Emeka Ugwuonye Exposes Lady's HIV Status To Shame Her After They Fell Out by IamHeWrites: 8:56am
Lady Reveals How A HRA Released Her HIV Status To Shame Her After They Fell Out

A young Nigerian lady has taken to her Facebook page to share how a Human Rights Activist who released her health status to put her to shame after they fell out.

MY ENCOUNTER WITH EMEKA EPHRAIM UGWUONYE

I owe this explanation to people who may fall prey to the antics of Emeka Ugwuonye of the Due Process Advocate, an online group run on Facebook platform.

Mr. Emeka Ugwuonye portrays himself as a voice to the voiceless, fighting for the susceptible, the browbeaten and also fighting against societal and human menace perpetrated in the land, these claims caught his followers including me. We did believe in him and his visions, little did we know that he was an imminent doom waiting to explode against anyone who dares to counter his modus of operandi when necessary and where needed. He traded like a demi –god and would go to any length to blackmail, smear, threaten and slut shame anyone who questions his activities or had a contra views to his activities, hence, i made bold to say that he is evil personified.

I got to know Emeka Ugwonye and his group the Due Process Advocates sometime last year, when the news of Mrs Chacha disappearance broke out. With keen interest i followed his series of update on Madam Chacha, on the claims that he was fighting to bring to justice whatever that had gone wrong, hence i decided to become his ardent follower and registered with his group.

Prior to becoming his group member, I had a boyfriend whom I failed to carried out an outstanding assiduousness on his personality, life style and status despite the fact that we both resides and work in Abuja. Our intimacy grew, and our relationship metamorphosed into deeper realm of affairs, it became pertinent to run some health test when i fell sick which series of lab test were carried out on me, including HIV test, and it was proven that i was positive. I handed over my lab result to my supposed boyfriend because i couldn’t hid the truth from him, he welcomed it with an open heart, then i forced him to go for test, which he refused initially, but after some series of persuasion from me, he yielded to go with me for a HIV test, yet after the test, he refused to show me his result, rather verbally told me that he was negative, yet to my bewilderment, he was taking my ARV with me. While all these were going on, i didn’t know and never knew that the man was married with kids and were also dating my best friend cum a sister, we were both too busy to have carried out a forensic audit on his person, we took everything he told us hook line and sinker without any iota of doubt.

Like the saying goes, nothing is hidden under the sun, things began to unfold, my best friend engaged me in a discussion and we were discussing on general life, when we both learnt that we were dating the same guy, so we decided to carry out more findings on him, that was when we realized that he was married with kids and that even the name he projected to me as the name of his sister and used the name to collect money from me was his wife who lives in Lagos while he was on posting to Abuja. We found out that where he claimed to be working was not where he works, everything he had projected to us were proven to be false, hence we both quit our relationship with him. So, i started demanding for my brand new HP laptop which i gave to him, because he did not want to return my laptop, he resorted to blackmail, he started blackmailing me with my HIV result and were making demands of money from me, when i couldn’t bear it again, i confided in Mr. Emeka Ugwuonye who claimed to be a lawyer fighting for injustice, he assured me that i would get justice, and as it is in his custom and tradition of DPA that whenever anyone approaches him with a story or problem, he would post it on the group page but will not disclose the identity of the person involved, so I obliged him, he took the case up and sought to publish it with an assurance that my identity would be hidden, which i gave my consent, and it was done so, and my laptop recovered from the man and further blackmailed were stopped.

Considering the effort and the role he played in my case, I became too committed with the activities of the group, supported the group both with cash and social responsibilities, till around February this year, when one of his group admin contacted me to join a facebook messenger called DPA powerhouse where critical decision on how to move forward the activities of DPA were discussed and solutions proffered, I did not hesitate to join because it is in favour of DPA and Emeka Ugwuonye was a member of that mini group.

Everything was moving on well and a deliberations on how to foster the visions of DPA were extensively discussed, it was unanimously agreed that we should carried out awareness campaign on Rape, Domestic Violence and other vices that has eaten up into the society, hence, fund was needed and we decided to make willingly donations to achieve these aims. We did raise the funds via individual contributions.

I strongly believe that Emeka Ugwuonye least or underestimated the amount we could contribute, therefore when he found out how much we had been able to raise, he became interested in the money undermining the purpose for which the money was contributed. He demanded that the money be paid into his personal account as the founder of the group, that the money was raised on behalf of his group, I objected his motions and were strongly supported by every member of the mini group, therefore things fell apart.

Furtherance to my objections to his motives, Mr. Ugwuonye declared every member of that mini group an anti-DPA, hence blocked us and peddled lies against us, again he took it extra far by publishing my health status which he had in confidence to the world via social media just to slut shame me. A man who claims to uphold justice became a breaker of justice, he became the devil. He breached professional ethics of confidentiality of client and inflicting pains which is capable of leading to suicide, Mr. Ugwuonye broke HIV anti-Disclosure law, He broke client confidentiality and he broke ethics of profession.

It might interest the general public to note that Mr. Emeka Ugwuonye have been collecting a registration fees of N6,000 from over 250,000 members of his group claiming that he runs the group as an NGO, yet for over four years of existence, he had failed to register the DPA as an entity under the Company’s law (CAMA). He has refused to be accountable for donations made to his personal accounts which i also did, he fails to represents those who he sworn to protect rather he hurts them and slut shame them. Emeka is not whom he projects himself to be, whosoever that keep on trusting him after reading my ordeals with him and also other victims ordeals does that at their own peril.

I beseech the general public to hold Emeka accountable for his evil deeds; Emeka has done more harm than good.

God bless every woman who stood by me, God bless every man who stood by me, God bless my real friends who never let me down, and they took the bullet shot by Emeka on my behalf.
I appreciate you all.

