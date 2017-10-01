₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,896,639 members, 3,856,942 topics. Date: Tuesday, 17 October 2017 at 12:37 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Tagbo: Davido Has Been Cleared By Police As He Returns To Music (8554 Views)
Tagbo Umeike Died From Suffocation, Autopsy Shows. Davido Reinvited By Police / Davido Has A 4 Year Old Daughter - Lady Claims (Photos) / Davido Has Imade's Name Tattooed On His Hand (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Tagbo: Davido Has Been Cleared By Police As He Returns To Music by MissAprokoMedia(f): 9:26pm On Oct 16
Finally, singer Davido has finally been cleared by the Police of any wrong doing and involvement in Tagbo’s death case.
Davido’s lawyer in an interview revealed that Davido has been allowed to go about his business after meeting with the police.
This evening, ‘IF’ crooner David Adeleke took to his Instagram stories to thank everyone who prayed for him, revealing that he has forgiven every single person, media house or blog that accused him of having a hand in the demise of his late friend, Tagbo Umeike.
The singer further stated that he’s ready to now go back to making music.
Speaking exclusively to LIB, a member from Davido’s legal team led by Norrison I. Quakers, SAN revealed that the singer has been released by the Police to go about his business as he’s not guilty.
Read what the Lawyer said below:-
“We’ve been to Panti and my client has given a statement there too. It’s clear from all the investigation, evidence and statements given so far that David was not at any point with the deceased after he left him alive at Shisha room as as such he’s been released to go about his business.
Of course if called on to give any more information he would gladly. But in truth he only knew so much about the night and has reproduced this time and time again.
They’ve also observed the consistency between his statements and those of all the others interviewed. As as a result he’s been allowed to go.“
Source:http://joelsblog.com.ng/2017/10/breaking-davido-has-been-declared-innocent-praise-god.html
3 Likes
|Re: Tagbo: Davido Has Been Cleared By Police As He Returns To Music by Xcelinteriors(f): 9:27pm On Oct 16
Of course, we were expecting that
9 Likes
|Re: Tagbo: Davido Has Been Cleared By Police As He Returns To Music by medexico(m): 9:28pm On Oct 16
We know he is innocent all along.
7 Likes
|Re: Tagbo: Davido Has Been Cleared By Police As He Returns To Music by MissAprokoMedia(f): 9:37pm On Oct 16
Lalasticlala where are you!!!
|Re: Tagbo: Davido Has Been Cleared By Police As He Returns To Music by mofeoluwadassah: 9:38pm On Oct 16
why will he nt be set free when he don bribe the police and judge altogether... Shio
9 Likes
|Re: Tagbo: Davido Has Been Cleared By Police As He Returns To Music by Nbote(m): 9:41pm On Oct 16
mofeoluwadassah:
Taaaaaa.. So even with all d evidences u still want to think like village ppl...
20 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tagbo: Davido Has Been Cleared By Police As He Returns To Music by MissAprokoMedia(f): 9:44pm On Oct 16
mofeoluwadassah:
Nawa for you oo!!! What makes you think so!! Did u enjoy it when they framed him??
14 Likes
|Re: Tagbo: Davido Has Been Cleared By Police As He Returns To Music by Baawaa(m): 9:46pm On Oct 16
Poverty you will not prosper in my life,IJN.
So soon,the case is over
6 Likes
|Re: Tagbo: Davido Has Been Cleared By Police As He Returns To Music by mofeoluwadassah: 9:50pm On Oct 16
MissAprokoMedia:and what evidence do you to show dat they framed him?and besides its none of my business
1 Like
|Re: Tagbo: Davido Has Been Cleared By Police As He Returns To Music by MissAprokoMedia(f): 9:55pm On Oct 16
mofeoluwadassah:
Its ur own head ache!!
5 Likes
|Re: Tagbo: Davido Has Been Cleared By Police As He Returns To Music by mofeoluwadassah: 9:57pm On Oct 16
MissAprokoMedia:and your own toothache
1 Like
|Re: Tagbo: Davido Has Been Cleared By Police As He Returns To Music by naijawisdom(m): 10:06pm On Oct 16
ok
|Re: Tagbo: Davido Has Been Cleared By Police As He Returns To Music by laribari(m): 10:13pm On Oct 16
medexico:
Yea, with a billionaire father behind the scene.
1 Like
|Re: Tagbo: Davido Has Been Cleared By Police As He Returns To Music by quiverfull(m): 10:17pm On Oct 16
Foolish and reckless kid.
