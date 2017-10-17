Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Breakdown Of September 2017 Allocation To The 36 States (6430 Views)

Poverty Rate Of The 36 States In Nigeria By United Nation Poverty Index / Break Down Of September 2016 Allocation To States / Federal Allocation To States For The Month Of July 2016 (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Here is what each Nigeria State got as Allocation for the month of september. #Mynd44 3 Shares

Taraba dey carry pass Cross River state? Abeg restructure this God damn country or better still split it. SeriouslyTaraba dey carry pass Cross River state? Abeg restructure this God damn country or better still split it. 13 Likes

why restructuring is becoming a hot debate is because of this monthly sharing of allocation. Every state in Nigeria has what it takes to sustain itself but laziness and luxury of sharing free money won't allow them to look inward. at 57 Nigeria is still where she is because of our centralized system of Government which is characterized by corruption. Anybody that is will assure us (NigerDelta) of a restructured Nigeria will be our darling at the poll come 2019 18 Likes 2 Shares

N4Bn for my State, that's enough to make an impact.

?



Isn't this state an oil producing state? Cross RiverIsn't this state an oil producing state? 3 Likes 2 Shares

And most of the states are still owing worker's salaries. Na wa for this country

beautyoftheLord:

Seriously Taraba dey carry pass Cross River state? Abeg restructure this God damn country or better still split it.

Have you checked how much was deposited with the federation account by each state?



You'd be surprised the federal government even gave back to cross river plus bonus.



Taraba has i think the biggest yam market in Nigeria plus other agricultural produce and as well fishing. Dont underate them and dont overate cross river either Have you checked how much was deposited with the federation account by each state?You'd be surprised the federal government even gave back to cross river plus bonus.Taraba has i think the biggest yam market in Nigeria plus other agricultural produce and as well fishing. Dont underate them and dont overate cross river either 12 Likes 3 Shares

eodavids:

Cross River ?



Isn't this state an oil producing state?

The only thing cross river produces is nothing The only thing cross river produces is 15 Likes

Allocations has seriously improve! Governors de flex abeg

Feeding bottle republic ... 3 Likes

What has our Governors in the Niger Delta done with all the fat allocations we've been getting ?



One day they must answer this question by any means necessary. 10 Likes

If only the Niger Deltan militants can bring Nigeria to its toes, disrupt oil flow until this useless country is restructured 8 Likes

SweetJoystick:

If only the Niger Deltan militants can bring Nigeria to its toes, disrupt oil flow until this useless country is restructured If only Niger Delta militants can nack correct akpako ontop the heads of Niger Delta governors who currently receive the largest allocations by far but only use the funds to party with oloshos, I guess that would be a more honourable 'first' thing to do. With the marginally higher allocation going to those states, there's really no reason ehy they should be less developed than some other states with much lower allocations. Just imagine a state like Bayelsa with the least population in the region, but they still owe salaries. Even Delta with the largest allocation still owes primary school teachers.



But then again, the so called militants are only after their pockets, most are even sponsored by the same state governors. If only Niger Delta militants can nack correct akpako ontop the heads of Niger Delta governors who currently receive the largest allocations by far but only use the funds to party with oloshos, I guess that would be a more honourable 'first' thing to do. With the marginally higher allocation going to those states, there's really no reason ehy they should be less developed than some other states with much lower allocations. Just imagine a state like Bayelsa with the least population in the region, but they still owe salaries. Even Delta with the largest allocation still owes primary school teachers.But then again, the so called militants are only after their pockets, most are even sponsored by the same state governors. 37 Likes 2 Shares

baybeeboi:





Have you checked how much was deposited with the federation account by each state?



You'd be surprised the federal government even gave back to cross river plus bonus.



Taraba has i think the biggest yam market in Nigeria plus other agricultural produce and as well fishing. Dont underate them and dont overate cross river either

The money oil makes in a day, yam sales won't make in a year, moreover yam is a seasonal produce The money oil makes in a day, yam sales won't make in a year, moreover yam is a seasonal produce 14 Likes 1 Share

obailala:



If only Niger Delta militants can nack correct akpako ontop the heads of Niger Delta governors who currently receive the largest allocations by far but only use the funds to party with oloshos, I guess that would be a more honourable 'first' thing to do. With the marginally higher allocation going to those states, there's really no reason ehy they should be less developed than some other states with much lower allocations. Just imagine a state like Bayelsa with the least population in the region, but they still owe salaries. Even Delta with the largest allocation still owes primary school teachers.



