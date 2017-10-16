Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Man Crashes Car And Leaves Girlfriend To Burn To Death In New York (19223 Views)

The footage shows Saeed Ahmed asking a taxi driver in the middle of a highway if he can get a ride just moments after crashing his car on in Brooklyn on Friday night.





The video, which was shot by a witness and obtained by ABC7, shows his car engulfed in flames in the background.





His passenger, Harleen Grewel, 25, was pronounced dead at the scene after her charred body was found in the front passenger seat by firefighters at the scene.







Ahmad was allegedly weaving in and out of traffic on the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway before his 2007 Infiniti G35 hit a barrier.







He is said to have escaped the burning wreckage before flagging down the taxi to take him to hospital, leaving Grewel behind in the burning car.







Saeed was later arrested at a hospital where he was being treated for burns to his arms and legs following the crash.





Ahmad's father has since said he doesn't know what his son was thinking fleeing the scene of the horror crash.





'I don't know what happened yet, I need to see him, talk to him, find out what happened,' Mohammad Azam told the New York Daily News.











He was charged with criminally negligent homicide, leaving the scene of an accident, aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle and over speeding.







One word: Evil.

How did he even get out??



Maybe he was going to get water from his house to put out the fire. Winch 14 Likes 1 Share

too bad

What were u expecting him to do, to jump into the fire and drag the girl out? 11 Likes

sad

Pierohandsome:

What were u expecting him to do, to jump into the fire and drag the girl out?



call for help call for help 40 Likes 1 Share

He should be charged for manslaughter





he owed her a duty of care.





men the predators, it's revolting when they try to claim Victims. bunch of big bad wolves

. 5 Likes 3 Shares

Nice!

Operation Save yourself.

Take a minute to look at the burning wreckage and tell me how exactly he was meant to pull her out of there. He probably escaped with his own life by a hair's breadth.

She was already a lost cause...... Anyone so much as goes near that car is suicidal or at best wake up in the ICU 4weeks later with 3rd degree burns.

Unless they had a suicide pact, leaving her in there was the best course of action.

Men are a lot of things, but we're not fireproof. 48 Likes 1 Share

Men are heartless

He probably killed her before the accident and only used it to cover up the crime. 37 Likes 2 Shares

bigtt76:

He probably killed her before the accident and only used it to cover up the crime.

I think You're right in a way. .. a cover up for murder I think You're right in a way. .. a cover up for murder 6 Likes 1 Share

Be should have called for help at least. 1 Like

Right course of action:

Yes it was the smart thing to do ....to him he assessed the situation ...saw he couldn't help...so then sort to help himself ...could have sustained a blow to the head ...so seeking medical attention was prudent..

Morality:

Are you 4kin kidding me ...he caused the accident through his reckless driving ...basically he killed/is killing her...and he just left the scene like it was nothing... Didn't flag down help for something that was clearly his fault

Analysis:

Situation looks weird

Hypothesis:

various possible scenarios could be the cause

-the accident had more effect than obvious leaving him in shock ...so his fight or flight took over. The latter being prevalent

-the "accident" wasn't an accident at all merely a means to cover up something more sinister

-the guy is an inconsiderate A-HOLE

conclusion

Further more in-depth analysis needs to be carried out before sentence is passed 5 Likes 2 Shares

I would have done the same thing. 1 Like

What's his name? 3 Likes

the guy no one do romieo and julliet things

lalasticlala..

IamLEGEND1:

Nice!

Operation Save yourself.

Take a minute to look at the burning wreckage and tell me how exactly he was meant to pull her out of there. He probably escaped with his own life by a hair's breadth.

She was already a lost cause...... Anyone so much as goes near that car is suicidal or at best wake up in the ICU 4weeks later with 3rd degree burns.

Unless they had a suicide pact, leaving her in there was the best course of action.

Men are a lot of things, but we're not fireproof. I see sense in what you wrote. Nevertheless, he shouldn't have left in such manner. He could have vindicated himself in a little way if he had called for help the moment he escaped from the fire. I see sense in what you wrote. Nevertheless, he shouldn't have left in such manner. He could have vindicated himself in a little way if he had called for help the moment he escaped from the fire. 6 Likes

IamLEGEND1:

Nice!

Operation Save yourself.

Take a minute to look at the burning wreckage and tell me how exactly he was meant to pull her out of there. He probably escaped with his own life by a hair's breadth.

She was already a lost cause...... Anyone so much as goes near that car is suicidal or at best wake up in the ICU 4weeks later with 3rd degree burns.

Unless they had a suicide pact, leaving her in there was the best course of action.

Men are a lot of things, but we're not fireproof. Agreed, he couldn't save her. But leaving the site in such 'IDGAF' way was wicked. If he stayed and wail or called emergency, it's different. He's a suspect jare. Agreed, he couldn't save her. But leaving the site in such 'IDGAF' way was wicked. If he stayed and wail or called emergency, it's different. He's a suspect jare. 16 Likes

Evaberry:

He should be charged for manslaughter





he owed her a duty of care.





men the predators, it's revolting when they try to claim Victims. bunch of big bad wolves

. feminist spotted



Note: I don't subscribe to negligence, I'm in support of his arrest n prosecution. feminist spottedNote: I don't subscribe to negligence, I'm in support of his arrest n prosecution. 2 Likes

IamLEGEND1:

Nice!

