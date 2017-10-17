Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Photos Of Students Fleeing Schools In Rukpokwu, Port Harcourt Over Vaccination (10221 Views)

Happening live in Rukpokwu Port Harcourt. Rumour has it that some soldiers are headed towards Rukpokwu for vaccination in school. There was confussion all over as parents/guardians scamper to collect their wards to avoid forced vaccination. 2 Likes

More pics 1 Like



Problem everywhere...

Everywhere there's problem, maybe health workers can't do their job. 1 Like 1 Share

well, dem no won sch before is this a moviewell, dem no won sch before 2 Likes

Are the soilders chasing them or what

People Wey dey look for excuse to go home B4 11 Likes

Reporting from Bori, Ogoni Rivers state. There is chaos everywhere. All schools have closed as students and parents are seen fleeing over news of forceful immunization by Nigerian Army. Rivers State government a few minutes ago on Rhythm FM issued a statement that it is not aware of any military medical outreach in the state. When it happened in the East, some people called Easterners illiterates, but from the look of things, there is a conspiracy theory against Southern Nigeria by this government. Buhari, take your useless immunization to the North where it is needed, we do not need it here in the South. 37 Likes 4 Shares

Where is Hungerbad the dimwit that opened his smelly pit to call the easterners illiterate, for running away from the bastards in army uniform. Well it might interest him to know that the dumbest person in the east is smarter than the wisest person from the pit of a tribe where he was belched from.

The Demented bastards in uniform should take the free medical to IDP camps that are all over Southwest and in North they need it more. We don't need it. We have enough money to fend for our health. #Ndiara 35 Likes 4 Shares

same in akure now 6 Likes

Buhari does not have sense I swear, must the Army give out vaccination.



People do not want your free medicine. Take it to the North. Which kind Nonsense be dis 30 Likes 1 Share

Buhari is a failure 20 Likes 1 Share

jihad vaccine 14 Likes 1 Share





WHERE ARE WE GOING IN NIGERIA

NIGERIAN POLICE IS NOW WORST, Some days ago in Ilorin Kwara State there was a news going around that some Nigerian Police Adewole Department Ilorin were out in a patrol during the rain at the middle of the night, fortunately they came across some guys in a corner of the road hiding from the rain suddenly they rope all the guys and many people saw the guys arrested by the Police...... fortunately one of the guys they arrested there was a big son of Nigerian Naval Official, the guy called his Mother on phone and told his Mama he was arrested........ The Mama came to Adewole Police Station and couldn't found her son even dough he asked the officials and they lied they didn't rope anyone, with tears the Mama called her husband the big Naval Officials and Immediately some Naval warriors were sent to Adewole Police Station to Arrest all the Police Officials including the D.P.O AND EVERYONE.......... the Police Officials and the D.P.O were almost beating to death During the interrogation by the Naval warriors, suddenly one of the Police confess and said they already sold the guys to some people at the rate of #5,000,000,00 per person...... And the guyz is nowhere to be found till now, the interrogation is going on but we have to keep you guys updated that if Police Arrest you today please don't think you are safe, just find a way to run...... They are your worsiest enemy they can do anything for money...... please stay alert and when you see the vehicle coming across you just run away, ITS NOW BETTER TO BE A SOLDIERS FRIEND THAN NIGERIAN POLICE, PLEASE STAY ALERT AND DONT FORGET TO LIKE AND SHARE FOR ALL NIGERIANS TO KNOW THE TRUTH...... THIS IS REAL...... I WILL PRAY GOD SHOULD PROTECT US FROM EVIL PEOPLE .......PLEASE LIKE AND SHARE![/b] [/b] I LOST ALL HOPE ON NIGERIA SINCE I READ THIS...[b][/b] 4 Likes

No body wan die o 5 Likes

What will i even believe or say?

Nigerian antmy instead of vaccine, why not share free bobo juice to children, the question is, will they still accept? 1 Like

I remember how indigenes of Kano and other northern Nigeria states refused to allow their children to be vaccinated during obj's regime, their reason being that the vaccine was meant to sterilize their kids. The result is while polio got eradicated in most countries of the world, northern Nigeria kept on struggling with the disease and today many children in that region are paralysed as a result. Now the south easterners will not take vaccination because they believe Buhari wants to infect them with monkey pox. We really have a problem in this country. Pesin wey do us dis jazz dey wicked and e dey do me like say the pesin don die tey tey! 11 Likes 1 Share

Same thing here in diobu; i.e mile 1,mile 2, mile 3 and environs. 1 Like

When the masses now see the military as the enemies... 12 Likes

Ha ha ha! Naija army don sufa. No single trust for them. 3 Likes

