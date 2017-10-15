₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Labour Rejects N30,000 Minimum Wage Offer By House Of Representatives by opera1(m): 9:45am
The organised labour on Saturday rejected the resolution of the House of Representatives seeking the upward review of the minimum wage for Nigerian workers to N 30 , 000 from the current N 18 , 000
|Re: Labour Rejects N30,000 Minimum Wage Offer By House Of Representatives by agarawu23(m): 9:50am
56,000 isn't too high cos that's not up to 200$ some countries pay per day for 8-10hours
|Re: Labour Rejects N30,000 Minimum Wage Offer By House Of Representatives by oz4real83(m): 10:32am
I will prefer making it a minimum of N500/hour for unskilled and semi-skilled. That will motivate workers to be more productive. Suppose a worker works 10hours a day,it will be equivalent to N5,000 while for 20 days will be a minimum of N100,000. At an exchange rate of N360/dollar,this N100,000 is roughly $278 which isnt too much. Any worker that offers zero hour of work will get zero income. If u go on strike for no justifiable reasons,u also get zero income. Hourly payment is a better option.
|Re: Labour Rejects N30,000 Minimum Wage Offer By House Of Representatives by uboma(m): 11:27am
NGN30,000.00 as minimum wage is very poor.
the Nigerian government can do better....
|Re: Labour Rejects N30,000 Minimum Wage Offer By House Of Representatives by AnonyNymous(m): 12:57pm
oz4real83:Thatsvseeiously how it ought to be, but you know how people in Nigeria are:
1) Employees will start wasting time to do jobs they could have finished much quicker. Just because they want to drag the time spent for a while longer and earn more pay. Unless there's a specific 'milestone' of work expected to be completed in an hour, I'm not sure that'll work.
2) Its an avenue for employers to cheat employees too. By claiming they haven't done as much time as they claim they have. Its hard to investigate when an employer makes such claim and thus they'll be making more profit without having to pay out all of what they really should.
|Re: Labour Rejects N30,000 Minimum Wage Offer By House Of Representatives by oz4real83(m): 1:44pm
AnonyNymous:it depends on both the empoyee and the employer agreement. If an employer wants an employee to work for 3 hours,then the employer must be ready to pay for 3 hours. If the employer realises that the employee isnt working the rightful amount of work,the employer can easily cancel the remaining work and pay for the hours already done. This method is aslo flexible for the employee. He can decide to work 4hours for Mr A and 5 hours for Mr B.
|Re: Labour Rejects N30,000 Minimum Wage Offer By House Of Representatives by emmyw(m): 1:49pm
Stubborn People Everywhere, Is It Not Better Than The N18,000 or The "ve Forgotten That Half Bread Is Better Than None, What's Even My Business
|Re: Labour Rejects N30,000 Minimum Wage Offer By House Of Representatives by YelloweWest: 1:49pm
|Re: Labour Rejects N30,000 Minimum Wage Offer By House Of Representatives by Adaumunocha(f): 1:51pm
50K
|Re: Labour Rejects N30,000 Minimum Wage Offer By House Of Representatives by SIMPLYkush(m): 1:51pm
mtchww this one weh even 18k dem never fit pay
|Re: Labour Rejects N30,000 Minimum Wage Offer By House Of Representatives by Baronnaire: 1:52pm
Hope they reach a consensus on the 56k....
Then upper and lower houses take more for doing nothing...
|Re: Labour Rejects N30,000 Minimum Wage Offer By House Of Representatives by Humility017(m): 1:52pm
I believe...it is high time they look into the pay structure of some of this foreign companies especially those in the telecom sector.....
the pay not encouraging despite the huge sum they make....moreover the workers work their ass out....
|Re: Labour Rejects N30,000 Minimum Wage Offer By House Of Representatives by GoodGuysGoodGir(m): 1:53pm
abcd..not ma business...
|Re: Labour Rejects N30,000 Minimum Wage Offer By House Of Representatives by Joephat(m): 1:54pm
lol
|Re: Labour Rejects N30,000 Minimum Wage Offer By House Of Representatives by TeeAL(m): 1:55pm
they should reject it.
|Re: Labour Rejects N30,000 Minimum Wage Offer By House Of Representatives by Godful: 1:55pm
you are rejecting 30k when States have not fully implemented the 18k minimum wage. let me come and be going.
