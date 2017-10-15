Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / Labour Rejects N30,000 Minimum Wage Offer By House Of Representatives (4421 Views)

The organised labour on Saturday rejected the resolution of the House of Representatives seeking the upward review of the minimum wage for Nigerian workers to N 30 , 000 from the current N 18 , 000

The President of the Trade Union Congress , Bobboi Kaigama , told our correspondent on Saturday that the organised labour is demanding N 56 , 000 .



He stated that the labour unions were awaiting the executive arm of government to set up a committee to speed up the process.



“The procedure is for the tripartite body to sit down and agree on a figure , present it to the National Executive Council , National Council of State and to the National Assembly , ” he said .



The Nigerian Labour Congress on its part, commended the recommendation of the House of Representatives but said that the process to determine an approved minimum wage has started with a tripartite engagement involving the labour , the private sector and the government .



The General Secretary of the NLC, Peter Ezon , stated this in an interview with our correspondent on Saturday.



He said the tripartite arrangement would recommend the minimum wage to the government and in turn take it to the National Assembly for legislation.



“We welcome the concerns of the House of Representatives members and we also beg them to put more pressure on government to institute the process of the tripartite committee so that it can be concluded and returned to the National Assembly , ” Ezon said .



The NLC scribe said some state governors were struggling to pay the N 18 , 000 minimum wage because they failed to set their priorities right .

He accused the Federal Government of delaying the process of sending the approved new minimum wage to the National Assembly .



He warned that the labour movement was losing patience with the government and might be forced to act appropriately to achieve its demands .



The PUNCH had reported on Thursday that members of the House of Representatives warned that a nationwide strike by workers over low wages could force the country’ s economy back into recession .



The lawmakers therefore urged the Federal Government to increase the current minimum wage to N 30 , 000 to avert workers ’ strike .

56,000 isn't too high cos that's not up to 200$ some countries pay per day for 8-10hours 15 Likes

I will prefer making it a minimum of N500/hour for unskilled and semi-skilled. That will motivate workers to be more productive. Suppose a worker works 10hours a day,it will be equivalent to N5,000 while for 20 days will be a minimum of N100,000. At an exchange rate of N360/dollar,this N100,000 is roughly $278 which isnt too much. Any worker that offers zero hour of work will get zero income. If u go on strike for no justifiable reasons,u also get zero income. Hourly payment is a better option. 26 Likes 3 Shares

NGN30,000.00 as minimum wage is very poor.



the Nigerian government can do better.... 2 Likes

1) Employees will start wasting time to do jobs they could have finished much quicker. Just because they want to drag the time spent for a while longer and earn more pay. Unless there's a specific 'milestone' of work expected to be completed in an hour, I'm not sure that'll work.



Stubborn People Everywhere, Is It Not Better Than The N18,000 or The "ve Forgotten That Half Bread Is Better Than None, What's Even My Business

50K

mtchww this one weh even 18k dem never fit pay

Hope they reach a consensus on the 56k....



Then upper and lower houses take more for doing nothing...

I believe...it is high time they look into the pay structure of some of this foreign companies especially those in the telecom sector.....

the pay not encouraging despite the huge sum they make....moreover the workers work their ass out....

abcd..not ma business...

lol

they should reject it.

you are rejecting 30k when States have not fully implemented the 18k minimum wage. let me come and be going. 4 Likes

30k, but they never considered least amount when proposing for there allowances. Selfish parliamentarians

hmmmm..they are rejecting 30k when some states are still finding it hard to pay the previous 18k...all good sha...NYSC go increase allawee 1 Like

80k will b Ok

U don't want 30k. Stay at home let ppl Wey need job do the work and manage the 30k 4 Likes

He stated that the labour unions were awaiting the executive arm of government to set up a committee to speed up the process



Yes

reject it abeg!!!!!





My friend in Australia gets paid 10$ per hour for just serving at an eatry!







That's #3500 per hour... He works 5 hours a day due to school







That's 17K a day minimum













This country is so so fuckingly gibberish!!!!!! 1 Like





I will prefer making it a minimum of N500/hour for unskilled and semi-skilled. That will motivate workers to be more productive. Suppose a worker works 10hours a day,it will be equivalent to N5,000 while for 20 days will be a minimum of N100,000. At an exchange rate of N360/dollar,this N100,000 is roughly $278 which isnt too much. Any worker that offers zero hour of work will get zero income. If u go on strike for no justifiable reasons,u also get zero income. Hourly payment is a better option. They will pluck the money from the tree to pay them, ba?



See how easy it is for you to say "minimum of N100,000". Take your calculator and do simple mathematics before talking outside of reality.



You think you can jack up that cleaner's wages to 100k without jacking up the Doctor's own by the same or almost the same percentage?



From 18k to 100k is about 456% increase in salary. That means you should be ready to increase the Doctor's own by at least 300%. You should be thinking of increasing the wages of a doctor on 180k salary to 540k salary (300% increase).



Just reason am bros. Does it make sense to you? They will pluck the money from the tree to pay them, ba?See how easy it is for you to say "minimum of N100,000".Take your calculator and do simple mathematics before talking outside of reality.You think you can jack up that cleaner's wages to 100k without jacking up the Doctor's own by the same or almost the same percentage?From 18k to 100k is about 456% increase in salary. That means you should be ready to increase the Doctor's own by at least 300%. You should be thinking of increasing the wages of a doctor on 180k salary to 540k salary (300% increase).Just reason am bros. Does it make sense to you? 2 Likes

Stubborn People Everywhere, Is It Not Better Than The N18,000 or The "ve Forgotten That Half Bread Is Better Than None, What's Even My Business How can you reason in such an hawful manner? SMH How can you reason in such an hawful manner? SMH 1 Like 1 Share

Labour should instead insist on matching the salaries of politicians with those in the civil service.

QED!!!





I can only agree with this on one condition

The work place is revamped for productivity..



Civil service has the highest amount of unproductive workers in the country.. Many earn money for doing virtually nothing!!

Many workers in the civil service will need to removed.. government is not a pity party association. 56k for what work!!I can only agree with this on one conditionThe work place is revamped for productivity..Civil service has the highest amount of unproductive workers in the country.. Many earn money for doing virtually nothing!!Many workers in the civil service will need to removed.. government is not a pity party association. 1 Like

Minion: Your Malevolence, the Stingy and selfish Nigerians are crying out for more wages. Those people don't know how to be satisfied. They are never satiated, My Lord.



Hades: My myopic servant, peer deeply before you speak. The workers are petitioning the house of Representatives, a house full of bloated old men that do nothing but warm seats. The limping, hungry and starving masses ask their self-indulgent government for their piece of the national cake. They are offered stipends to feed whole families and you call that wages. The prices sky-rocket everyday, cost of living is rising so quickly they're almost living as bad as we down here. Last time I went to the surface world of the living to price Garri, my evil crown nearly fell. Before you speak of selfishness make sure the people are not simply asking for what is due them, a means or survival from their fattened masters.



Minion: Oh Dark one! Your wisdom once more, illuminates me. 1 Like