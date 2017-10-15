₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,896,820 members, 3,857,597 topics. Date: Tuesday, 17 October 2017 at 10:18 AM

Yobe Corper Organises Spelling Bee Competition For Schools (Photos) - NYSC - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / NYSC / Yobe Corper Organises Spelling Bee Competition For Schools (Photos) (1384 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

Yobe Corper Organises Spelling Bee Competition For Schools (Photos) by HeWrites: 7:16am
NYSC: See What A Nairalander Did In Yobe State (photos)

A youth Corp member by name Ukatu Okwudiri Benedict (Benny4wax on Nairaland) serving in Potiskum L.G.A Yobe state organises a spelling Bee Competition among secondary schools in the state.

This young man is an example to both serving youth Corp members and prospective youth corp members.

Hear His Story:
I am an Anambra state born Youth Corp member with state code number YB/16B/3118 serving my country in the NYSC scheme in Yobe state. I am serving as an ICT teacher in Government Girls Science and Technical College (GGSTC), Potiskum.

On getting to Yobe state and seeing the standard of education available to the students, I resolved to embark on a personal CDS aimed at promoting literacy in and around the state, this I did by organise an inter-secondary school spelling Bee competition.

This was done with the hope that the competition will ignite in the student the fire of academic zeal and build in them a competitive spirit that would spore the students to greater height in the future.

CHALLENGES:
Apart from the fact that so many refused to support me on the ground that I am Igbo (Yamiri) which was a major challege, through this adventure, I learn that the North is backward academically isn't because of the fact that the poor are reluctant to go to school but it is because a few individuals (the rich) don't want them to.

Imagine a situation whereby bank managers, Some Yobe state University HOD's and lectures, Politicians and most corporate bodies refused bluntly to support me in organising a competition that didn't cost more than #40,000 to organise.

The smiling face of the students gave me all the satisfaction one could ever ask for. I decided to have it publicized because I want the news of its success to trouble those who prior to the organisation refused to support me because of one unnecessary reason or the other.

To have pulled it off is a surprise that wouldn't have been possible without the Z.I, L.G.I, Emir's of Potiskum, last but not the least the students and administrator's of GGSTC. May God continue to bless you all abundantly.
Amen.

http://www.torimill.com/2017/10/see-what-this-youth-corp-member-did-in.html

1 Like

Re: Yobe Corper Organises Spelling Bee Competition For Schools (Photos) by HeWrites: 7:19am
More; http://www.torimill.com/2017/10/see-what-this-youth-corp-member-did-in.html


Mynd44 Fynestboi Lalasticlala

Re: Yobe Corper Organises Spelling Bee Competition For Schools (Photos) by BreezyCB(m): 7:20am
Wonderful
Re: Yobe Corper Organises Spelling Bee Competition For Schools (Photos) by Eggcelent(m): 7:21am
Good One. We Need More Of This From Nigerians
Re: Yobe Corper Organises Spelling Bee Competition For Schools (Photos) by fatymore(f): 8:01am
Good but Becareful oooo..
Re: Yobe Corper Organises Spelling Bee Competition For Schools (Photos) by benny4wax(m): 8:11am
Wow........it even featured on Nairaland. Thanks Torimill for this awesome gesture.


Lalasticlala, fynestboi, Ijebabe
This is a combination of snake and Tonto Dike's news. cool cool

2 Likes

Re: Yobe Corper Organises Spelling Bee Competition For Schools (Photos) by OrestesDante(m): 8:58am
Keep up the Good work
Re: Yobe Corper Organises Spelling Bee Competition For Schools (Photos) by powerfulengine: 10:12am
Ku ishe... it's better to do something like this than to be taking those innocent village girls to one corner and show them how the things go skrrrrrrrrrr pappapapapa..... because they are less literate or exposed...
Re: Yobe Corper Organises Spelling Bee Competition For Schools (Photos) by sisqology(m): 10:13am
...
Re: Yobe Corper Organises Spelling Bee Competition For Schools (Photos) by ItuExchange(m): 10:13am
Nairalanders... So they even have ID cards?





