₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,896,253 members, 3,855,531 topics. Date: Monday, 16 October 2017 at 11:05 AM

Nobody Should Kill Nigerian In South Africa – Jacob Zuma - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Nobody Should Kill Nigerian In South Africa – Jacob Zuma (5621 Views)

Statue Of Jacob Zuma In Owerri, Nigeria By Rochas Okorocha Sparks Outrage / Samuel Godstime Chukwubuikem Draws Jacob Zuma Within 2 Hours In Imo / Jacob Zuma Bags Chieftaincy Title In Imo, Nigeria (Photos, Video) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Nobody Should Kill Nigerian In South Africa – Jacob Zuma by months: 7:56pm On Oct 15
The President of South Africa, Jacob Zuma, Sunday, warned that no Nigerian citizen should be killed in any parts of South Africa.

Zuma was quoted to have made the statement, through a release issued to newsmen in Owerri, by the Chief Press Secretary, to Governor Okorocha, Mr. Sam Onwuemeodo, after receiving the Imo merit award and signing of Memoranda of understanding between Zuma foundation and Rochas foundation of Africa.

Also in the release, Zuma said that no South Africa citizen should be killed. Just as the president, called for stronger partnership between Nigeria and South.

According to the release, “President of South Africa, Mr. Jacob Zuma has said that a South African must not kill a Nigerian and a Nigerian must not kill a South African, adding that the relationship between Nigeria and South Africa should be stronger than any other part, for the sake of the Continent of Africa.

“Africans must come together to address African problems. We are the same people. We cannot succeed if we handle problems as individuals. We need to recognize that we are one.

“I am an ordinary freedom fighter belonging to the African National Congress (ANC). But in 1994, I felt, I have been part of those who have made oppressed people of South Africa to accomplish an important mission of liberating themselves. “But political freedom without economic freedom is not enough freedom.


That is why in our era, we have a government that will begin to make economic laws, because if the economic power is not there, there is very little you can do for the poor and the oppressed. “Then I have also realized that the time comes for nations to speak the truth, and I’m among those who are speaking the truth now, because the more things they said about me, that are not true, the more stubborn I become in my agitation.

“Don’t be dismayed. For these reasons, I stand here being seen as a Hero by the leadership of Imo State in Nigeria and to make me feel empowered that what I say, think and believe in, is correct.” Earlier in his remark, Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo state, said: “We in Imo State have chosen to identify with this great leader who meant well for his people; who had to toil, struggle and fight for the liberation of his people, not minding the consequences thereafter.

“This to me is courage. This to me is strength of character. Very importantly, Mr. President, you are a man with uncommon history. One who never saw the four walls of a classroom and who in the course of struggling to liberate his people, landed in prison for 10 years and still counting.”

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/10/nobody-kill-c-south-africa-jacob-zuma/

2 Likes

Re: Nobody Should Kill Nigerian In South Africa – Jacob Zuma by months: 7:57pm On Oct 15
cc lalasticlala eziokwubundunuwa, Rolly22, billyG, NickD, Fulmigati, somegirl1, victrick105, Mav4blast, CioAngels, Shawnnn01, obailala, ndubueze92, janellemonae, Drabrah,barragan, Rick9 DutchBruh Decryptor emilfischer encryptjay:tsdarkside Kashbwoyjnr: BENSIR: bigtt76: Yyeske Oluwolex2000 victorioushands: sunnyb0b0: ufuosman: victorioushands Almaiga


Okorocha is a miracle worker sent by God.

1 Like

Re: Nobody Should Kill Nigerian In South Africa – Jacob Zuma by TheMainMan: 7:59pm On Oct 15
why won't he say that after the way he was treated...


i can bet even his countrymen dont love him like that


i don't who can host people pass naija

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: Nobody Should Kill Nigerian In South Africa – Jacob Zuma by olayinks007(m): 8:00pm On Oct 15
Igbayi laaro, they shld continue nw Stupid country. Is nt their fault nw if nt 4 dis yeye country. undecided undecided
Re: Nobody Should Kill Nigerian In South Africa – Jacob Zuma by zombieHUNTER: 8:02pm On Oct 15
months:



Okorocha is a miracle worker sent by God.
Okorocha is a fraudulent fraudster

26 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Nobody Should Kill Nigerian In South Africa – Jacob Zuma by nextexcel: 8:04pm On Oct 15
Nice try Mr rochas but the big question is do you as a governor in your action and inactions mean well for imo state?