1 Like
|Re: Tagbo: Davido Has Been Cleared By Police As He Returns To Music by bedspread: 10:24pm On Oct 16
FREE FROM MAN!!!
IS HE FREE FROM GOD??
MILLION DOLLAR QUESTION...
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tagbo: Davido Has Been Cleared By Police As He Returns To Music by lenghtinny(m): 10:28pm On Oct 16
Now wey he don see real life gobe, I hope he's learnt his lessons ...
|Re: Tagbo: Davido Has Been Cleared By Police As He Returns To Music by MissAprokoMedia(f): 10:30pm On Oct 16
Lalasticlala my hubby...please do the need full nau
|Re: Tagbo: Davido Has Been Cleared By Police As He Returns To Music by Akshow: 10:31pm On Oct 16
Money speaking. No justice!
1 Like
|Re: Tagbo: Davido Has Been Cleared By Police As He Returns To Music by NaijasonEzeiru: 10:31pm On Oct 16
Hope he has seen what it is like to be accused of someone's murder.
When his uncle died, he was pointing accusing fingers even after the autopsy revealed otherwise
Tired of the regular blue colour of Facebook? Try other colours.
3 Likes
|Re: Tagbo: Davido Has Been Cleared By Police As He Returns To Music by Gomd: 10:33pm On Oct 16
mofeoluwadassah:You are a lady abi?
|Re: Tagbo: Davido Has Been Cleared By Police As He Returns To Music by EmekaBlue(m): 10:33pm On Oct 16
good for you
|Re: Tagbo: Davido Has Been Cleared By Police As He Returns To Music by Throwback: 10:33pm On Oct 16
Ok
|Re: Tagbo: Davido Has Been Cleared By Police As He Returns To Music by asawanathegreat(m): 10:34pm On Oct 16
His money has cleared him of his mess, all praise d power of Money.
2 Likes
|Re: Tagbo: Davido Has Been Cleared By Police As He Returns To Music by chronique(m): 10:35pm On Oct 16
Happy for him. I hope he learns a thing or two from this experience, and becomes more careful and cautious next time he's partying with friends.
4 Likes
|Re: Tagbo: Davido Has Been Cleared By Police As He Returns To Music by HyconMojo(m): 10:36pm On Oct 16
Wizkid fans be like " just like that?!" .... Awon olote....OBO repping against all odds. Thank God
|Re: Tagbo: Davido Has Been Cleared By Police As He Returns To Music by NoBetterNigeria: 10:37pm On Oct 16
Owo ni kooko... your new name nah Innocent
1 Like
|Re: Tagbo: Davido Has Been Cleared By Police As He Returns To Music by dkays(m): 10:37pm On Oct 16
thanks to God bro....do it jeje li, God bless your hustle
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Tagbo: Davido Has Been Cleared By Police As He Returns To Music by phranq30(m): 10:38pm On Oct 16
Now, let's observe a minute of silence for those who expected him to serve a jail term.
3 Likes
|Re: Tagbo: Davido Has Been Cleared By Police As He Returns To Music by Throwback: 10:39pm On Oct 16
Akshow:
What type of justice do you want? A miscarriage of justice?
|Re: Tagbo: Davido Has Been Cleared By Police As He Returns To Music by blackbeau1(f): 10:39pm On Oct 16
Good for him
|Re: Tagbo: Davido Has Been Cleared By Police As He Returns To Music by brightalo17: 10:40pm On Oct 16
Only haters and those who believe that all the successful people are ritualist will believe that Davido has hand in Tagbo's death, Kill him to gain what exactly has been my question.
3 Likes
|Re: Tagbo: Davido Has Been Cleared By Police As He Returns To Music by Throwback: 10:40pm On Oct 16
mofeoluwadassah:
Just like Davido accused in the past, only to be a victim of same, you too will wallow in your own false accusation soon.
Top 15 Most Kissable Nigerian Male Celebrities ( Photos ) / Iyanya Signs Zinox Brand Ambassador Deal / Asa Sues Celebrity Magazine Over Lesbianism Saga, Demands N700m Compensation
Viewing this topic: toniacan(f), electronic(m), Proffdada, Bayooz07(m), Fearlessmogul40, pavana, rasojie, joshaac(m), barnacle, dontai, DrLee(m), StrafordSTONES(m), faheez(m), dataking, 4dor, poksmahn(m), Ladobzy(m), DaminiteHood014(m), HisMajesty1(m) and 39 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 15