|Re: Labour Rejects N30,000 Minimum Wage Offer By House Of Representatives by chiscodedon(m): 1:56pm
30k, but they never considered least amount when proposing for there allowances. Selfish parliamentarians
|Re: Labour Rejects N30,000 Minimum Wage Offer By House Of Representatives by DONADAMS(m): 1:56pm
hmmmm..they are rejecting 30k when some states are still finding it hard to pay the previous 18k...all good sha...NYSC go increase allawee
|Re: Labour Rejects N30,000 Minimum Wage Offer By House Of Representatives by Emperor002: 1:57pm
80k will b Ok
|Re: Labour Rejects N30,000 Minimum Wage Offer By House Of Representatives by ayourbamie: 1:57pm
U don't want 30k. Stay at home let ppl Wey need job do the work and manage the 30k
|Re: Labour Rejects N30,000 Minimum Wage Offer By House Of Representatives by elChapo1: 1:58pm
He stated that the labour unions were awaiting the executive arm of government to set up a committee to speed up the process
ok they are still waiting for executive to set up committee, but when its time to pay themselves there wont be bureaucracy.
|Re: Labour Rejects N30,000 Minimum Wage Offer By House Of Representatives by speaktome(m): 1:59pm
Yes
|Re: Labour Rejects N30,000 Minimum Wage Offer By House Of Representatives by PissedOffWeed(m): 1:59pm
reject it abeg!!!!!
My friend in Australia gets paid 10$ per hour for just serving at an eatry!
That's #3500 per hour... He works 5 hours a day due to school
That's 17K a day minimum
This country is so so fuckingly gibberish!!!!!!
|Re: Labour Rejects N30,000 Minimum Wage Offer By House Of Representatives by donblade85555(m): 1:59pm
abeg make dae offer me the 30k oh....for this recession na person they reject money?
|Re: Labour Rejects N30,000 Minimum Wage Offer By House Of Representatives by ikp120(m): 1:59pm
oz4real83:They will pluck the money from the tree to pay them, ba?
See how easy it is for you to say "minimum of N100,000". Take your calculator and do simple mathematics before talking outside of reality.
You think you can jack up that cleaner's wages to 100k without jacking up the Doctor's own by the same or almost the same percentage?
From 18k to 100k is about 456% increase in salary. That means you should be ready to increase the Doctor's own by at least 300%. You should be thinking of increasing the wages of a doctor on 180k salary to 540k salary (300% increase).
Just reason am bros. Does it make sense to you?
|Re: Labour Rejects N30,000 Minimum Wage Offer By House Of Representatives by Grafixnuel(m): 1:59pm
|Re: Labour Rejects N30,000 Minimum Wage Offer By House Of Representatives by yhemsy62(m): 1:59pm
emmyw:How can you reason in such an hawful manner? SMH
|Re: Labour Rejects N30,000 Minimum Wage Offer By House Of Representatives by seguno2: 1:59pm
Labour should instead insist on matching the salaries of politicians with those in the civil service.
QED!!!
|Re: Labour Rejects N30,000 Minimum Wage Offer By House Of Representatives by FrankGiel: 2:00pm
56k for what work!!
I can only agree with this on one condition
The work place is revamped for productivity..
Civil service has the highest amount of unproductive workers in the country.. Many earn money for doing virtually nothing!!
Many workers in the civil service will need to removed.. government is not a pity party association.
|Re: Labour Rejects N30,000 Minimum Wage Offer By House Of Representatives by Redmosquito(m): 2:00pm
Minion: Your Malevolence, the Stingy and selfish Nigerians are crying out for more wages. Those people don't know how to be satisfied. They are never satiated, My Lord.
Hades: My myopic servant, peer deeply before you speak. The workers are petitioning the house of Representatives, a house full of bloated old men that do nothing but warm seats. The limping, hungry and starving masses ask their self-indulgent government for their piece of the national cake. They are offered stipends to feed whole families and you call that wages. The prices sky-rocket everyday, cost of living is rising so quickly they're almost living as bad as we down here. Last time I went to the surface world of the living to price Garri, my evil crown nearly fell. Before you speak of selfishness make sure the people are not simply asking for what is due them, a means or survival from their fattened masters.
Minion: Oh Dark one! Your wisdom once more, illuminates me.
|Re: Labour Rejects N30,000 Minimum Wage Offer By House Of Representatives by seguno2: 2:01pm
PissedOffWeed:
Please find out how much a senator earns in Australia and compare with Nigerian senators.
