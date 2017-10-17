Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / Coscharis Ford Auto Plant In Nigeria - 600 Vehicles Rolled Out Already (9090 Views)

This is the second Ford plant in Africa after South Africa and so far, 600 units of Ford Rangers have been rolled out of the Lagos Assembly plant since it commenced operation. At the moment, the facility will focus on the Ranger Trucks and venture into other product lines in the near future.



I can attest to the ruggedness of the Locally assembled Ranger Trucks after taking one for an extreme off-road test drive when I visited this facility.



https://autojosh.com/ford-unveils-auto-plant-nigeria/ The Ford Auto Plant was unveiled on Friday 13th of October, 2017 by Dr Cosmas Maduka (President/CEO Coscharis Group). The plant which sits on a 14 Hectare land in Lekki is one of the success stories of Coscharis Group and this was aided by the Federal Government of Nigeria's National Automotive Industry Development Plan (NAIDP).

Ford vehicles of these days no dey strong again 3 Likes 1 Share

No ooo chai, e remain small First!!!!!!!!!!No ooo chai, e remain small 2 Likes

Impressive. Any idea if they assemble the 3.2L Diesel AT or it's just the base model? And what's the price difference between a locally assembled unit and an imported one?

Coscharis is developing similar facility in Awka industrial zone. 8 Likes 1 Share

What do you recommend? What do you recommend? 1 Like

why him no build for him village 1 Like 1 Share

When will Nigerian start manufacturing BUT not assembling parts?

How can I comment on nairaland please?

Maybe Innosson...lolz Maybe Innosson...lolz 2 Likes

Nigeria will keep buying.

This one go really help us o if d management no increase d price of d vehicle by 1000%

I still prefer Innoson

Buy naija to grow the naira 1 Like

sonature1:

When will Nigerian start manufacturing BUT not assembling parts? When you start voting for the right people. When you start voting for the right people. 10 Likes

ogbujajnr:

why him no build for him village make dem kill am abi make dem kill am abi 3 Likes

phemmyutd:





Maybe Innosson...lolz

That's how they would just be using their mouth to condemn products.

more jobs for d youths.......coscharis Weldone........

Shut up ! Na people like you dey spoil person business. Just appreciate the development and employment it will create OK. Thanks Shut up ! Na people like you dey spoil person business. Just appreciate the development and employment it will create OK. Thanks 9 Likes

wonderful

Thanks to Jona's auto Policy unlike this govt's anti pple & anti economy policy 6 Likes 1 Share

Thumbs up Dr. Cosmas Maduka. 1 Like

Igbo nwere mmadu! No man born of a woman fit stop us but it's fun to watch them make a try.. 1 Like

Igbos are great people but Nnamdi kanu made them look like birds without feather.



God bless Nigerian Army for restoring the stewardship of we igbos.



Kanu and Ipobs are now the birds without feathers while we the real igbos keep soaring around the globe. 2 Likes

Ford vehicles of these days no dey strong again l used one before, although it was American spec and assembled their, it was rugged and never gave me any mechanical issues, I serviced it as at when due while I was still in Nigeria, Ford is actually a good product depending on the user and how he maintains it, when next l am in Nigeria l will get the F-150 pick up truck, that is another machine, Nigeria roads are terrible and you need a rugged car, Suv or truck to navigate it l give it to Ford products especially the once assembled in the US or good tokunbos from the US. l used one before, although it was American spec and assembled their, it was rugged and never gave me any mechanical issues, I serviced it as at when due while I was still in Nigeria, Ford is actually a good product depending on the user and how he maintains it, when next l am in Nigeria l will get the F-150 pick up truck, that is another machine, Nigeria roads are terrible and you need a rugged car, Suv or truck to navigate it l give it to Ford products especially the once assembled in the US or good tokunbos from the US. 6 Likes