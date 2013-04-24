₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Date: Tuesday, 17 October 2017
|South African Prison Warder Kills Herself As Love Affair With Inmate Was Exposed by PrettyCrystal: 9:55pm On Oct 16
A prison warder has reportedly taken her life after leaked pictures of her alleged relationship with an inmate surfaced online. The warder who worked at Losperfontein Correctional Centre in South Africa was said to be in a romantic relationship with a prison inmate.
According to media reports, after the pictures emerged online, the employee to take her own life. She allegedly killed herself on Monday morning (today) and a suicide case had been opened.
An investigation is reportedly underway to indicate the violations and to recommend sanctions to the inmate involved.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/female-prison-warder-commits-suicide-in-south-africa.html
|Re: South African Prison Warder Kills Herself As Love Affair With Inmate Was Exposed by PrettyCrystal: 9:56pm On Oct 16
|Re: South African Prison Warder Kills Herself As Love Affair With Inmate Was Exposed by Clerverly: 9:57pm On Oct 16
om
|Re: South African Prison Warder Kills Herself As Love Affair With Inmate Was Exposed by sayisayi(m): 9:59pm On Oct 16
Ah ah...she never see working man with working plantain. RIP
|Re: South African Prison Warder Kills Herself As Love Affair With Inmate Was Exposed by biacan(f): 10:05pm On Oct 16
She took the wrong decision........ but the face of that guy though
|Re: South African Prison Warder Kills Herself As Love Affair With Inmate Was Exposed by beamtopola: 10:05pm On Oct 16
this is south Africa na.
|Re: South African Prison Warder Kills Herself As Love Affair With Inmate Was Exposed by deji17: 10:09pm On Oct 16
Sometimes, I wonder how the mind of women works. How can a warder descend so low as to dating an inmate? The other day in the USA, one inmate actually impregnated 4 prison officials at a go
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/four-female-prison-guards-impregnated-by-same-inmate/
Apr 24, 2013
Four female prison guards impregnated by same inmate
BALTIMORE Four female prison guards in Baltimore fell pregnant to the same inmate, according to authorities who have busted a major smuggling gang inside the jail system.
Two of the women tattooed the inmate's name on their bodies
|Re: South African Prison Warder Kills Herself As Love Affair With Inmate Was Exposed by decatalyst(m): 10:12pm On Oct 16
biacan:
The face scared life out of her
|Re: South African Prison Warder Kills Herself As Love Affair With Inmate Was Exposed by Homeboiy(m): 10:15pm On Oct 16
Why will she kill herself?
She no try at all
See Spanish kissing oo
|Re: South African Prison Warder Kills Herself As Love Affair With Inmate Was Exposed by biacan(f): 10:15pm On Oct 16
decatalyst:Scary
|Re: South African Prison Warder Kills Herself As Love Affair With Inmate Was Exposed by ipobarecriminals: 10:15pm On Oct 16
see strong. face and his ponmo self?Those who killed themselves get mind oo.Eba dey sweet sha
|Re: South African Prison Warder Kills Herself As Love Affair With Inmate Was Exposed by PointZerom: 10:15pm On Oct 16
Mad people
|Re: South African Prison Warder Kills Herself As Love Affair With Inmate Was Exposed by biacan(f): 10:16pm On Oct 16
decatalyst:scary
|Re: South African Prison Warder Kills Herself As Love Affair With Inmate Was Exposed by wunmi590(m): 10:16pm On Oct 16
Okoko bioko
Look at the way the guy grabs tyr lips and glued it together in the first picture.
Oma se ooo
|Re: South African Prison Warder Kills Herself As Love Affair With Inmate Was Exposed by Chrisrare: 10:16pm On Oct 16
Lol
|Re: South African Prison Warder Kills Herself As Love Affair With Inmate Was Exposed by omoadeleye(m): 10:16pm On Oct 16
Uhm.. able body
|Re: South African Prison Warder Kills Herself As Love Affair With Inmate Was Exposed by Badonasty(m): 10:16pm On Oct 16
PrettyCrystal:
Lol...not funny though
|Re: South African Prison Warder Kills Herself As Love Affair With Inmate Was Exposed by Ugoeze2016: 10:17pm On Oct 16
Love is blind
|Re: South African Prison Warder Kills Herself As Love Affair With Inmate Was Exposed by Grafixnuel(m): 10:17pm On Oct 16
|Re: South African Prison Warder Kills Herself As Love Affair With Inmate Was Exposed by Campusity: 10:17pm On Oct 16
Fine girl miss road! Sad!
|Re: South African Prison Warder Kills Herself As Love Affair With Inmate Was Exposed by Smooth278(m): 10:17pm On Oct 16
hope the person that leaked the pics is happy now... wicked people everywhere... wondering what the person was thinking (probably a female friend)
|Re: South African Prison Warder Kills Herself As Love Affair With Inmate Was Exposed by TEYA: 10:18pm On Oct 16
The guy resemble Pogba for the kissing Pinshure!
|Re: South African Prison Warder Kills Herself As Love Affair With Inmate Was Exposed by Opinionated: 10:18pm On Oct 16
She should have waited for him to be released from jail.
|Re: South African Prison Warder Kills Herself As Love Affair With Inmate Was Exposed by kobijacobs(m): 10:18pm On Oct 16
sexual relationship with a convicted criminal plus taking her own life. Damn!! dats gotta be the biggest poo ever
|Re: South African Prison Warder Kills Herself As Love Affair With Inmate Was Exposed by sam4(m): 10:18pm On Oct 16
Remember you are not the owner of the life you have just taken. They need sandal for her burial. Although rest in peace
|Re: South African Prison Warder Kills Herself As Love Affair With Inmate Was Exposed by gaeul(f): 10:18pm On Oct 16
nau wa o
|Re: South African Prison Warder Kills Herself As Love Affair With Inmate Was Exposed by Sylver247: 10:18pm On Oct 16
Women and pretence. For outside this one go be one Virgin Mary.
|Re: South African Prison Warder Kills Herself As Love Affair With Inmate Was Exposed by Iseoluwani: 10:18pm On Oct 16
Her stupidity
|Re: South African Prison Warder Kills Herself As Love Affair With Inmate Was Exposed by spartan117(m): 10:19pm On Oct 16
Rip
That inmate looks like Paul pogba in the first pic
|Re: South African Prison Warder Kills Herself As Love Affair With Inmate Was Exposed by Zizicardo(f): 10:19pm On Oct 16
. Chai! Who fine pass btw this guy and our former presido
|Re: South African Prison Warder Kills Herself As Love Affair With Inmate Was Exposed by mofeoluwadassah: 10:19pm On Oct 16
shey he wan swallow her ni
