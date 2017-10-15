₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,895,953 members, 3,854,682 topics. Date: Sunday, 15 October 2017 at 10:51 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Powede Lawrence's Pre-Wedding Photo Used For Church Banner (33350 Views)
Powede Lawrence And Ikechukwu's White Wedding Photos / Powede Lawrence And Ikechukwu's Pre-Wedding Photos / Powede Lawrence Set To Wed Ikechukwu (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Powede Lawrence's Pre-Wedding Photo Used For Church Banner by Letenwam: 5:02pm
Nigerian ex-beauty Queen, Powede Lawrence who got married to her heartthrob last month, has revealed how shocked she was to see her pre-wedding photo used for a church banner in Delta State.
The photo left Powede who asked 'Worrisdis' saying she's done. Here's the photo below;
https://www.lailasblog.com/beauty-queen-powede-lawrence-shocked-see-pre-wedding-photo-used-church-banner-delta/
6 Likes
|Re: Powede Lawrence's Pre-Wedding Photo Used For Church Banner by coolebux(m): 5:22pm
Start litigating ASAP
14 Likes
|Re: Powede Lawrence's Pre-Wedding Photo Used For Church Banner by Eagle360: 8:24pm
I wish I played
117 Likes 9 Shares
|Re: Powede Lawrence's Pre-Wedding Photo Used For Church Banner by ayxmania: 8:24pm
Lol
1 Like
|Re: Powede Lawrence's Pre-Wedding Photo Used For Church Banner by Kingluqman89(m): 8:24pm
Na so e dey start ooo, maybe the pastor don dey crush on the woman now.
E just wan her attention.
Wetin person no go see for 9ja.
|Re: Powede Lawrence's Pre-Wedding Photo Used For Church Banner by uzo4real(m): 8:24pm
chaii
|Re: Powede Lawrence's Pre-Wedding Photo Used For Church Banner by Pidginwhisper: 8:24pm
Dem dey take her wedding do example..I wonder wetin go do that banner when the marriage crash
Well wetin concern me..na my homeland for delta...The day I see banner wey Jonathan dey barb Buhari hair..na dat day I don give up on our matter
30 Likes
|Re: Powede Lawrence's Pre-Wedding Photo Used For Church Banner by jnrbayano(m): 8:24pm
Hahahahahahahahahahahaha
You never see anything.
Keep snapping and publishing
5 Likes
|Re: Powede Lawrence's Pre-Wedding Photo Used For Church Banner by chillychill(f): 8:25pm
Lol
1 Like
|Re: Powede Lawrence's Pre-Wedding Photo Used For Church Banner by deb303(f): 8:25pm
welcome to 9ja where everything and anything is possible
|Re: Powede Lawrence's Pre-Wedding Photo Used For Church Banner by NwaAmaikpe: 8:25pm
Endtime church.
This is a sign from God that people should avoid that church and it's programmes.
How can a true church do this?
A real spirit-filled pastor with the gift of spiritual discernment should know better than adorn the banner of his church with the image of a wayward beauty pageant?
This is a shame.
24 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Powede Lawrence's Pre-Wedding Photo Used For Church Banner by slurity1: 8:25pm
and you are shocked? wait for just one week more are see your used for where Nnamadi kanu campaign or #ourmumudondo
|Re: Powede Lawrence's Pre-Wedding Photo Used For Church Banner by nairavsdollars: 8:25pm
Who her pre-wedding picture epp?
|Re: Powede Lawrence's Pre-Wedding Photo Used For Church Banner by Ritajovy(f): 8:25pm
Equivalent to plagiarism in the literature section!!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Powede Lawrence's Pre-Wedding Photo Used For Church Banner by Dmeji4444(m): 8:25pm
Nunu
|Re: Powede Lawrence's Pre-Wedding Photo Used For Church Banner by Csk2(m): 8:25pm
Na so
|Re: Powede Lawrence's Pre-Wedding Photo Used For Church Banner by xangerar: 8:26pm
Hahaha all those Delta churches sha!
|Re: Powede Lawrence's Pre-Wedding Photo Used For Church Banner by GIDIBANKZ(m): 8:26pm
Am just here think about my future wives, how she must have been running after Boys when am here bored and single......just even wonder how many abortion she have made
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Powede Lawrence's Pre-Wedding Photo Used For Church Banner by FisifunKododada: 8:26pm
2 Likes
|Re: Powede Lawrence's Pre-Wedding Photo Used For Church Banner by policy12: 8:26pm
God don bless ur marriage be that...
