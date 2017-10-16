₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Governor Ugwuanyi, Ekweremadu Hail FG On 41km Enugu-Ebonyi Road by sarrki(m): 3:10am
Ugwuanyi, Ekweremadu hail Fed Govt on 41km Enugu-Ebonyi road
Enugu State Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and Senate Deputy President Ike Ekweremadu have hailed the Federal Government for starting the rehabilitation of the 41-kilometre Ozalla-Akpugo-Amagunze-Ihuokpara-Nkomoro Ebonyi road.
The project, which was awarded in 2010, was stopped because of poor funding, but was re-awarded by the Muhammadu Buhari administration, following the intervention of Ugwuanyi, Ekweremadu, and other federal lawmakers from the state.
At the kick-off of the project, Ugwuanyi expressed appreciation about the synergy among the federal lawmakers from the state.
The governor noted that this contributed to the start of work on the road.
He said: “What we are witnessing here is the gift of synergy among National Assembly members from Enugu State, led by Senator Ekweremadu.
“On behalf of Ndi Enugu, we appreciate the Federal Government for acceding to the request by the state for the road rehabilitation, which will bring about socio-economic transformation to the people.”
Also, Ekweremadu praised the Buhari administration for making funds available for the project.
The senator noted that the project faced an initial challenge because it started as a constituency project under Peace Nnaji.
According to him, such projects usually suffer a setback for continuity, especially when the lawmaker who initiated it did not return to the National Assembly.
Ekweremadu said the road had been awarded as a full project under the Federal Ministry of Power, Works, and Housing
http://thenationonlineng.net/ugwuanyi-ekweremadu-hail-fed-govt-41km-enugu-ebonyi-road/
|Re: Governor Ugwuanyi, Ekweremadu Hail FG On 41km Enugu-Ebonyi Road by sarrki(m): 3:12am
@ the emboldened,
Sums it up
They only hate him because he hates what they see as a way of life ( corruption)
|Re: Governor Ugwuanyi, Ekweremadu Hail FG On 41km Enugu-Ebonyi Road by sarrki(m): 3:35am
My bro dunkem21
Please invite salamrushdie,zombieHunter, conductor and other en.....ies of the state to come and see
|Re: Governor Ugwuanyi, Ekweremadu Hail FG On 41km Enugu-Ebonyi Road by dunkem21(m): 3:46am
sarrki:
You hit a jackpot, bro.
Okechukwu Buhari has started a project in the SE.. I will personally blow this trumpet!
Salamrushdie, Wake up!
|Re: Governor Ugwuanyi, Ekweremadu Hail FG On 41km Enugu-Ebonyi Road by NwaAmaikpe: 3:58am
"There is no present or future - only the past, happening over and over again."
Eugene O'Neill
2019 should come quick,
Buhari needs to be sent back to herd his cows in Daura.
|Re: Governor Ugwuanyi, Ekweremadu Hail FG On 41km Enugu-Ebonyi Road by Keeppushing: 4:02am
I don't know but I feel like all those south eastern Politicians are so d*ft especially that 'cry cry baby' of Enugu State. I guess this is the first petty federal government project in Enugu and Ebonyi and they are giving accolades already when work never even start.
|Re: Governor Ugwuanyi, Ekweremadu Hail FG On 41km Enugu-Ebonyi Road by DanseMacabre(m): 4:14am
This is why Nigeria will never move forward as a country.
Roads that are among our most basic amenities are being celebrated as though they were priviledges the common won unmeritedly.
Southeastern governors, bootlickers and hallelujah boys, the whole lot of them.
|Re: Governor Ugwuanyi, Ekweremadu Hail FG On 41km Enugu-Ebonyi Road by DanseMacabre(m): 4:17am
NwaAmaikpe:
My kindred spirit, it seems you used your vacation to widen your scope on philosophy and literature.
Voltaire, Mark Twain, Eugene O'Neill? Someone's been doing some reading.
|Re: Governor Ugwuanyi, Ekweremadu Hail FG On 41km Enugu-Ebonyi Road by Tolexander: 4:24am
dunkem21:The construction of the Abia - Rivers state has started also.
|Re: Governor Ugwuanyi, Ekweremadu Hail FG On 41km Enugu-Ebonyi Road by sarrki(m): 5:49am
NwaAmaikpe:
This is how we stand interms of voting pattern
|Re: Governor Ugwuanyi, Ekweremadu Hail FG On 41km Enugu-Ebonyi Road by dunkem21(m): 7:12am
DanseMacabre:
We understand but if they want us to sing praises for these basics, we'll do.
The social amenities in SE is deteriorating alarmingly in geometric progressions.
I don't mind campaigning for Buhari if work starts on the second Niger bridge.
|Re: Governor Ugwuanyi, Ekweremadu Hail FG On 41km Enugu-Ebonyi Road by dunkem21(m): 7:14am
sarrki:
You don start o..
