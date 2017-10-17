₦airaland Forum

Photos Of Students Fleeing Schools In Rukpokwu, Port Harcourt Over Vaccination by SunnyBlaze1(m): 10:30am
Happening live in Rukpokwu Port Harcourt. Rumour has it that some soldiers are headed towards Rukpokwu for vaccination in school. There was confussion all over as parents/guardians scamper to collect their wards to avoid forced vaccination.

Re: Photos Of Students Fleeing Schools In Rukpokwu, Port Harcourt Over Vaccination by SunnyBlaze1(m): 10:33am
More pics

Re: Photos Of Students Fleeing Schools In Rukpokwu, Port Harcourt Over Vaccination by SunnyBlaze1(m): 10:39am
Lalasticlala
I dont know how to post video on NL angry

Re: Photos Of Students Fleeing Schools In Rukpokwu, Port Harcourt Over Vaccination by Benjom(m): 10:45am
grin grin grin

No be small thing o.

Why instil fear in the heart of the innocent children by using the army... at gun point? undecided



Re: Photos Of Students Fleeing Schools In Rukpokwu, Port Harcourt Over Vaccination by Mznaett(f): 11:53am
Problem everywhere...
Re: Photos Of Students Fleeing Schools In Rukpokwu, Port Harcourt Over Vaccination by NGBlogger: 12:16pm
Everywhere there's problem, maybe health workers can't do their job.

Re: Photos Of Students Fleeing Schools In Rukpokwu, Port Harcourt Over Vaccination by justFEARLES: 12:16pm
everywhere p

Re: Photos Of Students Fleeing Schools In Rukpokwu, Port Harcourt Over Vaccination by hazan041: 12:16pm
is this a movie

well, dem no won sch before

Re: Photos Of Students Fleeing Schools In Rukpokwu, Port Harcourt Over Vaccination by EzeEbira(m): 12:16pm
Are the soilders chasing them or what
Re: Photos Of Students Fleeing Schools In Rukpokwu, Port Harcourt Over Vaccination by MARKone(m): 12:17pm
People Wey dey look for excuse to go home B4

Re: Photos Of Students Fleeing Schools In Rukpokwu, Port Harcourt Over Vaccination by cremedelacreme: 12:17pm
Reporting from Bori, Ogoni Rivers state. There is chaos everywhere. All schools have closed as students and parents are seen fleeing over news of forceful immunization by Nigerian Army. Rivers State government a few minutes ago on Rhythm FM issued a statement that it is not aware of any military medical outreach in the state. When it happened in the East, some people called Easterners illiterates, but from the look of things, there is a conspiracy theory against Southern Nigeria by this government. Buhari, take your useless immunization to the North where it is needed, we do not need it here in the South.

Re: Photos Of Students Fleeing Schools In Rukpokwu, Port Harcourt Over Vaccination by Decypher: 12:17pm
Where is Hungerbad the dimwit that opened his smelly pit to call the easterners illiterate, for running away from the bastards in army uniform. Well it might interest him to know that the dumbest person in the east is smarter than the wisest person from the pit of a tribe where he was belched from.
The Demented bastards in uniform should take the free medical to IDP camps that are all over Southwest and in North they need it more. We don't need it. We have enough money to fend for our health. #Ndiara

Re: Photos Of Students Fleeing Schools In Rukpokwu, Port Harcourt Over Vaccination by R0ckefeller: 12:17pm
same in akure now

Re: Photos Of Students Fleeing Schools In Rukpokwu, Port Harcourt Over Vaccination by Paperwhite(m): 12:17pm
cry

Re: Photos Of Students Fleeing Schools In Rukpokwu, Port Harcourt Over Vaccination by stcool(m): 12:17pm
Buhari does not have sense I swear, must the Army give out vaccination.

People do not want your free medicine. Take it to the North. Which kind Nonsense be dis undecided

Re: Photos Of Students Fleeing Schools In Rukpokwu, Port Harcourt Over Vaccination by StrongandMighty: 12:17pm
Buhari is a failure

Re: Photos Of Students Fleeing Schools In Rukpokwu, Port Harcourt Over Vaccination by WotzupNG: 12:18pm
jihad vaccine

Re: Photos Of Students Fleeing Schools In Rukpokwu, Port Harcourt Over Vaccination by SmartchoiceNGR: 12:18pm
I LOST ALL HOPE ON NIGERIA SINCE I READ THIS...

