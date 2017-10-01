₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nobody Should Kill Nigerian In South Africa – Jacob Zuma by months: 7:56pm On Oct 15
The President of South Africa, Jacob Zuma, Sunday, warned that no Nigerian citizen should be killed in any parts of South Africa.
https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/10/nobody-kill-c-south-africa-jacob-zuma/
|Re: Nobody Should Kill Nigerian In South Africa – Jacob Zuma by months: 7:57pm On Oct 15
Okorocha is a miracle worker sent by God.
|Re: Nobody Should Kill Nigerian In South Africa – Jacob Zuma by TheMainMan: 7:59pm On Oct 15
why won't he say that after the way he was treated...
i can bet even his countrymen dont love him like that
i don't who can host people pass naija
|Re: Nobody Should Kill Nigerian In South Africa – Jacob Zuma by olayinks007(m): 8:00pm On Oct 15
Igbayi laaro, they shld continue nw Stupid country. Is nt their fault nw if nt 4 dis yeye country.
|Re: Nobody Should Kill Nigerian In South Africa – Jacob Zuma by zombieHUNTER: 8:02pm On Oct 15
months:Okorocha is a fraudulent fraudster
|Re: Nobody Should Kill Nigerian In South Africa – Jacob Zuma by nextexcel: 8:04pm On Oct 15
Nice try Mr rochas but the big question is do you as a governor in your action and inactions mean well for imo state?
|Re: Nobody Should Kill Nigerian In South Africa – Jacob Zuma by months: 8:08pm On Oct 15
nextexcel:
Ur still typing trash abi?
|Re: Nobody Should Kill Nigerian In South Africa – Jacob Zuma by Oloripelebe: 8:10pm On Oct 15
God go punish the Zuma
Okorocha Bleep up o, see as South Africans dey yab Nigeria for twitter sha
|Re: Nobody Should Kill Nigerian In South Africa – Jacob Zuma by QueenOfNepal: 8:13pm On Oct 15
Zuma should Stfu. He needs to match his words with actions because nobody is buying this nonsense
|Re: Nobody Should Kill Nigerian In South Africa – Jacob Zuma by Evablizin(f): 9:37pm On Oct 15
Zuma, why did you decide to say something about killing of Nigerians in your country?Is it because of that horrible statue that Zuma revenge image is better than?
|Re: Nobody Should Kill Nigerian In South Africa – Jacob Zuma by tsdarkside(m): 9:44pm On Oct 15
pan africanism my foot...we no want....leave us alone!!!!...
|Re: Nobody Should Kill Nigerian In South Africa – Jacob Zuma by LUGBE: 9:49pm On Oct 15
The ones killed nko, what happens, any justice for them
|Re: Nobody Should Kill Nigerian In South Africa – Jacob Zuma by tsdarkside(m): 9:51pm On Oct 15
LUGBE:
idiiotic people...we should forget those killed and all of a sudden become friends again...nonesense...
we are not africans.....!!...period...
|Re: Nobody Should Kill Nigerian In South Africa – Jacob Zuma by ipobarecriminals: 10:04pm On Oct 15
he'll do his part/he cant be everywhere. but warn those PIGLETS aka developers/ land grabbers fraudsters association to stop their criminality, whitish stuff biz .*Dive under blanket*
|Re: Nobody Should Kill Nigerian In South Africa – Jacob Zuma by ipobarecriminals: 10:15pm On Oct 15
|Re: Nobody Should Kill Nigerian In South Africa – Jacob Zuma by ipobarecriminals: 10:25pm On Oct 15
olayinks007:
olayinks007:Ofcus what do u expect when some set of BSS lunatics with dagger,cutlass,guns dey dragged/looked for Hausa to kill in Abia state nkoh?And those Bastards wey dey developed Somebody backyard with crime nkoh.
|Re: Nobody Should Kill Nigerian In South Africa – Jacob Zuma by missyb08(f): 10:27pm On Oct 15
Awon Arindin
|Re: Nobody Should Kill Nigerian In South Africa – Jacob Zuma by ipobarecriminals: 10:40pm On Oct 15
missyb08:make dem capsure u
|Re: Nobody Should Kill Nigerian In South Africa – Jacob Zuma by Pilate2016(m): 10:51pm On Oct 15
Nonsense. I after okroawusa has finished worshiping him.
|Re: Nobody Should Kill Nigerian In South Africa – Jacob Zuma by missyb08(f): 11:02pm On Oct 15
ipobarecriminals:On top wetin
|Re: Nobody Should Kill Nigerian In South Africa – Jacob Zuma by Rolly22(m): 12:40am
months:
Lol you mean a clueless miracle?
|Re: Nobody Should Kill Nigerian In South Africa – Jacob Zuma by MasterKim: 5:51am
Chai! Igbo don suffer
small time now, u go dey cry afonja.
Pesin dey order in boys to fry una like chicken for in country, he carry body come meet u for ur place. Una run quick build statues, some of una dey draw d man, ur kings dey dash am title anyhow. Yet una no be cowards. make d man comot na, noise go full every wia "make he come enugu if dem born am well" "if na aba boys, dem go show am pepper"
Yeye people
|Re: Nobody Should Kill Nigerian In South Africa – Jacob Zuma by congorasta: 6:11am
goat
|Re: Nobody Should Kill Nigerian In South Africa – Jacob Zuma by Alexgeneration(m): 6:28am
Ok, How about arresting the killers to serve as deterrent to others?
|Re: Nobody Should Kill Nigerian In South Africa – Jacob Zuma by ndubueze92(m): 6:54am
Rolly22:Some people will just be typing nonsense.... Maybe, he's doing the miracles in your family.
|Re: Nobody Should Kill Nigerian In South Africa – Jacob Zuma by SmellingAnus(m): 6:58am
Nice one... At least he is now a Chief in Nigeria
|Re: Nobody Should Kill Nigerian In South Africa – Jacob Zuma by NigerDeltan(m): 7:36am
I blame owerri people who will not go and hack down that shameful monument
|Re: Nobody Should Kill Nigerian In South Africa – Jacob Zuma by QuotaSystem: 7:41am
MasterKim:
|Re: Nobody Should Kill Nigerian In South Africa – Jacob Zuma by dollytino4real(f): 7:54am
SmellingAnus:when they were killing them was zuma not there or he travelled
|Re: Nobody Should Kill Nigerian In South Africa – Jacob Zuma by SmellingAnus(m): 9:25am
dollytino4real:Lol...
|Re: Nobody Should Kill Nigerian In South Africa – Jacob Zuma by dollytino4real(f): 9:37am
SmellingAnus:long time no hear from u, sinaj don cari u take abi no wahala sha
|Re: Nobody Should Kill Nigerian In South Africa – Jacob Zuma by Lionessza(f): 9:40am
LMFAO, Zuma is good
