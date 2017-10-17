₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,896,819 members, 3,857,592 topics. Date: Tuesday, 17 October 2017 at 10:17 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Breakdown Of September 2017 Allocation To The 36 States (6430 Views)
Poverty Rate Of The 36 States In Nigeria By United Nation Poverty Index / Break Down Of September 2016 Allocation To States / Federal Allocation To States For The Month Of July 2016 (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Breakdown Of September 2017 Allocation To The 36 States by diana158(m): 12:52pm On Oct 16
Here is what each Nigeria State got as Allocation for the month of september. #Mynd44
3 Shares
|Re: Breakdown Of September 2017 Allocation To The 36 States by beautyoftheLord: 1:15pm On Oct 16
Seriously Taraba dey carry pass Cross River state? Abeg restructure this God damn country or better still split it.
13 Likes
|Re: Breakdown Of September 2017 Allocation To The 36 States by diana158(m): 1:18pm On Oct 16
why restructuring is becoming a hot debate is because of this monthly sharing of allocation. Every state in Nigeria has what it takes to sustain itself but laziness and luxury of sharing free money won't allow them to look inward. at 57 Nigeria is still where she is because of our centralized system of Government which is characterized by corruption. Anybody that is will assure us (NigerDelta) of a restructured Nigeria will be our darling at the poll come 2019
18 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Breakdown Of September 2017 Allocation To The 36 States by EazyMoh(m): 1:39pm On Oct 16
N4Bn for my State, that's enough to make an impact.
|Re: Breakdown Of September 2017 Allocation To The 36 States by eodavids(m): 1:42pm On Oct 16
Cross River?
Isn't this state an oil producing state?
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Breakdown Of September 2017 Allocation To The 36 States by anonymuz(m): 1:53pm On Oct 16
And most of the states are still owing worker's salaries. Na wa for this country
|Re: Breakdown Of September 2017 Allocation To The 36 States by baybeeboi: 2:19pm On Oct 16
beautyoftheLord:
Have you checked how much was deposited with the federation account by each state?
You'd be surprised the federal government even gave back to cross river plus bonus.
Taraba has i think the biggest yam market in Nigeria plus other agricultural produce and as well fishing. Dont underate them and dont overate cross river either
12 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Breakdown Of September 2017 Allocation To The 36 States by baybeeboi: 2:21pm On Oct 16
eodavids:
The only thing cross river produces is nothing
15 Likes
|Re: Breakdown Of September 2017 Allocation To The 36 States by yaqq: 2:56pm On Oct 16
Allocations has seriously improve! Governors de flex abeg
|Re: Breakdown Of September 2017 Allocation To The 36 States by hucienda: 2:58pm On Oct 16
Feeding bottle republic ...
3 Likes
|Re: Breakdown Of September 2017 Allocation To The 36 States by Truckpusher(m): 3:14pm On Oct 16
What has our Governors in the Niger Delta done with all the fat allocations we've been getting ?
One day they must answer this question by any means necessary.
10 Likes
|Re: Breakdown Of September 2017 Allocation To The 36 States by SweetJoystick(m): 3:34pm On Oct 16
If only the Niger Deltan militants can bring Nigeria to its toes, disrupt oil flow until this useless country is restructured
8 Likes
|Re: Breakdown Of September 2017 Allocation To The 36 States by obailala(m): 3:50pm On Oct 16
SweetJoystick:If only Niger Delta militants can nack correct akpako ontop the heads of Niger Delta governors who currently receive the largest allocations by far but only use the funds to party with oloshos, I guess that would be a more honourable 'first' thing to do. With the marginally higher allocation going to those states, there's really no reason ehy they should be less developed than some other states with much lower allocations. Just imagine a state like Bayelsa with the least population in the region, but they still owe salaries. Even Delta with the largest allocation still owes primary school teachers.
But then again, the so called militants are only after their pockets, most are even sponsored by the same state governors.
37 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Breakdown Of September 2017 Allocation To The 36 States by timsTNA: 3:53pm On Oct 16
baybeeboi:
The money oil makes in a day, yam sales won't make in a year, moreover yam is a seasonal produce
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Breakdown Of September 2017 Allocation To The 36 States by SweetJoystick(m): 4:07pm On Oct 16
obailala:Well, true you have a point. The leaders are the problem.
2 Likes
|Re: Breakdown Of September 2017 Allocation To The 36 States by baybeeboi: 4:07pm On Oct 16
timsTNA:
Cross river is no longer an oil producing state na. That which was theirs is what Akwa Ibom is enjoying now. Cross River has nothing right now
4 Likes
|Re: Breakdown Of September 2017 Allocation To The 36 States by ednut1(m): 4:25pm On Oct 16
for those shouting restructuring , what have the governors in the rich zones done with their allocations restructuring is good but wont solve anything, dem go still loot am
3 Likes
|Re: Breakdown Of September 2017 Allocation To The 36 States by SenseiVoyles: 6:12pm On Oct 16
When did Delta overtake Akwa Ibom as Nigeria's top oil producing state or is any Exxon field undergoing maintenance. What is Okowa doing with all this money sef?
It used to be:
Akwa Ibom
Delta
Rivers
Bayelsa
lalasticlala
|Re: Breakdown Of September 2017 Allocation To The 36 States by Cjrane2: 9:36pm On Oct 16
Op is very deceitful.Still it begs that Nigerians are told which formula is used for this distribution.
