The photo left Powede who asked 'Worrisdis' saying she's done. Here's the photo below;



Start litigating ASAP

I wish I played

Na so e dey start ooo, maybe the pastor don dey crush on the woman now.



E just wan her attention.



Wetin person no go see for 9ja.

Dem dey take her wedding do example..I wonder wetin go do that banner when the marriage crash













Well wetin concern me..na my homeland for delta...The day I see banner wey Jonathan dey barb Buhari hair..na dat day I don give up on our matter

You never see anything.



Keep snapping and publishing

welcome to 9ja where everything and anything is possible





Endtime church.

This is a sign from God that people should avoid that church and it's programmes.





How can a true church do this?

A real spirit-filled pastor with the gift of spiritual discernment should know better than adorn the banner of his church with the image of a wayward beauty pageant?





This is a sign from God that people should avoid that church and it's programmes.

How can a true church do this?

A real spirit-filled pastor with the gift of spiritual discernment should know better than adorn the banner of his church with the image of a wayward beauty pageant?

This is a shame.

and you are shocked? wait for just one week more are see your used for where Nnamadi kanu campaign or #ourmumudondo

Who her pre-wedding picture epp?

Equivalent to plagiarism in the literature section!!

Hahaha all those Delta churches sha!

Am just here think about my future wives, how she must have been running after Boys when am here bored and single......just even wonder how many abortion she have made

2 Likes

God don bless ur marriage be that...

Hope it's not one of them boys I thought graphics

Its better, if na buka use am nko? Hahahaha

Lol. Looking beyond the fact that they used her picture for the banner, I'm concerned about the appropriateness of such a picture.



Very soon, they'd degenerate to using bedroom pictures of couples.

shift lemme faint. pre-wedding pictures for church bannershift lemme faint.

Abeg when is Nigerian Army bringing vaccination to Lagos, for the kids here?

NwaAmaikpe:

Bros abeg drop am sharparly.

As always, another church and pastor without decorum. You simply can't meander the web looking for random photos, and without permission from its owner, use it to illustrate your flawed messages.



By the way, nice to see that the late NwaAmaikpe is back on Nairaland after his attempt at Twitter fame grew zero traction. 3 Likes

Let me take cover before that mental guy Nwakipe up there drop his bomb