|Re: Powede Lawrence's Pre-Wedding Photo Used For Church Banner by bestspoke: 8:26pm
Hope it's not one of them boys I thought graphics
1 Like
|Re: Powede Lawrence's Pre-Wedding Photo Used For Church Banner by Merryglad(f): 8:26pm
Its better, if na buka use am nko? Hahahaha
|Re: Powede Lawrence's Pre-Wedding Photo Used For Church Banner by costandi(m): 8:26pm
Lol. Looking beyond the fact that they used her picture for the banner, I'm concerned about the appropriateness of such a picture.
Very soon, they'd degenerate to using bedroom pictures of couples.
1 Like
|Re: Powede Lawrence's Pre-Wedding Photo Used For Church Banner by SojiCash(m): 8:26pm
Naija
|Re: Powede Lawrence's Pre-Wedding Photo Used For Church Banner by eminent007(m): 8:26pm
pre-wedding pictures for church banner
shift lemme faint.
|Re: Powede Lawrence's Pre-Wedding Photo Used For Church Banner by phreakabit(m): 8:27pm
Abeg when is Nigerian Army bringing vaccination to Lagos, for the kids here?
4 Likes
|Re: Powede Lawrence's Pre-Wedding Photo Used For Church Banner by mykh01(m): 8:27pm
That's 9ja for you
|Re: Powede Lawrence's Pre-Wedding Photo Used For Church Banner by Danielspark: 8:27pm
Lol. You go fear na
|Re: Powede Lawrence's Pre-Wedding Photo Used For Church Banner by mykh01(m): 8:27pm
NwaAmaikpe:Bros abeg drop am sharparly.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Powede Lawrence's Pre-Wedding Photo Used For Church Banner by Egein(m): 8:28pm
As always, another church and pastor without decorum. You simply can't meander the web looking for random photos, and without permission from its owner, use it to illustrate your flawed messages.
By the way, nice to see that the late NwaAmaikpe is back on Nairaland after his attempt at Twitter fame grew zero traction.
3 Likes
|Re: Powede Lawrence's Pre-Wedding Photo Used For Church Banner by alexistaiwo: 8:28pm
Let me take cover before that mental guy Nwakipe up there drop his bomb
2 Likes
|Re: Powede Lawrence's Pre-Wedding Photo Used For Church Banner by donblade85555(m): 8:28pm
beautiful pic.......this girl is really beautiful, in fact she be champion make there give her the belt oh
anyway for funny jokes and riddles that will make you laugh like a mad man visit www.laughkillme.com
Moet Abebe Showing Off Smoking Skills [PICS] / "My Ex Wife Wants Me Dead - Killed Our Son" - John Okafor ( Mr Ibu) / Juliet Ibrahim Questions Cost Of Ojb’s Kidney Transplant
Viewing this topic: FirstCounsel(m), lovetruly, Missonas(f), JOETITUS(m), milky3(f), wallex1983(m), Bossforeva, gaflord, rekeson, reuflair(m), chochopiro(m), colossus2, Eke40seven(m), Beedazzler(m), swazpedro(m), dannybee, Qasaforlife(f), Ivoryred(f), trent101(m), Ugochekwas, haywhy1, Kayfowobaf(m), one4GOD(f), Ericz(m), martins1213, hamadek(m), RedRiver(m), adedelight, nzedon2(m), netzro(m), IMO22(m), collinsy2, Pheals(f), toritt(m), praiseisgood, drraysconcept, Emmanuelomojo, GENTLETEE(m), LMAyedun(m), ThefemaleKing, Gabbysky(m), Hayorbahmie94, Jung, Olabanji011(m), EmmaOgbu(m), rozaeh(m), Barristergreen(m), LaconicINC, kayzat, anaktitan, Investnow2017, Mojizumototoka(m), Ekasco1(m), Aayokunle93, zutu(m), mandae(m), Linuslina1, lapagegirl(f), Willy7(m), ichidodo(m), cathyperry45(f), khairate(f), Herrymax(m), fizziea(m), Pivot, ejieson, ibk1981 and 101 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 8