This is the allocation after deduction of the debts owed by the states and Buhari's stimulus package.
Now please show us the amount allocated to LGA by Geographic sub-region lets see those cheating everyone more clearly.
MORE IMPORTANTLY, show us the share cornered by the FEDERAL GOVERNMENT because that share will be used EXCLUSIVELY to develop those northern states who still have a lion share in the states and LGAs allocation.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Breakdown Of September 2017 Allocation To The 36 States by OBAGADAFFI: 9:40pm On Oct 16
Osun.
2 Likes
|Re: Breakdown Of September 2017 Allocation To The 36 States by Sunky200(m): 9:45pm On Oct 16
i personally would love to see the exact amount the federal governmet generated from each state of the federation before sharing.
|Re: Breakdown Of September 2017 Allocation To The 36 States by Kyase(m): 9:57pm On Oct 16
baybeeboi:ZAKI BIAM IS THE LARGEST AND BIGEST YAM MARKET IN AFRICA
1 Like
|Re: Breakdown Of September 2017 Allocation To The 36 States by Dedetwo(m): 10:13pm On Oct 16
eodavids:
Cross River State is expendable state. Remember Bakassi for a thought.
|Re: Breakdown Of September 2017 Allocation To The 36 States by Atouke: 10:14pm On Oct 16
beautyoftheLord:Cross river has a lot of debt same with osun. Their debt is deducted at source hence the low amount.
|Re: Breakdown Of September 2017 Allocation To The 36 States by Atouke: 10:15pm On Oct 16
The net allocation is the amount the state gets after their debt has been deducted.
|Re: Breakdown Of September 2017 Allocation To The 36 States by Dedetwo(m): 10:15pm On Oct 16
beautyoftheLord:
Funny indeed!!! By the time Fulani and Yari.ba are done with some foolish southerners, it will be definitely too late to recover.
1 Like
|Re: Breakdown Of September 2017 Allocation To The 36 States by beamtopola: 10:15pm On Oct 16
oil money is making the west and north lazy.
|Re: Breakdown Of September 2017 Allocation To The 36 States by bakila: 10:16pm On Oct 16
eodavids:Akwa Ibom don sieze all the oil wells.
|Re: Breakdown Of September 2017 Allocation To The 36 States by Atouke: 10:23pm On Oct 16
bakila:AKWA ibom did not sieze any oil well.
Once bakassi was ceded to Cameroon, cross river lost access to the Atlantic Ocean and hence no more a litorial state without which it can't claim proceed from oil in the Atlantic basin.
|Re: Breakdown Of September 2017 Allocation To The 36 States by Dedetwo(m): 10:23pm On Oct 16
The lofty gesture directed to states such as Akwa Ibom, Rivers, Delta and Bayelsa is to lure them into miserable sleep so that they can sheepishly stay with silly union. Imagine the funds idiotically lavished on the northern states for being parasites are very painful. If the so-called Gulf States in Arabian peninsula were forced into union as Nigerians, the so-called Dubai would have never materialized.
1 Like
|Re: Breakdown Of September 2017 Allocation To The 36 States by baybeeboi: 10:51pm On Oct 16
Kyase:
Onne tile tile tile!
Kanyi kwa?
|Re: Breakdown Of September 2017 Allocation To The 36 States by Kyase(m): 10:55pm On Oct 16
baybeeboi:im tempted to say tswar but i will pass.
No More Safe To Send Money To Nigeria With Western Union / Black Thursday: 32 Burn To Death, 18 Crushed In Multiple Accidents / SEC Workers Protesting For Oteh's Sack (Video)
Viewing this topic: Marius26(m), Orekelewa1234, bestview, Cometova(m), shaqhead, Lovine, chris31(m), Iamzik, desreek9(f), Prosper2sua(m), xanie, tundejoseph4(m), ArchEnemy(m), Alvinrich, asodane(m), chegbe1104, SUSSYASH, Ayostephen1(m), RoyalBoutique(m), olayinkajnr(m), Dirttrackracer, AlabiFolorunsho, freeman67, Cyrilpac(m), Primeinductor, dmitroika(m), djman1985(m), kingopta(m), Oracle16(m), bobnazzygon, Deattorney, ridwando, fendorf(m), pharmagba, proxitaly, Hamstrong001, Itydee, Magnitki, Integrafamoo, Baboski4real(m), ofsegs, timojerry, Umeadi09(m), wyt(m), cremedelacreme, smushi(m), EMMAACHILE(m), PeeDaVinci, silodel, ikpeteboghWG, NigerDeltan(m), cornel994(m), dickvik(m), Val3910(m), femzey(m), kudosamass(m), rhamses, ItchingPreek(m), Lordave, eriegua83, Jonwesley(m), emmyN(m), Pernyu, SantiRAMBO, Izimemnanuel(m), Decypher, etinanguy(m), lyntiffany(f), slowshow, GoldNiagara(m), Tension532, yuceeh, Royal789(m), Owode1, cold(m), haibhe(f), Ohislee(m), ubath(m), MORNDEW(m), Hope1, mrPero(m), emydot(m), Chukwuemeka007(m), Kaykay(m), MANDILAX(m), Gazzy88(m), EYIBLESSN(m) and 111 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 21