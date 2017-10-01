Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Davido's Friends And Driver Still In Police Custody, Two More Arrested (10173 Views)

LIB exclusive! Davido's friends and driver still in police custody, two more arrested



The two friends of singer, Davido, and his driver, who were arrested last week in connection with the death of 35-year-old Tagbo Umeike, are still in police custody. Recall that the two friends, Agbaje Olaoye and Idris Busari, were arrested last week Wednesday, October 11th, after Davido brought them himself to see the commissioner of Police in Ikeja who then ordered their arrest. They were arrested for abandoning Tagbo at the hospital on October 2nd. Davido's driver, Tunde Usutu, who was also arrested is also still in police custody.



Sources in the know say two other people have also been arrested in connection with the incident. They are all at Panti. Davido has been cleared of any complicity in the death of Tagbo. Yesterday, he announced he is going back to making music.



Chai, obele mmadu Ka ogaranya Ji agho mgbo. 26 Likes 1 Share

because they are poor. God punish poverty.

Nigeria should be renamed country of highest bidders. everything is for sale here. that's why Saraki,Diezani,etc will keep walking around free. 26 Likes



I just hope the case doesn't die natural death.



Not suprised 5 Likes

I dislike dull people. All you have to tell them is: "Dangote carried me when I was a baby", and you'll be freed. 2 Likes

I like action 2 Likes

who be their papa??

Replacement tins 1 Like

Na poor man pickin dey suffer am



una don see una life when una no dey ever hear word Na poor man pickin dey suffer amuna don see una life when una no dey ever hear word 7 Likes





Somebody must have to pay the price. God forbids that I be a Victim by association. 23 Likes

They better confess 1 Like

They could be found guilty of Tagbos murder, ommission to do what was right in itself is a crime. 1 Like









SARS should be taught there's a difference between being a yahoo boy and having yahoomail app on your phone. This is 21st century for crying out loud. Police is working.SARS should be taught there's a difference between being a yahoo boy and having yahoomail app on your phone. This is 21st century for crying out loud. 7 Likes

nice one

So the police believed that the driver went back to take TagbO to the hospital without his boss' knowledge? Sense fall on NPF 16 Likes 1 Share

Rich man no dey stay long for Nigerian prison... 2 Likes

Singing *them no get 30 billion for the account oh'

money is relevant, so Davido have brainwashed the commissioner brain with money. they are all accomplice until, don't be surprised, they will say that Evan is innocent too. #backward country.......... #Indiala 1 Like

Davido was truly innocent that's why he was freed.... Davido is not bigger than Dasuki that is in kuje.... so make una know tok say na money dey do the work 3 Likes

Can you imagine, what will happen if Davido is in custody with them? 1 Like