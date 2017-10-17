Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / The Woman I Hate To Have As Wife (7779 Views)

Man To Pay N800,000 To Marry Dead Woman As Wife / Husband Pounding Yam As Wife Makes Up (Photo) / Husband Disappears As Wife Gives Birth To Twins In Abuja (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

1. Proud and arrogant woman.

2 who can not let go, who fights for everything.

3. Who is possessive,wanting to acquire everything and selfish.

4. That has ego

5.worldly and canally minded.

6.who competes with everybody/­everything available

7. Who compares and contrasts herself with other people

8. A woman who can not forgive and forget easily

9. That can not utter this sentence " I am so sorry " effortlessly to people.

10.nags and shout and shameless.

11. Who exposes her God's given body for public to see

12. Who cannot adjust to any situation of life

13. Who only delights in the life of comfort,opulent and riches

14. Who thinks she has monopoly of knowledge,ideas and wisdom

15. Who doesn't care about Godly virtues.. 16. Who is weary in well doing.

17. Easily discourage and complain alot 21 Likes 6 Shares

OP, are you a member of deeper life? 19 Likes 4 Shares

All these men sef.



they tend to be possessive and overly controlling 19 Likes 2 Shares

You are not asking for too much, bro. Those are despicable features right there. 6 Likes

You will create your wife



By the way i find it difficult to say 'I am so sorry' effortlessly 12 Likes 1 Share

MhizzAJ:

You will create your wife



By the way i find it difficult to say 'I am so sorry' effortlessly Highly inflammable, dangerous and combustible

That is a great way of ruining beautiful relationships...not knowing how to be sorry Highly inflammable, dangerous and combustibleThat is a great way of ruining beautiful relationships...not knowing how to be sorry 12 Likes

Evaberry:

All these men sef.





they tend to be possessive and overly controlling Nothing possessive or controlling there. It's not asking for too much if one is told to stop nagging, be a little humble, say sorry when you hurt others; basically just be sensitive and considerate to others' feelings. Nothing possessive or controlling there. It's not asking for too much if one is told to stop nagging, be a little humble, say sorry when you hurt others; basically just be sensitive and considerate to others' feelings. 5 Likes 1 Share

MhizzAJ:

You will create your wife



By the way i find it difficult to say 'I am so sorry' effortlessly Nope. He won't need to do that. There are lots of girls/ladies that do not possess any of the features listed by the op. Even you can be a better person if you admit that your inability to say "I'm sorry" is a flaw that needs working on.



We are meant to learn everyday, and we ought to improve on our flaws rather than selfishly expecting others to put up with them. Nope. He won't need to do that. There are lots of girls/ladies that do not possess any of the features listed by the op. Even you can be a better person if you admit that your inability to say "I'm sorry" is a flaw that needs working on.We are meant to learn everyday, and we ought to improve on our flaws rather than selfishly expecting others to put up with them. 14 Likes

Evaberry:

All these men sef.



they tend to be possessive and overly controlling Eh eh ok oooo Eh eh ok oooo

There is nothing wrong with the list up there. Any man that wants some peace,would avoid a woman who behaves in such manner. 7 Likes 1 Share

MhizzAJ:

You will create your wife



By the way i find it difficult to say 'I am so sorry' effortlessly

Avoid customer service lol Avoid customer service lol 1 Like 1 Share

Lol OP I would have left the relationship at number 1. In church yday during a wedding , the pastor said "The worst place after Hell is a bad marriage" 1 Like

Una no dey tire? 2 Likes

Kuku get sand and create your woman 5 Likes

I don't even Understand your Number 16... maybe u should make me understand..



Based on your number Nine, so u have not encountered some one that says I am sorry all the time but doesn't mean it?



Most times those phrase is as common and as loosed as "I love you".. anyways.. Goodluck 3 Likes

Evaberry:

All these men sef.



they tend to be possessive and overly controlling Hahahaha, she is obviously here... Hahahaha, she is obviously here...

The woman I hate to marry, very simple... Evaberry. 1 Like

MADUBI:

The woman I hate to marry, very simple... Evaberry. including u including u

Veraatabeh:

including u Shuu, I would love to marry you o.. . Beautiful babe like you. Shuu, I would love to marry you o... Beautiful babe like you.

Just three things I ask of my future wife:



1. Be faithful to me. Don't even give me any reason to suspect you are cheating on me. If you feel that you are tired of me, give me the divorce papers, I'll respect you and even give some parting gifts.



2. Respect my parents and siblings, they are my first love. Be rest assured that I will never tolerate any of them disrespecting you. I'll have your back always.



3. Respect me. Don't use harsh words on me no matter what. I have ego too, don't bruise it please.



Any lady that can give me just the above three will have me wholesale, I'll forgive all her other sins. 8 Likes 2 Shares

Proverbs 21:19 "Better to live in desert than with a nagging and quarrelsome wife'' 2 Likes



just few questions for the OP, do you have any of the traits you listed above

Are you ready to accept the same list of condition from a woman??