Perfect Money/Payeer/Epay/Neteller: ituglobalfx.com.ng
Re: Yobe Corper Organises Spelling Bee Competition For Schools (Photos) by Franco2017(m): 10:14am
Igbos are pace setters
Re: Yobe Corper Organises Spelling Bee Competition For Schools (Photos) by UDOKABESTLUV(m): 10:14am
Check my signature via http://www.naijacover.com
Re: Yobe Corper Organises Spelling Bee Competition For Schools (Photos) by obailala(m): 10:14am
People get mind oo! nysc for yobe! shocked
Re: Yobe Corper Organises Spelling Bee Competition For Schools (Photos) by kay29000(m): 10:14am
Cool one.
Re: Yobe Corper Organises Spelling Bee Competition For Schools (Photos) by Mustiboy(m): 10:14am
more spermatozoa to his balls
Re: Yobe Corper Organises Spelling Bee Competition For Schools (Photos) by Tamass: 10:15am
Moee grease to your elbows...I love people like you
Re: Yobe Corper Organises Spelling Bee Competition For Schools (Photos) by wintersnow(m): 10:15am
Why some leaders are busy erceting statues!!
Well done guys
Re: Yobe Corper Organises Spelling Bee Competition For Schools (Photos) by don4real18(m): 10:15am
Good one
Re: Yobe Corper Organises Spelling Bee Competition For Schools (Photos) by alexistaiw: 10:16am
nice 1
Re: Yobe Corper Organises Spelling Bee Competition For Schools (Photos) by tayo200(m): 10:16am
great...I dash you the next person to comment after me...be it male or female...
Re: Yobe Corper Organises Spelling Bee Competition For Schools (Photos) by centboy123456(m): 10:16am
obailala:
People get mind oo! nysc for yobe! shocked



hahaha waiting happen for yoube
Re: Yobe Corper Organises Spelling Bee Competition For Schools (Photos) by gritzky1996aav: 10:16am
follow

Re: Yobe Corper Organises Spelling Bee Competition For Schools (Photos) by oshe11(m): 10:16am
lubbish
Re: Yobe Corper Organises Spelling Bee Competition For Schools (Photos) by reyamu: 10:17am
GOOD GOOD
Re: Yobe Corper Organises Spelling Bee Competition For Schools (Photos) by Benjom(m): 10:17am
wink
Re: Yobe Corper Organises Spelling Bee Competition For Schools (Photos) by Thylord(m): 10:17am
that is why their illiteracy no get part two.

(0) (Reply)

Special Requirement For NYSC Batch B 2012 / Nysc Attendance / Delta Stream 1

Viewing this topic: edoboy33(m), mapist(m), siraj1402(m), ganasy, tolurx(m), ekaidem10(m), AKGlobal22091, tmann626(m), ashiriasemota, MadCow1, BrainyHUBB(m), Myde4naija(m), papiforreal(m), rafabenitez, psalmistobby, mayoor2045, obailala(m), blackHAZE, Opistorincos(m), Bodmas02, Deprofessional(m), sdpompy2019, Nielbohr203(m), ndigbo, victoryokwusike(m), Readonee35L(m), Horllaittan(f), xtremer(m), chuksf, cbtayo(m), legenddimex(m), Bonaventura(m), free2ryhme, skullzflex(m), sylviaeo(f), Okaraoshibe, KpagoGIN(m), kunlite(m), Machiny, PointZerom, Sweetheart666(m), MeanChris(m), Temas(m), mikeeze(m), Ochukotega, powerfulengine, okpanachi09, IamAkinzy, Touchey, Parishpriest, Koolking(m), HenryThegreat1(m), Odisco2(m), Z4Gardell(f), Highorbit, owomida1, jacojaco, umar759(m), tripledonosas(m), smilingfemi(f), senny4ril2424(m), biGwal(m), sparkle4u(f), BlueBrothers(m), HonourablePomk, Anitoya(f), alexistaiw, morningsta(m), danj297(m), Django50, zmtoz, sabola, Yesitsme(f), LtCZAR, yankison(m), laplace19(m), xlander, olorunwa90(m), depremore, 3RNEST(m), jessejunior(m), tioluwani(m), Wizdray, Coolval22com, MOSICATED5(m), sammirano, juwura101, Dearlord(m), dinocy(m), Abdulasod, trila01(m), Senatorfm(m), olayimika20(f), naxman(m), Zenzu01(m), jay99(m), delishpot, justifeany, sammyKCC(m), orijintv(m), careidon, Gh0stFreak, ajstar, Blessingbenson(f), KangOh(m), Kezifils(m), Dreamstech2000, NobleRomm(m), Aye1, OZAA(m), Benjom(m), ubs123, Daravin(m), Thylord(m), 01Alpha(m), mtchris(m), REDWINGS55, fennels007(m), Mizhoneywealth, royallord1(m), hadassah4, Harwoyeez(m), archymacho, jambor(m), oshe11(m), wunmi590(m), tunafishbabs(m), collele(m), Godfather898989, LordeB, Openreach, Sexyolori(f), Eralia, Elnino4ladies, Uyi168(m), itsene, GODKID98(m), egwue, LifeIsGuhd(f), oscardafuscar, smith666999(m), mannyosha, Flaghouse1(m), xanie, Hardeybiryo(m), queenflorish, kingar(m), LifeofAirforce(m), Bolsnow(m), Boston001(m), abdeiz(m), emeritus00(m), Greenarrow01(m), mondaydada(m), Joe4real701(m), jurist01(m), nija80, newsheriffintown, emydot(m), ifyDean(m) and 210 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 11
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.