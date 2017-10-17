₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|The Woman I Hate To Have As Wife by prinxpalax(m): 10:29am On Oct 15
1. Proud and arrogant woman.
2 who can not let go, who fights for everything.
3. Who is possessive,wanting to acquire everything and selfish.
4. That has ego
5.worldly and canally minded.
6.who competes with everybody/everything available
7. Who compares and contrasts herself with other people
8. A woman who can not forgive and forget easily
9. That can not utter this sentence " I am so sorry " effortlessly to people.
10.nags and shout and shameless.
11. Who exposes her God's given body for public to see
12. Who cannot adjust to any situation of life
13. Who only delights in the life of comfort,opulent and riches
14. Who thinks she has monopoly of knowledge,ideas and wisdom
15. Who doesn't care about Godly virtues.. 16. Who is weary in well doing.
17. Easily discourage and complain alot
|Re: The Woman I Hate To Have As Wife by MizMyColi(f): 10:39am On Oct 15
OP, are you a member of deeper life?
|Re: The Woman I Hate To Have As Wife by Evaberry(f): 11:00am On Oct 15
All these men sef.
they tend to be possessive and overly controlling
|Re: The Woman I Hate To Have As Wife by KevinDein: 11:00am On Oct 15
You are not asking for too much, bro. Those are despicable features right there.
|Re: The Woman I Hate To Have As Wife by MhizzAJ(f): 11:03am On Oct 15
You will create your wife
By the way i find it difficult to say 'I am so sorry' effortlessly
|Re: The Woman I Hate To Have As Wife by ArchEnemy(m): 11:07am On Oct 15
MhizzAJ:Highly inflammable, dangerous and combustible
That is a great way of ruining beautiful relationships...not knowing how to be sorry
|Re: The Woman I Hate To Have As Wife by KevinDein: 11:08am On Oct 15
Evaberry:Nothing possessive or controlling there. It's not asking for too much if one is told to stop nagging, be a little humble, say sorry when you hurt others; basically just be sensitive and considerate to others' feelings.
|Re: The Woman I Hate To Have As Wife by KevinDein: 11:15am On Oct 15
MhizzAJ:Nope. He won't need to do that. There are lots of girls/ladies that do not possess any of the features listed by the op. Even you can be a better person if you admit that your inability to say "I'm sorry" is a flaw that needs working on.
We are meant to learn everyday, and we ought to improve on our flaws rather than selfishly expecting others to put up with them.
|Re: The Woman I Hate To Have As Wife by Martin0(m): 11:38am On Oct 15
Evaberry:Eh eh ok oooo
|Re: The Woman I Hate To Have As Wife by PaperLace: 12:13pm On Oct 15
There is nothing wrong with the list up there. Any man that wants some peace,would avoid a woman who behaves in such manner.
|Re: The Woman I Hate To Have As Wife by pcguru1(m): 12:35pm On Oct 15
MhizzAJ:
Avoid customer service lol
|Re: The Woman I Hate To Have As Wife by pcguru1(m): 12:36pm On Oct 15
Lol OP I would have left the relationship at number 1. In church yday during a wedding , the pastor said "The worst place after Hell is a bad marriage"
|Re: The Woman I Hate To Have As Wife by Cuddlebugie(f): 2:15pm On Oct 15
Una no dey tire?
|Re: The Woman I Hate To Have As Wife by ImaIma1(f): 4:13pm On Oct 15
Kuku get sand and create your woman
|Re: The Woman I Hate To Have As Wife by Richy4(m): 4:25pm On Oct 15
I don't even Understand your Number 16... maybe u should make me understand..
Based on your number Nine, so u have not encountered some one that says I am sorry all the time but doesn't mean it?
