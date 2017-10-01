Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Nobody Should Kill Nigerian In South Africa – Jacob Zuma (5621 Views)

The President of South Africa, Jacob Zuma, Sunday, warned that no Nigerian citizen should be killed in any parts of South Africa.



Zuma was quoted to have made the statement, through a release issued to newsmen in Owerri, by the Chief Press Secretary, to Governor Okorocha, Mr. Sam Onwuemeodo, after receiving the Imo merit award and signing of Memoranda of understanding between Zuma foundation and Rochas foundation of Africa.



Also in the release, Zuma said that no South Africa citizen should be killed. Just as the president, called for stronger partnership between Nigeria and South.



According to the release, “President of South Africa, Mr. Jacob Zuma has said that a South African must not kill a Nigerian and a Nigerian must not kill a South African, adding that the relationship between Nigeria and South Africa should be stronger than any other part, for the sake of the Continent of Africa.



“Africans must come together to address African problems. We are the same people. We cannot succeed if we handle problems as individuals. We need to recognize that we are one.



“I am an ordinary freedom fighter belonging to the African National Congress (ANC). But in 1994, I felt, I have been part of those who have made oppressed people of South Africa to accomplish an important mission of liberating themselves. “But political freedom without economic freedom is not enough freedom.





That is why in our era, we have a government that will begin to make economic laws, because if the economic power is not there, there is very little you can do for the poor and the oppressed. “Then I have also realized that the time comes for nations to speak the truth, and I’m among those who are speaking the truth now, because the more things they said about me, that are not true, the more stubborn I become in my agitation.



“Don’t be dismayed. For these reasons, I stand here being seen as a Hero by the leadership of Imo State in Nigeria and to make me feel empowered that what I say, think and believe in, is correct.” Earlier in his remark, Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo state, said: “We in Imo State have chosen to identify with this great leader who meant well for his people; who had to toil, struggle and fight for the liberation of his people, not minding the consequences thereafter.



“This to me is courage. This to me is strength of character. Very importantly, Mr. President, you are a man with uncommon history. One who never saw the four walls of a classroom and who in the course of struggling to liberate his people, landed in prison for 10 years and still counting.”

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/10/nobody-kill-c-south-africa-jacob-zuma/

Okorocha is a miracle worker sent by God. 1 Like

why won't he say that after the way he was treated...





i can bet even his countrymen dont love him like that





i don't who can host people pass naija 5 Likes 1 Share

Igbayi laaro, they shld continue nw Stupid country. Is nt their fault nw if nt 4 dis yeye country.

Okorocha is a fraudulent fraudster

Nice try Mr rochas but the big question is do you as a governor in your action and inactions mean well for imo state? 5 Likes

Nice try Mr rochas but the big question is do you as a governor in your action and inactions mean well for imo state?

Ur still typing trash abi?





Okorocha Bleep up o, see as South Africans dey yab Nigeria for twitter sha God go punish the Zuma

Zuma should Stfu. He needs to match his words with actions because nobody is buying this nonsense 2 Likes





Zuma, why did you decide to say something about killing of Nigerians in your country?Is it because of that horrible statue that Zuma revenge image is better than?

pan africanism my foot...we no want....leave us alone!!!!... 1 Like

The ones killed nko, what happens, any justice for them 1 Like 1 Share

The ones killed nko, what happens, any justice for them

idiiotic people...we should forget those killed and all of a sudden become friends again...nonesense...



idiiotic people...we should forget those killed and all of a sudden become friends again...nonesense...we are not africans.....!!...period...

he'll do his part/he cant be everywhere. but warn those PIGLETS aka developers/ land grabbers fraudsters association to stop their criminality, whitish stuff biz .*Dive under blanket*

Igbayi laaro, they shld continue nw Stupid country. Is nt their fault nw if nt 4 dis yeye country. olayinks007:

Ofcus what do u expect when some set of BSS lunatics with dagger,cutlass,guns dey dragged/looked for Hausa to kill in Abia state nkoh?And those Bastards wey dey developed Somebody backyard with crime nkoh.

make dem capsure u

Nonsense. I after okroawusa has finished worshiping him. 1 Like

On top wetin

Okorocha is a miracle worker sent by God.

Lol you mean a clueless miracle?

Chai! Igbo don suffer

small time now, u go dey cry afonja.



Pesin dey order in boys to fry una like chicken for in country, he carry body come meet u for ur place. Una run quick build statues, some of una dey draw d man, ur kings dey dash am title anyhow. Yet una no be cowards. make d man comot na, noise go full every wia "make he come enugu if dem born am well" "if na aba boys, dem go show am pepper"

Yeye people 8 Likes

Ok, How about arresting the killers to serve as deterrent to others? 1 Like

Some people will just be typing nonsense.... Maybe, he's doing the miracles in your family.

Nice one... At least he is now a Chief in Nigeria

I blame owerri people who will not go and hack down that shameful monument 1 Like

Chai! Igbo don suffer



Pesin dey order in boys to fry una like chicken for in country, he carry body come meet u for ur place. Una run quick build statues, some of una dey draw d man, ur kings dey dash am title anyhow. Yet una no be cowards.

when they were killing them was zuma not there or he travelled

Lol...

long time no hear from u, sinaj don cari u take abi no wahala sha