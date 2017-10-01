₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
LIB exclusive! Davido's friends and driver still in police custody, two more arrested
The two friends of singer, Davido, and his driver, who were arrested last week in connection with the death of 35-year-old Tagbo Umeike, are still in police custody. Recall that the two friends, Agbaje Olaoye and Idris Busari, were arrested last week Wednesday, October 11th, after Davido brought them himself to see the commissioner of Police in Ikeja who then ordered their arrest. They were arrested for abandoning Tagbo at the hospital on October 2nd. Davido's driver, Tunde Usutu, who was also arrested is also still in police custody.
Sources in the know say two other people have also been arrested in connection with the incident. They are all at Panti. Davido has been cleared of any complicity in the death of Tagbo. Yesterday, he announced he is going back to making music.
|Re: Davido's Friends And Driver Still In Police Custody, Two More Arrested by Kolababe: 2:10pm
|Re: Davido's Friends And Driver Still In Police Custody, Two More Arrested by ugofr(f): 2:15pm
Chai, obele mmadu Ka ogaranya Ji agho mgbo.
|Re: Davido's Friends And Driver Still In Police Custody, Two More Arrested by PierreDeFermath: 2:28pm
because they are poor. God punish poverty.
Nigeria should be renamed country of highest bidders. everything is for sale here. that's why Saraki,Diezani,etc will keep walking around free.
|Re: Davido's Friends And Driver Still In Police Custody, Two More Arrested by Teewhy2: 2:32pm
Assuming Davido isn't rich he might still be in police custody.
I just hope the case doesn't die natural death.
|Re: Davido's Friends And Driver Still In Police Custody, Two More Arrested by djemillionia: 2:32pm
Not suprised
|Re: Davido's Friends And Driver Still In Police Custody, Two More Arrested by BeEagle: 2:32pm
I dislike dull people. All you have to tell them is: "Dangote carried me when I was a baby", and you'll be freed.
|Re: Davido's Friends And Driver Still In Police Custody, Two More Arrested by LukeLook: 2:33pm
I like action
|Re: Davido's Friends And Driver Still In Police Custody, Two More Arrested by 1zynnvn(m): 2:34pm
who be their papa??
|Re: Davido's Friends And Driver Still In Police Custody, Two More Arrested by shurch(m): 2:34pm
Replacement tins
|Re: Davido's Friends And Driver Still In Police Custody, Two More Arrested by free2ryhme: 2:34pm
Kolababe:
Na poor man pickin dey suffer am
una don see una life when una no dey ever hear word
|Re: Davido's Friends And Driver Still In Police Custody, Two More Arrested by Sleyanya1(m): 2:34pm
Somebody must have to pay the price. God forbids that I be a Victim by association.
|Re: Davido's Friends And Driver Still In Police Custody, Two More Arrested by roqrules04(m): 2:34pm
They better confess
|Re: Davido's Friends And Driver Still In Police Custody, Two More Arrested by esthel(f): 2:34pm
They could be found guilty of Tagbos murder, ommission to do what was right in itself is a crime.
|Re: Davido's Friends And Driver Still In Police Custody, Two More Arrested by lonelydora(m): 2:34pm
Police is working.
SARS should be taught there's a difference between being a yahoo boy and having yahoomail app on your phone. This is 21st century for crying out loud.
|Re: Davido's Friends And Driver Still In Police Custody, Two More Arrested by paradigmshift(m): 2:35pm
nice one
|Re: Davido's Friends And Driver Still In Police Custody, Two More Arrested by jdluv(f): 2:35pm
So the police believed that the driver went back to take TagbO to the hospital without his boss' knowledge? Sense fall on NPF
|Re: Davido's Friends And Driver Still In Police Custody, Two More Arrested by wakililipupuru: 2:35pm
k
|Re: Davido's Friends And Driver Still In Police Custody, Two More Arrested by lelvin(m): 2:35pm
Okay
|Re: Davido's Friends And Driver Still In Police Custody, Two More Arrested by pesinfada(m): 2:35pm
Yes
|Re: Davido's Friends And Driver Still In Police Custody, Two More Arrested by mayorkyzo: 2:35pm
Rich man no dey stay long for Nigerian prison...
|Re: Davido's Friends And Driver Still In Police Custody, Two More Arrested by blackbeau1(f): 2:35pm
Singing *them no get 30 billion for the account oh'
|Re: Davido's Friends And Driver Still In Police Custody, Two More Arrested by Gozbrown: 2:35pm
Davido iz dat u
|Re: Davido's Friends And Driver Still In Police Custody, Two More Arrested by DaveWonder(m): 2:35pm
money is relevant, so Davido have brainwashed the commissioner brain with money. they are all accomplice until, don't be surprised, they will say that Evan is innocent too. #backward country.......... #Indiala
|Re: Davido's Friends And Driver Still In Police Custody, Two More Arrested by IPassYahoo(m): 2:35pm
Davido was truly innocent that's why he was freed.... Davido is not bigger than Dasuki that is in kuje.... so make una know tok say na money dey do the work
|Re: Davido's Friends And Driver Still In Police Custody, Two More Arrested by Florblu(f): 2:36pm
Can you imagine, what will happen if Davido is in custody with them?
|Re: Davido's Friends And Driver Still In Police Custody, Two More Arrested by sureheaven(m): 2:37pm
Nija police and initial gragra are like Nnamdi Kanu and stupidity. They will only take bribe and release them, they will deny nobody was arrested.
