status To Shame Her After They Fell Out
A young Nigerian lady has taken to her Facebook page to share how a Human Rights Activist who released her health status to put her to shame after they fell out.
MY ENCOUNTER WITH EMEKA EPHRAIM UGWUONYE
http://www.torimill.com/2017/10/lady-reveals-how-human-rights-activist.html
|Re: Emeka Ugwuonye Exposes Lady's HIV Status To Shame Her After They Fell Out by GOFRONT(m): 9:18am
Who would hav ever thot that this girl is Hiv positive...
Hiv full town yet Konji no let pesin Rest
9 Likes
|Re: Emeka Ugwuonye Exposes Lady's HIV Status To Shame Her After They Fell Out by AK6464(m): 9:18am
|Re: Emeka Ugwuonye Exposes Lady's HIV Status To Shame Her After They Fell Out by tooth4tooth: 9:23am
But human heart is easily corrupt when money is involved.
Meawhile if truly he published your HIV status to the public, he has breached professional ethics of confidentiality. Then go to court and seek redress.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Emeka Ugwuonye Exposes Lady's HIV Status To Shame Her After They Fell Out by IamHeWrites: 9:28am
tooth4tooth:
*Thumbs up*
Lalasticlala Mynd44
|Re: Emeka Ugwuonye Exposes Lady's HIV Status To Shame Her After They Fell Out by NwaAmaikpe: 5:22pm
|Re: Emeka Ugwuonye Exposes Lady's HIV Status To Shame Her After They Fell Out by YelloweWest: 5:22pm
Try this shìt abroad and get ready to pay damages from your nose
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Emeka Ugwuonye Exposes Lady's HIV Status To Shame Her After They Fell Out by aleeyus(m): 5:22pm
|Re: Emeka Ugwuonye Exposes Lady's HIV Status To Shame Her After They Fell Out by Cladez(m): 5:22pm
The table has been turned around.A human right activist who should be fighting for the voiceless is now fighting against them.
charge him for damages asap even nah from 500million they start from.
|Re: Emeka Ugwuonye Exposes Lady's HIV Status To Shame Her After They Fell Out by crackerspub: 5:23pm
There are two sides to every story
From what I'm getting the first dude dealt with her
The second that suppose to help, turned against her because of money
The first guy slept with her and her sister friend. The same guy married and gave her HIV
My sister, you are at the wrong place. You need prayers in your life not a Lawyer right now.
|Re: Emeka Ugwuonye Exposes Lady's HIV Status To Shame Her After They Fell Out by samzzycash(m): 5:23pm
The woman don hammer be that. She should sue his ass and turn the idiot to ATM.. at least she can enjoy her Hiv with more money.
1 Like
|Re: Emeka Ugwuonye Exposes Lady's HIV Status To Shame Her After They Fell Out by Joephat(m): 5:24pm
with the way HIV is gaining prominence.
I don't want any doctor to come here n start discouraging ppl about Vaseline
almost everybody in Lagos is positive...
|Re: Emeka Ugwuonye Exposes Lady's HIV Status To Shame Her After They Fell Out by NGBlogger: 5:25pm
|Re: Emeka Ugwuonye Exposes Lady's HIV Status To Shame Her After They Fell Out by drealnamdy(m): 5:25pm
Hian...who wan read this long epistle... See the lady teeth sef
|Re: Emeka Ugwuonye Exposes Lady's HIV Status To Shame Her After They Fell Out by policy12: 5:25pm
Wicked man..
|Re: Emeka Ugwuonye Exposes Lady's HIV Status To Shame Her After They Fell Out by FSFitzGerald: 5:25pm
What the actual fvck!
|Re: Emeka Ugwuonye Exposes Lady's HIV Status To Shame Her After They Fell Out by Pengician(m): 5:26pm
|Re: Emeka Ugwuonye Exposes Lady's HIV Status To Shame Her After They Fell Out by naturalflow(m): 5:27pm
this is so wrong.
|Re: Emeka Ugwuonye Exposes Lady's HIV Status To Shame Her After They Fell Out by petishegzy(m): 5:29pm
NwaAmaikpe:Bro, nah ur face be dis... Where av u bin?
|Re: Emeka Ugwuonye Exposes Lady's HIV Status To Shame Her After They Fell Out by 201320142015ob(m): 5:29pm
GOFRONT:
Correct guy.. person no fit rest sef ����
|Re: Emeka Ugwuonye Exposes Lady's HIV Status To Shame Her After They Fell Out by Burger01(m): 5:29pm
Senseless man
|Re: Emeka Ugwuonye Exposes Lady's HIV Status To Shame Her After They Fell Out by Isokowadoo: 5:31pm
Space bookers Above me.
Nwamaikpe welcome bck
|Re: Emeka Ugwuonye Exposes Lady's HIV Status To Shame Her After They Fell Out by realmindz: 5:34pm
NwaAmaikpe:
Oya na, we are waiting..
how did this guy escape NL jail
|Re: Emeka Ugwuonye Exposes Lady's HIV Status To Shame Her After They Fell Out by wellmax(m): 5:34pm
I always knew this guy would turn to a blackmailer.
|Re: Emeka Ugwuonye Exposes Lady's HIV Status To Shame Her After They Fell Out by ken2baba(m): 5:36pm
HIV status should be Made public so that other people can avoid sexual contact with such person.
|Re: Emeka Ugwuonye Exposes Lady's HIV Status To Shame Her After They Fell Out by TheKingIsHere: 5:37pm
I have never liked Emeka Ugwuonye...i always have a feeling that he is a scammer.
This is the end of his theft
|Re: Emeka Ugwuonye Exposes Lady's HIV Status To Shame Her After They Fell Out by Bomgirl(f): 5:38pm
This man again??