A woman who doesn't do all these you've highlighted doesn't guarantee a happy and perfect marriage either.

A perfect woman who has none of this or the traits of these you've pointed out will be the one you get clay and mould yourself or maybe a robot..



No woman out there is perfect, no human is...like my dad will say, once a woman has at least 80% of what you want, go for it, that might be as much as the best you can get..

Every human being has a bad side and that includes you and I. Hmmm...just few questions for the OP, do you have any of the traits you listed aboveAre you ready to accept the same list of condition from a woman??A woman who doesn't do all these you've highlighted doesn't guarantee a happy and perfect marriage either.A perfect woman who has none of this or the traits of these you've pointed out will be the one you get clay and mould yourself or maybe a robot..No woman out there is perfect, no human is...like my dad will say, once a woman has at least 80% of what you want, go for it, that might be as much as the best you can get..Every human being has a bad side and that includes you and I. 3 Likes

MhizzAJ:

You will create your wife



By the way i find it difficult to say 'I am so sorry' effortlessly Swthrt its not a good attitude to lived with trust me ...When i was dating my ex then. He was always been the one, doing the begging and am sorry of a thing, even when his not at fault. Can't even tell wat i was feeling like then, if u ask me One day he called me, sat me down, and was advicing me on the need to always learn how to say sorry whenever am wrong as a woman, else it will affect me when am married. And i immediately took his advice....Today its helping me alot in my 5yrs old marriage. Swthrt its not a good attitude to lived with trust me...When i was dating my ex then. He was always been the one, doing the begging and am sorry of a thing, even when his not at fault. Can't even tell wat i was feeling like then, if u ask meOne day he called me, sat me down, and was advicing me on the need to always learn how to say sorry whenever am wrong as a woman, else it will affect me when am married. And i immediately took his advice....Today its helping me alot in my 5yrs old marriage. 4 Likes

Mshewwww another list again?please they're selling dolls and talking mannequins in Japan.go and but it and let us hear word

Jman06:

Just three things I ask of my future wife:



1. Be faithful to me. Don't even give me any reason to suspect you are cheating on me. If you feel that you are tired of me, give me the divorce papers, I'll respect you and even give some parting gifts.



2. Respect my parents and siblings, they are my first love. Be rest assured that I will never tolerate any of them disrespecting you. I'll have your back always.



3. Respect me. Don't use harsh words on me no matter what. I have ego too, don't bruise it please.



Any lady that can give me just the above three will have me wholesale, I'll forgive all her other sins.

You get sense. My girlfriend who I was planning to propose to despite so many flaws finally broke the camel's back when I discovered she was sleeping with a married military officer in Kogi and has been trying to blackmail me with tears and saying it was in her past. My reply has been that, I can take almost anything from a woman however, unfaithfulness isn't one of those things. Funny thing was the way she referred to the man as a father-figure constantly ehn! I'd have prostrated on the floor in thanksgiving for all he was doing not knowing that he was helping me to wash plate. I almost got married to this person fa! Anyway, sorry I just had to air this out when I saw your first item on the list. Many thanks. You get sense. My girlfriend who I was planning to propose to despite so many flaws finally broke the camel's back when I discovered she was sleeping with a married military officer in Kogi and has been trying to blackmail me with tears and saying it was in her past. My reply has been that, I can take almost anything from a woman however, unfaithfulness isn't one of those things. Funny thing was the way she referred to the man as a father-figure constantly ehn! I'd have prostrated on the floor in thanksgiving for all he was doing not knowing that he was helping me to wash plate. I almost got married to this person fa! Anyway, sorry I just had to air this out when I saw your first item on the list. Many thanks. 5 Likes

caesaraba:





You get sense. My girlfriend who I was planning to propose to despite so many flaws finally broke the camel's back when I discovered she was sleeping with a married military officer in Kogi and has been trying to blackmail me with tears and saying it was in her past. My reply has been that, I can take almost anything from a woman however, unfaithfulness isn't one of those things. Funny thing was the way she referred to the man as a father-figure constantly ehn! I'd have prostrated on the floor in thanksgiving for all he was doing not knowing that he was helping me to was plate. I almost got married to this person fa! Anyway, sorry I just had to air this out when I saw your first item on the list. Many thanks. Chai! Thank your stars you found out before marrying her. Chai! Thank your stars you found out before marrying her. 4 Likes

Lol



Dat list is quite long and is either way



No one would like to be with any1 with those attributes 1 Like

MADUBI:





Shuu, I would love to marry you o.. . Beautiful babe like you. i dnt hav any of the characters op listed on the platform oh i dnt hav any of the characters op listed on the platform oh

Veraatabeh:

i dnt hav any of the characters op listed on the platform oh That makes you a better wife self. Ngwanu collect the ring. That makes you a better wife self. Ngwanu collect the ring.

Oshey!!!!!!! Woman sculpture

A woman without a healthy dose of ego is finished.