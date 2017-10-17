₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Coscharis Ford Auto Plant In Nigeria - 600 Vehicles Rolled Out Already by autojosh: 1:25pm
The Ford Auto Plant was unveiled on Friday 13th of October, 2017 by Dr Cosmas Maduka (President/CEO Coscharis Group). The plant which sits on a 14 Hectare land in Lekki is one of the success stories of Coscharis Group and this was aided by the Federal Government of Nigeria's National Automotive Industry Development Plan (NAIDP).
This is the second Ford plant in Africa after South Africa and so far, 600 units of Ford Rangers have been rolled out of the Lagos Assembly plant since it commenced operation. At the moment, the facility will focus on the Ranger Trucks and venture into other product lines in the near future.
I can attest to the ruggedness of the Locally assembled Ranger Trucks after taking one for an extreme off-road test drive when I visited this facility.
https://autojosh.com/ford-unveils-auto-plant-nigeria/
|Re: Coscharis Ford Auto Plant In Nigeria - 600 Vehicles Rolled Out Already by nosiebaba(m): 1:27pm
Ford vehicles of these days no dey strong again
|Re: Coscharis Ford Auto Plant In Nigeria - 600 Vehicles Rolled Out Already by Nbote(m): 1:28pm
Correct
|Re: Coscharis Ford Auto Plant In Nigeria - 600 Vehicles Rolled Out Already by naijaisGOOD: 2:57pm
ok
|Re: Coscharis Ford Auto Plant In Nigeria - 600 Vehicles Rolled Out Already by whisper88(m): 2:57pm
First!!!!!!!!!! No ooo chai, e remain small
|Re: Coscharis Ford Auto Plant In Nigeria - 600 Vehicles Rolled Out Already by Kufie(m): 2:58pm
Impressive. Any idea if they assemble the 3.2L Diesel AT or it's just the base model? And what's the price difference between a locally assembled unit and an imported one?
|Re: Coscharis Ford Auto Plant In Nigeria - 600 Vehicles Rolled Out Already by lucrownt(m): 2:58pm
Amazing
|Re: Coscharis Ford Auto Plant In Nigeria - 600 Vehicles Rolled Out Already by bestview: 2:59pm
Good one.
Coscharis is developing similar facility in Awka industrial zone.
|Re: Coscharis Ford Auto Plant In Nigeria - 600 Vehicles Rolled Out Already by GavelSlam: 2:59pm
nosiebaba:
What do you recommend?
|Re: Coscharis Ford Auto Plant In Nigeria - 600 Vehicles Rolled Out Already by ogbujajnr: 2:59pm
why him no build for him village
|Re: Coscharis Ford Auto Plant In Nigeria - 600 Vehicles Rolled Out Already by sonature1: 2:59pm
When will Nigerian start manufacturing BUT not assembling parts?
|Re: Coscharis Ford Auto Plant In Nigeria - 600 Vehicles Rolled Out Already by bigtalla(m): 2:59pm
How can I comment on nairaland please?
|Re: Coscharis Ford Auto Plant In Nigeria - 600 Vehicles Rolled Out Already by phemmyutd(m): 2:59pm
GavelSlam:
Maybe Innosson...lolz
|Re: Coscharis Ford Auto Plant In Nigeria - 600 Vehicles Rolled Out Already by 9jvirgin(m): 3:00pm
Nigeria will keep buying.
|Re: Coscharis Ford Auto Plant In Nigeria - 600 Vehicles Rolled Out Already by nonut: 3:00pm
nosiebaba:Bad belle.
|Re: Coscharis Ford Auto Plant In Nigeria - 600 Vehicles Rolled Out Already by bardmorz: 3:00pm
This one go really help us o if d management no increase d price of d vehicle by 1000%
|Re: Coscharis Ford Auto Plant In Nigeria - 600 Vehicles Rolled Out Already by Sammy25n(m): 3:00pm
I still prefer Innoson
Buy naija to grow the naira
|Re: Coscharis Ford Auto Plant In Nigeria - 600 Vehicles Rolled Out Already by nonut: 3:00pm
sonature1:When you start voting for the right people.
|Re: Coscharis Ford Auto Plant In Nigeria - 600 Vehicles Rolled Out Already by nathdim: 3:01pm
ogbujajnr:make dem kill am abi
|Re: Coscharis Ford Auto Plant In Nigeria - 600 Vehicles Rolled Out Already by GavelSlam: 3:01pm
phemmyutd:
That's how they would just be using their mouth to condemn products.
|Re: Coscharis Ford Auto Plant In Nigeria - 600 Vehicles Rolled Out Already by Gentlevin: 3:01pm
more jobs for d youths.......coscharis Weldone........
|Re: Coscharis Ford Auto Plant In Nigeria - 600 Vehicles Rolled Out Already by TruePass(m): 3:01pm
.
|Re: Coscharis Ford Auto Plant In Nigeria - 600 Vehicles Rolled Out Already by MrHenri: 3:02pm
nosiebaba:
Shut up ! Na people like you dey spoil person business. Just appreciate the development and employment it will create OK. Thanks
|Re: Coscharis Ford Auto Plant In Nigeria - 600 Vehicles Rolled Out Already by bumi10: 3:02pm
wonderful
|Re: Coscharis Ford Auto Plant In Nigeria - 600 Vehicles Rolled Out Already by gbegudujo: 3:02pm
Thanks to Jona's auto Policy unlike this govt's anti pple & anti economy policy
|Re: Coscharis Ford Auto Plant In Nigeria - 600 Vehicles Rolled Out Already by solpat(m): 3:02pm
Thumbs up Dr. Cosmas Maduka.
|Re: Coscharis Ford Auto Plant In Nigeria - 600 Vehicles Rolled Out Already by Marthaebi(f): 3:02pm
Nice
|Re: Coscharis Ford Auto Plant In Nigeria - 600 Vehicles Rolled Out Already by StrongandMighty: 3:02pm
Igbo nwere mmadu! No man born of a woman fit stop us but it's fun to watch them make a try..
|Re: Coscharis Ford Auto Plant In Nigeria - 600 Vehicles Rolled Out Already by omowolewa: 3:03pm
Ready market
|Re: Coscharis Ford Auto Plant In Nigeria - 600 Vehicles Rolled Out Already by franchizy(m): 3:03pm
Igbos are great people but Nnamdi kanu made them look like birds without feather.
God bless Nigerian Army for restoring the stewardship of we igbos.
Kanu and Ipobs are now the birds without feathers while we the real igbos keep soaring around the globe.
|Re: Coscharis Ford Auto Plant In Nigeria - 600 Vehicles Rolled Out Already by AngelicBeing: 3:03pm
nosiebaba:l used one before, although it was American spec and assembled their, it was rugged and never gave me any mechanical issues, I serviced it as at when due while I was still in Nigeria, Ford is actually a good product depending on the user and how he maintains it, when next l am in Nigeria l will get the F-150 pick up truck, that is another machine, Nigeria roads are terrible and you need a rugged car, Suv or truck to navigate it l give it to Ford products especially the once assembled in the US or good tokunbos from the US.
|Re: Coscharis Ford Auto Plant In Nigeria - 600 Vehicles Rolled Out Already by devour129(m): 3:04pm
sonature1:everything centers around light that's why God said let there be light !