Operation Save yourself.

Take a minute to look at the burning wreckage and tell me how exactly he was meant to pull her out of there. He probably escaped with his own life by a hair's breadth.

She was already a lost cause...... Anyone so much as goes near that car is suicidal or at best wake up in the ICU 4weeks later with 3rd degree burns.

Unless they had a suicide pact, leaving her in there was the best course of action.

Men are a lot of things, but we're not fireproof.





wetin this one dey talk?



Guy wetin dey worry you. Wetin dey work you?? The guy no even try at tall at tall. He no even call 911 self,he just wan run. If na your sister this kind thing they happen to you go just gbaga run leave am like that for inside fire enter taxi dey go hospital bah?? Abi??. To nod your eye just dey hungry me. Why you be like this? At least he should have done something. Maybe call for help. All those people with fire entinguisher will come and try something first within that five minute before emergency come. Nah hell fire the fire be wey the guy no fit enter??





PS:To all the ladies out there,please dont date such a sissy man like this fellow or the commenter am correcting,there love nah just for mouth. They can not take risk to rescue you if you get into life threatening circumstances. wetin this one dey talk?Guy wetin dey worry you. Wetin dey work you?? The guy no even try at tall at tall. He no even call 911 self,he just wan run. If na your sister this kind thing they happen to you go just gbaga run leave am like that for inside fire enter taxi dey go hospital bah?? Abi??. To nod your eye just dey hungry me. Why you be like this? At least he should have done something. Maybe call for help. All those people with fire entinguisher will come and try something first within that five minute before emergency come. Nah hell fire the fire be wey the guy no fit enter??PS:To all the ladies out there,please dont date such a sissy man like this fellow or the commenter am correcting,there love nah just for mouth. They can not take risk to rescue you if you get into life threatening circumstances. 27 Likes 4 Shares

kingreign:

feminist spotted.



Seconded. Seconded.

Very sad!



"Saeed Ahmed" is very heartless, wicked and inhumane! 2 Likes

I'm just interested in the brand model of taxi he entered.

IamLEGEND1:

Nice!

Operation Save yourself.

Take a minute to look at the burning wreckage and tell me how exactly he was meant to pull her out of there. He probably escaped with his own life by a hair's breadth.

She was already a lost cause...... Anyone so much as goes near that car is suicidal or at best wake up in the ICU 4weeks later with 3rd degree burns.

Unless they had a suicide pact, leaving her in there was the best course of action.

Men are a lot of things, but we're not fireproof. He could have stayed there and tried signaling for help or at least let people around know someone was in the wreckage. Instead of fleeing the scene!

We ain't fireproof, but at least men with functional hearts and brains won't act like this beastly coward did! He could have stayed there and tried signaling for help or at least let people around know someone was in the wreckage. Instead of fleeing the scene!We ain't fireproof, but at least men with functional hearts and brains won't act like this beastly coward did! 9 Likes 2 Shares

Satansadvocate:



Nah hell fire the fire be wey the guy no fit enter??

Even kitchen fire i no go enter. Wetin go carry me Enter fire when I no be ghost rider... Woman, Save yourself or die. No time for iranu.

PS:To all the ladies out there,please dont date such a sissy man like this fellow or the commenter am correcting,there love nah just for mouth. They can not take risk to rescue you if you get into life threatening circumstances. Guy, All of us as we dey so, na one life we carry come this world...... I cannot comman go and waste my own on top woman. 1 Like 1 Share

All i have ti say is 1 Like

IamLEGEND1:

Even kitchen fire i no go enter. Save yourself or die. No time for iranu.

Guy, All of us as we dey so, na one life we carry come this world...... I cannot comman go and waste my own on top woman.



guy first reason this thing first and correct that your comment. The guy johnse nah. He behave like those islamic extrimist groups wey just bomb car and was running away from the scene. Guy i no say life precious but the guy over Bleep up. You self no fit do this kind thing. Even here for naija,if person car catch fire,everybody even the owner of the car go they hustle to off or rescue people first. The guy no even try anything self,he just gbaga gbese just like that. guy first reason this thing first and correct that your comment. The guy johnse nah. He behave like those islamic extrimist groups wey just bomb car and was running away from the scene. Guy i no say life precious but the guy over Bleep up. You self no fit do this kind thing. Even here for naija,if person car catch fire,everybody even the owner of the car go they hustle to off or rescue people first. The guy no even try anything self,he just gbaga gbese just like that. 3 Likes

Pierohandsome:

What were u expecting him to do, to jump into the fire and drag the girl out? sorry, but you are a Foool sorry, but you are a Foool 2 Likes







he is arab what do you expect,am not suprised and i can guess his religion..lol