But then again, the so called militants are only after their pockets, most are even sponsored by the same state governors. Well, true you have a point. The leaders are the problem. Well, true you have a point. The leaders are the problem. 2 Likes

timsTNA:





The money oil makes in a day, yam sales won't make in a year, moreover yam is a seasonal produce

Cross river is no longer an oil producing state na. That which was theirs is what Akwa Ibom is enjoying now. Cross River has nothing right now Cross river is no longer an oil producing state na. That which was theirs is what Akwa Ibom is enjoying now. Cross River has nothing right now 4 Likes

restructuring is good but wont solve anything, dem go still loot am for those shouting restructuring , what have the governors in the rich zones done with their allocationsrestructuring is good but wont solve anything, dem go still loot am 3 Likes

When did Delta overtake Akwa Ibom as Nigeria's top oil producing state or is any Exxon field undergoing maintenance. What is Okowa doing with all this money sef?

It used to be:

Akwa Ibom

Delta

Rivers

Bayelsa

lalasticlala

Op is very deceitful.Still it begs that Nigerians are told which formula is used for this distribution.



This is the allocation after deduction of the debts owed by the states and Buhari's stimulus package.



Now please show us the amount allocated to LGA by Geographic sub-region lets see those cheating everyone more clearly.





MORE IMPORTANTLY, show us the share cornered by the FEDERAL GOVERNMENT because that share will be used EXCLUSIVELY to develop those northern states who still have a lion share in the states and LGAs allocation. 4 Likes 1 Share

Osun. 2 Likes

i personally would love to see the exact amount the federal governmet generated from each state of the federation before sharing.

baybeeboi:





Have you checked how much was deposited with the federation account by each state?



You'd be surprised the federal government even gave back to cross river plus bonus.



Taraba has i think the biggest yam market in Nigeria plus other agricultural produce and as well fishing. Dont underate them and dont overate cross river either ZAKI BIAM IS THE LARGEST AND BIGEST YAM MARKET IN AFRICA ZAKI BIAM IS THE LARGEST AND BIGEST YAM MARKET IN AFRICA 1 Like

eodavids:

Cross River ?



Isn't this state an oil producing state?

Cross River State is expendable state. Remember Bakassi for a thought. Cross River State is expendable state. Remember Bakassi for a thought.

beautyoftheLord:

Seriously Taraba dey carry pass Cross River state? Abeg restructure this God damn country or better still split it. Cross river has a lot of debt same with osun. Their debt is deducted at source hence the low amount. Cross river has a lot of debt same with osun. Their debt is deducted at source hence the low amount.

The net allocation is the amount the state gets after their debt has been deducted.

beautyoftheLord:

Seriously Taraba dey carry pass Cross River state? Abeg restructure this God damn country or better still split it.

Funny indeed!!! By the time Fulani and Yari.ba are done with some foolish southerners, it will be definitely too late to recover. Funny indeed!!! By the time Fulani and Yari.ba are done with some foolish southerners, it will be definitely too late to recover. 1 Like

oil money is making the west and north lazy.

eodavids:

Cross River ?



Isn't this state an oil producing state? Akwa Ibom don sieze all the oil wells. Akwa Ibom don sieze all the oil wells.

bakila:



Akwa Ibom don sieze all the oil wells. AKWA ibom did not sieze any oil well.

Once bakassi was ceded to Cameroon, cross river lost access to the Atlantic Ocean and hence no more a litorial state without which it can't claim proceed from oil in the Atlantic basin. AKWA ibom did not sieze any oil well.Once bakassi was ceded to Cameroon, cross river lost access to the Atlantic Ocean and hence no more a litorial state without which it can't claim proceed from oil in the Atlantic basin.

The lofty gesture directed to states such as Akwa Ibom, Rivers, Delta and Bayelsa is to lure them into miserable sleep so that they can sheepishly stay with silly union. Imagine the funds idiotically lavished on the northern states for being parasites are very painful. If the so-called Gulf States in Arabian peninsula were forced into union as Nigerians, the so-called Dubai would have never materialized. 1 Like

Kyase:

ZAKI BIAM IS THE LARGEST AND BIGEST YAM MARKET IN AFRICA

Onne tile tile tile!

Kanyi kwa? Onne tile tile tile!Kanyi kwa?