Enugu State Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and Senate Deputy President Ike Ekweremadu have hailed the Federal Government for starting the rehabilitation of the 41-kilometre Ozalla-Akpugo-Amagunze-Ihuokpara-Nkomoro Ebonyi road.



The project, which was awarded in 2010, was stopped because of poor funding, but was re-awarded by the Muhammadu Buhari administration, following the intervention of Ugwuanyi, Ekweremadu, and other federal lawmakers from the state.



At the kick-off of the project, Ugwuanyi expressed appreciation about the synergy among the federal lawmakers from the state.



The governor noted that this contributed to the start of work on the road.







He said: “What we are witnessing here is the gift of synergy among National Assembly members from Enugu State, led by Senator Ekweremadu.



“On behalf of Ndi Enugu, we appreciate the Federal Government for acceding to the request by the state for the road rehabilitation, which will bring about socio-economic transformation to the people.”



Also, Ekweremadu praised the Buhari administration for making funds available for the project.



The senator noted that the project faced an initial challenge because it started as a constituency project under Peace Nnaji.



According to him, such projects usually suffer a setback for continuity, especially when the lawmaker who initiated it did not return to the National Assembly.



Ekweremadu said the road had been awarded as a full project under the Federal Ministry of Power, Works, and Housing









@ the emboldened,



Sums it up



They only hate him because he hates what they see as a way of life ( corruption) 25 Likes 3 Shares

My bro dunkem21



Please invite salamrushdie,zombieHunter, conductor and other en.....ies of the state to come and see 7 Likes 1 Share

sarrki:

My bro dunkem21



Please invite salamrushdie,zombieHunter, conductor and other en.....ies of the state to come and see

You hit a jackpot, bro.





Okechukwu Buhari has started a project in the SE.. I will personally blow this trumpet!



Salamrushdie, Wake up! You hit a jackpot, bro.Okechukwu Buhari has started a project in the SE.. I will personally blow this trumpet!Salamrushdie, Wake up! 5 Likes 1 Share







"There is no present or future - only the past, happening over and over again."



Eugene O'Neill



2019 should come quick,

Buhari needs to be sent back to herd his cows in Daura. "There is no present or future - only the past, happening over and over again."Eugene O'Neill2019 should come quick,Buhari needs to be sent back to herd his cows in Daura. 7 Likes 1 Share

I don't know but I feel like all those south eastern Politicians are so d*ft especially that 'cry cry baby' of Enugu State. I guess this is the first petty federal government project in Enugu and Ebonyi and they are giving accolades already when work never even start.

This is why Nigeria will never move forward as a country.





Roads that are among our most basic amenities are being celebrated as though they were priviledges the common won unmeritedly.





Southeastern governors, bootlickers and hallelujah boys, the whole lot of them. 4 Likes 1 Share

NwaAmaikpe:







"There is no present or future - only the past, happening over and over again."



Eugene O'Neill



2019 should come quick,

Buhari needs to be sent back to herd his cows in Daura.



My kindred spirit, it seems you used your vacation to widen your scope on philosophy and literature.





Voltaire, Mark Twain, Eugene O'Neill? Someone's been doing some reading. My kindred spirit, it seems you used your vacation to widen your scope on philosophy and literature.Voltaire, Mark Twain, Eugene O'Neill? Someone's been doing some reading. 3 Likes 2 Shares

dunkem21:





You hit a jackpot, bro.





Okechukwu Buhari has started a project in the SE.. I will personally blow this trumpet!



Salamrushdie, Wake up! The construction of the Abia - Rivers state has started also. The construction of the Abia - Rivers state has started also. 3 Likes 1 Share

NwaAmaikpe:







"There is no present or future - only the past, happening over and over again."



Eugene O'Neill



2019 should come quick,

Buhari needs to be sent back to herd his cows in Daura.

This is how we stand interms of voting pattern This is how we stand interms of voting pattern 7 Likes 2 Shares

DanseMacabre:

This is why Nigeria will never move forward as a country.





Roads that are among our most basic amenities are being celebrated as though they were priviledges the common won unmeritedly.





Southeastern governors, bootlickers and hallelujah boys, the whole lot of them.

We understand but if they want us to sing praises for these basics, we'll do.



The social amenities in SE is deteriorating alarmingly in geometric progressions.





I don't mind campaigning for Buhari if work starts on the second Niger bridge. We understand but if they want us to sing praises for these basics, we'll do.The social amenities in SE is deteriorating alarmingly in geometric progressions. 8 Likes 2 Shares

sarrki:





This is how we stand interms of voting pattern





You don start o..



If we choose to sit at home now, you'll still complain You don start o..If we choose to sit at home now, you'll still complain 4 Likes

Propaganda upon propaganda

It will go the same way as the ogoni clean up

Unless the south east is now in the north





Buhari is the president of Northern Nigeria 3 Likes

sarrki:





This is how we stand interms of voting pattern



The northerners should be more than that

Count more almajiri kids

Plus cows and camels The northerners should be more than thatCount more almajiri kidsPlus cows and camels 4 Likes

It's a pity that South East governors keep falling for the Deciet of the divisive and destructive President , they are not even ashamed the had to go to Abuja to beg for the construction of a mere 41 Kms of road from a man who has never hidden his disdain for the people the claim to govern, I will like the useless governors how many Northern Governor went to beg Buhari before he refused to take any action against herdsmen , how many Northern Governors went to beg Buhari before he directed the world bank to push all it's funds to the North, how many Northern Governors went to beg Buhari before he directed the NERC to transmit most of electricity being generated to the North while living the South with less than 6 hours of electricity a day , how many Northern Governors went to visit Buhari before 90 percent of NNPC critical appointment was given to the North.?..Instead of the useless governors of the South East to go and ask Buhari how come they don't have a single son on the Federal Security council they are humiliating the mere promise of a 41 km road which any of them could have conveniently handled if they have sense ... Abeg these Governors need to receive sense In Jesus Mighty Name 2 Likes

