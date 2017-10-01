



Davido’s lawyer in an interview revealed that Davido has been allowed to go about his business after meeting with the police.



This evening, ‘IF’ crooner David Adeleke took to his Instagram stories to thank everyone who prayed for him, revealing that he has forgiven every single person, media house or blog that accused him of having a hand in the demise of his late friend, Tagbo Umeike.



The singer further stated that he’s ready to now go back to making music.



Speaking exclusively to LIB, a member from Davido’s legal team led by Norrison I. Quakers, SAN revealed that the singer has been released by the Police to go about his business as he’s not guilty.



Read what the Lawyer said below:-



“We’ve been to Panti and my client has given a statement there too. It’s clear from all the investigation, evidence and statements given so far that David was not at any point with the deceased after he left him alive at Shisha room as as such he’s been released to go about his business.



Of course if called on to give any more information he would gladly. But in truth he only knew so much about the night and has reproduced this time and time again.



They’ve also observed the consistency between his statements and those of all the others interviewed. As as a result he’s been allowed to go.“







