|Muslims Have A Right To Islamise Nigeria - Emmanuel Adetoyese Badejo by phemmyutd(m): 6:51pm
Muslims have a right to Islamise Nigeria —Bishop Badejo
https://www.google.com.ng/amp/www.tribuneonlineng.com/muslims-right-islamise-nigeria-bishop-badejo/%3famp_markup=1
|Re: Muslims Have A Right To Islamise Nigeria - Emmanuel Adetoyese Badejo by Luckianti(m): 7:09pm
Everyone has a right like the bishop said. Let the brown roof republicans listen to thier bishop and start christianization agenda instead of masturbating all over the e-space about Biafra and IPOB...
|Re: Muslims Have A Right To Islamise Nigeria - Emmanuel Adetoyese Badejo by Statsocial: 7:55pm
Lol I totally take an exception to his attack on pentecostals. I have always tried to restrain myself when Catholic bishops in Naija talk so we do not muddy the name of God in public.
How can the catholic church with about 170 billion USD in annual spending and also wealthier than the top 3 corporations in d world put together be accusing Pentecostals of prosperity gospel.
Is it offering, the catholic church collects. I guess they collect tithe too. There own schools are also expensive. Infact Loyola Jesuit Tuition is about thrice of Covenant's own. So lets not be hypocritic here. Don't try to validate your own church by invalidating others.
Also I am pretty sure the likes of catholic, Anglican etc even passes more offering envelopes than the the so called pentecostals in one service. I lived as an orthodox christian for close to 20 years and I know that the number of offering envelopes passed in some services far outnumber what the likes of Living Faith do.
|Re: Muslims Have A Right To Islamise Nigeria - Emmanuel Adetoyese Badejo by Desyner: 8:04pm
This man isn't telling it all. Prosperity of the Christian south is the reason a muslim north will want to remain in a nation with infidels. Let us restructure so the 'infidel' won't corrupt the 'holy' economics of islam they say no.
|Re: Muslims Have A Right To Islamise Nigeria - Emmanuel Adetoyese Badejo by Desyner: 8:05pm
Luckianti:Are you okay?
|Re: Muslims Have A Right To Islamise Nigeria - Emmanuel Adetoyese Badejo by Statsocial: 8:07pm
Secondly, saying Muslims have the right to islamise Nigeria is just unacceptable. Especially coming from a bishop. No one has ever challenged the right of Muslims to advance the cause of Islam. All we are saying is that you cannot use political power to advance the cause of Islam. A situation where we have a currency with Islamic inscription in a supposed secular state is just senseless and ridiculous..
See ehn I have noticed of recent that it seems the catholics are tilting towards supporting Islam in discourses against Pentecostals and this is for no reason other than a perceived "Competition". Pentecostalism is moving through Africa like a wild fire and might even be the last hope for Christianity in Europe(d two largest churches in Europe are now Pentecostal churches led by Ashimolowo and adelaja). Unfortunately, it has resulted in many ppl crossing over from orthodoxy into pentecostalism. The orthodox churches are reducing in members while the Pentecostals which were once called mushroom churches by their orthodox counterparts in the early days of Pentecostalism are greatly increasing. But I believe the orthodox churches haven't managed this trend well by addressing the issues that people have always had. Rather they are allowing resentment build up to the point were they constantly try to invalidate Pentecostal Christians.
|Re: Muslims Have A Right To Islamise Nigeria - Emmanuel Adetoyese Badejo by akeensbussy(m): 9:30pm
Statsocial:
These two Religious are very dangerous.... that was why Chinese government is doing everything in her power to keep their people away from it.
|Re: Muslims Have A Right To Islamise Nigeria - Emmanuel Adetoyese Badejo by auntysimbiat(f): 10:24pm
Hmmn
|Re: Muslims Have A Right To Islamise Nigeria - Emmanuel Adetoyese Badejo by Talk2david1(m): 10:25pm
Everyone has the right to whatever religion they want to belong to. No one should force a religion on anyone.
|Re: Muslims Have A Right To Islamise Nigeria - Emmanuel Adetoyese Badejo by Nawteemaxie(m): 10:25pm
Who read it, should please summarize.
