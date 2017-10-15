₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Yobe Corper Organises Spelling Bee Competition For Schools (Photos) by HeWrites: 7:16am
NYSC: See What A Nairalander Did In Yobe State (photos)
A youth Corp member by name Ukatu Okwudiri Benedict (Benny4wax on Nairaland) serving in Potiskum L.G.A Yobe state organises a spelling Bee Competition among secondary schools in the state.
This young man is an example to both serving youth Corp members and prospective youth corp members.
Hear His Story:
I am an Anambra state born Youth Corp member with state code number YB/16B/3118 serving my country in the NYSC scheme in Yobe state. I am serving as an ICT teacher in Government Girls Science and Technical College (GGSTC), Potiskum.
|Re: Yobe Corper Organises Spelling Bee Competition For Schools (Photos) by HeWrites: 7:19am
|Re: Yobe Corper Organises Spelling Bee Competition For Schools (Photos) by BreezyCB(m): 7:20am
Wonderful
|Re: Yobe Corper Organises Spelling Bee Competition For Schools (Photos) by Eggcelent(m): 7:21am
Good One. We Need More Of This From Nigerians
|Re: Yobe Corper Organises Spelling Bee Competition For Schools (Photos) by fatymore(f): 8:01am
Good but Becareful oooo..
|Re: Yobe Corper Organises Spelling Bee Competition For Schools (Photos) by benny4wax(m): 8:11am
Wow........it even featured on Nairaland. Thanks Torimill for this awesome gesture.
|Re: Yobe Corper Organises Spelling Bee Competition For Schools (Photos) by OrestesDante(m): 8:58am
Keep up the Good work
|Re: Yobe Corper Organises Spelling Bee Competition For Schools (Photos) by powerfulengine: 10:12am
Ku ishe... it's better to do something like this than to be taking those innocent village girls to one corner and show them how the things go skrrrrrrrrrr pappapapapa..... because they are less literate or exposed...
|Re: Yobe Corper Organises Spelling Bee Competition For Schools (Photos) by sisqology(m): 10:13am
...
|Re: Yobe Corper Organises Spelling Bee Competition For Schools (Photos) by ItuExchange(m): 10:13am
Nairalanders... So they even have ID cards?
|Re: Yobe Corper Organises Spelling Bee Competition For Schools (Photos) by Franco2017(m): 10:14am
Igbos are pace setters
|Re: Yobe Corper Organises Spelling Bee Competition For Schools (Photos) by UDOKABESTLUV(m): 10:14am
|Re: Yobe Corper Organises Spelling Bee Competition For Schools (Photos) by obailala(m): 10:14am
People get mind oo! nysc for yobe!
|Re: Yobe Corper Organises Spelling Bee Competition For Schools (Photos) by kay29000(m): 10:14am
Cool one.
|Re: Yobe Corper Organises Spelling Bee Competition For Schools (Photos) by Mustiboy(m): 10:14am
more spermatozoa to his balls
|Re: Yobe Corper Organises Spelling Bee Competition For Schools (Photos) by Tamass: 10:15am
Moee grease to your elbows...I love people like you
|Re: Yobe Corper Organises Spelling Bee Competition For Schools (Photos) by wintersnow(m): 10:15am
Why some leaders are busy erceting statues!!
Well done guys
|Re: Yobe Corper Organises Spelling Bee Competition For Schools (Photos) by don4real18(m): 10:15am
Good one
|Re: Yobe Corper Organises Spelling Bee Competition For Schools (Photos) by alexistaiw: 10:16am
nice 1
|Re: Yobe Corper Organises Spelling Bee Competition For Schools (Photos) by tayo200(m): 10:16am
great...I dash you the next person to comment after me...be it male or female...
|Re: Yobe Corper Organises Spelling Bee Competition For Schools (Photos) by centboy123456(m): 10:16am
obailala:
hahaha waiting happen for yoube
|Re: Yobe Corper Organises Spelling Bee Competition For Schools (Photos) by gritzky1996aav: 10:16am
follow
|Re: Yobe Corper Organises Spelling Bee Competition For Schools (Photos) by oshe11(m): 10:16am
lubbish
|Re: Yobe Corper Organises Spelling Bee Competition For Schools (Photos) by reyamu: 10:17am
GOOD GOOD
|Re: Yobe Corper Organises Spelling Bee Competition For Schools (Photos) by Benjom(m): 10:17am
|Re: Yobe Corper Organises Spelling Bee Competition For Schools (Photos) by Thylord(m): 10:17am
that is why their illiteracy no get part two.
