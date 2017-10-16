₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|I Didn’t Say Nnamdi Kanu Escaped To London – Orji Uzor Kalu(video) by kabakaauu: 12:32pm
A former governor of Abia State and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Orji Uzor Kalu, has denied saying leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, had escaped to London.
Kalu was quoted in an interview as saying that the IPOB leader escaped to the United Kingdom through Malaysia.
But in an interview with AIT, the former governor said, “I didn’t categorically say that he was in London. You can read what I said in the Punch.
“When I returned from the United States on September 14 and went straight to Abia on the 15th because the crisis was escalating, I consulted some of them (IPOB), the security agencies including the army, police, Department of State Services (DSS) and others to douse the tension. I looked for Kanu to talk to him.
“So, somebody told me he went to a hotel and I sent people to the hotel and I called one of his relations, who came to my house and I asked him where Kanu was as I really wanted to talk to him.
“He said that I should not bother myself and I told Punch whether this fellow was telling me lies or truth is what I don’t know. I didn’t say I discussed with Kanu and he told me he had left for London.
“His relation told me I should not bother about his safety because I told him that what matters to me is the safety of the man.
Watch the video below
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UZ5lCVk0SCA
“I wanted to bring the man to my house in Igbere and make arrangements with federal authorities and persuade them for us to find a common ground.
“I never wanted the security agents to bundle him and rough handle him.
“I only wanted to bring him to my house and wade into the security agencies and talk to the federal authorities, which was what I did when he was in prison. I am surprised at the attitude of Kanu because he knew all the things we discussed.”
Source:http://dailypost.ng/2017/10/16/biafra-didnt-say-nnamdi-kanu-escaped-london-orji-uzor-kalu/
|Re: I Didn’t Say Nnamdi Kanu Escaped To London – Orji Uzor Kalu(video) by naijawisdom(m): 12:33pm
So it is time to deny
|Re: I Didn’t Say Nnamdi Kanu Escaped To London – Orji Uzor Kalu(video) by Paperwhite(m): 12:34pm
All APC members are chronically endowed with the gene of lying shamelessly and annoyingly.Singing [/b]........"them go dabaru everything.Government magic."[b] By Fela-the great.Respect man.
|Re: I Didn’t Say Nnamdi Kanu Escaped To London – Orji Uzor Kalu(video) by SalamRushdie: 12:44pm
He has just realised the implication of his statement now that he knows that Kanu might really be dead
|Re: I Didn’t Say Nnamdi Kanu Escaped To London – Orji Uzor Kalu(video) by alcmene: 12:54pm
Lol.. .
This Kanu case is a double edged sword.
You don't just dabble in to it and start talking anyhow else you have yourself to blame
|Re: I Didn’t Say Nnamdi Kanu Escaped To London – Orji Uzor Kalu(video) by brainpulse: 2:30pm
Weather he escaped to UK or not, Nnamdi Kanu will remain a fugitive or in hiding for a long while. His lawyers and family members have declared him missing, arrested or killed, so he can't appear or move freely like every man for a long time or he will be arrested, his lawyers will be charged or arrested for lying to the court, hiding his clients to evade justice and unprofessional misconduct.
Any way you looked at it Kanu is smoking himself. When he fails to appear tomorrow, he will be declared wanted dead or alive, those that stood for his bail will forfeit their funds and also loose their integrity in law and stiffer punishment may be melted on them. He is a goner.
|Re: I Didn’t Say Nnamdi Kanu Escaped To London – Orji Uzor Kalu(video) by bunmioguns(m): 2:30pm
|Re: I Didn’t Say Nnamdi Kanu Escaped To London – Orji Uzor Kalu(video) by NwaAmaikpe: 2:30pm
Orji Uzor Kalu.
One of Igbo's finest traitors.
A lying thief in the mold of Rochas Okorocha.
|Re: I Didn’t Say Nnamdi Kanu Escaped To London – Orji Uzor Kalu(video) by nairavsdollars: 2:31pm
I used to know Orji Uzor Kalu as a fearless man who says things the way it is ad stands by his words BUT since he joined APC, it is statement today, denial tomorrow.