5 Likes

Re: Nobody Should Kill Nigerian In South Africa – Jacob Zuma by months: 8:08pm On Oct 15
nextexcel:
Nice try Mr rochas but the big question is do you as a governor in your action and inactions mean well for imo state?

Ur still typing trash abi?
Re: Nobody Should Kill Nigerian In South Africa – Jacob Zuma by Oloripelebe: 8:10pm On Oct 15
God go punish the Zuma

Okorocha Bleep up o, see as South Africans dey yab Nigeria for twitter sha grin

5 Likes

Re: Nobody Should Kill Nigerian In South Africa – Jacob Zuma by QueenOfNepal: 8:13pm On Oct 15
Zuma should Stfu. He needs to match his words with actions because nobody is buying this nonsense

2 Likes

Re: Nobody Should Kill Nigerian In South Africa – Jacob Zuma by Evablizin(f): 9:37pm On Oct 15
angry

Zuma, why did you decide to say something about killing of Nigerians in your country?Is it because of that horrible statue that Zuma revenge image is better than?

2 Likes

Re: Nobody Should Kill Nigerian In South Africa – Jacob Zuma by tsdarkside(m): 9:44pm On Oct 15
pan africanism my foot...we no want....leave us alone!!!!...

1 Like

Re: Nobody Should Kill Nigerian In South Africa – Jacob Zuma by LUGBE: 9:49pm On Oct 15
The ones killed nko, what happens, any justice for them

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Nobody Should Kill Nigerian In South Africa – Jacob Zuma by tsdarkside(m): 9:51pm On Oct 15
LUGBE:
The ones killed nko, what happens, any justice for them

idiiotic people...we should forget those killed and all of a sudden become friends again...nonesense...

we are not africans.....!!...period...

1 Like

Re: Nobody Should Kill Nigerian In South Africa – Jacob Zuma by ipobarecriminals: 10:04pm On Oct 15
sad he'll do his part/he cant be everywhere. but warn those PIGLETS aka developers/ land grabbers fraudsters association to stop their criminality, whitish stuff biz .*Dive under blanket*
Re: Nobody Should Kill Nigerian In South Africa – Jacob Zuma by ipobarecriminals: 10:15pm On Oct 15
cool
Re: Nobody Should Kill Nigerian In South Africa – Jacob Zuma by ipobarecriminals: 10:25pm On Oct 15
angry sad grin wink sad
olayinks007:
Igbayi laaro, they shld continue nw Stupid country. Is nt their fault nw if nt 4 dis yeye country. undecided undecided
undecided
olayinks007:
Igbayi laaro, they shld continue nw Stupid country. Is nt their fault nw if nt 4 dis yeye country. undecided undecided
Ofcus what do u expect when some set of BSS lunatics with dagger,cutlass,guns dey dragged/looked for Hausa to kill in Abia state nkoh?And those Bastards wey dey developed Somebody backyard with crime nkoh.

1 Like

Re: Nobody Should Kill Nigerian In South Africa – Jacob Zuma by missyb08(f): 10:27pm On Oct 15
Awon Arindin
Re: Nobody Should Kill Nigerian In South Africa – Jacob Zuma by ipobarecriminals: 10:40pm On Oct 15
missyb08:
Awon Arindin
make dem capsure u
Re: Nobody Should Kill Nigerian In South Africa – Jacob Zuma by Pilate2016(m): 10:51pm On Oct 15
Nonsense. I after okroawusa has finished worshiping him.

1 Like

Re: Nobody Should Kill Nigerian In South Africa – Jacob Zuma by missyb08(f): 11:02pm On Oct 15
ipobarecriminals:
make dem capsure u
On top wetin
Re: Nobody Should Kill Nigerian In South Africa – Jacob Zuma by Rolly22(m): 12:40am
months:
cc lalasticlala eziokwubundunuwa, Rolly22, billyG, NickD, Fulmigati, somegirl1, victrick105, Mav4blast, CioAngels, Shawnnn01, obailala, ndubueze92, janellemonae, Drabrah,barragan, Rick9 DutchBruh Decryptor emilfischer encryptjay:tsdarkside Kashbwoyjnr: BENSIR: bigtt76: Yyeske Oluwolex2000 victorioushands: sunnyb0b0: ufuosman: victorioushands Almaiga


Okorocha is a miracle worker sent by God.

Lol you mean a clueless miracle?

3 Likes

Re: Nobody Should Kill Nigerian In South Africa – Jacob Zuma by MasterKim: 5:51am
Chai! Igbo don suffer
small time now, u go dey cry afonja.

Pesin dey order in boys to fry una like chicken for in country, he carry body come meet u for ur place. Una run quick build statues, some of una dey draw d man, ur kings dey dash am title anyhow. Yet una no be cowards. make d man comot na, noise go full every wia "make he come enugu if dem born am well" "if na aba boys, dem go show am pepper"
Yeye people

8 Likes

Re: Nobody Should Kill Nigerian In South Africa – Jacob Zuma by congorasta: 6:11am
goat
Re: Nobody Should Kill Nigerian In South Africa – Jacob Zuma by Alexgeneration(m): 6:28am
Ok, How about arresting the killers to serve as deterrent to others?

1 Like

Re: Nobody Should Kill Nigerian In South Africa – Jacob Zuma by ndubueze92(m): 6:54am
Rolly22:


Lol you mean a clueless miracle?
Some people will just be typing nonsense.... Maybe, he's doing the miracles in your family.

1 Like

Re: Nobody Should Kill Nigerian In South Africa – Jacob Zuma by SmellingAnus(m): 6:58am
Nice one... At least he is now a Chief in Nigeria
Re: Nobody Should Kill Nigerian In South Africa – Jacob Zuma by NigerDeltan(m): 7:36am
I blame owerri people who will not go and hack down that shameful monument

1 Like

Re: Nobody Should Kill Nigerian In South Africa – Jacob Zuma by QuotaSystem: 7:41am
MasterKim:


Chai! Igbo don suffer

Pesin dey order in boys to fry una like chicken for in country, he carry body come meet u for ur place. Una run quick build statues, some of una dey draw d man, ur kings dey dash am title anyhow. Yet una no be cowards.

Re: Nobody Should Kill Nigerian In South Africa – Jacob Zuma by dollytino4real(f): 7:54am
SmellingAnus:
Nice one... At least he is now a Chief in Nigeria
when they were killing them was zuma not there or he travelled

1 Like

Re: Nobody Should Kill Nigerian In South Africa – Jacob Zuma by SmellingAnus(m): 9:25am
dollytino4real:
when they were killing them was zuma not there or he travelled
Lol...
Re: Nobody Should Kill Nigerian In South Africa – Jacob Zuma by dollytino4real(f): 9:37am
SmellingAnus:
Lol...
long time no hear from u, sinaj don cari u take abi no wahala sha
Re: Nobody Should Kill Nigerian In South Africa – Jacob Zuma by Lionessza(f): 9:40am
LMFAO, Zuma is good grin

(0) (1) (Reply)

An Open Letter To Nuhu Ribadu / Should Govt Ban Police Check Points? / Oyo Monarchs Reject Rotational Chairmanship, Back Alaafin

Viewing this topic: blackboy92(m), dani1luv, oluwadare26(m), SillyeRabbit, coconutwater, TonySpike, Freshbank, papae1(m), chibuikenicole, ultimatebas(m), polarman, 8stargeneral, HaresirOlasky(m), Oilwell(m), dingbang(m), martineverest(m), Manhood85(m), Tezboi(m), olafyn(m), beacon02(m), safetyInspector(m), tchimatic(m), talk2percy(m), incredible16(m), silkyvoice(f), glad92(m), guardian09(m), IRockALot(m), dallyemmy, holluwai(m), BrotherJesu(m), Crystalline(f), deewhy2, Judee99(m), fxjohn2, dosht(f), horlabowale(m), Tekecoms1(m), Sweetema, Nonsoco80(m), James89, khalidjnr(m) and 68 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.