Headache dey worry me.
|Re: Muslims Have A Right To Islamise Nigeria - Emmanuel Adetoyese Badejo by ChineseBuggati3(m): 10:28pm
Abeg can somebody tell which religion boko haram is practicing? , since everyone is denying them
|Re: Muslims Have A Right To Islamise Nigeria - Emmanuel Adetoyese Badejo by temmypotter(m): 10:28pm
I'll be back to comment.. lemme first goan read the epistle.
|Re: Muslims Have A Right To Islamise Nigeria - Emmanuel Adetoyese Badejo by Danielspark: 10:29pm
Who's this one
|Re: Muslims Have A Right To Islamise Nigeria - Emmanuel Adetoyese Badejo by Wiseandtrue(f): 10:29pm
Hmmm. Me think Christians are afraid of such responsibility as a leader or President.
Any post outside the church. I was once guilty of that!
We have forgotten that the people rejoices when the righteous is at the helm of affairs!
We all have work to do. The church should encourage all members to join a party. It's time for active politics.
That is where the change should start from.
|Re: Muslims Have A Right To Islamise Nigeria - Emmanuel Adetoyese Badejo by InsanePsycho(m): 10:30pm
Can someone just ban the belief of imaginary nonsense and save us the stress of listening to these idiots
|Re: Muslims Have A Right To Islamise Nigeria - Emmanuel Adetoyese Badejo by luckman20(m): 10:30pm
|Re: Muslims Have A Right To Islamise Nigeria - Emmanuel Adetoyese Badejo by emekanairaland(m): 10:30pm
Traditionalist are also trying their best but the laws of Christians and Muslims in Nigeria isn't smiling
if your head is large in size please see my herbalist in Ogun state. He has a permanent solution.
|Re: Muslims Have A Right To Islamise Nigeria - Emmanuel Adetoyese Badejo by aku626(m): 10:30pm
|Re: Muslims Have A Right To Islamise Nigeria - Emmanuel Adetoyese Badejo by Michaelpresh(m): 10:31pm
Pls come again??
|Re: Muslims Have A Right To Islamise Nigeria - Emmanuel Adetoyese Badejo by bestspoke: 10:31pm
click bait written all over the title of this post..some foools will fall for it and say rubbish
|Re: Muslims Have A Right To Islamise Nigeria - Emmanuel Adetoyese Badejo by skulgen: 10:31pm
Python dancers marched to the EAST.
Crocodile smilers marched to the SOUTH and WEST,
while World bank developers, marched to the NORTH.
What are u thinking now....
Yes i mean u.
May tht truth in ur mind now rest in u.
In ur still small voice.
When u re alone n quiet.
Think about this country
|Re: Muslims Have A Right To Islamise Nigeria - Emmanuel Adetoyese Badejo by BORNTOSUCKPUSSY: 10:31pm
Afonjas always ready to suck usman dan fodio balls
|Re: Muslims Have A Right To Islamise Nigeria - Emmanuel Adetoyese Badejo by calddon(m): 10:32pm
Too long...summary pls
|Re: Muslims Have A Right To Islamise Nigeria - Emmanuel Adetoyese Badejo by Jamiubond009(m): 10:32pm
Religions fighting for their own fair share of the sheeple.
|Re: Muslims Have A Right To Islamise Nigeria - Emmanuel Adetoyese Badejo by Omagzee(m): 10:33pm
hahahaha. The man make some sense sha but is sense in the absence of: http://www.fototech.com.ng/annoying-things-every-nigeria-photographers-can-relate-witht/
|Re: Muslims Have A Right To Islamise Nigeria - Emmanuel Adetoyese Badejo by charlsecy: 10:33pm
Statsocial:Please explain how this relates to prosperity preaching? Kindly reconcile your submission with the prosperity-preaching concept of praying cancer away, or passing an exam just because of praying
|Re: Muslims Have A Right To Islamise Nigeria - Emmanuel Adetoyese Badejo by philchudi: 10:33pm
Statsocial:
SORRY MR MAN, WHERE DID U GET THAT FIGURE FROM?
|Re: Muslims Have A Right To Islamise Nigeria - Emmanuel Adetoyese Badejo by TrumpDonald2(m): 10:33pm
Well said. If the Muslims wants to islamize Nigeria, the Christians should also make plans towards Christianizing Nigeria rather than complaining.
|Re: Muslims Have A Right To Islamise Nigeria - Emmanuel Adetoyese Badejo by emekatimsu(m): 10:35pm
Well said, man of God.
|Re: Muslims Have A Right To Islamise Nigeria - Emmanuel Adetoyese Badejo by charlsecy: 10:38pm
Please read and understand before you comment.
|Re: Muslims Have A Right To Islamise Nigeria - Emmanuel Adetoyese Badejo by Benekruku(m): 10:43pm
Luckianti:
|Re: Muslims Have A Right To Islamise Nigeria - Emmanuel Adetoyese Badejo by blackjack21(m): 10:45pm
