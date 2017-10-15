NYSC: See What A Nairalander Did In Yobe State (photos)



A youth Corp member by name Ukatu Okwudiri Benedict (Benny4wax on Nairaland) serving in Potiskum L.G.A Yobe state organises a spelling Bee Competition among secondary schools in the state.



This young man is an example to both serving youth Corp members and prospective youth corp members.



Hear His Story:

I am an Anambra state born Youth Corp member with state code number YB/16B/3118 serving my country in the NYSC scheme in Yobe state. I am serving as an ICT teacher in Government Girls Science and Technical College (GGSTC), Potiskum.



On getting to Yobe state and seeing the standard of education available to the students, I resolved to embark on a personal CDS aimed at promoting literacy in and around the state, this I did by organise an inter-secondary school spelling Bee competition.



This was done with the hope that the competition will ignite in the student the fire of academic zeal and build in them a competitive spirit that would spore the students to greater height in the future.



CHALLENGES:

Apart from the fact that so many refused to support me on the ground that I am Igbo (Yamiri) which was a major challege, through this adventure, I learn that the North is backward academically isn't because of the fact that the poor are reluctant to go to school but it is because a few individuals (the rich) don't want them to.



Imagine a situation whereby bank managers, Some Yobe state University HOD's and lectures, Politicians and most corporate bodies refused bluntly to support me in organising a competition that didn't cost more than #40,000 to organise.



The smiling face of the students gave me all the satisfaction one could ever ask for. I decided to have it publicized because I want the news of its success to trouble those who prior to the organisation refused to support me because of one unnecessary reason or the other.



To have pulled it off is a surprise that wouldn't have been possible without the Z.I, L.G.I, Emir's of Potiskum, last but not the least the students and administrator's of GGSTC. May God continue to bless you all abundantly.

Amen.