SalamRushdie:

It's a pity that South East governors keep falling for the Deciet of the divisive and destructive President , they are not even ashamed the had to go to Abuja to beg for the construction of a mere 41 Kms of road from a man who has never hidden his disdain for the people the claim to govern, I will like the useless governors how many Northern Governor went to beg Buhari before he refused to take any action against herdsmen , how many Northern Governors went to beg Buhari before he directed the world bank to push all it's funds to the North, how many Northern Governors went to beg Buhari before he directed the NERC to transmit most of electricity being generated to the North while living the South with less than 6 hours of electricity a day , how many Northern Governors went to visit Buhari before 90 percent of NNPC critical appointment was given to the North.?..Instead of the useless governors of the South East to go and ask Buhari how come they don't have a single son on the Federal Security council they are humiliating the mere promise of a 41 km road which any of them could have conveniently handled if they have sense ... Abeg these Governors need to receive sense In Jesus Mighty Name



The same incoherent gibberish! Hate has unsettled your thinking ability! The same incoherent gibberish! Hate has unsettled your thinking ability! 16 Likes 1 Share

Clerverly:

[s][/s]



The same incoherent gibberish! Hate has unsettled your thinking ability!

Truth always triggers your allergy . Please if your father was the governor who comes home from Abuja celebrating a promise to award a mere 41 Kms of road will you be happy ? Let's try and stand for truth abeg Truth always triggers your allergy . Please if your father was the governor who comes home from Abuja celebrating a promise to award a mere 41 Kms of road will you be happy ? Let's try and stand for truth abeg 7 Likes 1 Share

SalamRushdie:

It's a pity that South East governors keep falling for the Deciet of the divisive and destructive President , they are not even ashamed the had to go to Abuja to beg for the construction of a mere 41 Kms of road from a man who has never hidden his disdain for the people the claim to govern, I will like the useless governors how many Northern Governor went to beg Buhari before he refused to take any action against herdsmen , how many Northern Governors went to beg Buhari before he directed the world bank to push all it's funds to the North, how many Northern Governors went to beg Buhari before he directed the NERC to transmit most of electricity being generated to the North while living the South with less than 6 hours of electricity a day , how many Northern Governors went to visit Buhari before 90 percent of NNPC critical appointment was given to the North.?..Instead of the useless governors of the South East to go and ask Buhari how come they don't have a single son on the Federal Security council they are humiliating the mere promise of a 41 km road which any of them could have conveniently handled if they have sense ... Abeg these Governors need to receive sense In Jesus Mighty Name 5 Likes 1 Share

Same people will tell you that there is no SINGLE federal presence in the South East.



Then you ask them about the Federal Roads, universities, FMCs, stadia etc then they start heaping insults on you.



Even when they were calling the shots in GEJ's administration, they were still shouting marginalisation.



They are just people one cannot satisfy. 8 Likes 2 Shares

SalamRushdie:





Truth always triggers your allergy . Please if your father was the governor who comes home from Abuja celebrating a promise to award a mere 41 Kms of road will you be happy ? Let's try and stand for truth abeg [/s



Can You Show Me A Kilometer of road done or flagged off in the South East, by the President Jonathan called Jonathan?



Though, i have given up on you, the day, you vowed to commit suicide, if Buhari wins reelection in 2019. I pray hatred for a man who doesnt even know, you exist, wont consume you. [s][/sCan You Show Me A Kilometer of road done or flagged off in the South East, by the President Jonathan called Jonathan?Though, i have given up on you, the day, you vowed to commit suicide, if Buhari wins reelection in 2019. I pray hatred for a man who doesnt even know, you exist, wont consume you. 7 Likes 1 Share

Clerverly:

[s][/s



Can You Show Me A Kilometer of road done or flagged off in the South East, by the President Jonathan called Jonathan?



Though, i have given up on you, the day, you vowed to commit suicide, if Buhari wins reelection in 2019. I pray hatred for a man who doesnt even know, you exist, wont consume you.

Don't misquote me please , I only said that because I am 100 percent sure this is Buhari last tenure ..This is his last tenure Don't misquote me please , I only said that because I am 100 percent sure this is Buhari last tenure ..This is his last tenure

Tolexander:

The construction of the Abia - Rivers state has started also. What do you mean by abia - rivers? What do you mean by abia - rivers?

SalamRushdie:





Don't misquote me please , I only said that because I am 100 percent sure this is Buhari last tenure ..This is his last tenure

With your 1 vote? Dont give yourself HBP. Buhari Stays till 2023! With your 1 vote?Dont give yourself HBP. Buhari Stays till 2023! 3 Likes 1 Share

Clerverly:





With your 1 vote? Dont give yourself HBP. Buhari Stays till 2023! mtcheeeeew



Which Buhari?

That working dead. mtcheeeeewWhich Buhari?That working dead.

hypocrites. hailing FG now. After they will turn around and say FG didnt do anything in the East 2 Likes

Sai Baba till 2019

ok

Thank God no more moaning of MARGINALIZATION. Thank God no more moaning of MARGINALIZATION. 1 Like 1 Share

Over 200 people killed in somalia in an explosion nobody talk anything but if anything happen for us na so lala go carry am for head. 2 Likes

That's good.