If we choose to sit at home now, you'll still complain
|Re: Governor Ugwuanyi, Ekweremadu Hail FG On 41km Enugu-Ebonyi Road by zombieHUNTER: 7:16am
Propaganda upon propaganda
It will go the same way as the ogoni clean up
Unless the south east is now in the north
Buhari is the president of Northern Nigeria
|Re: Governor Ugwuanyi, Ekweremadu Hail FG On 41km Enugu-Ebonyi Road by zombieHUNTER: 7:20am
sarrki:The northerners should be more than that
Count more almajiri kids
Plus cows and camels
|Re: Governor Ugwuanyi, Ekweremadu Hail FG On 41km Enugu-Ebonyi Road by SalamRushdie: 7:25am
It's a pity that South East governors keep falling for the Deciet of the divisive and destructive President , they are not even ashamed the had to go to Abuja to beg for the construction of a mere 41 Kms of road from a man who has never hidden his disdain for the people the claim to govern, I will like the useless governors how many Northern Governor went to beg Buhari before he refused to take any action against herdsmen , how many Northern Governors went to beg Buhari before he directed the world bank to push all it's funds to the North, how many Northern Governors went to beg Buhari before he directed the NERC to transmit most of electricity being generated to the North while living the South with less than 6 hours of electricity a day , how many Northern Governors went to visit Buhari before 90 percent of NNPC critical appointment was given to the North.?..Instead of the useless governors of the South East to go and ask Buhari how come they don't have a single son on the Federal Security council they are humiliating the mere promise of a 41 km road which any of them could have conveniently handled if they have sense ... Abeg these Governors need to receive sense In Jesus Mighty Name
|Re: Governor Ugwuanyi, Ekweremadu Hail FG On 41km Enugu-Ebonyi Road by Clerverly: 7:39am
SalamRushdie:
The same incoherent gibberish! Hate has unsettled your thinking ability!
|Re: Governor Ugwuanyi, Ekweremadu Hail FG On 41km Enugu-Ebonyi Road by SalamRushdie: 7:42am
Clerverly:
Truth always triggers your allergy . Please if your father was the governor who comes home from Abuja celebrating a promise to award a mere 41 Kms of road will you be happy ? Let's try and stand for truth abeg
|Re: Governor Ugwuanyi, Ekweremadu Hail FG On 41km Enugu-Ebonyi Road by QuotaSystem: 7:51am
SalamRushdie:
|Re: Governor Ugwuanyi, Ekweremadu Hail FG On 41km Enugu-Ebonyi Road by Bolustical: 7:53am
Same people will tell you that there is no SINGLE federal presence in the South East.
Then you ask them about the Federal Roads, universities, FMCs, stadia etc then they start heaping insults on you.
Even when they were calling the shots in GEJ's administration, they were still shouting marginalisation.
They are just people one cannot satisfy.
|Re: Governor Ugwuanyi, Ekweremadu Hail FG On 41km Enugu-Ebonyi Road by Clerverly: 8:44am
[s]
SalamRushdie:[/s
Can You Show Me A Kilometer of road done or flagged off in the South East, by the President Jonathan called Jonathan?
Though, i have given up on you, the day, you vowed to commit suicide, if Buhari wins reelection in 2019. I pray hatred for a man who doesnt even know, you exist, wont consume you.
|Re: Governor Ugwuanyi, Ekweremadu Hail FG On 41km Enugu-Ebonyi Road by SalamRushdie: 8:47am
Clerverly:
Don't misquote me please , I only said that because I am 100 percent sure this is Buhari last tenure ..This is his last tenure
|Re: Governor Ugwuanyi, Ekweremadu Hail FG On 41km Enugu-Ebonyi Road by Customer80: 8:49am
Tolexander:What do you mean by abia - rivers?
|Re: Governor Ugwuanyi, Ekweremadu Hail FG On 41km Enugu-Ebonyi Road by Clerverly: 8:52am
SalamRushdie:
With your 1 vote? Dont give yourself HBP. Buhari Stays till 2023!
|Re: Governor Ugwuanyi, Ekweremadu Hail FG On 41km Enugu-Ebonyi Road by achi4u(m): 9:21am
Clerverly:mtcheeeeew
Which Buhari?
That working dead.
|Re: Governor Ugwuanyi, Ekweremadu Hail FG On 41km Enugu-Ebonyi Road by nairavsdollars: 9:28am
hypocrites. hailing FG now. After they will turn around and say FG didnt do anything in the East
|Re: Governor Ugwuanyi, Ekweremadu Hail FG On 41km Enugu-Ebonyi Road by Pyounis: 9:28am
Sai Baba till 2019
|Re: Governor Ugwuanyi, Ekweremadu Hail FG On 41km Enugu-Ebonyi Road by naijaisGOOD: 9:29am
ok
|Re: Governor Ugwuanyi, Ekweremadu Hail FG On 41km Enugu-Ebonyi Road by free2ryhme: 9:31am
sarrki:
Thank God no more moaning of MARGINALIZATION.
|Re: Governor Ugwuanyi, Ekweremadu Hail FG On 41km Enugu-Ebonyi Road by Esepayan(m): 9:31am
Over 200 people killed in somalia in an explosion nobody talk anything but if anything happen for us na so lala go carry am for head.
|Re: Governor Ugwuanyi, Ekweremadu Hail FG On 41km Enugu-Ebonyi Road by Lanre4uonly(m): 9:31am
That's good.
|Re: Governor Ugwuanyi, Ekweremadu Hail FG On 41km Enugu-Ebonyi Road by BornnAgainChild(f): 9:33am
Happy new year