[b]
joyandfaith:
[b]This is what actually happened. Copy from a chat


WHERE ARE WE GOING IN NIGERIA
NIGERIAN POLICE IS NOW WORST, Some days ago in Ilorin Kwara State there was a news going around that some Nigerian Police Adewole Department Ilorin were out in a patrol during the rain at the middle of the night, fortunately they came across some guys in a corner of the road hiding from the rain suddenly they rope all the guys and many people saw the guys arrested by the Police...... fortunately one of the guys they arrested there was a big son of Nigerian Naval Official, the guy called his Mother on phone and told his Mama he was arrested........ The Mama came to Adewole Police Station and couldn't found her son even dough he asked the officials and they lied they didn't rope anyone, with tears the Mama called her husband the big Naval Officials and Immediately some Naval warriors were sent to Adewole Police Station to Arrest all the Police Officials including the D.P.O AND EVERYONE.......... the Police Officials and the D.P.O were almost beating to death During the interrogation by the Naval warriors, suddenly one of the Police confess and said they already sold the guys to some people at the rate of #5,000,000,00 per person...... And the guyz is nowhere to be found till now, the interrogation is going on but we have to keep you guys updated that if Police Arrest you today please don't think you are safe, just find a way to run...... They are your worsiest enemy they can do anything for money...... please stay alert and when you see the vehicle coming across you just run away, ITS NOW BETTER TO BE A SOLDIERS FRIEND THAN NIGERIAN POLICE, PLEASE STAY ALERT AND DONT FORGET TO LIKE AND SHARE FOR ALL NIGERIANS TO KNOW THE TRUTH...... THIS IS REAL...... I WILL PRAY GOD SHOULD PROTECT US FROM EVIL PEOPLE .......PLEASE LIKE AND SHARE![/b]
[/b]

Re: Photos Of Students Fleeing Schools In Rukpokwu, Port Harcourt Over Vaccination by Divay22(f): 12:18pm
No body wan die o cheesy grin grin

Re: Photos Of Students Fleeing Schools In Rukpokwu, Port Harcourt Over Vaccination by Izonpikin: 12:18pm
grin

Re: Photos Of Students Fleeing Schools In Rukpokwu, Port Harcourt Over Vaccination by ekensi01(m): 12:18pm
What will i even believe or say?
Re: Photos Of Students Fleeing Schools In Rukpokwu, Port Harcourt Over Vaccination by urchmarley(m): 12:18pm
Nigerian antmy instead of vaccine, why not share free bobo juice to children, the question is, will they still accept?

Re: Photos Of Students Fleeing Schools In Rukpokwu, Port Harcourt Over Vaccination by TEYA: 12:18pm
I remember how indigenes of Kano and other northern Nigeria states refused to allow their children to be vaccinated during obj's regime, their reason being that the vaccine was meant to sterilize their kids. The result is while polio got eradicated in most countries of the world, northern Nigeria kept on struggling with the disease and today many children in that region are paralysed as a result. Now the south easterners will not take vaccination because they believe Buhari wants to infect them with monkey pox. We really have a problem in this country. Pesin wey do us dis jazz dey wicked and e dey do me like say the pesin don die tey tey!

Re: Photos Of Students Fleeing Schools In Rukpokwu, Port Harcourt Over Vaccination by Jerry2i(m): 12:18pm
Same thing here in diobu; i.e mile 1,mile 2, mile 3 and environs.

Re: Photos Of Students Fleeing Schools In Rukpokwu, Port Harcourt Over Vaccination by mccoy47(m): 12:18pm
When the masses now see the military as the enemies...

12 Likes

Re: Photos Of Students Fleeing Schools In Rukpokwu, Port Harcourt Over Vaccination by oake(m): 12:18pm
Ha ha ha! Naija army don sufa. No single trust for them.

Re: Photos Of Students Fleeing Schools In Rukpokwu, Port Harcourt Over Vaccination by djemillionia: 12:18pm
MARKone:
People Wey dey look for excuse to go home B4

who told you

Re: Photos Of Students Fleeing Schools In Rukpokwu, Port Harcourt Over Vaccination by Anthony0094(m): 12:19pm
Land
Re: Photos Of Students Fleeing Schools In Rukpokwu, Port Harcourt Over Vaccination by Fabulouski(m): 12:19pm
Crocodile is frowning @nigeria army
Re: Photos Of Students Fleeing Schools In Rukpokwu, Port Harcourt Over Vaccination by baybeeboi: 12:19pm
This is bcoming funny.

Army should put an end to this thing since it has been rejected instead of disrupting academic activities.

