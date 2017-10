Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Tagbo: Davido Has Been Cleared By Police As He Returns To Music (8554 Views)

Davido’s lawyer in an interview revealed that Davido has been allowed to go about his business after meeting with the police.



This evening, ‘IF’ crooner David Adeleke took to his Instagram stories to thank everyone who prayed for him, revealing that he has forgiven every single person, media house or blog that accused him of having a hand in the demise of his late friend, Tagbo Umeike.



The singer further stated that he’s ready to now go back to making music.



Speaking exclusively to LIB, a member from Davido’s legal team led by Norrison I. Quakers, SAN revealed that the singer has been released by the Police to go about his business as he’s not guilty.



Read what the Lawyer said below:-



“We’ve been to Panti and my client has given a statement there too. It’s clear from all the investigation, evidence and statements given so far that David was not at any point with the deceased after he left him alive at Shisha room as as such he’s been released to go about his business.



Of course if called on to give any more information he would gladly. But in truth he only knew so much about the night and has reproduced this time and time again.



They’ve also observed the consistency between his statements and those of all the others interviewed. As as a result he’s been allowed to go.“







Of course, we were expecting that 9 Likes

We know he is innocent all along. 7 Likes

Lalasticlala where are you!!!

why will he nt be set free when he don bribe the police and judge altogether... Shio 9 Likes

mofeoluwadassah:

why will he nt be set free when he don bribe the police and judge altogether... Shio

Taaaaaa.. So even with all d evidences u still want to think like village ppl... Taaaaaa.. So even with all d evidences u still want to think like village ppl... 20 Likes 1 Share

mofeoluwadassah:

why will he nt be set free when he don bribe the police and judge altogether... Shio

Nawa for you oo!!! What makes you think so!! Did u enjoy it when they framed him?? Nawa for you oo!!! What makes you think so!! Did u enjoy it when they framed him?? 14 Likes

Poverty you will not prosper in my life,IJN.

So soon,the case is over 6 Likes

MissAprokoMedia:





Nawa for you oo!!! What makes you think so!! Did u enjoy it when they framed him?? and what evidence do you to show dat they framed him?and besides its none of my business and what evidence do you to show dat they framed him?and besides its none of my business 1 Like

mofeoluwadassah:

and what evidence do you to show dat they framed him?and besides its none of my business

Its ur own head ache!! Its ur own head ache!! 5 Likes

MissAprokoMedia:



Its ur own head ache!! and your own toothache and your own toothache 1 Like

ok

medexico:

We know he is innocent all along.

Yea, with a billionaire father behind the scene. Yea, with a billionaire father behind the scene. 1 Like

Foolish and reckless kid. 1 Like



IS HE FREE FROM GOD ??

MILLION DOLLAR QUESTION... FREE FROM MAN!!!IS HE FREE FROM GOD??MILLION DOLLAR QUESTION... 7 Likes 1 Share

... Now wey he don see real life gobe, I hope he's learnt his lessons...

Lalasticlala my hubby...please do the need full nau

Money speaking. No justice! 1 Like





When his uncle died, he was pointing accusing fingers even after the autopsy revealed otherwise











mofeoluwadassah:

why will he nt be set free when he don bribe the police and judge altogether... Shio You are a lady abi? You are a lady abi?

good for you

Ok

His money has cleared him of his mess, all praise d power of Money. 2 Likes

Happy for him. I hope he learns a thing or two from this experience, and becomes more careful and cautious next time he's partying with friends. 4 Likes

Wizkid fans be like " just like that?!" .... Awon olote....OBO repping against all odds. Thank God

Owo ni kooko... your new name nah Innocent 1 Like

thanks to God bro....do it jeje li, God bless your hustle 2 Likes 2 Shares

Now, let's observe a minute of silence for those who expected him to serve a jail term. 3 Likes

Akshow:

Money speaking. No justice!

What type of justice do you want? A miscarriage of justice? What type of justice do you want? A miscarriage of justice?

Good for him

Only haters and those who believe that all the successful people are ritualist will believe that Davido has hand in Tagbo's death, Kill him to gain what exactly has been my question. 3 Likes