Most times those phrase is as common and as loosed as "I love you".. anyways.. Goodluck
|Re: The Woman I Hate To Have As Wife by MADUBI: 5:29pm On Oct 15
Evaberry:Hahahaha, she is obviously here...
|Re: The Woman I Hate To Have As Wife by MADUBI: 5:31pm On Oct 15
The woman I hate to marry, very simple... Evaberry.
|Re: The Woman I Hate To Have As Wife by Veraatabeh(f): 8:06pm On Oct 15
MADUBI:including u
|Re: The Woman I Hate To Have As Wife by MADUBI: 9:36pm On Oct 15
Veraatabeh:Shuu, I would love to marry you o.. . Beautiful babe like you.
|Re: The Woman I Hate To Have As Wife by Jman06(m): 9:42pm On Oct 15
Just three things I ask of my future wife:
1. Be faithful to me. Don't even give me any reason to suspect you are cheating on me. If you feel that you are tired of me, give me the divorce papers, I'll respect you and even give some parting gifts.
2. Respect my parents and siblings, they are my first love. Be rest assured that I will never tolerate any of them disrespecting you. I'll have your back always.
3. Respect me. Don't use harsh words on me no matter what. I have ego too, don't bruise it please.
Any lady that can give me just the above three will have me wholesale, I'll forgive all her other sins.
|Re: The Woman I Hate To Have As Wife by Manager264(m): 9:52pm On Oct 15
Proverbs 21:19 "Better to live in desert than with a nagging and quarrelsome wife''
|Re: The Woman I Hate To Have As Wife by prestigiouslady: 10:21pm On Oct 15
Hmmm...
just few questions for the OP, do you have any of the traits you listed above
Are you ready to accept the same list of condition from a woman??
A woman who doesn't do all these you've highlighted doesn't guarantee a happy and perfect marriage either.
A perfect woman who has none of this or the traits of these you've pointed out will be the one you get clay and mould yourself or maybe a robot..
No woman out there is perfect, no human is...like my dad will say, once a woman has at least 80% of what you want, go for it, that might be as much as the best you can get..
Every human being has a bad side and that includes you and I.
|Re: The Woman I Hate To Have As Wife by izaray(f): 12:19pm On Oct 16
MhizzAJ:Swthrt its not a good attitude to lived with trust me ...When i was dating my ex then. He was always been the one, doing the begging and am sorry of a thing, even when his not at fault. Can't even tell wat i was feeling like then, if u ask me One day he called me, sat me down, and was advicing me on the need to always learn how to say sorry whenever am wrong as a woman, else it will affect me when am married. And i immediately took his advice....Today its helping me alot in my 5yrs old marriage.
|Re: The Woman I Hate To Have As Wife by SAMBARRY: 12:34pm On Oct 16
Mshewwww another list again?please they're selling dolls and talking mannequins in Japan.go and but it and let us hear word
|Re: The Woman I Hate To Have As Wife by caesaraba(m): 7:35pm On Oct 16
Jman06:
You get sense. My girlfriend who I was planning to propose to despite so many flaws finally broke the camel's back when I discovered she was sleeping with a married military officer in Kogi and has been trying to blackmail me with tears and saying it was in her past. My reply has been that, I can take almost anything from a woman however, unfaithfulness isn't one of those things. Funny thing was the way she referred to the man as a father-figure constantly ehn! I'd have prostrated on the floor in thanksgiving for all he was doing not knowing that he was helping me to wash plate. I almost got married to this person fa! Anyway, sorry I just had to air this out when I saw your first item on the list. Many thanks.
|Re: The Woman I Hate To Have As Wife by Jman06(m): 7:56pm On Oct 16
caesaraba:Chai! Thank your stars you found out before marrying her.
|Re: The Woman I Hate To Have As Wife by Ezionye(f): 9:18pm On Oct 16
Lol
Dat list is quite long and is either way
No one would like to be with any1 with those attributes
|Re: The Woman I Hate To Have As Wife by Veraatabeh(f): 10:39pm On Oct 16
MADUBI:i dnt hav any of the characters op listed on the platform oh
|Re: The Woman I Hate To Have As Wife by MADUBI: 10:14am
Veraatabeh:That makes you a better wife self. Ngwanu collect the ring.
|Re: The Woman I Hate To Have As Wife by arck1: 12:21pm
Oshey!!!!!!! Woman sculpture
|Re: The Woman I Hate To Have As Wife by byvan03: 7:28pm
A woman without a healthy dose of ego is finished.
|Re: The Woman I Hate To Have As Wife by Negotiate: 9:44pm
another story... unfortunately, life has it's ways of pairing you up with those you detest. It's another way to learn tolerance.