Ogechi Stella Njoku © 2017, October, 14.

Re: Emeka Ugwuonye Exposes Lady's HIV Status To Shame Her After They Fell Out by GOFRONT(m): 9:18am
Who would hav ever thot that this girl is Hiv positive...

Hiv full town yet Konji no let pesin Rest

Re: Emeka Ugwuonye Exposes Lady's HIV Status To Shame Her After They Fell Out by AK6464(m): 9:18am
Re: Emeka Ugwuonye Exposes Lady's HIV Status To Shame Her After They Fell Out by tooth4tooth: 9:23am
But human heart is easily corrupt when money is involved.

Meawhile if truly he published your HIV status to the public, he has breached professional ethics of confidentiality. Then go to court and seek redress.

Re: Emeka Ugwuonye Exposes Lady's HIV Status To Shame Her After They Fell Out by IamHeWrites: 9:28am
tooth4tooth:
But human heart is easily corrupt when money is involved.

Meawhile if truly he published your HIV status to the public, he has breached professional ethics of confidentiality. Then go to court and seek redress.

*Thumbs up*

Re: Emeka Ugwuonye Exposes Lady's HIV Status To Shame Her After They Fell Out by NwaAmaikpe: 5:22pm
shocked
Re: Emeka Ugwuonye Exposes Lady's HIV Status To Shame Her After They Fell Out by YelloweWest: 5:22pm
Try this shìt abroad and get ready to pay damages from your nose

Re: Emeka Ugwuonye Exposes Lady's HIV Status To Shame Her After They Fell Out by aleeyus(m): 5:22pm
Re: Emeka Ugwuonye Exposes Lady's HIV Status To Shame Her After They Fell Out by Cladez(m): 5:22pm
The table has been turned around.A human right activist who should be fighting for the voiceless is now fighting against them.

charge him for damages asap even nah from 500million they start from.
Re: Emeka Ugwuonye Exposes Lady's HIV Status To Shame Her After They Fell Out by crackerspub: 5:23pm
There are two sides to every story


From what I'm getting the first dude dealt with her



The second that suppose to help, turned against her because of money



The first guy slept with her and her sister friend. The same guy married and gave her HIV


My sister, you are at the wrong place. You need prayers in your life not a Lawyer right now.
Re: Emeka Ugwuonye Exposes Lady's HIV Status To Shame Her After They Fell Out by samzzycash(m): 5:23pm
The woman don hammer be that. She should sue his ass and turn the idiot to ATM.. at least she can enjoy her Hiv with more money.

Re: Emeka Ugwuonye Exposes Lady's HIV Status To Shame Her After They Fell Out by Joephat(m): 5:24pm
with the way HIV is gaining prominence.

I don't want any doctor to come here n start discouraging ppl about Vaseline


almost everybody in Lagos is positive...
Re: Emeka Ugwuonye Exposes Lady's HIV Status To Shame Her After They Fell Out by NGBlogger: 5:25pm
angry
Re: Emeka Ugwuonye Exposes Lady's HIV Status To Shame Her After They Fell Out by drealnamdy(m): 5:25pm
Hian...who wan read this long epistle... See the lady teeth sef undecided
Re: Emeka Ugwuonye Exposes Lady's HIV Status To Shame Her After They Fell Out by policy12: 5:25pm
Wicked man..
Re: Emeka Ugwuonye Exposes Lady's HIV Status To Shame Her After They Fell Out by FSFitzGerald: 5:25pm
What the actual fvck!
Re: Emeka Ugwuonye Exposes Lady's HIV Status To Shame Her After They Fell Out by Pengician(m): 5:26pm
IamHeWrites:
Re: Emeka Ugwuonye Exposes Lady's HIV Status To Shame Her After They Fell Out by naturalflow(m): 5:27pm
this is so wrong.
Re: Emeka Ugwuonye Exposes Lady's HIV Status To Shame Her After They Fell Out by petishegzy(m): 5:29pm
NwaAmaikpe:
shocked
Bro, nah ur face be dis... Where av u bin?
Re: Emeka Ugwuonye Exposes Lady's HIV Status To Shame Her After They Fell Out by 201320142015ob(m): 5:29pm
GOFRONT:
Who would hav ever thot that this girl is Hiv positive...

Hiv full town yet Konji no let pesin Rest


Correct guy.. person no fit rest sef ����
Re: Emeka Ugwuonye Exposes Lady's HIV Status To Shame Her After They Fell Out by Burger01(m): 5:29pm
Senseless man undecided
Re: Emeka Ugwuonye Exposes Lady's HIV Status To Shame Her After They Fell Out by Isokowadoo: 5:31pm
Space bookers Above me.

Nwamaikpe welcome bck
Re: Emeka Ugwuonye Exposes Lady's HIV Status To Shame Her After They Fell Out by realmindz: 5:34pm
NwaAmaikpe:
shocked

Oya na, we are waiting..

how did this guy escape NL jail
Re: Emeka Ugwuonye Exposes Lady's HIV Status To Shame Her After They Fell Out by wellmax(m): 5:34pm
I always knew this guy would turn to a blackmailer.
Re: Emeka Ugwuonye Exposes Lady's HIV Status To Shame Her After They Fell Out by ken2baba(m): 5:36pm
HIV status should be Made public so that other people can avoid sexual contact with such person.
Re: Emeka Ugwuonye Exposes Lady's HIV Status To Shame Her After They Fell Out by TheKingIsHere: 5:37pm
I have never liked Emeka Ugwuonye...i always have a feeling that he is a scammer.

This is the end of his theft angry
Re: Emeka Ugwuonye Exposes Lady's HIV Status To Shame Her After They Fell Out by Bomgirl(f): 5:38pm
This man again??

