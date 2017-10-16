₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|D'banj, Wizkid Pictured With Bernice Burgos by WotzupNG: 12:10pm
Below is a picture of D'banj with American Model, Bernice Burgos. She was in Lagos to attend the Koko Master's album tour.
The picture was shared by D'banj on Instagram where he drew the attention of fans to what the Big Fish on his shirt is up to.
What is D 'Big Fish' up to? Lol
https://www.wotzup.ng/dbanj-american-model-bernice-burgos/
1 Like
|Re: D'banj, Wizkid Pictured With Bernice Burgos by WotzupNG: 1:15pm
lalasticlala
She was also seen with wizkid
|Re: D'banj, Wizkid Pictured With Bernice Burgos by chriskosherbal(m): 1:34pm
She is feeling naija music sensationals .....
Naija we too much !!!
|Re: D'banj, Wizkid Pictured With Bernice Burgos by uzoclinton(m): 2:08pm
She looks uninterested
2 Likes
|Re: D'banj, Wizkid Pictured With Bernice Burgos by talk2saintify(m): 2:54pm
Whizkid sha
|Re: D'banj, Wizkid Pictured With Bernice Burgos by MasViews: 2:54pm
Welcome to the 21st Century where every Motherfvcker is a celebrity.
1 Like
|Re: D'banj, Wizkid Pictured With Bernice Burgos by liab: 2:55pm
ungly
|Re: D'banj, Wizkid Pictured With Bernice Burgos by deeone10: 2:55pm
.
|Re: D'banj, Wizkid Pictured With Bernice Burgos by tstx(m): 2:55pm
The girl be looking as if he forced her to take the pic with him
|Re: D'banj, Wizkid Pictured With Bernice Burgos by Keneking: 2:55pm
Meanwhile Davido dey police net
|Re: D'banj, Wizkid Pictured With Bernice Burgos by Teewhy2: 2:55pm
Good one to koko Master and best of luck for the new album.
|Re: D'banj, Wizkid Pictured With Bernice Burgos by Sonoyom(m): 2:55pm
Ok
|Re: D'banj, Wizkid Pictured With Bernice Burgos by Sirgay: 2:55pm
The model very curvy with big ass.
|Re: D'banj, Wizkid Pictured With Bernice Burgos by NwaAmaikpe: 2:55pm
Formerly Eja NLA now Eja kekere.
|Re: D'banj, Wizkid Pictured With Bernice Burgos by bunmioguns(m): 2:55pm
|Re: D'banj, Wizkid Pictured With Bernice Burgos by myners007: 2:55pm
One against two. Abeg Don Jazzy take ur turn before she leaves
|Re: D'banj, Wizkid Pictured With Bernice Burgos by Badonasty(m): 2:55pm
WotzupNG:
Don't know the model
|Re: D'banj, Wizkid Pictured With Bernice Burgos by Manweysabi(m): 2:56pm
We have seen it
|Re: D'banj, Wizkid Pictured With Bernice Burgos by MasViews: 2:57pm
|Re: D'banj, Wizkid Pictured With Bernice Burgos by Yahooboi(m): 2:57pm
To fvck dis babe dey hungry me
1 Like
|Re: D'banj, Wizkid Pictured With Bernice Burgos by nuelsam(m): 2:57pm
|Re: D'banj, Wizkid Pictured With Bernice Burgos by AMvanquish: 2:57pm
Superstar hoe
|Re: D'banj, Wizkid Pictured With Bernice Burgos by profolaolu: 2:57pm
See how dbanj use check press the girl orange
|Re: D'banj, Wizkid Pictured With Bernice Burgos by Richkid97(m): 2:58pm
GILF
|Re: D'banj, Wizkid Pictured With Bernice Burgos by KendrickAyomide(m): 2:58pm
...
|Re: D'banj, Wizkid Pictured With Bernice Burgos by beamtopola: 2:58pm
no wonder him never still blow. up coming artiste.
|Re: D'banj, Wizkid Pictured With Bernice Burgos by Sunkyphil: 3:00pm
C AS D GAL BREAAST DEY TOUCH DBANJ CHEST
|Re: D'banj, Wizkid Pictured With Bernice Burgos by Chuksemi(m): 3:00pm
NwaAmaikpe:
Drop it!!!!
|Re: D'banj, Wizkid Pictured With Bernice Burgos by okadoo: 3:01pm
liab:
She's beautiful and charming!!!
|Re: D'banj, Wizkid Pictured With Bernice Burgos by EmekaBlue(m): 3:01pm
not happy with dbaj but kinda happy with wizkid...I think dbanj should face his koko garri bizness
dunno d brown sugar lady tho
|Re: D'banj, Wizkid Pictured With Bernice Burgos by NAMDOSKY30(m): 3:02pm
Be with you video dbanj..... guess its the same girl....Bernice is damn beautiful
|Re: D'banj, Wizkid Pictured With Bernice Burgos by Jeezuzpick(m): 3:04pm
She's here on instructions.