I think he has started mingling with the likes of Lai, Rotimi and Femi
|Re: I Didn’t Say Nnamdi Kanu Escaped To London – Orji Uzor Kalu(video) by Homeboiy(m): 2:31pm
Hmm
|Re: I Didn’t Say Nnamdi Kanu Escaped To London – Orji Uzor Kalu(video) by nawtyme: 2:31pm
Every body is now a chieftain in APC. If Dieziani joins APC, she too would become a chieftain.
Ndị ara
|Re: I Didn’t Say Nnamdi Kanu Escaped To London – Orji Uzor Kalu(video) by deepwater(f): 2:31pm
hahahahahahahahahahahahahhahah
|Re: I Didn’t Say Nnamdi Kanu Escaped To London – Orji Uzor Kalu(video) by Firefire(m): 2:31pm
EDIOT!
APC, Party of professional liars and career rogues...
|Re: I Didn’t Say Nnamdi Kanu Escaped To London – Orji Uzor Kalu(video) by wellmax(m): 2:32pm
Point of Correction: Orji Uzor Kalu is not a Chieftain of APC
|Re: I Didn’t Say Nnamdi Kanu Escaped To London – Orji Uzor Kalu(video) by kay29000(m): 2:32pm
I knew he would back peddle later, because people would start questioning him on the whereabouts of Kanu since he was so sure the man was in London.
|Re: I Didn’t Say Nnamdi Kanu Escaped To London – Orji Uzor Kalu(video) by zoedew: 2:32pm
Orji Uzor Kalu The Crab!
|Re: I Didn’t Say Nnamdi Kanu Escaped To London – Orji Uzor Kalu(video) by joystickextend1(m): 2:33pm
Hmmm okay
|Re: I Didn’t Say Nnamdi Kanu Escaped To London – Orji Uzor Kalu(video) by OtunbaEze: 2:33pm
Hahaha
|Re: I Didn’t Say Nnamdi Kanu Escaped To London – Orji Uzor Kalu(video) by giftq: 2:33pm
Nnamdi Kanu is in Venezuela
|Re: I Didn’t Say Nnamdi Kanu Escaped To London – Orji Uzor Kalu(video) by icon8: 2:34pm
Nothing new here. That was exactly what he said ab initio, that a source close to Nnamdi told him that Nnamdi is safe in London (through Malay).
|Re: I Didn’t Say Nnamdi Kanu Escaped To London – Orji Uzor Kalu(video) by Bolustical: 2:34pm
Good
|Re: I Didn’t Say Nnamdi Kanu Escaped To London – Orji Uzor Kalu(video) by NigerDeltan(m): 2:34pm
You are right Sir, you said he escaped to Malaysia
|Re: I Didn’t Say Nnamdi Kanu Escaped To London – Orji Uzor Kalu(video) by Ugoeze2016: 2:34pm
Kanu here, Kanu there. Tomorrow should come already so we will all know our fate.
|Re: I Didn’t Say Nnamdi Kanu Escaped To London – Orji Uzor Kalu(video) by Firefire(m): 2:34pm
wellmax:
are you sure?
|Re: I Didn’t Say Nnamdi Kanu Escaped To London – Orji Uzor Kalu(video) by Firefire(m): 2:35pm
nairavsdollars:
Aguntan to ba ba aja rin, a je 'gbe.
A sheep that walk with the dogs will...
|Re: I Didn’t Say Nnamdi Kanu Escaped To London – Orji Uzor Kalu(video) by jobaltol: 2:36pm
A
|Re: I Didn’t Say Nnamdi Kanu Escaped To London – Orji Uzor Kalu(video) by Koolking(m): 2:36pm
Of course, Nnamdi escaped to London and sacrificed his blind followers. Uzor Kalu's comment was apt
|Re: I Didn’t Say Nnamdi Kanu Escaped To London – Orji Uzor Kalu(video) by Nbote(m): 2:36pm
|Re: I Didn’t Say Nnamdi Kanu Escaped To London – Orji Uzor Kalu(video) by BrutalJab: 2:36pm
Stupid thief! Where are his fellow zombies?
|Re: I Didn’t Say Nnamdi Kanu Escaped To London – Orji Uzor Kalu(video) by ozoemenaca: 2:37pm
I was wondering how Uzor Kalu would say such a thing, but I know its the hand work of the enemies of our people
|Re: I Didn’t Say Nnamdi Kanu Escaped To London – Orji Uzor Kalu(video) by bintu43: 2:37pm
naijawisdom:
